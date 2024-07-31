Thanks to my readers' generosity, all my articles are free to access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

In his 1956 book, The Power Elite, C. Wright Mills differentiates between the Mass Society and an American Public. The Mass Society is a top-down mind control system where people's opinions are manufactured and handed to them. An American Public is a bottom-up system that requires critical thinking skills from an informed and communicative electorate.

Mills' heuristics for differentiating between the two are these dimensions:

The ratio of opinion givers to receivers. In an American Public, people discuss issues with one another. In a Mass Society, spokesmen and experts distribute opinions through a network. The ability to answer back without reprisal. In an American Public, there is a wide and symmetrical formation of opinion. In a Mass Society, responses are closed. Communication Technology is constrained to impose a lower ratio of speakers to listeners (e.g., Twitter blue checks). Communication rules govern and sanction who can speak, when, and for how long. The rules may not be formal but just understood, resulting in self-censorship. In some cases, an absolute monopoly of communication to pacified media groups, whose members cannot answer back, even in private. (e.g., getting banned for questioning that vaccines are safe and effective). The relation of opinion formation to social action. In an American Public, decisions are easily shaped with powerful consequences that can enlarge areas of opportunity for recognition and change. In a Mass Society, actions are limited, often confined to an extremely local area. The Penetration of Institutional Authority into the Public. In an American Public, there is autonomy from institutional authority. No agent or formal authority moves among the autonomous public. In a Mass Society, Institutional Authority controls and sanctions a public that is terrorized into uniformity by the infiltration of informers and the universalization of suspicion.

In an American Public, the individual is sovereign and has a natural and peaceful harmony of interests with others. Before public action is taken, there is a rational discussion between individuals which would determine the action; accordingly, the public opinion that resulted would be the infallible voice of reason. After determining what is true, right, and just, an American Public would act accordingly or see that its representatives did so.

In a Mass Society, far fewer people express opinions than receive them, for communities become an abstract collection of individuals who receive impressions from the mass media. The prevailing communications are so well organized that it is difficult or impossible for the individual to answer immediately or with any effect.