Unlock the Secrets of the Colonel House Report (1919)! Dive deep into the British Secret Service Report No. 1919, a highly controversial and authentic document presented to the House of Representatives by Congressman Thorkelson of Montana. Published in the Congressional Record (October 13, 1919, p. 598-604 inclusive), this explosive report reveals the agency and purpose behind the First World War and details the comprehensive campaign for “Imperial Unity”.

Discover the alleged blueprint for the “peaceful return of the American Colonies to the dominion of the Crown”, a long-term project championed by figures like Cecil Rhodes and quietly assumed by Mr. Andrew Carnegie of Skibo Castle, Sutherlandshire.

The report, addressed to The Right Honorable David Lloyd George, details how the British establishment leveraged finance, education, and propaganda to ensure American subservience. Learn about the pivotal role of J. P. Morgan & Company (Messrs. Pierpont Morgan & Company), identified explicitly as British Agents and fiscal agents who helped place British bond issues, ensuring every American holder became a “defender of its integrity”. Their services included aiding the US entry into the war, controlling media outlets such as Harper's Magazine and the New York Evening Post (through Mr. Thomas Lamont), and directing the internationalization of the American Red Cross (through Mr. H. P. Davison).

The ultimate goal revealed is compelling America’s acceptance of the League of Nations. The report describes the League as being, “in substance the Empire with America admitted on the same basis as our other colonies”. Key administration officials, including the Canadian-born Secretary of the Interior, Mr. Franklin Lane, the Scotch-born Secretary of Labor, Mr. W. B. Wilson, and the London-born Mr. Samuel Gompers, ensured that “imperial unity will daily grow more intimate and more perfect”.

Uncover the calculated strategy to make President Wilson the first president of the League, ensuring the transfer of dangerous sovereignty from the American colony to the custody of the Crown. The plan utilized immense propaganda, including enlisting 8,000 pulpiteers, issuing massive literature via the World’s Peace Foundation, and securing the appointment of Mr. Raymond Fosdick (formerly of the Rockefeller Foundation) to the League’s Secretariat, stamping it as an endowed organization for “promiscuous uplifting”.

This video explores how key figures, such as President Nicholas Murray Butler of Columbia University and organizations like the Carnegie League to Enforce Peace, worked tirelessly to achieve the union prophesied by Mr. Carnegie: a “British-American union” where the American Colonies are “one and indivisible” with the motherland.

