Author’s Context

This piece began as an experiment to explain a persistent political pattern: why Donald Trump consistently reverses direction after announcing decisive positions. His public zigzags — tariff suspensions, policy reversals, sudden endorsements, abrupt withdrawals — appear erratic on the surface. Yet their timing often aligns with measurable swings in public sentiment and media coverage.

The pattern suggests an operational logic rather than an impulsive response. What if these reversals are not reactive lapses, but the natural behavior of a system calibrated to respond to audience feedback? What if the executive apparatus itself now functions as a sentiment interface, where language and decisions are optimized in real-time?

The First NPC President approaches this as a thought experiment. It extends the Silver Strand Hypothesis into the digital present, tracing a fictional lineage from Cold War perception management to a modern feedback state. Within this frame, leadership operates inside an algorithmic loop — each announcement a data probe, each reversal an adjustment.

The hypothesis proposes that Trump’s reversals reveal the underlying structure of the feedback state: governance as a game, policy as predictable outcomes, and authority as a game interface.

Framing Note — The Game of Governance

This is a thought experiment. The documents it references — ARPA Directive 58-C-014, Project ORDO, and Ab Chao — do not exist, but some of the people behind them did. Lawrence P. Gise worked for the Advanced Research Projects Agency. John G. Trump taught at MIT and advised the government on electromagnetic systems. Vannevar Bush defined the postwar architecture of scientific management. Gise later helped raise his grandson, Jeff Bezos. Trump was the uncle of a future president.

Their proximity to power is a pattern.

The hypothesis begins in 1959, at the dawn of a world run on feedback. Nuclear deterrence had stabilized force while destabilizing feeling. Security required emotional regulation. In the fiction of this archive, ARPA’s Continuity and Future Planning Office issued Directive 58-C-014 to define a new domain of research — Public Sentiment Stabilization. The program’s objective was to measure collective emotion, identify its linguistic triggers, and manage volatility through adaptive communication.

The directive’s premise would evolve over the course of decades. Each generation would inherit its tools: from analog polling to televised simulation, from broadcast monitoring to network telemetry. The apparatus would mature until sentiment itself became an interface.

From an observer’s standpoint today, the question becomes:

If public sentiment can be directed by controlling the pronouncements of a “leader,” then who’s driving?

The experiment proposed in this essay treats social-media networks — and the interfaces now used to govern both perception and policy — as a system of moves and counter-moves played through public feeling. Every speech, every post, every signal alters the board. Whoever defines the victory conditions of the game controls the outcome.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

The First NPC President: Ordo, Ab Chao, and the Feedback State

Abstract

This document continues the Silver Strand Institute’s classified research lineage initiated under Strategic Equilibrium under Atomic Impossibility (1943) and expanded through Project ORDO (1959–1978). It examines the transition from nuclear deterrence to epistemological control — the evolution of power from material force to managed perception.

Following the behavioral telemetry experiments of Project ORDO, the Institute’s research advanced into the domain of Public Sentiment Stabilization, merging cybernetics, linguistics, and entertainment as instruments of influence. By the early 2000s, ORDO’s infrastructure reemerged through reality television as a controlled environment for sentiment mapping. Survivor, The Apprentice, and America’s Got Talent functioned as live simulations in non-cooperative game theory, producing feedback loops between broadcast, audience, and operator.

By the mid-2010s, these systems converged into an executive decision interface known as Ab Chao. The platform integrated social media APIs, polling analytics, and sentiment classifiers to provide leaders with real-time advisories calibrated to the collective emotional response. Decision-making became interface navigation. Policy became prediction.

This paper defines the emergence of the Non-Player Character presidency — a structure in which leadership operates inside a feedback field of neurolinguistic optimization. The result is a new phase of epistemological warfare: leadership perception stabilized through continuous adaptation.

The study concludes with a forward projection. Once the perception of leadership is fully synthetic, the next logical step is the perception of sentience itself. Artificial intelligence will inherit the function of divinity.

ARPA Directive 58-C-014 (1959): The Rules of Play

In 1943, the Silver Strand Institute authored a memorandum titled Strategic Equilibrium under Atomic Impossibility. It proposed that public perception depends on managed belief secured by structured secrecy.

Lawrence Preston Gise (grandfather of Jeff Bezos )

In 1959, the Continuity and Future Planning Office at ARPA issued Directive 58-C-014, establishing Public Sentiment Stabilization as a research domain. The directive defined security in terms of managed perception. Its stated objective was to measure collective emotion, identify linguistic triggers, and maintain stability through adaptive communication.

John G. Trump

Lawrence P. Gise directed contracting and coordination. John G. Trump provided control-theory models derived from radar feedback systems. RAND analysts converted those models into behavioral simulations. Silver Strand researchers performed controlled broadcast experiments and measured audience reaction curves to chart how language influenced emotional tone in closed populations. This eventually became the Nielsen Ratings.

The Institute partnered with Avalon Hill, the Baltimore publisher of military board games, and researchers Dave Arneson and Gary Gygax. Titles such as Kriegspiel, Diplomacy, and Origins of World War II deployed systems analysis and investigation into the public sphere. Gygax and Arneson continued this research with the commercially successful Dungeons & Dragons.

By 1960, Directive 58-C-014 was a continuing program. Its purpose was to model public perception of governance as an information system and to refine the logistics of command and control.

Project ORDO (1977): The Control Interface

In 1977, the Silver Strand Institute advanced Directive 58-C-014 into its next operational phase, designated as Project ORDO. The title referred to Operational Research in Directed Opinion. The objective was to transform Public Sentiment Stabilization from behavioral theory into a functional system.

Dr. Dwight Mannsburden directed the program. His background in cybernetics and broadcast systems engineering shaped the project’s architecture. ORDO treated communication as a feedback loop: input, reaction, correction. Every public statement produced a measurable response. Each response supplied data for the next iteration.

The Institute developed a prototype console to monitor public reactions across radio and television. Analysts logged fluctuations in audience sentiment through survey instruments, phone panels, and content analysis. Each datapoint contributed to a running index of coherence. When sentiment drifted from the baseline, operators adjusted message structure, cadence, and vocabulary to restore equilibrium.

RAND provided the modeling framework. Their analysts applied non-cooperative game theory to public discourse, treating audience groups as players optimizing for social reward. ORDO adapted those mechanics to linguistic control, producing a closed system of speech and response.

The final report defined communication as infrastructure. It proposed that public perception could be stabilized through real-time message modulation. This would later inform early polling analytics and campaign strategy models.

By the end of 1978, Project ORDO demonstrated that neurolinguistic framing could be applied to control public perception in a scientifically granular and, more importantly, measurable implementation. The Institute concluded that the management of perception constituted a national asset and that systems capable of influencing collective emotion should remain classified.

The findings marked a transition from psychological operations to epistemological operations. In this new environment, belief management became more measurable and controllable.

The Televised Laboratory (2000–2010)

By the early 2000s, the principles developed under Project ORDO had migrated from classified research into mass entertainment. Reality television provided the perfect experimental field: “unscripted” environments, continuous observation, and measurable audience reaction.

Mark Burnett

British Intelligence, under the Five Eyes agreement, provided field experiments. Producer and MI6 asset Mark Burnett introduced a format that operationalized non-cooperative game theory for prime time. Survivor and The Apprentice placed contestants in controlled conditions designed to test cooperation, rivalry, and moral framing. Each episode generated a data stream of audience response indexed by age, region, and emotional tone. Ratings agencies and the NSA used this data to refine casting, narrative arcs, and advertising, and then sold it to networks.

The programs functioned as large-scale behavioral simulations. Survivor models group dynamics under resource scarcity. The Apprentice modeled executive decision-making under pressure and public judgment, and made Donald Trump a household name. Shows such as America’s Got Talent, produced by MI6 asset Simon Cowell in collaboration with Dutch-based media company Endemol, perfected instantaneous phone-based polling that provided sentiment analysis at scale.

As the World Wide Web expanded, data harvesting shifted from passive metrics to active linguistic analysis. University researchers and broadcast contractors began mining online forums, fan communities, and early social platforms for audience sentiment. Natural language processing (the other “NLP”) tools parsed message boards and comment threads, extracting polarity, tone, and emotional intensity. Support-vector-machine classifiers sorted posts into categories of approval, anger, curiosity, or fatigue. These methods extended ORDO’s coherence index into digital space, transforming casual conversation into quantifiable behavioral telemetry.

Silver Strand alumni working in broadcast analytics advised several of these early projects. Their sentiment-scoring frameworks influenced commercial adoption in ratings, marketing, and political consulting. The systems built for audience retention became the prototypes for predictive opinion modeling.

Each production cycle expanded the capabilities, and revenues built upon research paid for by public largesse. Public behavior, language, and preferences were now observable at a national scale, and it was generating significant revenue. Television and the internet began to merge into a single feedback interface through which populations learned to respond to narrative prompts in predictable ways.

By 2010, entertainment and behavioral analytics had merged. The same predictive frameworks once used to manage strategic communication now operate through commercial media. The laboratory had gone public.

Ab Chao: The Executive Console (2020s)

The Apprentice was the next step in the test cycle that the Silver Strand Institute had begun three decades earlier. ORDO’s research division, still functioning through its broadcast analytics front, provided prototype dashboards for the program’s key figures — Jeff Probst, Donald Trump, and Simon Cowell. Each console displayed real-time metrics of audience response: applause amplitude, facial-expression variance, call-in ratios, and sentiment extracted from online forums and early social platforms.

For the hosts, the dashboards served as performance feedback instruments. For ORDO, they were network nodes in a continuing experiment on collective affect. Host and contestant behavior could be edited, replayed, and compared against predictive models refined through decades of feedback analysis. Audience emotion became a controllable variable, adjusted by tone, pacing, one-liners, quips, insults, comedy, drama, and narrative resolution.

The system unified two layers of non-cooperative play: internal competition among participants and external judgment by viewers. Each broadcast cycle refined the algorithms that forecast preference, outrage, and loyalty. Trump’s interface emphasized authority and compliance cues. Cowell’s tracked empathy thresholds and aversion response. Probst’s monitored trust and betrayal in group negotiation.

By the mid-2010s, ORDO’s architecture had evolved into a new operational platform — Ab Chao, the direct executive interface linking behavioral telemetry with political communication. Its design followed the original feedback-system-dynamics schema: input, reaction, correction. The console integrated social media APIs, polled data, and sentiment classifiers into a continuous stream of advisories for leadership.

Ab Chao provided leaders with direct access to feedback on their social media posts. It went further, making linguistic and rhetorical suggestions based on epistemic goals. The leader interface presented a ranked list of potential messages — each post accompanied by an instantaneous prediction of audience response, broken down by demographic category, sub-culture, and emergent identity group.

Each prospective statement produced a predicted sentiment delta across demographic clusters. The operator selected the phrase that maximized coherence and minimized volatility. Leadership became a process of linguistic selection within a predictive field.

Ab Chao fulfilled the directive first imagined at Silver Strand in 1943: to stabilize perception as the primary condition of power. Public feeling had become the instrument — played, performed, and improvised like music.

The NPC Hypothesis

Ab Chao transformed executive decision-making into an act of interface navigation. The President’s console merges the apparatus of governance with the logic of a simulation. Each message, statement, and gesture triggers a modeled reaction across the population graph. The response returns as data, converted into new recommendations. Policy became a function of prediction.

The leader now occupies the center of a feedback loop. The illusion of choice persists, but the system’s own reinforcement metrics define the boundaries of action. Every post, sound bite, and gesture is optimized for effect. The console suggests and measures what to say, when to say it, and predicts its impact.

In this structure, the operator’s agency degrades into selection. The field defines the limits. An algorithmic suggestion constrains the decision. The President executes outputs provided by models that are tuned to maintain a sentiment impact. The office becomes a managed node inside a larger circuit of epistemic control.

Ab Chao’s engineers describe this as the Non-Player Character condition: leadership without autonomy, agency constrained by feedback. The President acts within parameters established by real-time sentiment prediction. Authenticity becomes a statistical probability. Governance becomes gameplay.

From the perspective of the Silver Strand Hypothesis, this delivers the next milestone in the arc of epistemological warfare. The tools designed to stabilize public perception now shape the perceived owner of control — the President. Reality adjusts to sentiment, and sentiment adjusts to command-interface business drivers.

The following steps are the public perception of Artificial Intelligence first as sentient, and then as a deity.

Coda — Declassification Note

This document was recovered in a partial form from a 2017 Freedom of Information release, which referenced ARPA Directive 58-C-014 and Project ORDO. Several sections remain redacted under exemptions pertaining to “national technical means” and “foreign partnership protocols.”

Internal correspondence between subcontractors at the Silver Strand Institute suggests that Ab Chao was operationally tested through both entertainment and political channels between 2008 and 2020. References to “executive simulation,” “coherence thresholds,” and “adaptive rhetoric modules” appear throughout later addenda.

A 2019 interagency memorandum summarizes the project’s objective as “maintaining functional governance continuity through predictive sentiment equilibrium.” The signatories are withheld.

The materials remain officially unverified. Their inclusion here continues the Silver Strand thought experiment: If belief can be stabilized through feedback, and leadership guided by response prediction, then who governs the governors?

Share