The Lost Science of Money Explainer

The Lost Science of Money

Unlock the hidden history of money and power with this comprehensive explainer video, based on The Lost Science of Money: The Mythology of Money - The Story of Power by author Stephen A. Zarlenga. This deep dive challenges conventional economic wisdom and reveals how the control of monetary systems has historically shaped societies and led to wealth concentration.

Key Concepts and Historical Revelations:

The Ancient Nomisma vs. Commodity Money: Explore the original concepts of public, fiat money, known as Nomisma . Discover how ancient states, such as Sparta under Lycurgus and early Rome, institutionalized the use of bronze coinage (the Nomisma ) based on law rather than metallic commodity value. This system was established by figures like Rome’s second King, Numa Pompilius (716-672 BC).

Philosophical Foundations: We explore the monetary principles of classical thinkers, including Plato and Aristotle , who recognized that the nature of money is a legal fiat, not a commodity. This profound insight into money as a mechanism for the exchange of mankind and society, rather than nature, is highlighted as a “lost science”.

The Monetary Decline of Rome: Analyze Rome’s transition from the bronze Nomisma standard to commodity money, tracing the economic effects of the Punic Wars against Carthage (264–241 BC and 218–201 BC). Discover how Roman politicians and military leaders, including Julius Caesar and later Emperor Augustus , seized control of gold coinage—the sacred gold coinage prerogative .

East vs. West Monetary Conflict: The video reveals the inherent struggle in the gold-silver ratio dichotomy. Trace how European silver was repeatedly drained eastward to India and Asia in exchange for gold. This struggle eventually led to the fall of the Byzantine Empire’s monetary dominance.

The Crusades and Byzantium’s End: Understand how geopolitical and economic forces, including the rivalry between the Basileus and Western powers like Venice , culminated in the Fourth Crusade’s sneak attack on Constantinople in 1204. This monumental event, led by figures such as Doge Enrico Dandolo , transferred wealth and power from the East to the West.

Renaissance Financial Power: Learn about the rise of powerful private merchant bankers in Italy, such as the Medicis of Florence , and the German moneylenders, the Fuggers (including Hans Fugger and Jakob Fugger ). This era saw the great discovery that banks create money through book entry.

The Censored History: The description draws on the work of monetary historians, particularly Alexander Del Mar, whose work is essential to understanding these monetary crimes. It argues that monetary history has been censored and misinterpreted by figures such as Ludwig von Mises and others in the dominant school of economics.

Monetary Awareness is Key:

This explainer highlights that monetary awareness is the crucial missing element needed to address global economic problems. Learn how flawed systems allow wealth and power to fall effortlessly into the hands of a small elite, and explore Zarlenga’s perspective on the origins of corruption and the need for U.S. Monetary Reform.

