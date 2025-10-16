The Duke Report

The Duke Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Duke Report

The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America Explainer

They Want You To Know, Not Think
The Duke Report's avatar
The Duke Report
Oct 16, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

This explainer video offers a compelling and thoroughly documented chronological history of the forces and individuals behind the “Deliberate Dumbing Down of America”. Drawing on the exhaustive research compiled by Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt, the narrative exposes a century-long, covert campaign to dismantle traditional academic education and replace it …

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Peter Duke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture