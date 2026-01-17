In the visual history of the Cult of Cybele, the Phrygian cap — often referred to as the tiara or pileus — serves as the primary iconographic identifier for the god Attis and the priesthood, while standing in contrast to the head-dress of the Goddess herself.

Attis and the Tiara. The sources indicate that in the plastic arts, Attis is “invariably recognizable by his Phrygian cap with long ear-flaps (tiara),” which is often paired with long tight trousers (anaxyrides) and a tunic. This headgear identifies him as the Phryx puer (Phrygian lad) or shepherd; in winter scenes, the artist may depict a doubly thick cap pulled down over the ears to suggest the cold climate of the Phrygian mountains.

The representations of this cap evolve to include complex theological symbolism:

Solar Symbolism: On the famous reclining marble statue of Attis from the sanctuary in Ostia, the cap is decorated with a nimbus from which sun rays radiate, and the top of the headgear terminates in a crescent with ears of corn and fruits. This iconography aligns with the identification of Attis with the Sun god by Neoplatonists like Macrobius, and the cap is occasionally depicted bedecked with stars.

Symbolic Substitution: The cap became such a potent symbol for Attis that it could represent him even when his figure was absent. On the altar of L. Cornelius Scipio Orfitus (late 3rd century AD) found on the Via Appia, Attis is commemorated symbolically solely by his Phrygian cap and shepherd’s crook. Similarly, an altar at Perigueux depicts a Phrygian cap in the field alongside a bull’s head.

Regional Variations: The cap appears on Attis in monuments across the Empire, from a 6th-century BC relief in Marseilles (where he wears a cap with long ear-flaps) to bronze statuettes in Trier. In the Hypogaeum near Porta Maggiore, a figure identified as one of the Dioscuri wears a conical cap (pilos), but Attis is also depicted there, notably in a scene where he leads Ganymede — another Phrygian shepherd — to immortality.

The Priesthood (Galli) The galli, the eunuch priests of the cult, adopted the Phrygian cap to imitate their god. They are described as wearing a mitra (turban) or a tiara, defined as a “cap with long ear-flaps which could be tied under the chin”. This attire, along with their long hair and makeup, contributed to the Roman perception of them as exotic or “effeminate”. Juvenal explicitly notes that the gallus is dressed in the “Phrygian tiara”.

Contrast with the Goddess The sources highlight an evolutionary distinction between the head-dress of the Goddess and her consort.

Early Forms: The earliest known terracotta of the Goddess from Çatal Hüyük (c. 6000 BC) shows her wearing what is probably a “small cap”.

Evolution: In early-geometric art, this flat cap develops into a stiff high hat known as the polos.

Mature Form: In the Hellenistic-Roman period, the polos evolves into the mural crown (corona turrita), which becomes her standard attribute as the protectress of cities. While Hittite representations show Kubaba wearing a high Syrian polos, distinct from the Phrygian cap associated with Attis.

The Great Mother: A Journey from Phrygia to Rome

Religious Conflict The Phrygian cap eventually became a point of contention during the struggle between paganism and Christianity. An Attis priest, defending his mysteries, is recorded as exclaiming, (et ipse pileatus christianus est), attempting to draw parallels between the soteriological nature of Attis and Christ.

Source: ‘Cybele and Attis, the Myth and the Cult’ by M. J. Vermaseren