The Mythology of American Democracy Explainer

Unraveling Power and The Mythology of American Democracy with Carroll Quigley

Dive into the profound historical and political analysis of the late Carroll Quigley (1910-1977), the dynamic Harvard graduate and highly respected professor from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service (SFS). This explainer video meticulously draws upon Quigley’s foundational academic work and his incisive lecture, “THE MYTHOLOGY OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY”, originally presented at institutions like the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

Explore Quigley’s Landmark Works

Understand the intellectual vigor and wide-ranging knowledge that made Dr. Quigley a dedicated educator, winning the Faculty Award for distinguished teaching four consecutive years. The video connects his lecture insights to his monumental scholarly contributions:

The Evolution of Civilizations (1961): Quigley provides fresh perspectives, following in the tradition of great comparativists like Oswald Spengler and Arnold Toynbee , on the mechanisms underlying how and why civilizations rise and fall.

Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World of Our Time (1966): This challenging 1350-page magnum opus demonstrates Quigley’s command of the analytical method and his multidisciplinary approach, drawing on economics, political science, social history, and cultural anthropology to interpret the twentieth century.

Deconstructing American Democracy

Dr. Quigley’s analysis begins by defining true democracy as encompassing majority rule and minority rights, emphasizing the latter as the essential component. Learn why he argues the American democratic tradition is largely a myth, and why the Constitution is fundamentally republican. The video explores critical non-constitutional and extralegal developments that shape American politics, including the emergence of political parties and the assertion of judicial supremacy.

Key topics covered include:

The Power of Weapons: Discover Quigley’s compelling historical argument that democracy flourished around 1880 because weapons were cheap and easy to use (like the Winchester rifle and Colt revolver ), making it impossible for a minority to enforce despotic rule.

Five Stages of Political Growth: Trace the historical evolution of candidate nomination from the legislative caucus (1789) to the spoils system era (1840-1880). Learn how figures like William C. Whitney used the Pendleton Act of 1883 to cut off funding for party machines, ushering in the age of big-business domination (1884-1932), and eventually leading to the New Deal ’s system of organized blocs .

Modern Threats: Understand Quigley’s concern about contemporary plutocratic control (since 1950) and the escalating influence of money in elections. Analyze the danger posed by fictitious persons —anonymous, immortal, and irresponsible entities like corporations and labor unions—which possess legal rights without accountability.

The Multihatted President: See how the accumulation of roles (Head of State, Head of Government, Head of a political party, and Commander in Chief) in the presidency mirrors the structure of power held by historical figures like Augustus Caesar.

Seeking Remedies and Responsibility

The explainer video concludes by examining Quigley’s proposals for reform and responsibility. Learn about his call to reduce the influence of money and curtail gross growth. Discover the potential power of “trigger points” in legislative governance, such as empowering committees to bring legislation to the floor by majority vote, thereby increasing accountability in Congress.

This video is essential viewing for anyone interested in American history, political science, and the true mechanisms that govern the nation, directly challenging conventional views on institutions, political parties, and the role of the electorate.

