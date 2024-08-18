Summary

🎙️ Foundations and Their Power: How Globalism is Financed

Jessum Guy’s podcast presents a compelling and authoritative examination of the immense power wielded by tax-exempt foundations in shaping global and national policies, drawing heavily on the critical analysis found in René Wormser’s seminal work, Foundations: Their Power and Influence. Building on the 1953 Reese Committee’s investigation, Wormser’s book provides irrefutable evidence of how these foundations have infiltrated and controlled education, media, government, and foreign policy to promote a globalist agenda.

💼 The Power Behind the Foundations

The English-speaking world’s international activities and outlooks were strategically coordinated by a powerful and semi-secret organization aiming to maintain global peace and advance underdeveloped areas. Though initially seen as beneficial, this elite group established a framework that allowed communist sympathizers to gain control in the United States during the 1930s. This was not due to the communists’ own power but was driven by the international financial elite. By 1950, American suspicions were sufficiently aroused, leading to a crackdown on these left-wing elements, but the underlying power structure remained largely intact, revealing the true drivers behind these movements. 00:48

🧩 The Reese Committee’s Investigation

The 1953 Reese Committee, led by Congressman Carroll Reece, exposed the extensive network of interlocking tax-exempt foundations, including the Carnegie Endowment and the Morgan Bank, which were deeply involved in promoting communism and manipulating U.S. policies. Despite uncovering these connections, the investigation faced intense resistance from the liberal press and wealthy elites, ensuring that the American public remained largely unaware of the foundations’ true influence. The committee’s findings demonstrated that these foundations were far from being mere charitable entities; they were central to advancing a hidden agenda that reshaped American society. 02:06

📚 Foundations’ Role in Social Engineering

René Wormser’s book, Foundations: Their Power and Influence, is definitive in its conclusion that these foundations used their tax-exempt status not for charity, but for social planning and engineering. Through their control over the social sciences and educational institutions, these foundations were able to alter the moral, social, and economic foundations of society. Their influence was exerted by providing or withholding grants, thereby shaping academic opinions and controlling the intellectual discourse within universities. Their reach extended into the press and government, consolidating their ability to promote globalist ideologies, including scientism and moral relativism. 05:51

🔬 Scientism and Moral Relativity

The foundations advanced the concept of scientism, asserting that social problems could be solved through scientific methods akin to those used in physical sciences. This ideology was employed to justify their extensive social engineering projects. By directing research funding, the foundations shaped the social sciences to reflect their worldview, promoting moral relativity and undermining traditional values. Their influence over education ensured that these ideas became deeply ingrained in the academic and public consciousness, thereby controlling societal norms and behaviors. 07:52

🏛️ Foundations and U.S. Foreign Policy

Foundations such as Rockefeller and Carnegie exercised significant control over U.S. foreign policy through institutions like the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and the Institute of Pacific Relations (IPR). These organizations, funded by the foundations, played pivotal roles in shaping international relations and advancing globalism. The foundations’ involvement in U.S. foreign policy included pushing the country into wars and influencing post-war policies to serve the interests of the global financial elite, demonstrating their overarching influence beyond domestic affairs and into global governance. 21:54

🏫 Control Over Education

Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations systematically controlled the U.S. education system by tying grants to compliance with their ideological requirements. This control extended beyond curriculum content to include the accreditation processes that determine the legitimacy of educational institutions. The foundations influenced the training of teachers and the development of textbooks, ensuring that their globalist and socialist ideologies were embedded at every level of education. Schools that resisted these influences risked losing essential funding, demonstrating the foundations’ absolute power over educational standards and practices. 08:28

📰 Media Manipulation and Public Perception

The foundations effectively manipulated media coverage to control public perception of their activities. By forming strategic alliances with major newspapers and media outlets, they ensured that their actions were either portrayed favorably or omitted from public discourse altogether. This media control was a critical aspect of their broader strategy to maintain and expand their influence, allowing them to continue advancing their globalist agenda without significant opposition or public scrutiny. This control over the narrative illustrates the depth of their power in shaping societal beliefs and attitudes. 09:10

🌍 The Globalist Agenda

The ultimate objective of these foundations was the promotion of globalism, with a clear intent to undermine national sovereignty in favor of a centralized global authority. Through their vast networks and influence over education, media, and government, these foundations systematically advanced an agenda aligned with their vision of a world governed by a unified global power structure. This agenda, developed over decades, has been driven by a small, powerful elite using their wealth to shape the world according to their interests, bypassing democratic processes and national sovereignty. 1:00:28

📖 The Legacy of Influence

The enduring legacy of these foundations is their profound and lasting impact on both American society and global governance. By controlling education, media, and government, they have shaped public opinion and policy in ways that have fundamentally altered history. Understanding this legacy is crucial to recognizing the ongoing influence of these power structures and their role in current and future global developments. Their success in embedding their ideologies into the fabric of society underscores the importance of scrutinizing the true power behind major societal changes. 1:08:55

Key Organizations

Oxford University and the University of London (School of Economics - These institutions are central to the ideological training of the elite who later apply their learning to maintain global peace, advance colonial and underdeveloped areas, and promote economic stability. They serve as breeding grounds for the principles that underpin the global influence wielded by English-speaking elites, shaping the policies and structures of international governance. 00:20

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace - As an influential player within the network of tax-exempt foundations, this organization is deeply involved in shaping U.S. and global policies. It played a significant role in the early 20th century by backing progressive education, social engineering, and even influencing U.S. foreign policy through its powerful network of affiliations and funded projects. The Carnegie Endowment’s role extends to manipulating public opinion by underwriting studies and distributing propaganda to promote internationalism. 02:10

Morgan Bank - The Morgan Bank was a crucial financial institution that interconnected with tax-exempt foundations and other organizations to exert control over U.S. policy, especially during the early and mid-20th centuries. The bank’s involvement with prominent foundations enabled it to influence government policy and educational reforms, effectively acting as a bridge between financial power and social influence. 01:30

Rockefeller Foundation - This foundation, one of the most powerful in history, directed vast resources towards controlling education, social sciences, and even government policy. The Rockefeller Foundation’s influence extended to funding controversial research, like the Kinsey Reports on human sexuality, and establishing educational agendas that shaped public and academic thought for generations. The foundation also played a pivotal role in the development of the globalist agenda, promoting world government and internationalist ideologies. 07:52

Ford Foundation - The Ford Foundation became a dominant force in the social sciences, particularly through its promotion of behavioral sciences and social engineering in the mid-20th century. It funded numerous programs aimed at shaping public opinion and academic research, often in alignment with broader globalist goals. The foundation’s activities included influencing universities like Harvard, where it directed studies in business administration and consumer behavior, deeply embedding its influence in both education and industry. 08:28

Institute of Pacific Relations (IPR) - The IPR was a key instrument in promoting communist ideology in China, backed by funding from the Carnegie and Rockefeller foundations. Despite the perception that it was advancing communist causes, the organization was actually an extension of the Anglo-American establishment’s influence in Asia, using communism as a tool to achieve its objectives. The IPR played a significant role in shaping U.S. policy towards China, demonstrating the intertwined nature of these foundations and global political strategies. 21:54

Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) - Financed and created by the Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations, the CFR is one of the most influential organizations in shaping U.S. foreign policy. The CFR effectively controls the U.S. State Department, directing the country’s international strategy and ensuring that policies align with the broader goals of the Anglo-American establishment. The CFR also took on the task of rewriting history, particularly post-World War II, to prevent future generations from questioning the decisions made by their predecessors. 56:53

RAND Corporation - A crucial player in governmental research, RAND Corporation was tightly linked with the trustees of the Carnegie, Ford, and Rockefeller foundations. The organization was instrumental in directing research and development for the U.S. Department of Defense, often using foundation executives as social science consultants. This close relationship allowed the foundations to exert significant influence over government research and spending, further entrenching their control over U.S. policy. 25:50

American Council on Education (ACE) - The ACE, heavily funded by the Rockefeller, Carnegie, and Ford foundations, acts as a central agency in controlling the educational institutions of the United States. It serves as a liaison between educational institutions and the federal government, undertaking projects at the behest of various government departments. Through the ACE, these foundations exercise substantial control over the curriculum, teacher training, and the overall direction of U.S. education, ensuring that it aligns with their broader social and political goals. 28:44

Social Science Research Council (SSRC) - The SSRC is portrayed as the authoritative body dictating the direction of social sciences in the United States, thanks to the substantial funding and influence of major foundations like Rockefeller and Ford. The council’s role in shaping research priorities and methodologies ensures that academic work in social sciences aligns with the interests of the globalist elite. It also plays a significant part in influencing public policy by framing social issues within the parameters set by these powerful foundations. 31:08

American Historical Association (AHA) - Funded by major foundations, the AHA is instrumental in controlling the narrative of American history, particularly through the promotion of progressive education and the rewriting of historical events to align with the interests of the globalist elite. The association’s work ensures that the history taught in schools and universities supports the ideological goals of the foundations, often downplaying or omitting significant events that do not fit the desired narrative. 1:00:28

UNESCO - Created and supported by these foundations, UNESCO is the global body that oversees the education sector worldwide. The organization was established to promote globalist education agendas, including standardizing curricula and propagating ideologies that support world government and international cooperation. UNESCO’s influence extends to shaping educational policies in member states, ensuring that they align with the globalist vision of the foundations that helped create it. 1:03:15

Key Figures

René Wormser - René Wormser, as the General Counsel to the 1953 Reese Committee, played a critical role in exposing the immense influence of tax-exempt foundations. His book Foundations: Their Power and Influence reveals the extent to which these foundations manipulated educational institutions, social sciences, and government policies to promote a globalist agenda. Wormser’s insights into the interlocking directorates of foundations such as Carnegie and Rockefeller underline his authoritative stance on their pervasive control over American society. 02:43

Carroll Reece - Congressman Carroll Reece chaired the special congressional committee in 1953 that investigated tax-exempt foundations. Under his leadership, the committee uncovered the vast influence of these organizations in shaping U.S. education, social policies, and government. Reece’s committee highlighted the alignment of the press and wealthy elites in suppressing the investigation’s findings, emphasizing the hidden power structures within American society. 02:06

Whittaker Chambers - Whittaker Chambers, an admitted communist and former Soviet spy, became a key figure in the investigation of communist infiltration in the U.S. government. His testimony led to the exposure of several high-profile figures within the American establishment who were linked to communist activities. Chambers’ revelations were pivotal in tracing the connections between communism and the interlocking networks of tax-exempt foundations. 01:28

Alger Hiss - Alger Hiss, a senior U.S. State Department official and a former President of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, was convicted of perjury for denying his involvement in communist espionage. Hiss played a significant role in shaping U.S. foreign policy, particularly in the establishment of the United Nations. His connections to both the Carnegie Endowment and the Council on Foreign Relations exemplify the deep entanglement of high-level government officials with powerful foundations and their globalist agendas. 1:08:55

Thomas Lamont - Thomas Lamont, a prominent banker at the Morgan Bank, was intricately involved in the network of foundations and financial institutions that influenced U.S. policy and international relations. Lamont’s role exemplifies the financial sector’s collaboration with tax-exempt foundations to steer government actions and public opinion in favor of their interests. 01:28

Norman Dodd - Norman Dodd served as the Director of Research for the Reese Committee, where he meticulously investigated the activities of major foundations. Dodd uncovered how these organizations used their resources to promote social engineering and globalism, effectively controlling key aspects of American society. His findings are central to understanding the systemic influence exerted by foundations like Carnegie and Rockefeller. 04:25

Hugh Acton - Hugh Acton’s role during the McCarthy era and the Red Scare was instrumental in bringing attention to the infiltration of communist ideologies within American institutions. Acton’s work in identifying and exposing these influences laid the groundwork for the Reese Committee’s investigation into how tax-exempt foundations were being used to further communist and globalist agendas. 03:35

Lily E. Kay - Lily E. Kay, author of The Molecular Vision of Life, delves into the Rockefeller Foundation’s influence on the development of molecular biology and the broader field of life sciences. Her work highlights how the foundation’s funding directed research agendas towards goals that aligned with their interests in social engineering and control. Kay’s analysis provides a deeper understanding of how scientific research has been manipulated by powerful foundations. 04:25

Alfred Kinsey - Alfred Kinsey, funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, conducted controversial research on human sexuality that significantly influenced American views on sex and morality. Kinsey’s work, which involved ethically questionable methods, including the sexual experimentation on minors, was instrumental in ushering in the sexual revolution. The foundation’s support of Kinsey’s research demonstrates its role in shaping societal norms through scientific research. 37:52

John Dewey - John Dewey, a major educational reformer, was closely associated with the Rockefeller Foundation, which supported his progressive education reforms. Dewey’s philosophy promoted relativism and pragmatism, aligning with the foundations’ goals of social control through education. His influence on the American education system is a testament to how foundational ideologies can be embedded into societal structures through strategic funding and support. 48:23

Dean Rusk - Dean Rusk, former U.S. Secretary of State and President of the Rockefeller Foundation, exemplifies the revolving door between high-level government positions and foundation leadership. His role in both shaping U.S. foreign policy and directing foundation agendas underscores the interconnected nature of these powerful institutions. Rusk’s work highlights the influence of foundations in steering international relations and domestic policy. 1:11:27

Robert Hutchins - Robert Hutchins, President of the Ford Foundation’s offshoot, the Fund for the Republic, and Chancellor of the University of Chicago, was a major proponent of world government. Under his leadership, the Fund for the Republic supported numerous initiatives that promoted internationalism and undermined national sovereignty. Hutchins’ work is a prime example of how foundation leaders use their platforms to advance globalist agendas. 15:55

Paul Lazarsfeld - Paul Lazarsfeld, a sociologist deeply involved with the foundations, played a key role in the development of behavioral sciences. His work, supported by the Rockefeller Foundation and others, influenced how social sciences were used to engineer public opinion and behavior. Lazarsfeld’s contributions demonstrate the power of foundations in shaping academic disciplines to serve their broader goals of social control. 1:05:59

Sam Stouffer - Sam Stouffer, a sociologist who conducted human behavior experiments for the U.S. War Department, later applied his research to consumer behavior at Harvard Business School. Supported by the Ford Foundation, Stouffer’s work is a prime example of how academic research in the social sciences was directed to serve the interests of powerful foundations, influencing both public and private sectors. 1:07:22

Charles Beard - Charles Beard, an influential historian, was instrumental in shaping the field of American history through the lens of economic determinism. Supported by Rockefeller money, Beard helped found the New School for Social Research, which became a hub for Marxist thought in the United States. Beard’s work exemplifies how foundation support can steer academic disciplines toward ideologies that align with broader globalist goals. 44:34

Timeline

1913 - The U.S. Congress introduces the graduated income tax, leading to the creation of tax-exempt foundations as wealthy elites seek to preserve their fortunes from taxation. These foundations eventually become powerful tools for social and political influence. 1:10:26

1912 (August 12) - The U.S. Congress passes the act that leads to the establishment of the Walsh Commission, which investigates industrial relations and begins to uncover the concentration of economic power through foundations like Carnegie and Rockefeller. This marks the early recognition of the influence wielded by these entities. 11:08

1948 - The Foundation for World Government, endowed with $1 million by Anita McCormick Blaine, supports a public education campaign advocating for a world constitution. This initiative is part of a broader effort by foundations to promote globalism and undermine national sovereignty. 15:17

1950 - By this time, the growing suspicion and anger among the American public towards communist sympathizers culminates in increased scrutiny of those with connections to foundations and elite institutions. This sets the stage for congressional investigations into their activities. 01:28

1953 (July) - The 83rd U.S. Congress establishes the Reese Committee, chaired by Congressman Carroll Reece, to investigate the tax-exempt foundations. The committee begins to uncover the vast influence of these foundations, particularly in education and social sciences, but faces significant pushback from the press and wealthy elites. 02:06

1954 - The Reese Committee issues a report highlighting the left-wing associations of the interlocking network of tax-exempt foundations. However, the report is released quietly, and the committee’s findings receive little public attention due to the press’s reluctance to cover the story extensively. 02:43

1958 - René Wormser publishes Foundations: Their Power and Influence, documenting the findings of the Reese Committee and providing a critical analysis of the role these foundations play in shaping American society and government. This work becomes a key reference for understanding the hidden power of these organizations. 04:25

1969-1971 - René Wormser serves on an advisory committee to the Commissioner of Internal Revenue on tax-exempt organizations, continuing his involvement in scrutinizing the activities of powerful foundations. His work during this period further exposes the far-reaching influence of these entities. 09:47

1930s - The video references how communist sympathizers took over much of the influence framework in the United States, originally built by wealthy elites through these foundations. This era highlights the complex relationship between left-wing ideologies and the financial power of the American establishment. 00:48

1945 (Spring) - Alger Hiss, a key figure in shaping post-war U.S. foreign policy, serves as Secretary General of the UN organizing conference in San Francisco. Hiss’s involvement illustrates the deep connections between high-level government officials and influential foundations like Carnegie. 1:09:40

1927 - The Social Science Research Council (SSRC) publishes its report, which aims to replace traditional social control methods with scientifically engineered methods. This marks a significant shift towards using social sciences as tools for social engineering, backed by foundation funding. 35:08

1912-1916 - The Walsh Commission investigates major industrial firms and their foundations, revealing the concentration of wealth and power. The findings from this commission lay the groundwork for later investigations into the influence of tax-exempt foundations. 12:37

Locations Discussed in the Video

Oxford University and the University of London (School of Economics) - These prestigious institutions are depicted as the ideological training grounds for the global elite. They are central to educating individuals who later apply their academic learning to maintain global peace, advance colonial and underdeveloped areas, and propagate economic stability, thereby reinforcing the power structures of the English-speaking world. The influence of these institutions extends far beyond academia, as they shape the outlooks and policies of those in positions of power across the globe. 00:20

United States (General) - The U.S. serves as the focal point where the activities of tax-exempt foundations, communist sympathizers, and financial elites intersect. The country’s institutions, from education to government, are influenced by these powerful foundations, which use their vast resources to steer national policy and public opinion toward their globalist goals. The Reese Committee’s investigation into these foundations reveals the extent of their influence within the U.S. 01:28

University of Chicago - The University of Chicago is highlighted as a significant site where foundation-funded research and ideologies were developed and disseminated. The institution played a key role in promoting world government concepts, particularly through the work of Robert Hutchins and the establishment of various programs that align with the globalist agenda. The university’s involvement illustrates the deep connection between academic institutions and the goals of powerful foundations. 15:55

San Francisco - San Francisco is the location of the 1945 UN organizing conference where Alger Hiss, a prominent U.S. State Department official with deep ties to the Carnegie Endowment, played a key role as Secretary General. This event marks a significant moment in the establishment of the United Nations, highlighting the influence of U.S. foundations in shaping global governance structures. 1:09:40

Harvard University - Harvard is featured as a major center of influence where the Ford Foundation directed research, particularly in the social and behavioral sciences. Through funding and strategic initiatives, the foundation shaped the academic environment at Harvard, steering research and teaching towards its social engineering goals. Harvard’s role exemplifies how elite universities are used by foundations to propagate their ideologies. 07:10

Yalta (Crimea) - Yalta is mentioned as the location of the 1945 conference where Alger Hiss, among other key U.S. officials, was involved in post-war planning that laid the groundwork for the United Nations. The decisions made at Yalta, heavily influenced by figures connected to powerful foundations, shaped the geopolitical landscape of the post-war world, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of these organizations. 1:09:40

Rand Corporation (Santa Monica, California) - While the exact location isn’t specified, the Rand Corporation, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, is depicted as a crucial player in governmental research, particularly in collaboration with the Department of Defense. The foundations’ trustees, who also serve on Rand’s board, use the institution to influence U.S. defense policy, illustrating the entanglement between private foundations and government operations. 25:50

Bibliography

Foundations: Their Power and Influence, René Wormser - This book is a critical examination of the immense influence wielded by tax-exempt foundations in shaping American society, education, and government policy. Wormser, who served as the General Counsel to the 1953 Reese Committee, provides an insider’s perspective on the findings of the investigation into these powerful organizations. The book reveals how foundations like Rockefeller and Carnegie use their resources to promote social engineering and globalism. 02:43

Tragedy and Hope, Carroll Quigley - Quigley’s work provides an extensive history of the world in the context of global power dynamics, offering insight into the elite networks that have shaped modern history. The book is frequently referenced for its detailed account of the Anglo-American establishment and its role in controlling both global and domestic policies through influential institutions. 04:25

The Molecular Vision of Life: Caltech, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Rise of the New Biology, Lily E. Kay - This book explores the Rockefeller Foundation’s role in shaping molecular biology and the broader field of life sciences, emphasizing how scientific research was directed towards goals that aligned with social control and eugenics. Kay’s work is crucial for understanding the intersection of science and ideology, particularly how foundation funding influenced the development of scientific disciplines. 04:25

The Pentagon’s Brain: An Uncensored History of DARPA, America’s Top-Secret Military Research Agency, Annie Jacobsen - This book details the history and impact of DARPA, the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, including its connections to academic and research institutions funded by powerful foundations. Jacobsen’s work highlights the collaboration between government, military, and private foundations in advancing technology and social control mechanisms. 25:50

The American Rhodes Scholarships: A Review of the First Forty Years, Frank Aydelotte - This book examines the history of the Rhodes Trust and its role in shaping global leadership through the Rhodes Scholarship program. Aydelotte’s work is significant for understanding how the Rhodes Trust fits into the broader network of foundations that influence global policy and leadership. 1:01:09

The Kinsey Reports, Alfred Kinsey - A series of reports on human sexual behavior that were heavily funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. Kinsey’s research, although controversial, played a pivotal role in changing societal attitudes towards sexuality in the mid-20th century. His work is a prime example of how foundation-backed research can influence public morals and social norms. 37:52

Walsh Commission Report (Commission on Industrial Relations), Various Authors - This early 20th-century report examined labor conditions and the concentration of economic power in the United States, focusing particularly on the role of large charitable foundations like Carnegie and Rockefeller. The findings of this commission laid the groundwork for later investigations into the influence of these foundations. 11:08