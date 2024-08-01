Thanks to my readers' generosity, all my articles are free to access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Herbert Hoover is often celebrated as a humanitarian hero for his work with the Commission for Relief in Belgium (CRB) during World War I. However, historian Gerry Docherty presents a more critical narrative that challenges this conventional image. According to Docherty, Hoover's relief efforts, while genuine, also served as a cover for financial and strategic activities that primarily benefited powerful elites and even the enemy forces. This article delves into Docherty’s sharp critique of Hoover, exploring the dual roles, financial maneuverings, elite connections, and ethical controversies that reveal a more troubling side of Hoover's legacy.

See more of Docherty's work on The Duke Report.

Dual Roles and Hidden Agendas

Herbert Hoover's involvement in World War I is traditionally viewed through the lens of his humanitarian work with the CRB. Hoover organized massive relief efforts to supply food and aid to the starving population of Belgium, which had been ravaged by the German invasion. However, Docherty argues that this humanitarian facade concealed more nefarious objectives. While Hoover's actions did save lives, they also facilitated significant food supplies to the German forces, thereby potentially prolonging the conflict. This dual role exposes Hoover not as a purely benevolent figure, but as someone whose actions had darker, more strategic motivations. 00:11:00

The Commission for Relief in Belgium (CRB)

The CRB, established by Hoover, is often hailed for its humanitarian work during the war. It managed the distribution of vast quantities of food and supplies to Belgium, under German occupation. However, Docherty reveals that the CRB's operations were not merely charitable; they were also intertwined with complex financial strategies and political maneuvers. The CRB facilitated loans underwritten by the British, French, and Belgian governments to buy food on the international market. This intricate financial web suggests that Hoover's operations were driven by economic and strategic interests, rather than purely humanitarian concerns. 00:45:00

Financial and Strategic Maneuvering

Docherty highlights the sophisticated financial operations behind the CRB. Hoover managed vast sums of money and facilitated international transactions that went beyond simple aid distribution. The CRB's activities involved securing loans underwritten by the British, French, and Belgian governments to purchase food on the international market. These complex financial strategies suggest that Hoover's operations were driven by economic and strategic interests, rather than purely humanitarian concerns. 00:45:00

Moreover, the CRB's food supplies were systematically redirected to support German forces, blatantly contradicting the humanitarian narrative. Von der Lanken, the German political governor in Brussels, reported in 1916 that significant amounts of food intended for the Belgian population were being diverted to German troops. This redirection of aid played a role in sustaining the German war effort, raising serious ethical questions about the true impact of Hoover's actions. 00:57:00

The Role of Bankers

The financial operations of the CRB were supported by a network of influential bankers and financiers. Docherty points out that many of the key figures involved in the CRB were not merely humanitarian workers, but also prominent bankers and financial experts. Emile Francqui, a Belgian banker, played a crucial role in the CRB’s operations. However, Francqui and Hoover later had a fallout due to disagreements over the direction and control of the CRB. The involvement of these bankers suggests that financial interests were deeply intertwined with the relief efforts. 00:59:00

Suppression of Records

One of Docherty's most damning points is the deliberate suppression and destruction of records related to the CRB and Hoover’s activities. After the war, many documents and personal papers were destroyed or hidden, making it difficult to fully understand the scope and nature of Hoover's operations. Notably, Hoover ordered the destruction of proof copies of a history of the CRB written by Tracy Kittredge, indicating a deliberate effort to control the narrative and conceal certain aspects of his work. This suggests that Hoover was aware of the controversial nature of his actions and sought to prevent scrutiny. 01:03:00

Hoover’s Connections

Herbert Hoover's activities were deeply intertwined with influential financial and political elites. Docherty emphasizes Hoover’s connections to key figures such as Alfred Milner, JP Morgan, and Cleveland Dodge. These relationships facilitated Hoover's financial operations and supported his leadership in the CRB, but they also raise questions about the motivations behind his actions. Hoover’s ties to these elites suggest a network of power and influence that extended beyond humanitarian efforts, revealing a man deeply embedded in the corridors of power. 00:06:01

The Rhodes Scholars

An intriguing aspect of Docherty’s critique involves the role of Rhodes Scholars in the supervision of the CRB's food distribution. According to Docherty, American Rhodes Scholars from Oxford University were enlisted to monitor the distribution of food supplies in Belgium. These students, however, were ill-prepared for such a complex task. Their involvement, Docherty argues, was more about maintaining the appearance of oversight rather than ensuring effective control over the food supplies. This use of Rhodes Scholars further complicates the narrative, suggesting that the CRB's operations were more about optics than actual accountability. 00:57:00

Legal and Ethical Controversies

Hoover's career was marked by various legal disputes and controversies. His involvement in mining operations in China, for example, revealed a pattern of contentious business practices. Docherty points out that these legal battles illustrate the complex and often unethical nature of Hoover's activities, challenging the simplistic portrayal of him as a selfless humanitarian. 00:11:40

Impact on the War

Docherty argues that the CRB's dual role in providing aid to Belgium while also supplying the German military contributed to prolonging World War I. The supplies intended for the Belgian population were diverted to German forces, sustaining their war effort and complicating the narrative of pure charity. This aspect of Hoover's work raises significant ethical and strategic questions, painting him as a figure whose actions may have exacerbated the very crisis he purported to alleviate. 01:06:00

Financial Contributions

The financial operations of the CRB reveal a disproportionate reliance on complex transactions and loans rather than direct charitable giving. Docherty highlights that of the $250 million spent on Belgian relief, only $9 million came from American charitable contributions. The rest was managed through intricate financial deals, indicating that Hoover's efforts were as much about financial maneuvering as they were about providing aid. This financial strategy further cements the view of Hoover as a figure more concerned with economic gains and strategic advantages than with genuine humanitarian relief. 01:00:00

Transparency and Accountability

Docherty calls for a thorough investigation and greater transparency regarding Hoover's activities and the CRB’s operations. He advocates for a reevaluation of Hoover’s legacy that acknowledges the complexities and dualities of his role during World War I. Docherty's research underscores the need for a more nuanced understanding of history that includes the hidden influences and motivations behind key figures and events. 01:17:00

Conclusion

Herbert Hoover’s role during World War I, as presented by Gerry Docherty, is far more complex and troubling than the traditional narrative suggests. While Hoover undoubtedly contributed to significant humanitarian efforts, Docherty's critique reveals a web of financial and strategic activities that challenge the simplistic portrayal of Hoover as a purely benevolent figure. The suppression of records, elite connections, and ethical controversies surrounding Hoover’s work with the CRB highlight the need for a deeper and more critical examination of historical events. Through this lens, Hoover emerges not just as a humanitarian, but as a pivotal figure navigating the intricate interplay of power, finance, and politics during one of the most tumultuous periods in modern history.

