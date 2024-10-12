Introduction

In Part 2 of the Natural Law Seminar, Mark Passio digs into the foundational principles that define Natural Law and its impact on human behavior, societal structure, and personal freedom. This seminar section emphasizes that Natural Law operates as a binding, immutable framework, governing reality through unchanging moral laws that apply universally. Passio explains how these principles, derived from ancient Hermetic teachings, are essential for understanding the dual aspects of determinism and free will, and how they shape individual and collective outcomes. He asserts that alignment with these laws is crucial for achieving personal sovereignty, ethical alignment, and a harmonious society.

Through a methodical exploration of topics such as brain structure, the Trivium Method, and the consequences of moral relativism, this seminar provides a comprehensive look into the mechanisms of control that influence modern societies. Passio argues that humanity’s adherence or defiance toward Natural Law dictates whether societies experience order or descend into chaos.

The seminar further examines the influence of dark occult orders, historical examples of authoritarianism like the Roman Empire, and philosophical systems that either uplift or subjugate human potential. Ultimately, Passio calls for individuals to reject ignorance, embrace holistic intelligence, and recognize their responsibility in co-creating a reality that reflects universal moral truths.

🌎 The Foundations of Natural Law

Natural Law exists as an immutable, universal code governing human behavior. This law functions through cause-and-effect dynamics, rooted in moral principles that apply universally. It operates independently of human opinion, offering a consistent and unchangeable framework. Natural Law is the blueprint for understanding the principles of right and wrong, which are not determined by individual or collective preferences but are inherently aligned with truth 00:00:20

🧠 Brain Structure and Human Behavior

The human brain contains three primary structures: the R-complex, limbic system, and neocortex. The R-complex manages basic survival functions, limbic system governs emotional responses, and neocortex enables higher-order thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. This triune structure impacts behavior; unbalanced dominance in either the left or right hemisphere leads to dysfunctional behaviors. Chronic left-brain dominance results in a controlling, domination-oriented mindset, whereas right-brain dominance yields submissive behavior patterns 00:07:32

📚 The Trivium Method: Pathway to Truth

The Trivium Method is a three-stage learning process—composed of knowledge (grammar), understanding (logic), and wisdom (rhetoric) — that empowers individuals to discern reality accurately. This educational framework serves as a path to personal and societal truth, emphasizing the need to gather information, logically process it, and apply understanding in actions. It aligns individuals with Natural Law, facilitating an approach to life that promotes holistic intelligence and ethical alignment 00:49:36

⚖️ Deterministic and Random Components of Reality

Reality consists of deterministic aspects, governed by Natural Law, and random aspects, governed by human free will. Determinism in this context reflects the universal principles that direct existence, while free will allows individuals to make choices within these principles. The interaction of these components forms the basis for human existence, where free will exists, but the consequences of actions are bound by unchangeable laws 00:31:04 .

🧩 Principles of Natural Law

Natural Law is defined by seven core principles: Mentalism, Correspondence, Vibration, Polarity, Rhythm, Cause and Effect, and Gender. These Hermetic Principles articulate the structure of reality. Mentalism posits that all things originate as thoughts. Correspondence emphasizes the unity between different planes of existence. Polarity describes the duality in nature, where opposites are inseparable. Rhythm conveys the cyclical nature of existence, while Cause and Effect dictates that every action yields an outcome, shaping human experience. Finally, Gender denotes the presence of masculine and feminine principles within all forms of creation 01:00:23

🕊️ The Role of Mentalism in Creation

According to Mentalism, reality begins with thought, which manifests into the physical realm. Every condition and event is a result of prior mental states, placing responsibility for creation upon each individual. By understanding this, individuals can consciously direct their thoughts to shape personal and collective experiences on Earth 01:00:48

🗡️ The Influence of Moral Relativism and Social Darwinism

Satanic and Dark Occult Orders propagate moral relativism and social Darwinism, which posit that there are no objective moral truths. These organizations promote ideologies that support the right of the strongest to dominate the weak, upholding eugenics as an ideal and justifying exploitation as a natural law of survival. These perspectives reject universal morality, creating a society driven by ruthless control 00:16:33

🏛️ Historical Examples of Control: The Roman Empire

The Roman Empire is a primary example of authoritarian rule that utilized centralized, militaristic power to enforce compliance and maintain dominion over vast territories. The Empire’s control extended through enslaving conquered populations, illustrating the consequences of rulership systems that prioritize obedience and dependency over individual freedom 00:54:51

📜 Ancient Egypt (Chem) and the Hermetic Teachings

The land of Egypt, known as Chem, is the origin of Hermetic teachings. These teachings are foundational to Natural Law, incorporating both light and dark aspects for the elevation of consciousness or the imposition of control. Ancient Egypt’s contribution to metaphysical knowledge remains integral to understanding the principles that govern reality, shaping perceptions of existence and spirituality 01:12:05

🌱 Consequences of Human Behavior

Human behavior determines societal order or chaos through its alignment or misalignment with Natural Law. Actions that conform to this law generate harmony, while behaviors rooted in ignorance lead to societal decay. This dynamic underscores the importance of understanding Natural Law as an essential framework for achieving freedom, order, and personal sovereignty 02:39:37

📈 How Our Reality is Built

Knowledge (or Lack Thereof) - Available Information Reality begins with the information that is available to individuals. This information constitutes potential Knowledge, which people may choose to gather, process, understand, and act upon. Passio asserts that this foundational level is crucial, as the quality and availability of information determine whether individuals have accurate knowledge upon which to base further actions. Understanding (or Lack Thereof) - Decision-Making Processes The second level in building reality is Understanding, which involves the decision-making processes that occur within the human mind. Individuals make choices based on the quality of information they have accessed. If the information is clear and truthful, understanding follows naturally, allowing people to make decisions that are aligned with ethical principles and natural laws. Wisdom (or Lack Thereof) - Human Behavior The third level concerns Wisdom, which manifests as Human Behavior. Passio explains that every individual’s behavior is a direct reflection of their decision-making processes, which in turn are shaped by the information they have understood. Actions grounded in wisdom lead to behaviors that align with Natural Law, while the lack of wisdom results in destructive or self-serving behaviors that ultimately impact society. Generated Result (Order or Chaos) - Manifested Reality The final outcome is the Generated Result, which Passio describes as Manifested Reality. This level reflects either Order or Chaos within society, depending on the aggregate quality of human behavior. When behaviors are based on accurate knowledge, wise decisions, and understanding, the result is societal order and harmony. Conversely, when behavior is based on ignorance or poor understanding, society experiences chaos, suffering, and degradation.

Summary of the Model

Passio’s chart illustrates that reality is a consequence of a four-stage progression, each stage building upon the one below it. Knowledge leads to Understanding, which translates into Wisdom through behavior, culminating in the Generated Result. Each individual’s participation at each level influences the collective outcome, ultimately determining whether society experiences freedom and order or falls into chaos and disorder.

This model underscores the importance of seeking truthful knowledge and applying it with understanding and wisdom, as each step directly influences the quality of reality on both individual and societal levels.

Hermetic Principles of Natural Law

Mentalism - The principle of Mentalism states that everything in existence is a manifestation of mind. This means that all things, events, and conditions first originate as thoughts, which then give rise to physical reality. Thoughts are the foundational cause of all manifested reality, including the universe itself. As Passio explains, “The All is Mind,” indicating that everything occurs as a result of preceding mental states. Thus, the quality of an individual’s thoughts directly influences their reality 01:01:21​. Correspondence - Correspondence reflects the notion that patterns repeat across different levels of reality. This principle is often summarized as “As above, so below; as below, so above.” It illustrates that the same laws governing larger structures in the macrocosm (the universe) also apply to smaller structures in the microcosm (individual experience). Through this principle, Passio explains that the structure of the universe mirrors the structure within us, encouraging a deeper understanding of one’s place in the cosmos 01:03:22​. Vibration - The principle of Vibration states that everything in the universe is in constant motion, and nothing is truly static. All matter and energy vibrate at specific frequencies, and these vibrations determine the physical form and state of all things. Passio emphasizes that reality is composed of energetic frequencies, and different vibratory rates correspond to different forms of matter and energy, thus dictating the nature of physical reality 01:10:10​. Polarity - The principle of Polarity explains that everything has an opposite and that these opposites are actually two extremes of the same phenomenon. Concepts like hot and cold, light and dark, love and hate exist on a spectrum. By understanding this principle, one can reconcile seeming opposites and recognize the continuity between them. This understanding reveals that all dualities in reality are interconnected, enhancing one’s ability to navigate and harmonize with these extremes 01:11:04​. Rhythm - Rhythm denotes that everything in existence has a natural flow and cycle. This principle explains the pendulum-like motion present in all things, where energy flows in a cycle of rise and fall, advance and retreat. Passio uses the example of tides and seasons to illustrate this principle, showing that rhythmic patterns affect all aspects of life and creation. Rhythm assures that periods of growth will eventually lead to periods of rest, establishing balance in the universe 01:15:10​. Cause and Effect - The principle of Cause and Effect asserts that every action has a corresponding reaction. Nothing occurs by chance, as all events are connected through a chain of causation. In the context of Natural Law, this principle emphasizes personal responsibility, where every individual action yields specific consequences. Through Cause and Effect, one’s actions shape the reality they experience, and this law applies universally to all sentient beings 01:17:02​. Gender - The principle of Gender exists in everything, indicating that masculine and feminine energies are present within all forms of creation. This is not limited to biological sex but encompasses all aspects of the spiritual, mental, and physical planes. Gender in this sense refers to the active (masculine) and passive (feminine) forces in nature that combine to facilitate creation and growth. Passio notes that understanding the interplay of these energies is essential for personal balance and the pursuit of harmony with Natural Law 01:34:45​.

The Hidden Eighth Principle: The Generative Principle

While not part of the formal seven, Passio introduces an eighth principle he calls the Generative Principle, or Care. He explains that Care is the force that drives all actions. What individuals care about determines their focus, decisions, and the outcomes they bring into reality. This principle is critical, as it reflects what one values and ultimately guides the manifestation of reality 01:37:17​.

Spiritual Currency

Passio presents Time and Attention as the two primary spiritual currencies. These are described as the most valuable resources one has to invest in personal and spiritual development. Here’s a detailed look at how these currencies work to shape reality:

⏳ Time

Time is the first spiritual currency and represents the finite resource each individual has to direct towards specific actions, thoughts, or pursuits. Passio explains that how one spends time determines what they receive in return. This principle underlines the idea that time, much like traditional currency, is something one “spends.” However, in this context, it refers to investing in self-growth, knowledge, and the pursuit of truth. By dedicating time to positive, truth-aligned endeavors, individuals build real spiritual value, which Passio equates to authentic wealth. He emphasizes that investing time in distractions or meaningless activities diminishes one’s potential for true spiritual gain 01:47:58​.

👀 Attention

Attention is the second spiritual currency, defined as the focus individuals place on specific ideas, information, or activities. Passio describes attention as a form of payment, where what one pays attention to ultimately shapes their understanding and worldview. Just like spending time, paying attention to meaningful content yields valuable returns, such as increased wisdom, understanding, and personal empowerment. Conversely, paying attention to trivial or misleading information detracts from one’s spiritual growth. This principle demonstrates that attention, when directed toward constructive pursuits, builds one’s capacity for insight and truth​​.

The Return on Investment: Real Wealth

Passio refers to the true “return” on these investments in spiritual terms. When individuals spend time and attention on activities aligned with Natural Law and personal growth, they gain real spiritual currency—the equivalent of true knowledge, understanding, and empowerment. This “wealth” provides individuals with authentic power, as it is based on an expanded comprehension of reality, rather than superficial, material gains​.

The Pitfall of Poor Investments

If time and attention are spent on distractions—such as mindless entertainment or toxic media—individuals will experience a limited return. Passio emphasizes that most people squander their spiritual currencies on trivial pursuits, which prevents them from achieving spiritual and intellectual enlightenment. Instead of acquiring real value, such poor investments result in stagnation or negative outcomes. He urges individuals to consciously direct their time and attention toward information that can elevate not only themselves but the human condition as a whole​​.

Through Time and Attention, Passio illustrates that these currencies hold the key to achieving personal freedom, understanding Natural Law, and contributing positively to the broader society. When properly invested, they allow individuals to develop true spiritual wealth, while misdirected investments lead to spiritual poverty and societal decay.

Natural Law Expressions

Passio outlines Five Expressions of Natural Law, each with positive and negative potential outcomes depending on whether they align with truth or diverge into ignorance. Here’s a breakdown:

Generative Polarity (Positive: Love, Negative: Fear) Positive Outcome (Love): Love is the force that encourages growth, unity, and moral alignment. This expansive energy fosters a sense of connection and responsibility, promoting constructive and ethical behavior.

Negative Outcome (Fear): Fear leads to contraction, separation, and submission. When fear drives behavior, it creates division and suppresses personal empowerment, restricting freedom. Initiative Expression (Positive: Knowledge, Negative: Ignorance) Positive Outcome (Knowledge): Seeking and understanding truth forms the foundation for wisdom. Knowledge equips individuals to make informed decisions that support personal and societal well-being.

Negative Outcome (Ignorance): Choosing ignorance results in confusion and vulnerability to manipulation. This lack of understanding obstructs ethical choices, allowing deceptive forces to dominate. Internal Expression (Positive: Sovereignty, Negative: Confusion) Positive Outcome (Sovereignty): Sovereignty is achieved when individuals govern themselves based on knowledge and alignment with Natural Law. It enables freedom from external control, fostering a society of self-governed, morally aligned individuals.

Negative Outcome (Confusion): Confusion arises from ignorance, leading to a lack of clarity. When individuals are confused, they are easily controlled and manipulated, unable to make coherent decisions aligned with truth. External Expression (Positive: Freedom, Negative: Control) Positive Outcome (Freedom): True freedom is the result of a society that values and embodies love, knowledge, and sovereignty. Individuals can act independently, expressing their unique potential without undue interference.

Negative Outcome (Control): Control manifests when individuals or systems impose power over others, diminishing personal autonomy and enforcing dependency, leading to societal oppression. Manifested Reality (Positive: Order, Negative: Chaos) Positive Outcome (Order): Order is the natural state that arises when individuals live in alignment with Natural Law. This outcome is characterized by harmony, balance, and thriving communities where ethical principles guide collective actions.

Negative Outcome (Chaos): Chaos results when behaviors violate Natural Law, leading to societal breakdown, suffering, and moral decay. Chaos reflects a collective failure to adhere to truth and love, allowing destructive forces to dominate.

Through these expressions, Passio emphasizes that human behavior, driven by either positive or negative energies, directly shapes societal outcomes. Love, knowledge, sovereignty, freedom, and order represent alignment with Natural Law, while fear, ignorance, confusion, control, and chaos illustrate its violations. The choices made by individuals in each of these areas collectively determine whether society experiences harmony or suffering.

FAQ

Q: What are the three main structures of the human brain? - The human brain consists of the R-complex, limbic system, and neocortex. The R-complex handles basic survival functions such as fight-or-flight. The limbic system governs emotions by releasing neuropeptides through various glands, making emotions possible. The neocortex is responsible for higher-order thinking, creativity, and problem-solving 00:00:20 .

Q: How does brain imbalance affect human behavior? - Chronic left-brain dominance results in a control-driven personality focused on selfishness and domination. Chronic right-brain dominance produces submissiveness, creating a “slave mentality.” Balanced hemispheres enable holistic intelligence, combining logic and creativity essential for ethical reasoning 00:07:32 .

Q: What is the Trivium method, and how does it relate to learning and understanding reality? - The Trivium method, consisting of knowledge, understanding, and wisdom, facilitates a three-stage truth discovery process. Knowledge (grammar) gathers information, understanding (logic) filters and analyzes it, and wisdom (rhetoric) leads to action. This process shapes societal reality based on the collective quality of human behavior 00:49:36 .

Q: What are the implications of deterministic and random components in reality? - Reality functions through a deterministic component—natural law—and a random component—free will. Natural law, an immutable force, governs reality. Free will allows individuals to choose within natural law’s boundaries, determining personal and societal outcomes through behavior 00:31:04 .

Q: How does the principle of mentalism define the creation of reality? - Mentalism holds that all of creation begins with thought. Every condition and event originates in a mental state and then manifests into physical reality, meaning responsibility for creation lies within each individual 01:00:48 .

Q: Why is natural law considered an unchanging, immutable force? - Natural law consists of binding principles that operate independently of human perception. Known as the Hermetic Principles, they govern interactions within creation and remain unalterable. These principles are the essence of existence, encompassing elements such as cause and effect and correspondence 01:00:23 .

Q: What are the seven principles of natural law? - The seven principles are Mentalism, Correspondence, Vibration, Polarity, Rhythm, Cause and Effect, and Gender. These principles encompass reality’s interconnected nature, cyclical patterns, and the dual nature of existence 02:04:49 .

Q: How do belief systems influence human behavior? - Human behavior operates like a computer program, processing beliefs to produce actions. Negative beliefs cause chaotic, destructive behaviors, while beliefs aligned with natural law create harmony. Therefore, belief quality directly impacts societal conditions 00:54:51 .

Q: What is holistic intelligence, and how is it achieved? - Holistic intelligence is the balanced integration of both brain hemispheres, blending analytical thought with compassion and creativity. Unlike mere intellect, holistic intelligence incorporates morality and ethical reasoning, achieved through the balanced engagement of both hemispheres 00:10:32 .

Q: How does the worldview schism between determinism and randomness affect societal structures? - A deterministic worldview often leads to passivity and blind obedience, promoting a slave mentality. Those who view the world as purely random often pursue control-driven behaviors. Only by recognizing the coexistence of determinism (natural law) and randomness (free will) can individuals achieve true freedom and ethical alignment 00:30:31 .

People

Stephen Hawking - Described as an individual embodying extreme left-brain imbalance, Hawking is noted for his deterministic view that the universe is a mechanized machine devoid of consciousness. He argues that free will is an illusion, equating it to the death of God. This perspective leads to a worldview where humans are essentially robots, controlled by matter and devoid of choice 00:27:06​.

Thomas Jefferson - Quoted regarding the impossibility of a society maintaining both ignorance and freedom, Jefferson’s perspective underscores the necessity of knowledge for preserving liberty. He emphasizes that a nation attempting to sustain freedom while remaining ignorant is pursuing an unachievable state 02:13:12​.

Samuel Adams - Adams highlights the connection between widespread ignorance and the erosion of societal virtue. He asserts that a society that is ignorant and selfish will ultimately collapse under its own weight without the need for external threats. This quote reinforces the importance of moral education and self-awareness in sustaining societal well-being 02:13:50​.

Socrates - Referenced for his statement that the only true good is knowledge, while the only evil is ignorance, Socrates’ perspective serves as a foundational element of the seminar’s argument. Ignorance, especially willful ignorance, is described as a destructive force, contrasting sharply with the constructive power of knowledge 02:14:35​.

Jose Delgado - Mentioned in the context of exploring human mind control, Delgado’s research at Yale involved attempts to manipulate human behavior through electronic stimulation. He is cited as seeking to demonstrate that free will and personal rights are mere illusions, advocating a worldview in which a ruling class dictates moral and behavioral standards 00:32:28​.

Organizations

The Roman Empire - The Roman Empire is an authoritarian power structure, enforcing compliance and dependency among its subjects through centralized and militaristic control. This empire maintains dominion over conquered lands and suppresses dissent, embodying the historical precedent for imposed rulership and the hierarchical subjugation of societies 00:54:51

Yale University - Yale University is the site where Jose Delgado conducted research on human behavior manipulation, implementing brain implants to control human behavior. Yale University directly participates in research that overrides personal autonomy and imposes control, evidencing the ambition to redefine human free will and rights through scientific means 00:32:28​

Satanic and Dark Occult Orders - Satanic and dark occult organizations propagate ideologies of moral relativism, social Darwinism, and eugenics. These groups enforce the belief that certain elites hold authority over life and death, and they reject universal moral standards. They are deeply rooted in the belief that survival of the most ruthless is the natural order, placing themselves as creators of laws that dictate societal direction 00:16:33​.

Locations

Rome - Rome operates as a center of authoritative control and dominion, establishing the Roman Empire’s reach across vast territories. It exemplifies an imperial force that imposes its will through centralized power, reinforcing the mechanisms of domination and subjugation over diverse regions, exemplified through methods like the enslavement of conquered peoples for labor and military support 00:53:08 .

Yale University - Yale University functions as a primary site for the exploration of human behavioral control, specifically in Delgado’s research on electronic manipulation via brain implants. This institution supports the technological pursuit of overriding individual autonomy, showcasing its role in studies aiming to demonstrate the dominance of external forces over personal free will 00:32:28 .

Chem (Ancient Egypt) - Known as Chem by its inhabitants, the land of Egypt is the birthplace of ancient mystery traditions. These traditions contain both light and dark elements, used for either the elevation of human consciousness or for the control of others. The Hermetic teachings originating here emphasize the role of ancient Egypt in shaping metaphysical knowledge that defines natural law and the fundamental principles governing reality 01:12:05 .

Timeline

Origins of Brain Structure Knowledge - The understanding of the three primary brain structures—R-complex, limbic system, and neocortex—forms the basis for recognizing how survival instincts, emotional responses, and higher thinking function within humans. This foundation establishes the physiological roles within the brain that guide human behavior and consciousness 00:00:20 .

Yale University and Delgado’s Experiments - Yale University is where Jose Delgado performed direct experiments on behavioral control, using implants to manipulate the brain’s response systems. His work illustrates a scientific push to override personal autonomy by demonstrating that individual actions can be externally regulated, framing this research within a larger ambition to nullify free will 00:32:28​.

The Roman Empire’s Control Mechanisms - The Roman Empire sets a precedent for historical authoritarian rule, enforcing dominion over conquered lands through centralized power. Its model of control involves enslaving populations to sustain military campaigns and imperial expansion, typifying a societal order based on coercion and obedience 00:54:51 .

Satanic and Dark Occult Orders Propagate Moral Relativism - These organizations promote ideologies centered around moral relativism and social Darwinism, asserting that certain elites possess authority over life and death. This worldview embraces eugenics and upholds survival of the most ruthless as a fundamental law, positioning these beliefs as a primary method for societal direction 00:16:33​.

Introduction of the Trivium Method - The Trivium Method, consisting of grammar, logic, and rhetoric, emerges as a three-stage process for acquiring and applying knowledge. This educational framework—historically suppressed—enables individuals to discern truth and cultivate wisdom, integral for understanding and engaging with reality 00:49:36 .

Hermetic Principles of Natural Law - The seven principles of natural law, rooted in Hermetic tradition, define the immutable rules governing reality. These include Mentalism, Correspondence, Vibration, Polarity, Rhythm, Cause and Effect, and Gender. These principles delineate the structural fabric of existence, influencing both the physical and metaphysical domains 01:00:23 .

Recognition of Egypt (Chem) as the Source of Hermetic Teachings - Ancient Egypt, known as Chem, is identified as the origin of Hermetic knowledge. This location is pivotal, contributing wisdom essential to understanding natural law and the foundational principles of metaphysical realities that impact human consciousness and behavior 01:12:05 .

Summation of Human Behavioral Manifestations - The result of collective human behavior is either order or chaos, stemming from adherence to or rejection of natural law. This dichotomy reflects the aggregate effect of thoughts, emotions, and actions, underscoring humanity’s responsibility in co-creating societal conditions 02:39:37 .

Glossary

Natural Law - Natural Law is the universal, unchangeable set of principles that govern human behavior. It operates through immutable cause-and-effect relationships, which manifest based on human actions and their alignment with universal moral principles 00:56:31 .

Trivium Method - The Trivium Method consists of grammar (knowledge), logic (understanding), and rhetoric (wisdom), forming a sequential approach to learning and truth discovery. It enables individuals to process information effectively, leading to the discernment and ethical application of knowledge 00:51:25 .

Generative Principle - The Generative Principle, often symbolized by the letter “G” in esoteric Freemasonry, represents the force of creation driven by care. It embodies the idea that what individuals prioritize and invest their will in ultimately shapes the quality of reality they manifest 01:42:11​.

Moral Relativism - Moral Relativism is the belief that there are no objective truths in morality, allowing individuals to define right and wrong based on personal or societal preference. This viewpoint is rejected within the framework of natural law, which upholds that objective moral truths exist independently of human perception 02:44:04 .

Apophasis is the process of understanding truth by eliminating falsehoods, known as affirmation through negation. This principle, also referred to as Apophatic Inquiry, involves defining a concept by identifying what it is not, rather than attempting to describe it directly. In the context of Natural Law, Apophasis is an essential tool for discerning truth, as it allows individuals to strip away inaccuracies, misconceptions, and illusions. Through this process, one arrives at a clearer understanding of reality by removing all that is inconsistent with natural and universal principles 03:10:35.

Consequentialism - Consequentialism defines the relationship between free will and natural law, where every action carries consequences. It emphasizes that although individuals have the freedom to choose their actions, they are bound by the inevitable effects of these actions according to universal law 02:01:03 .

Polarity - Polarity is the principle that opposites are merely extremes of the same essence, such as hot and cold representing different degrees of temperature. In natural law, this concept illustrates the dual nature of creation, where all things possess an opposite that defines their existence 01:11:04 .

Sovereignty - Sovereignty is the state of self-ownership and self-mastery. It asserts that individuals hold complete responsibility for their own lives and actions, which allows them to live freely without subjugation by external authorities. This principle is foundational to personal liberty and freedom 02:30:02 .

Anarchy - Anarchy is defined as a state of existence free from imposed rulers, not the absence of order or rules. True anarchy reflects self-discipline and self-mastery, where individuals regulate themselves in alignment with natural law, rejecting externally imposed authority as inherently oppressive 02:30:02 .

Social Darwinism - Social Darwinism is a worldview that glorifies survival of the strongest as the natural order. It dismisses moral considerations and promotes a hierarchical structure where the elite wield power over the masses, fostering a society based on domination rather than ethical reciprocity 02:42:29 .