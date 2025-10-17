The Grand Design of the 20th Century Explainer

Dive into the shocking narrative of Douglas Reed’s The Grand Design of the 20th Century, a meticulously condensed history that reveals a powerful, international conspiracy spanning centuries. This explainer video applies the ancient Roman principle of 'Cui Bono?' (Who stands to benefit?) to expose the deliberate design behind political and economic chaos, rejecting “The Idiot Theory” that insists historical events just happen.

Key Concepts and Blueprints:

Learn how the 20th Century’s trajectory toward a world concentration camp was plotted through ancient ideas revived by figures like Machiavelli and Maurice Joly (Dialogue in Hell). The definitive blueprint for this universal catastrophe is found in "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion," a compendium of conspiratorial practices. The video explores the devastating Conspiracy of Silence that quashed public debate about the Protocols through frantic accusations of “forgery” and “anti-semitism”.

The Dual Conspiracy & Key Organizations:

Discover the two converging wings of the Grand Design:

South African multi-millionaire Cecil Rhodes launched the scheme. Rhodes envisioned a world government governed by the Anglo-Saxon race, formalized through the Rhodes Scholarship Trust and organizations such as the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA). The “worldwide conspiracy” (as termed by Winston Churchill) traces back to the Bolshevik Revolution and earlier conspirators like Adam Weishaupt‘s Illuminati.

Today, this conspiracy operates like a “hijacked airliner,” with well-intentioned but misguided “passengers” (many hypnotized by the Rhodes vision) being steered by hijackers with 2,000 years of conspiratorial training toward their ultimate destination.

The American Capture: Puppet Presidents and Advisers:

The documentary charts the subversion of the American Republic, which became the creature and financier of the Revolution. Central figures in this capture were:

“Colonel” Edward Mandell House: This obscure “great wrecker of the 20th Century” was the creature of the conspiracy in America. He engineered the choice of Woodrow Wilson for President in 1912, making Wilson the first of the “marionette presidents” required to follow instructions from their hidden “sponsors”. Wilson immediately recognized the Soviet Union and introduced the graduated income tax, based on Karl Marx’s manifesto.

Bernard Baruch: Known as “the adviser to six Presidents” and “the park-bench statesman,” Baruch was an obsessed advocate of despotic world government . Baruch and House were collaborators in disciplining President Wilson, forcing him to conform to their dictates.

Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR): His fourteen disastrous years saw the resumption of Soviet financing and deep infiltration of Soviet agents, including the traitor Alger Hiss, who later managed the Yalta Conference and co-founded the United Nations (described as the “Mafia-like mob in New York” and created to destroy nations).

The Invisible Government and Political Purges:

Explore the influence of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which functions as the “invisible government” of the United States, steering American policy toward “convergence with Communism”.

Witness the systematic destruction of those who opposed the conspiracy:

Harry Truman dismissed public demands to “clear out the Communists” as merely “drawing a red herring”.

General Eisenhower (seen as a conscious agent of the conspiracy) used his command power to reserve Berlin and half of Europe from Communist annexation and later oversaw the political destruction and censure of anti-Communist Senator Joseph McCarthy .

President Richard Nixon was humiliated and forced from office via the Watergate Affair—a trap possibly related to the surveillance techniques detailed in House’s “novel,” Philip Dru, Administrator.

This video is an essential guide to understanding how immensely wealthy dynasties (Morgan, Rockefeller, Carnegie) utilize their massive fortunes and foundations to serve the purpose of the Revolution and achieve monopolistic control over the world’s resources through a planned World State. See why the outcome of the Grand Design will necessitate a Conspiracy of Truth.

