The Poisoned Loving-Cup

A GPT Summary

Charles Grant Miller's book, "The Poisoned Loving-Cup," is an in-depth critique of how U.S. school histories have been systematically revised to promote pro-British sentiments. According to Miller, these revisions have distorted the historical narrative of America's founding, slandered key American figures, and undermined the patriotic education of American students. The book provides detailed examples and evidence to support these claims, drawing attention to the broader implications of such historical alterations.

Available at The Duke Report.

📖 Introduction

Overview

Miller introduces the main thesis of his book: U.S. school histories have been falsified through pro-British propaganda. This introduction sets the stage for a detailed examination of how and why these historical revisions occurred, who was responsible, and the impact on American education and national identity.

Patriotic Organizations' Support

Various American patriotic organizations, such as the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution, have endorsed Miller's charges and condemned the accused textbooks. These organizations highlight the widespread concern over the integrity of American historical education.

🕵️‍♂️ Pro-British Propaganda

Timeline of Pro-British Influence

1918-1921: Post-World War I Revisions

Historical Revisions: After World War I, American school histories were revised to include the war and its impacts. This period saw significant alterations to accounts of the American Revolution, the War of 1812, and other key historical events to promote Anglo-American harmony.

1921: London History Dinner

London History Dinner: Over a hundred American professors attended the London History Dinner. This event symbolized the broader influence of British propaganda on American historical education. The professors were recognized for their work in revising American histories to be more favorable to British perspectives.

Ongoing: Influence of British Organizations

Carnegie Foundation : The Carnegie Foundation played a significant role in promoting pro-British historical narratives in the U.S. by funding educational programs and scholarships that encouraged Anglo-American amity.

Rhodes Scholarships : These scholarships, founded by British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, were another tool for promoting pro-British sentiments among American students and educators.

English-Speaking Union: This organization promoted the idea of "Interdependence Day," advocating for closer ties between the U.S. and Britain. It influenced educational content to align with its goals.

Significant Characters and Events

John Hancock : Portrayed in revised histories primarily as a smuggler, with his significant public services largely ignored.

Samuel Adams : Described negatively as the first American political boss, overshadowing his crucial role in the American Revolution.

Thomas Jefferson : Depicted in derogatory terms, focusing on negative views held by Federalists, with no mention of his contributions to American independence and governance.

Alexander Hamilton : Misquoted and misrepresented, undermining his role in shaping the new nation's financial system and government structure.

Patrick Henry: Characterized as an unprosperous and unknown country lawyer, minimizing his significant contributions to American independence.

Pro-British Revisionist Historians

Prof. Albert Bushnell Hart : Received British decorations and was instrumental in revising American history textbooks to present a more favorable view of Britain.

Prof. Charles Downer Hazen : Another key figure in the revisionist movement, recognized by British institutions for his work.

Prof. William Roscoe Thayer: Honored by British orders, he played a significant role in promoting the revised historical narratives in American education.

📚 Defamation of Patriots

Historical Context

1918-1921: Post-World War I Revisions

During this period, American school histories were extensively revised. Authors took the opportunity to make significant changes to their accounts of the American Revolution, the War of 1812, and other key events. These revisions aimed to foster a sense of Anglo-American harmony, often at the expense of historical accuracy.

Specific Examples of Defamation

John Hancock

In several revised histories, John Hancock is portrayed solely as a smuggler, with no recognition of his important public services and leadership in the American Revolution. This narrow portrayal diminishes his significant contributions to American independence.

Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams is depicted negatively, with terms such as "political boss" used to describe him. This characterization ignores his vital role in organizing resistance against British policies and his leadership in the American Revolution.

Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson is presented in a derogatory manner, focusing on the negative opinions held by his political opponents. His contributions to the Declaration of Independence and his presidency are downplayed or ignored, misrepresenting his legacy.

Alexander Hamilton

Alexander Hamilton is misquoted and portrayed in a negative light. His famous statement about the public is taken out of context, and his significant contributions to the financial foundation of the United States are underrepresented.

Patrick Henry

Patrick Henry is described as an unprosperous and unknown country lawyer, minimizing his crucial role as a vocal advocate for American independence and his famous "Give me liberty, or give me death!" speech.

Broader Implications

Impact on Education : These defamations and misrepresentations in history textbooks have a profound impact on American students' understanding of their national heritage. By distorting the contributions of key figures, these revisions undermine the patriotic education that Miller argues is essential for maintaining national spirit and unity.

Historical Accuracy: Miller emphasizes the need for historical accuracy in education. He argues that the true stories of America's founding figures and events must be preserved to ensure that future generations understand and appreciate their heritage.

Call for Restoration

Miller calls for a restoration of true American history in public schools. He believes that educators, parents, and patriotic organizations must resist these historical distortions and work to ensure that students receive an accurate and inspiring education about their nation's history.

