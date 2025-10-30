The Open Conspiracy Explainer

Dive deep into the compelling vision of future global society outlined in H. G. Wells’ The Open Conspiracy, which he regarded as his finished statement on the way the world ought to be ordered. This explainer video details Wells’ radical Blue Prints for a World Revolution, presenting an insightful counter to the revolutionary ideas of Marx and arguing for a shift toward a unified world commonweal.

Discover why Wells, an influential writer, historian, and socialist, concluded that the world’s immense changes over the last fifty years—driven by discoveries and inventions—require a complete restructuring of human affairs. The modern crisis stems from a fatal discord between new possibilities (such as the abolition of distance and the emergence of a world of potential plenty) and established, injurious traditions.

Key Concepts and Proposals:

World Unification: The central objective is an effective world control and world commonweal to end the catastrophic threat of war, which is now “war in three dimensions”. Wells rejects the existing patchwork of seventy-odd sovereign states and the “fragmentary competitive confusion” of current governments, which are primarily military in nature.

The Nature of the Open Conspiracy: Wells introduced the concept of the Open Conspiracy —a necessary, naturally evolved, and entirely non-secret movement . Unlike traditional conspiracies, it must be declared plainly from the outset. It is not a single organization, but a conception of life from which efforts and organizations will arise.

A New Religious Urgency: The movement is driven by a modernized religious impulse, demanding a devotion to a universal cause . This devotion involves the supreme duty of subordinating the personal career to the creation of a world directorate.

Economic and Biological Controls: The video highlights the urgent need for a responsible world directorate to collectively manage economic life. This includes replacing private, local, or national ownership of credit, transport, and staple production . Crucially, the Open Conspiracy requires the practical recognition of world biological controls , including population control , which releases humanity from the competitive pressure of the struggle for existence.

Intellectual and Educational Revolution: Wells insists the movement must be an intellectual rebirth. A core task is the revolution in education to replace “rubbishy head-content” with clear, modern ideas about history (like his own Outline of History), biology (The Science of Life), and economics (The Work, Wealth, and Happiness of Mankind). This intellectual clarity helps Open Conspirators overcome confusing historical debates, such as those between the Realists and Nominalists.

Antagonistic Forces:

The explainer video identifies the main antagonists to the Open Conspiracy: the deeply entrenched traditions of nationalism and militarism, which are sustained by classes such as soldiers, diplomats, and customs-house officers. The movement aims to counteract the propaganda of “implacable loyalties” and the persistent gravitation of social life back to the old order.

Initially published in 1928 and later revised as What Are We to Do with Our Lives? in 1931, Wells’ work remains essential for understanding movements dedicated to the new world civilization and the struggle to achieve a peaceful and liberated future.

