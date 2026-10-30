Phoenician Crusades Part 2: Mrs. Heritage History from Heritage-History.com examines how the Crusades strengthened Genoa, Venice, the Knights Templar, Christian monarchies, merchant families, and international banking networks.

Part 1:

Toledo and the Christian Merchant Network

Mrs. Heritage History places the Crusades after the Gregorian reforms centralized papal power and Norman rulers secured England, northern France, southern Italy, and Sicily. Meanwhile, the Radhanite merchant network sought new protection after political upheaval weakened Baghdad and Muslim Spain.

Alfonso VI of Castile captured Toledo in 1085, approximately ten years before Pope Urban II called the First Crusade. Alfonso retained Jewish administrators, granted them titles, and protected their position within Toledo’s government. Mrs. Heritage History treats this arrangement as a key step in the transfer of merchant networks from Muslim caliphates to Christian kingdoms.

Genoa and the Commenda System

Genoa occupied a coastal plain near Milan and Pavia, separated from those cities by mountains. Muslim forces burned Genoa in 935 and Pisa in 1004. Genoese and Pisan sailors later joined forces against Muslim fleets that attacked Sardinia between 1011 and 1015.

Genoa’s commenda system allowed investors from various regions and religions to finance maritime expeditions. When an investor supplied the full capital, the investor received 75 percent of the profit and accepted the financial risk, while the sailor received 25 percent. This structure gave skilled captains access to private capital, ships, warehouses, and Genoese ports.

Private investors financed a profitable raid against the Fatimid capital in Tunisia before the First Crusade. Genoa then sent thirteen ships and approximately 1,200 men east after Pope Urban II issued his call in 1095. Genoese sailors dismantled ships to construct siege equipment and assisted Crusader forces at Antioch, Acre, and Jerusalem. Crusader rulers rewarded them with land, warehouses, commercial privileges, and trading monopolies.

Venice, Constantinople, and the Fourth Crusade

Mrs. Heritage History traces Venice to the Adriatic Veneti and describes its strategic position near the Po River, the Adriatic Sea, Frankish territory, and the Byzantine Empire. Venetian merchants traded with competing powers and used government-controlled investment arrangements to expand their reach.

Venice entered the First Crusade after Crusader forces had secured Jerusalem and Acre, then supplied ships that helped capture additional ports, including Sidon. During the Fourth Crusade, Venetian leaders transported western armies, attacked Zara, and directed the expedition toward Constantinople. Crusaders sacked the Byzantine capital in 1204, seized its wealth, damaged its institutions, and created a Latin regime.

How could armies summoned for Jerusalem end by attacking Christian Constantinople? The Duke Report and Mrs. Heritage History focus on maritime access, minting authority, port control, church rivalry, and accumulated wealth as the forces that shaped the campaign.

The Mamluks and the Red Sea Route

The Seventh Crusade brought Louis IX, Genoa, and the Knights Templar into Egypt, where their attempt to capture Cairo failed. During the conflict, the Mamluks overthrew Egypt’s existing rulers and took power with support from Karimi merchants.

The Karimi families developed a commercial route that carried goods from India and China through the Red Sea and Cairo. Venice soon secured extensive trading privileges from the Mamluks. Genoese merchants supplied the new regime with timber, iron, weapons, and enslaved people through Black Sea ports.

The War of Saint Sabas began in Acre in 1256 and opened a long series of conflicts between Genoa and Venice. The Hospitallers supported Genoa, while the Templars supported Venice. Soon afterward, Genoese forces helped Byzantine exiles recover Constantinople from the Latin regime. Genoa gained Black Sea access as Venice strengthened its trade through Cairo, and the remaining Crusader ports lost their commercial value.

The Templars in Iberia

Bernard of Clairvaux shaped the Templar rule and promoted the Second Crusade. Some Crusaders joined campaigns in Iberia, where Genoese and Pisan fleets helped Christian rulers capture Lisbon and other coastal cities.

After authorities suppressed the Templars in France, Iberian monarchs preserved their property and personnel through new military orders. Aragon transferred Templar assets to the Order of Montesa. Portugal created the Order of Christ, which inherited Templar property and later placed Henry the Navigator at its head. Mrs. Heritage History connects this wealth with Portuguese voyages around Africa and the Order of Christ crosses displayed on Portuguese sails.

The Bank of Saint George and Atlantic Finance

Genoa later created the Bank of Saint George, which Mrs. Heritage History identifies as a prototype central bank. Shareholders funded the institution, while the bank managed public debt and maintained close ties with Spain.

The bank helped finance Christopher Columbus, whose Genoese background linked Mediterranean maritime expertise with Atlantic expansion. Genoese financiers then supported sugar plantations, colonial trade, and African slavery. After 1528, they managed Spanish imperial finance, received silver at Seville, weighed and minted it, distributed it across Europe, and collected fees while Spanish monarchs accumulated further debt. Mrs. Heritage History concludes that Genoa supplied a central bridge between Crusader commerce, Mediterranean banking, Atlantic colonization, and the financial systems that later moved through Amsterdam and London.

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