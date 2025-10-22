The Greek Slogan of Freedom and Early Roman Politics Explainer

Book: The Greek Slogan of Freedom and Early Roman Politics in Greece by Sviatoslav Dmitriev.

The political rhetoric and concepts associated with Greek freedom underwent centuries of development and deployment in the Hellenistic world before being adopted and utilized by the Roman Republic. This ideological framework proved essential for powers seeking hegemony, serving as both a justification for military action and a tool for diplomatic maneuvering.

I. Definitions and Early Use of the Greek Slogan

The concepts of freedom (eleutheria) and autonomy (autonomia) were fundamental, yet distinct, in Greek political vocabulary:

Autonomy ( Autonomia ) initially defined the internal status of a city, specifically its right to govern by its own laws, encompassing its political, legal, and social life.

Freedom ( Eleutheria ) generally designated external independence , signifying liberty from foreign domination or membership in a controlling alliance.

During the Peloponnesian War (431–404 B.C.), these terms emerged as crucial political slogans. Sparta often used the slogan of freedom to campaign for the dissolution of Athenian alliances, while concurrently claiming autonomy for its own allies.

II. The Slogan in Greek Interstate Treaties

Following the Peloponnesian War, these slogans became established terms codified in treaties of peace, intended to define relations between Greek political entities and limit the ambitions of major powers.

The King’s Peace (386 B.C.): This peace formalized the political use of the autonomy clause, requiring signatories like Athens and Sparta to respect the autonomy of all Greek cities (except those formally belonging to the King of Persia). The explicit purpose of the autonomy clause was to prevent the formation or consolidation of large rival alliances.

Expansion of Clauses: As the autonomy clause proved insufficient to maintain peace, later treaties added restrictive provisions: The garrison clause , prohibiting foreign garrisons, first appeared in the Peace of 375 B.C.. The demilitarization clause appeared in the Peace of Sparta in 371 B.C.

By the mid-fourth century B.C., these treaties claimed to guarantee “freedom and autonomy,” allowing rulers to interfere in local affairs under the guise of ensuring that local cities retained their “territorial possessions”. The emergence of the phrase “common peace” (koine eirene) in the 360s B.C. signaled that peace agreements now often protected only participating states, unlike the broad guarantees of the original King’s Peace.

III. Macedonian and Successor Hegemony

Philip II and Alexander the Great perfected the use of the freedom slogan to justify their expansion and consolidation of power.

Philip II utilized the promise of freedom to dissolve rival powers, such as reorganizing the Boeotian Federation into smaller, manageable entities.

The creation of the League of Corinth affirmed Macedonian dominance under the guise of guaranteeing panhellenic freedom, ensuring internal stability among its members while subjecting them to Macedonian military leadership.

Alexander continued this practice, establishing a framework in which a city’s status as “free” or “autonomous” was separated from obligations such as paying tribute or accepting garrisons.

In the era of the Successors, declarations of freedom became essential tools of diplomacy to secure support and challenge rivals. Antigonos the One-Eyed, for instance, issued a comprehensive declaration (315 B.C.) promising the Greeks would be “free, without garrisons, and autonomous” as a strategy to undermine Cassander. Crucially, the slogan was increasingly used to define the permanent relationship between a ruler and an individual city, granting privileges (including freedom) in return for political loyalty (fides/ pistis).

IV. Roman Appropriation and the Pax Romana

The Romans were initially slow to adopt the rhetoric of freedom, often relying on traditional Roman practices, such as defining territorial spheres of influence.

The Flamininus Declaration (196 B.C.): Following the defeat of Philip V , Titus Q. Flamininus dramatically announced the freedom of the Greeks at the Isthmian Games , based on the senatus consultum. This move was adopted to gain Greek public opinion and, more practically, to draw a political line against the expansion of Antiochos III (Megas) into the Greek world, providing Rome with a diplomatic casus belli .

The Campaign Against Nabis: Rome quickly deployed the slogan aggressively, using the “empty name of freedom” (as critics called it) to justify military action against Nabis of Sparta in 195 B.C.. Rome framed Nabis’s tyranny and control of Argos as a threat to the “liberation of Greece”.

Freedom and Individual Cities: Rome, mimicking Hellenistic practice, began defining the status of individual Greek cities using a composite model of rights, including “freedom” (libertas), distinct from other privileges like “immunity” (freedom from taxes) or the right to use one’s own laws (autonomia). The letter of the Scipio brothers to Heraclea by Latmus (189 B.C.) exemplified this, confirming that cities gained “freedom” and other rights in exchange for their unconditional surrender to Roman discretion (fides).

The End of Hegemony: Rome consistently used the claim of preserving Greek freedom to undermine existing leagues, as seen in its pressure on the Achaean League over the status of Sparta and Messenia. This policy of fragmentation culminated in the dissolution of the League and the destruction of Corinth in 146 B.C., leading to the eventual establishment of the Pax Romana. The Pax Romana was interpreted by some Greeks, such as Polybius, as a positive development, securing stability and peace—if not absolute freedom—by ending Greek internal strife.

