The Man Who Led Columbus to America Explainer

Discover the long-lost historical mystery of Christopher Columbus’s successful voyage! This detailed explainer video, based on Paul H. Chapman’s groundbreaking research in The Man Who Led Columbus to America, definitively reveals the source of the crucial trade-wind route plan Columbus used on all four legs of his journey.

Columbus famously did not sail due west, a strategy that would have led to disaster in square-rigged ships. Instead, he employed a calculated, round-trip route plan, the origin of which baffled biographers for centuries. The solution lies in the navigational text of St. Brendan the Navigator: the 6th-Century epic, the Navigatio Sancti Brendani Abbatis.

Paul H. Chapman, a history student-navigator and World War II Atlantic ferry pilot, brought his working knowledge of cartography and navigation to plot Brendan’s voyage from ancient manuscripts compiled by Dr. Carl Selmer and translated literally by Reverend C. R. Collopy.

Key Revelations & Locations Uncovered: The video traces Brendan’s comprehensive scouting mission, which began in Ireland on the Dingle Peninsula near Clonfert:

Eastern Atlantic Legs: Follow the monks as they attempt westward crossings, leading them first to the rugged Faeroes Islands ( Vagar, Sando, Stromo, Saxun ) and then south to the temperate Azores . They visit Flores and Sao Miguel , encountering mineral waters that induce a strange “stupor”.

The Westward Crossing: Learn how a crucial shift in latitude brought the currach-style ship into the Northeast Trade Winds , propelling them across the Sargasso Sea .

New World Discoveries: Brendan’s documented landings in the Antilles include the “well wooded and spacious” island of Barbados , often labelled “St. Brendan’s Isle” on early maps. They also visit the strikingly flat Barbuda and the Bahamas ( Great Inagua, Great Bahama Bank ), where the mysterious flora is identified as grapefruit (scalta) and sea grapes .

The Return Trip: Discover the northern route home, navigating the warm Gulf Stream and documenting the first written accounts of phenomena previously considered mythological: an iceberg encounter off Newfoundland (described as a massive “column” with a “silvery curtain” of mist) and the eruption of a submarine volcano near Iceland on the Reykjanes Ridge (Surtsey). The final stop is Rockall, before the return to Ireland.

This video conclusively demonstrates that Columbus’s successful navigational plan—to sail first South (Palos, Spain to the Canary Islands) then West, and return via North (Azores) then East—was not divine providence, but an exact reproduction of the route detailed by St. Brendan the Navigator nine centuries earlier.

