NotebookLM does jump the Uncanny Valley. Deal with it.

I apologize for the lack of organization on this site. For people trying to catch up on how I think about the world, here is a guide. For most articles, I have a long-form thesis, a “Bots React” 30-minute (or so) podcast version generated with Google’s NotebookLM, and a 6-8 minute “Explainer” video. My strategy is to provide ideas in a format that suits the intended audience. Some will read, others will listen, or watch, others will do all three.

Some people complain about the computer-generated synthesized voices that jump the uncanny valley like Evel Knievel. I don’t care, you don’t have to listen, you can read the long-form stuff.

NotebookLM has weak spots and isn’t perfect, which is why it is preferable that you read the long-form content. It falls short on specific graphic references, especially when it bumps up against ADL-inspired “trust and safety” issues.

In any case, if you're interested in my work, or just a counter-intelligence asset building a briefing book on me, here’s a good place to start:

The Charlie Kirk ARG

The Power Structure of the World

The 60º Freemasonry Cabal

Survivor, The Apprentice, and the Game Theory of Governance

The First NPC President

The Silver Strand Hypothesis

Child Sacrifice on Constitution Avenue

A User’s Guide to Neuro-Linguistic Defense

The Meta-Model of Manipulation