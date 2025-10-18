The Poisoned Loving-Cup Explainer

EXPOSED: The Pro-British Propaganda & Falsification of U.S. History Textbooks | Carnegie, Rhodes, Muzzey & The Plot for Anglo-American Union.

Dive into the urgent message of Charles Grant Miller’s work, “The Poisoned Loving-Cup,” detailing a grave indictment against American educational agencies that were corrupted by insidious pro-British propaganda in the sweet name of “amity”. This explainer video meticulously uncovers the extensive, heavily-financed conspiracy to rewrite U.S. school histories to promote Anglo-American accord and the dangerous ideal of “the Re-United States, the British-American Union“.

We expose the influential organizations driving this intellectual subjugation: the Carnegie Foundation, the Rhodes Scholarship fund (established with the goal of “ultimate recovery of the United States as an integral part of the British Empire”), and the highly active English-Speaking Union. Learn about key figures spearheading the movement, such as Nicholas Murray Butler of Columbia, the late Cecil Rhodes, and propagandists Sir Gilbert Parker and Sir Alfred Harmsworth.

See the shocking truth behind the “treason texts” penned by accused “Anglo-American professors of history”, including David Saville Muzzey, Albert Bushnell Hart, Claude H. Van Tyne, A.C. McLaughlin, W.B. Guitteau, and Willis M. West. These revisionists deliberately distorted American annals, portraying figures like John Hancock as merely a “smuggler”, slurring Thomas Jefferson as “an atheist, a liar, and a demagogue”, and arguing that George Washington would have considered “American” a nickname. They taught that the American Revolution was only a “civil war” or a duel between France and England, fueled by a “German king,” George III.

The video highlights the ruthless elimination of heroic figures—all names linked to non-English backgrounds, such as the Irish generals (like General Richard Montgomery and General Henry Knox), and foreign aids like Baron DeKalb, Kosciusko, and Pulaski. Even the beloved patriot, Nathan Hale, was erased from many texts.

Finally, witness how a nation-wide patriotic protest led by organizations like the Sons of the American Revolution, the Patriotic Order Sons of America, and the Patriot League has forced corrections—over 1,400 alterations in six texts—and condemned many Anglicized volumes to the junk heap. The fight to preserve the true American spirit and ensure that our unblemished national history guides our children continues today.

Share

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK