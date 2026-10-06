The Duke Report

The Duke Report

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Oct 7

Peter, this is deep-dive fascinating. Waddell seems to be a superior Indiana Jones. And, based on his revelations in this book, it appears that the origin of Britannia is no longer a mystery. Am I interpreting that correctly?

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Tom Fryer
Oct 7

I've wondered about the origin of the “barat” people. Is there possibly a relation to the Hebrew word “berith”, meaning “covenant”?

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