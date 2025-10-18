The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy Explainer

Explainer for the book The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy by Ioan Ratiu.

Dive deep into the hidden history of the 20th century, exploring the powerful nexus of international financial and political interests that engineered the transition toward global governance and Socialism by Stealth. This exposé reveals the core activities, methods, and key figures of the Anglo-American elite committed to establishing a New World Order.

The Secret Societies and Their Architects

Discover the origins of this massive network, beginning with Cecil Rhodes‘s founding of a secretive group—later known as the Milner Group or the Anglo-American Establishment—aimed at achieving global dominance through “secret political and economic influence behind the scenes”. Learn about the pivotal alliance with the Fabian Society, whose masterminds, Sidney Webb and George Bernard Shaw, promoted “permeation” and Socialism by stealth to infiltrate and control key institutions.

Key figures exposed in this video include:

Lord Milner , who pursued an “undemocratic kind of socialism”.

Nathan Rothschild , a financier and key founder who provided backing for Rhodes’s imperial schemes.

David Rockefeller , who studied Fabian Socialism and later became a founder of organizations pushing global economic control.

John Maynard Keynes , whose “New Economics” gospel promoted systematic deficit spending and high taxation to advance collectivist goals.

Woodrow Wilson and Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose administrations incorporated Fabian-designed policies such as the New Deal.

Global Control Through Education and Finance

The video details how this elite leveraged wealth and academia to secure power, establishing the London School of Economics (LSE) to indoctrinate successive generations of political and administrative “experts”. The network gained control over vast international finance through entities such as J.P. Morgan & Co., Lazard Brothers, and the interests of Rockefeller and Rothschild, wielding immense influence over economic policy.

Learn how organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and Chatham House (RIIA), acting as “unofficial Anglo-American Parliament[s]”, deliberately shaped diplomatic and military strategy to suit their overarching plan.

The Road to World Government

Uncover the steps taken toward World Government:

The formation of the flawed League of Nations .

The creation of the United Nations (UN) , whose charter was influenced by CFR members like Alger Hiss , and whose land was donated by John D. Rockefeller Jr.

The conspiracy behind the European Union (EU). The EU was secretly planned by architects like Jean Monnet and Arthur Salter to be a European Superstate, based on monopolistic economic consolidation and subservient to the Anglo-American financial elite.

The relentless pursuit of this agenda utilized crises to compel political subordination, leading to policies like mass immigration and multiculturalism, ultimately aiming for the total annihilation of Western culture and society as a necessary step toward centralized World Socialism. Witness how the power of this unelected elite continues to challenge fundamental democratic principles globally.

