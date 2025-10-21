The Modern Anglo-Dutch Empire Explainer

Book: The Origins and Anti-Human Outlook of the Anglo-Dutch Empire by Robert D. Ingraham.

Discover the hidden history of the modern financial world in this comprehensive explainer video, tracing the origins and evolution of the Anglo-Dutch Empire—a global system founded on philosophical corruption, speculative finance, and calculated cruelty.

This deep dive uncovers how a powerful financial oligarchy, spanning centuries and continents, engineered a global mechanism for profit, slavery, and war, driven by an “anti-human outlook”. The narrative begins in the medieval period with the Venetian Empire, which dominated the Mediterranean and controlled gold and silver trading, acting as the “godfather” of the Lombard banking system, including powerful houses like Bardi, Peruzzi, and Acciaiuoli. When the Lombards declined, Venice famously aligned with the Hapsburg Dynasty, establishing the House of Fugger through its agent, Jacob Fugger, to bankroll the Austrian Hapsburgs and control central European mines.

The pivotal shift in global control originated with the 1582 Giovani revolution in Venice. Led intellectually by the influential Servite monk Paolo Sarpi, this new faction determined that the old methods of the medieval world, challenged by the Renaissance ideals of the Commonwealth championed by figures like Nicholas of Cusa, could no longer suffice. Sarpi strategically spread a new philosophical current—radical Empiricism (rooted in the materialism of William of Ockham)—through a vast network that included figures like Francis Bacon, Thomas Hobbes, and the Cavendish family.

The empire’s axis then shifted North. After the brutality of the Duke of Alva‘s Inquisition in the Netherlands (1567-1576), culminating in the Spanish Fury in Antwerp, Venice forged a tight alliance with the Dutch. This led to the rapid financialization of Amsterdam, marked by the founding of institutions like the Dutch East India Company (VOC), the New Bourse (1608), and the Bank of Amsterdam (Wisselbank) (1609), modeled directly on the Bank of Venice. This Dutch economic model saw the rise of a speculative culture, detailed in Joseph de la Vega’s Confusion de Confusiones (1688), which pioneered features like futures and options trading—the foundation of today’s speculative derivatives market.

This Anglo-Dutch System achieved its full maturation with the 1688 invasion of England by William of Orange (William III). Organized by Venice’s agents in England, the Whig Junto, this conquest resulted in the institutionalization of private finance, marked by the founding of the Bank of England (1694) by individuals like William Paterson and its subsequent exclusive control over English banking and national debt. The ideology supporting this oligarchical structure was formalized by figures like John Locke, whose work rejected the Commonwealth ideal and asserted that government existed primarily for the preservation of Property. Meanwhile, figures like Sir Edwin Sandys, a founder of the London Virginia Company and Sarpi’s editor, established the tidewater slave-plantation system in North America.

The legacy of this system—characterized by perpetual warfare and genocide, the global slave trade, and drug trafficking (such as the British Opium Wars against China)—stands in stark contrast to the American System of Economics, championed by patriots like Alexander Hamilton, Abraham Lincoln, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, who sought to establish a sovereign nation dedicated to the General Welfare.

The video concludes by addressing the modern manifestation of this continuous oligarchical idea of Empire. Since Richard Nixon’s “treasonous” abolition of the Bretton Woods System in 1971, the global financial system has reverted to the principles of speculative excess, characterized by deregulation, the spread of derivatives (Black-Scholes Formula), and the increasing dominance of the global Central Banking System (including the European Central Bank), fulfilling the centuries-old goal of imposing global elite rule. Understanding this history, as articulated by thinkers like Lyndon H. LaRouche, Jr., is critical to defeating the crisis humanity faces today.

