h/t James Delingpole for reminding me about this book.

Lieutenant Colonel Laurence Austine Waddell, CB, CIE, F.L.S., L.L.D, M.Ch., I.M.S. RAI, F.R.A.S. (29 May 1854 – 19 September 1938)

Lieutenant Colonel Laurence Austine Waddell brought an extraordinary range of experience to his book The Phœnician Origin of Britons, Scots and Anglo-Saxons. A Scottish physician, Indian Army surgeon, explorer, archaeologist, linguist and Professor of Tibetan, Waddell spent decades studying civilizations through their languages, monuments, religious symbols and material remains.

His work carried him through India, Burma, China, Sikkim and Tibet, where he examined cultures through direct observation and archaeological investigation. He studied Sanskrit and Tibetan, excavated at Pataliputra, helped locate the region of the Buddha’s birthplace at Lumbini, collected Indo-Scythian sculpture in the Swat Valley and later devoted himself to Sumerian inscriptions and ancient Near Eastern history.

This breadth gave Waddell the intellectual freedom to recognize connections that specialized scholarship often divided among separate disciplines. In The Phœnician Origin of Britons, Scots and Anglo-Saxons, he brings epigraphy, numismatics, mythology, linguistics, archaeology, folklore, geography and dynastic history into a single investigation.

He follows recurring names, titles, emblems and religious forms across Sumer, Anatolia, Phoenicia, the Mediterranean and the British Isles. His method treats convergence as historical evidence: an inscription gains meaning through a coin; a place name preserves a migration; a chronicle supplies the personal name that unlocks a monument.

The Newton Stone in Aberdeenshire supplies the book’s central discovery. Waddell identifies its mysterious inscription as Aryan Phoenician and interprets its accompanying Ogam text as a parallel version of the same dedication. His translation names Ikar of Cilicia, a Phoenician who bears the titles Kassi, Khilani and Prwt or Prat. The inscription dedicates a sun-cross to Bel, the god of solar fire. Through a detailed linguistic sequence, Waddell connects Prat with Barat, Brihat and Briton, then identifies Prat-Gioln with Part-olon, the Mediterranean ruler whom Irish tradition remembers as an early king and civilizer of the Scots.

From this decipherment, Waddell reconstructs a maritime world in which Phoenician traders carried people, language, technology and religious forms along the routes of tin, copper, bronze and amber. Gades, Cornwall, Ireland, the Orkneys and Aberdeenshire become connected stations within that network. His interpretations restore movement and human purpose to objects that conventional classification had isolated: pre-Roman British coins, cup-marked stones, solar crosses, swastikas, stone circles, Ogam inscriptions and local names enter one historical sequence.

Waddell’s most brilliant insight lies in his recognition that Britain’s ancient symbols preserve a religious vocabulary with deep Near Eastern roots. He traces Bel-fire rites, the sunwise deazil, the wheeled cross, the Scottish Fiery Cross and the crosses of St. George and St. Andrew to Phoenician solar worship. He identifies St. Andrew with Indara, Indra and the Gothic Eindri-Thor, interpreting the saltire as the divine protector’s axe or hammer. He links Tascio on British coins with the Hittite Tashub, the Sumerian Tas, the corn spirit and Michael the Archangel, whose harvest associations survive in Michaelmas customs.

The book also brings the traditional accounts of Part-olon and Brutus the Trojan into historical inquiry. Waddell reads Geoffrey of Monmouth, Nennius and the Irish chronicles alongside inscriptions, geography and coins. Brutus’s migration around 1103 BC forms part of a larger movement from Asia Minor and Phoenicia through the Mediterranean to Albion. The names Barat, Catti, Cassi, Gad, Goth, Scot and Briton record branches of this civilization-bearing population, whose mariners sought metals, established settlements and transmitted organized agriculture, writing, law and solar religion.

Waddell possessed the courage to cross boundaries that academic convention had hardened into separate territories. His reconstruction demands that inscriptions, legends, monuments and inherited names speak to one another. The result presents ancient Britain as a literate participant in a far-reaching maritime civilization. The Phœnician Origin of Britons, Scots and Anglo-Saxons stands as the work of a scholar-explorer who recognized that Britain’s pre-Roman past could emerge through the combined testimony of language, stone, metal, ritual and memory.

The Book

The Phœnician Origin of Britons, Scots and Anglo-Saxons by Lawrence Austine Waddell traces British civilization to successive migrations of Phœnician seafarers whom he identifies with the Sumerians, Hittites, Catti, Goths and Aryans. Published in 1924, the book combines inscriptions, pre-Roman British coins, place names, chronicles, religious symbols, stone monuments and comparative linguistics to construct a continuous history that begins in the ancient Near East and reaches Britain through Mediterranean trade and colonization. Waddell centers his argument on the Newton Stone in Aberdeenshire, whose inscriptions he translates as a bilingual dedication by a Phoenician ruler who called himself a Briton and Scot.

The Phœnicians as Aryan Civilization-Bearers

Waddell identifies the Phœnicians as an Aryan people who carried Sumerian and Hittite civilization through Asia Minor, Syria, the Mediterranean, and northwestern Europe. He connects their tribal names through a broad series of forms: Khatti, Catti, Guti, Goth, Gad, Cassi, Ceti, Xat and Scot. These names, he argues, record branches of one seafaring and mercantile population whose members developed writing, agriculture, metalworking, navigation, organized religion and urban government.

(Google’s Trust & Safety really has a hard time with Waddell)

The book links Phoenician expansion with the ancient tin, copper, bronze and amber trades. Britain attracted Phoenician merchants because Cornwall and the Cassiterides supplied tin, an essential ingredient in bronze. Gades, the Phoenician settlement associated with modern Cádiz, served as a western station along the maritime route from the Levant to Britain. Waddell therefore treats Britain as an active territory within an ancient commercial network whose routes connected Cilicia, Cyprus, Crete, Iberia, Gaul, Cornwall, Ireland and Scotland.

This historical framework also supports his linguistic thesis. Waddell derives English, Scottish, Irish, Gaelic, Cymric, Gothic and Anglo-Saxon forms from an Aryan Phœnician language whose deeper roots reach Sumerian and Hittite. He extends the same ancestry to the alphabet, Gothic runes and the Ogam script. Through recurring correspondences in sound, spelling and meaning, he argues that Britain preserved archaic linguistic forms carried westward by Phoenician settlers.

The Newton Stone and Its Two Inscriptions

The Newton Stone stands at Newton House in the Don Valley near Mount Bennachie in Aberdeenshire. Its principal inscription contains forty-eight characters arranged in six lines around a central swastika. A second inscription runs along the stone’s border in Ogam characters.

Earlier scholars proposed Pictish, Gaelic, Hebrew, Greek, Latin, Coptic, Palmyrene and Anglo-Saxon readings. Lord Southesk, Sir William Ramsay, Whitley Stokes, John Rhys, Dr. Bannerman and William Diack produced conflicting transcriptions, and Ogam specialist Richard Rolt Brash declined to translate the border inscription.

Waddell analyzed the central text through Cilician, Cyprian, Iberian, Indian Pali, and Gothic runic scripts. He interprets the characters from left to right and classifies the writing as Aryan Phœnician. He then groups the crowded Ogam strokes according to the names and titles found in the main text. In his interpretation, the two versions reproduce the same dedication, with minor differences due to the restricted Ogam alphabet and available space.

His translation declares that a sun-cross had risen to Bil or Bel, the god of solar fire. The dedicator identifies himself through a sequence of ethnic, dynastic and geographic titles: Kassi, Kast, Siluyr, Khilani, Phœnician, Ikar of Cilicia and Prwt or Prat. Waddell interprets Prat as a form of Barat or Brihat, which he equates with Briton. He dates the inscriptions to about 400 BC based on the letter forms and treats the central swastika as the monument’s defining religious emblem.

Ikar of Cilicia and Part-olon, King of the Scots

The Newton Stone’s personal names provide Waddell with a bridge into the British and Irish chronicles. He connects Prat or Prwt with Part-olon, the traditional king who led settlers from the Mediterranean through Spain to Ireland. He further equates the inscription’s Gy-aolownie or Gi-oln title with Geleoin and Gleoin in Irish records, Uchlani in Ptolemy, Uallaun in Roman forms, and Wallon in Cymric names.

This sequence links Part-olon with Cassi-Uallaunus, also written Cassivellaunus or Cad-Wallon, and with the Cat-uallauna ruling clan. Waddell reinforces the association through inscriptions from South Shields, Yarrow and Caerleon. At South Shields, a Syrian named Barates commemorated his wife from the Cat-uallauna clan. Waddell interprets this monument as evidence that Syrian Phoenician Barats and British ruling families shared ethnic titles across centuries.

Irish tradition places Part-olon’s landing at Scene in Kenmare Bay and describes his arrival with men and women from Spain. Geoffrey of Monmouth places him in the reign of Gurgiunt, around 407 BC. Waddell identifies Gades as the Spanish station in the migration and Tarsus in Cilicia as Part-olon’s eastern homeland. He then locates the king’s later presence in Aberdeenshire through the Newton inscription and nearby names such as Wartle, Bourtie, Bartle, Barthol Chapel, Clyan’s Dam and Cluny. He also derives the Pictish royal title Brude from Prat, Prwt and Brut.

The First Inhabitants of Ireland and Britain

Part-olon’s arrival leads Waddell into the earlier population history preserved in Irish sources such as the Books of Ballymote, Lecan and Leinster. These records identify Cesair as the female leader of the first migration into Ireland. Waddell associates her with matriarchal society, mother-right and the Stone Age population that preceded Aryan settlers.

He calls this population the Van, Wan, Ban, Fen, Fene or Fein people and connects them with place names including Bantry Bay, Bandon, Banteer, Bannow, the River Bann, the Boyne and Finn-abair. The Van appear in his account as a small, dark, matrilineal population associated with serpent worship, subterranean dwellings and the “dwarf” traditions of Ireland and northern Britain. He places the Picts within this population and interprets their painted bodies, matrilineal succession and stone habitations as survivals from the Van cultural system.

Waddell also redefines the Celts. He identifies the properly named Celts, or Kelts, with the Khaldis of Van and connects the Culdees to the same ethnic and religious inheritance. In his structure, “Pict” and “Celt” refer to distinct layers and titles within Britain’s pre-Aryan population, whose members later adopted the speech and institutions of their Phoenician rulers.

Brutus the Trojan and the Naming of Britain

The second major migration narrative concerns Brutus the Trojan, whom Waddell places in Britain around 1103 BC. Drawing on Geoffrey of Monmouth, Nennius, and related king lists, he follows Brutus from the Mediterranean through North Africa, Iberia, Gaul, and Totnes. Brutus travels with Trojan followers and joins Duke Corineus, whose people occupy a Phoenician station near Gades.

After reaching Albion, Brutus divides the land, establishes laws and gives Britain its national name. Corineus receives Cornwall; Brutus’s sons Locrin, Kamber and Albanact receive Logria, Cambria and Albania. Brutus also founds New Troy, or Tri-Novantum, on the Thames. Waddell identifies this city with London and interprets Caer-Lud or Lud-Dun as a later form attached to King Lud.

The name Britain receives a separate linguistic treatment. Waddell derives Briton from Barat or Brihat, a Phoenician and eastern Aryan tribal title. He explains Britain as Barat-ana, “Land of the Barats,” comparing the territorial suffix with Rajputana, Gondwana, Cataonia, Susiana and Airyana. Britannia consequently emerges as the tutelary female figure of the seafaring Barats, complete with martial and maritime emblems inherited from Phoenician religious art.

Stone Circles, Cup Marks and Solar Observation

The book interprets Britain’s stone circles as Phœnician solar observatories. Waddell connects their distribution with megalithic trade routes and identifies the Mor-ite Brito-Phœnicians as their builders. Through sighting stones and alignments, communities observed the sun, regulated seasonal rites and maintained agricultural calendars. His discussion includes the Keswick stone circle, Avebury, Stonehenge and monuments near the Newton Stone.

Cup marks carved into rocks and standing stones form another script in Waddell’s reconstruction. He compares British examples with marks on Hittite and Sumerian seals, Trojan spindle whorls and Phoenician amulets. Numerical arrangements, circles, crosses, spirals and grouped depressions function as invocations to divine beings. These readings connect British monuments with Ia or Yah, Jove, Indara, Maia and the three Fates or Sibyls. Waddell also traces English numeral names and signs through this system of Sumerian sacred notation.

Bel-Fire, the Sun Cross and British Emblems

Phoenician solar religion supplies the organizing principle for Waddell’s treatment of British ritual. Bel-fire ceremonies, sunwise movement, horseshoes, solar wheels, swastikas, spirals and cross forms express devotion to a Father God symbolized by the sun. The deazil, or clockwise ceremonial direction, follows the sun’s apparent course, and seasonal fires preserve Bel rites.

The equal-armed sun cross appears on Sumerian, Hittite, Trojan, Phoenician and pre-Roman British objects. Waddell derives the Celtic wheel cross, Scottish Fiery Cross, St. George’s red cross and several forms within the Union Jack from this religious sign. He treats the cross as a symbol of divine victory, life, resurrection and solar power that Phoenician settlers brought to Britain centuries before Christianity.

St. Andrew, Indara and the Saltire

Waddell identifies St. Andrew with the Hittite-Sumerian Father God Indara, the Vedic Indra and the Gothic Eindri or Thor. The diagonal saltire represents Indara’s protecting axe or hammer. Ancient seals show the X-shaped emblem with goats, solar figures and scenes of combat against the dragon of darkness. British monuments and coins repeat the same forms, which Waddell interprets as evidence for Indara’s worship in Britain before the Christian period.

The name INARA appears on a pre-Roman British coin alongside crosses and a solar horse. Waddell connects the unicorn and Cymric goat with Indara’s sacred goat, whose image also serves as a rebus for Goth. The crosses of St. Andrew, St. Patrick and St. George consequently preserve connected elements of the Phoenician solar cult within British and Scandinavian national insignia.

Tascio, Tashub and Michael the Archangel

Pre-Roman British coins bearing the names Tascio, Tasc and Dias lead Waddell to the Hittite deity Tashub and the Sumerian Tas. He identifies this figure as the son and messenger of the Father God, the protector of grain and the creator of wheat and barley. Coins display Tascio with ears of corn, crosses, wings and solar emblems.

Waddell extends the identification to Dionysos, the Gothic god Ty, the Vedic Daxa and Michael the Archangel. Phoenician inscriptions use forms such as Dashap-Mikal, and Cilician coins contain the name Miklu. British survivals include St. Michael’s Mount, wells dedicated to Michael in the Don Valley, the Michaelmas harvest festival, the Michaelmas goose and the St. Michael’s bannock of the Scottish islands. These customs preserve, within Waddell’s chronology, the agricultural cult of the Phoenician corn spirit.

Coins, Chronicles and the British Historical Sequence

Waddell treats British coins as compressed historical records. Names such as Catti, Cassi, Tascio, Inara and Ricon connect rulers with Phoenician clans and divinities. Crosses, horses, grain, crescents, spirals and pellet arrangements identify their religious affiliations. The coins also support the royal lists preserved by Geoffrey of Monmouth and other chroniclers, extending the sequence from Brutus through Cassivellaunus, Cunobelin and Caractacus.

Through this convergence of inscriptions, royal titles, coins, monuments, place names and chronicles, Waddell constructs a history in which Phoenician migrations shaped Britain’s language, political institutions, maritime enterprise, agriculture, metallurgy, religion and national symbols. His final chapters describe modern Britons as descendants of repeated population mixtures in which an Aryan Phoenician ruling element joined Pictish, Celtic and later Germanic populations. The book closes by tracing Britain’s commercial reach, political character and seafaring culture to the civilization that the Barats, Catti and related Phoenician clans carried from the ancient Near East to Albion.

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