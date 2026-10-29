The Phoenician Crusades w/ Mrs. Heritage History

Phoenician Crusades Part 01 traces the commercial, military, and financial systems that preceded the medieval Crusades. Mrs. Heritage History, from Heritage-History.com, develops a “Phoenician Crusades” thesis that connects the Crusader states, Knights Templar, Norman armies, maritime republics, Radhanite merchants, European slave routes, and eleventh-century papal reforms.

The Crusader Ports of the Eastern Mediterranean

Mrs. Heritage History begins with a map of territory captured during the First Crusade and the narrow coastal strip that remained under Crusader control. Beirut, Sidon, Tyre, Acre, Jaffa, and Cyprus formed a maritime chain that resembled the ancient Phoenician trading zone. She argues that Crusader leaders used sincere Christian soldiers to secure eastern Mediterranean ports for commercial networks.

The earlier Radhanite system carried luxury goods from the Persian Gulf through Baghdad and onward to European markets from the seventh through the tenth centuries. Political upheaval disrupted this system as the Seljuks took Baghdad, Cordoba’s caliphate fractured, and Asian overland routes weakened. Merchants then sought new routes, ports, protectors, and military partners.

Temples, Banking, and the Knights Templar

Mrs. Heritage History presents ancient temples as commercial institutions that stored coins, jewelry, grain, food, and tradable goods. Phoenician priests managed deposits, loans, metalwork, minting, secure chambers, and long-distance transfers. The Knights Templar later offered letters of credit, protected deposits, ciphers, pawn services, and access to funds across distant commanderies.

She identifies these practices as a restoration of older temple banking methods. Templar monks supplied an institutionally loyal workforce whose members lacked family obligations. Their commanderies occupied churches and fortified properties, while their headquarters stood near the tunnel systems beneath Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

The Templar period, from 1119 to 1312, also overlapped with the European cathedral-building era of roughly 1140 to 1300. Mrs. Heritage History links cathedral crypts, subterranean chambers, Templar finance, mining knowledge, and later Freemasonry within her broader theory of institutional continuity.

From Pagan Wealth to Church Property

Diocletian taxed pagan temples to finance Roman armies after imperial silver supplies weakened. Constantine later confiscated temple wealth and used those resources to build Constantinople, according to Mrs. Heritage History’s account. Theodosius prohibited pagan worship and transferred temple lands to Christian bishops.

These transfers placed extensive estates and financial resources under church control. The discussion connects this economic shift with the conversion of pagan temples into churches, the rise of bishops as territorial administrators, and the later struggle over who could appoint those bishops.

Radhanites, Vikings, and the European Slave Trade

The Radhanites spoke several languages and moved between Jewish communities, Muslim caliphates, and Frankish courts. Charlemagne protected them and granted transit privileges because they supplied rulers with luxury goods and financial services.

Viking merchants exchanged furs, amber, captives, and enslaved children for silver, steel weapons, spices, and eastern goods. Dublin served as a major slave port. Traders moved captives through Verdun, Prague, Venice, the Black Sea, and the Volga route toward Cordoba, Constantinople, and Baghdad. Mrs. Heritage History emphasizes the demand for boys between approximately eight and fifteen, particularly castrated boys who commanded premium prices in Muslim and Byzantine markets.

The program includes excerpts from the Dark Viking channel and a Duke Report video based on Ahmad Ibn Fadlan’s 922 journey. Ibn Fadlan encountered Rus merchants along the Volga and described their trade in furs, enslaved women, silver dirhams, ritual violence, and ship cremation.

Norman Armies and Jewish Administrators

Rollo established Norman rule in northern France after Viking raids devastated European coasts. Jewish merchants and administrators settled in Rouen and supported the developing Norman government. Norman mercenaries later entered southern Italy, accepted land as payment, conquered Sicily, and expanded across England, Ireland, western France, and the Crusader states.

Mrs. Heritage History describes a partnership in which Norman warriors supplied military force while Jewish financiers, tax collectors, merchants, and administrators supplied governmental expertise. She uses Machiavelli’s lion-and-fox formulation to characterize this division of functions.

The Battle That Reshaped the Papacy

At the Battle of Civitate in 1053, Norman forces defeated Pope Leo IX’s army and gained leverage over Rome. The Great East–West Schism followed in 1054, as Norman hostility toward Byzantium transformed western political alignments.

Pope Gregory VII then fought lay investiture, claiming papal authority to appoint bishops who controlled diocesan wealth and land. Norman armies supported this program, while the papacy sanctioned William the Conqueror’s invasion of England and recognized Norman rulers in southern Italy and Sicily. This alliance centralized western church power and created the institutional conflict that later divided papal and imperial factions.

A Demographic Transformation

Mrs. Heritage History closes with charts showing Jewish population shifts from the Middle East and North Africa toward Christian Europe. Around 1000, major Jewish communities clustered in Spain, Sicily, southern Italy, Alexandria, the Levant, Baghdad, Rhine cities, Rouen, Arles, and Narbonne. During the Crusading era, European Jewish communities expanded as commercial routes moved through Christian-controlled territories and the Black Sea corridor. Part One ends after establishing this economic, military, and demographic foundation for the Crusades themselves.

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