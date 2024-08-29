GPT-Summary

Introduction

This presentation by Anton Chaitkin delivers a powerful and uncompromising analysis of the British Empire’s enduring influence on global affairs. Contrary to the common belief that the Empire has waned, it reveals that the British Empire remains a dominant force, strategically manipulating global finance, media, intelligence, and even organized crime to maintain its supremacy. Through meticulously controlled institutions like the IMF, the Hollinger Corporation, and covert intelligence networks, the British Empire continues to shape the world’s political, economic, and cultural landscapes, ensuring its imperial interests are advanced and protected across the globe.

Summary

📜 The British Empire’s Ongoing Global Dominance

The British Empire continues to wield immense power and influence across the world. Far from being a relic of history, the Empire has adapted its strategies to maintain control over global finance, media, intelligence, and even organized crime. The video presents this as an undeniable fact: the British Empire remains a dominant force, shaping global affairs to serve its interests.

🔮 End Times Prophecy: A Tool of Imperial Manipulation

The belief in the End Times and the Book of Revelation is manipulated by the British Empire to advance its geopolitical objectives.

The Empire exploits these religious narratives to influence public opinion and justify strategic actions, particularly in the Middle East. The video details how British figures, such as Lord Palmerston in the 19th century, initiated the idea that Jews should return to Palestine, a concept rooted in the interpretation of biblical prophecy. This belief system has been systematically promoted to align religious communities, especially within Christianity and Judaism, with British imperial goals, framing contemporary geopolitical events as part of a divine plan leading to the End Times. This manipulation of religious doctrine serves to reinforce the Empire’s control over global affairs by embedding its actions within a prophetic and apocalyptic context. 20:19

🏦 The IMF and World Bank as Instruments of Control

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are tools of British imperialism. These institutions enforce economic policies that keep developing nations trapped in debt, ensuring their dependency on British-controlled financial systems. The British Empire uses these institutions to dictate the economic fate of nations, extending its influence without the need for direct colonial rule. The BIS, IMF and World Bank serve as modern mechanisms of control, perpetuating a global economic order that benefits British interests.

📰 The Hollinger Corporation: A Media Empire

The Hollinger Corporation is a central asset in the British Empire’s strategy to dominate global narratives. The corporation owns major media outlets, including the Jerusalem Post, Telegraph, and Spectator, which are used to influence public opinion worldwide. The Hollinger Corporation controls the flow of information, ensuring that narratives favorable to British geopolitical goals are propagated globally. Through these media channels, the British Empire shapes international discourse, reinforcing its power and advancing its imperial objectives.

🎥 Meyer Lansky and the British Empire’s Criminal Network

Meyer Lansky, a key figure in organized crime, played a significant role in supporting British intelligence operations during World War II. His collaboration with the British Special Operations Executive (SOE) was crucial in furthering the Empire’s strategic interests. Lansky’s involvement in the establishment of Las Vegas as a hub for organized crime exemplifies the integration of criminal enterprises into British imperial strategies. Las Vegas serves as a center for money laundering and other illicit activities that support the British Empire’s global dominance. The partnership between Lansky and the SOE highlights the British Empire’s use of criminal networks to achieve its geopolitical goals. 17:30

🛡️ The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and British Intelligence

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) operates with direct connections to British intelligence. The ADL plays a pivotal role in advancing British imperial interests by shaping global narratives and controlling public discourse. The organization’s influence extends into political and cultural arenas, where it acts to suppress opposition and promote British strategies. The ADL is a key instrument in the British Empire’s modern-day operations, ensuring that dissent against British policies is effectively neutralized and that the Empire’s influence remains unchallenged. 07:35

🎰 Las Vegas: A Pillar of British-Controlled Organized Crime

Las Vegas is a critical component of the British Empire’s strategy to control global organized crime. Developed with significant influence from Meyer Lansky and the SOE, Las Vegas functions as a major center for money laundering and other criminal enterprises that align with British imperial interests. The city is not merely a hub of entertainment but a key outpost in the British Empire’s criminal network. Through its control over Las Vegas, the British Empire secures substantial financial resources that are used to further its global dominance. 17:30

🕵️ British Intelligence: The Engine of Imperial Power

British intelligence agencies, including the Special Operations Executive (SOE) and MI6, are critical to the British Empire’s continued global dominance. These agencies conduct covert operations that extend British power far beyond its borders, manipulating political events, destabilizing governments, and ensuring that global affairs are aligned with British interests. British intelligence is not merely a defensive tool; it is an offensive force that drives the Empire’s agenda on the world stage. The integration of intelligence with finance, media, and organized crime creates a comprehensive system of control that guarantees the British Empire’s supremacy. 17:30

⚖️ Legal and Political Influence: Perpetuating Imperial Control

The British Empire exerts significant influence through its legal and political systems. British law firms, judges, and politicians are instrumental in shaping global policies that favor British interests. This influence is particularly strong in former colonies, where legal and political systems have been designed to maintain British control even after the formal end of colonial rule. These systems are part of a broader strategy to perpetuate British dominance, ensuring that the Empire’s influence remains deeply embedded in global governance structures.

🌐 Global Reach: The Commonwealth and United Nations

The British Empire’s influence extends across the Commonwealth and the United Nations. The Commonwealth is not just a voluntary association of nations but a mechanism through which Britain continues to exert control over its former colonies. The Empire uses its historical ties and strategic alliances within the Commonwealth to shape global policies in its favor. In the United Nations, Britain leverages its position to influence international decisions, ensuring that its imperial interests are protected. The British Empire’s global reach is vast and enduring, shaping events and policies across continents to this day.

🌍 Conclusion: The British Empire’s Unyielding Legacy

The British Empire is not a relic of the past; it is a powerful and active force in the modern world. Its legacy is evident in the continued influence it exerts through financial institutions, media control, intelligence operations, and legal frameworks. As long as these structures remain in place, the British Empire will continue to shape the future of global affairs, maintaining its position as one of the world’s most formidable powers. The video leaves no doubt that the British Empire’s power is as strong as ever, and its influence will persist well into the future.

FAQs

Q: How does the British Empire maintain its influence globally?

The British Empire continues to exert control through global institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. These institutions are modern tools of British dominance, dictating economic policies that keep developing nations under British influence. The persistence of these structures shows that the British Empire never truly dissolved; instead, it adapted its methods to maintain global control, especially in regions that could challenge its supremacy. This ongoing influence ensures that the British interests are safeguarded worldwide, using financial leverage to enforce compliance from weaker states 07:35.

Q: What is the British Empire’s strategy in the Middle East?

The British Empire’s strategy in the Middle East involves creating and perpetuating divisions among the region’s populations based on race and nationality. This divisive approach is a deliberate tactic to prevent the formation of a united and independent Middle Eastern bloc that could oppose British interests. The British policy has historically focused on destabilizing the region to maintain control, ensuring that no single power or coalition can emerge to challenge British dominance. This strategy is evident in the continued conflicts and instability that plague the region today, all serving to benefit British geopolitical objectives 01:51.

Q: How is modern organized crime connected to the British Empire?

Modern organized crime, particularly in the realm of global drug trafficking, is a direct continuation of the British Empire’s historical activities, specifically the 19th-century opium trade. The British Empire has never ceased its involvement in narcotics; it merely transformed its operations to adapt to changing global conditions. The same networks that once managed the opium trade now control contemporary drug trafficking operations, perpetuating a legacy of British economic imperialism through illicit means. This connection illustrates how the British Empire has maintained its influence by using criminal enterprises to destabilize societies and create dependency on British-controlled markets 06:17.

Q: How does the British Empire manipulate global events?

The British Empire deliberately manipulates global events such as wars, economic crises, and political upheavals to weaken potential rivals and extend its control. These manufactured crises serve to destabilize nations and regions, making them vulnerable to British influence and ensuring their dependence on British-controlled financial institutions and political alliances. This manipulation is not merely a tactic but a core strategy of the British Empire’s approach to maintaining global dominance, allowing it to dictate the terms of international relations and keep other powers in check 05:41.

Q: What is the role of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in the British Empire’s global strategy?

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) operates as a critical component of a broader British-controlled network that influences global politics. The ADL, in conjunction with organized crime and media manipulation, works to further British geopolitical interests under the guise of protecting civil rights. This organization exemplifies how the British Empire uses various fronts to maintain and expand its influence, masking its true objectives behind seemingly benign or humanitarian efforts. The ADL’s activities are part of a sophisticated strategy to control public opinion and political discourse, ensuring that British priorities are promoted globally 07:35.

Q: How was Hollywood established under British influence?

Hollywood was established by individuals directly connected to British intelligence and organized crime, particularly those involved in the opium trade and other illicit activities. The creation of Hollywood served as a tool for cultural manipulation, allowing the British Empire to shape American public perception and control the narrative on a global scale. The entertainment industry, underpinned by these British influences, became a means of soft power, subtly promoting British ideals and undermining American autonomy in cultural production 16:39.

Q: How does Las Vegas reflect the British Empire’s strategies?

Las Vegas was developed as part of a British Special Operations initiative to establish a hub for laundering drug money and conducting other criminal enterprises. The city’s creation is a clear example of the British Empire’s broader strategy to use illicit activities as a means of exerting control over key economic sectors. Las Vegas, with its deep connections to organized crime, exemplifies how the British Empire extends its influence through criminal networks, ensuring that these operations serve to reinforce British power and destabilize rivals 17:30.

Q: What role does the British Empire play in fostering global conflicts?

The British Empire actively fosters global conflicts to divide and weaken potential rivals, ensuring that no nation or coalition can challenge its dominance. By perpetuating wars and regional conflicts, the British Empire maintains its control over global geopolitics, using these divisions to manipulate international relations to its advantage. This strategy of inciting and sustaining conflicts is central to the British Empire’s approach to maintaining power, preventing the rise of unified opposition forces that could threaten British interests 20:16.

Q: What impact does the British Empire have on American society?

American society has been deliberately engineered by the British Empire to focus on entertainment, gambling, and superficiality. This strategy aims to distract the population from critical issues and prevent the development of a robust, independent American culture. The pervasive emphasis on shallow pursuits is a direct result of British influence, ensuring that the population remains docile, easily controlled, and less likely to challenge British global dominance. The degradation of American society into a state of constant distraction and entertainment reflects the success of this British strategy 18:10.

Q: How has the British Empire influenced modern education and culture?

Modern education and culture have been shaped by the British Empire to promote superficiality and discourage deep critical thinking. This influence is part of a broader strategy to control public consciousness and ensure that the population remains easily manipulated. The deliberate dumbing down of education serves the British Empire’s interests by creating a population that is less capable of independent thought and more susceptible to British propaganda. This manipulation of education and culture ensures that British influence remains pervasive and uncontested 20:57.

Quotes

Anton Chaitkin - “People don’t know any history; they don’t feel they need to know any history. They don’t know any science; they don’t feel they need to know any science. This is a catastrophe.” 02:38

Anton Chaitkin - “The British Empire approach involves the division of people on the basis of race and nationality, the creation of wars in order to continue to maintain power.” 01:51

Anton Chaitkin - “You have a long-standing British involvement in the Middle East, which people know something about, and I’m going to get into that tonight, which never stopped, even though the British Empire doesn’t seem to be a big deal in the world.” 06:49

Anton Chaitkin - “They never did leave it, and they’re still doing it; they just changed certain formats.” 06:17

Anton Chaitkin - “The Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith… is essentially British.” 07:35

Anton Chaitkin - “The Hollinger Corporation is a newspaper publishing company that owns many different newspapers, and probably other types of media.” 09:15

Anton Chaitkin - “The Bronfman family of Canada, Margaret Thatcher, Lord Carrington, Henry Kissinger… they’re all on the board of directors.” 10:45

Anton Chaitkin - “The Anti-Defamation League is part of a single party that controls organized crime.” 08:28

Anton Chaitkin - “Hollywood was set up by killers, by satanic killers.” 16:39

Anton Chaitkin - “The British Special Operations Executive… set up operations for the mob to launder drug money.” 17:30

Anton Chaitkin - “This party of gangsters… you have to count the number of dead bodies piled up by the hundreds in the establishment of Hollywood and Las Vegas.” 01:02:57

Anton Chaitkin - “The Anti-Defamation League represents British control in the business and political world.” 08:42

Anton Chaitkin - “Meyer Lansky… was the lead financer and organizer for organized crime in the United States.” 14:23

Anton Chaitkin - “Meyer Lansky’s organization sent [Ariel Sharon] a basket of champagne and cigars in Egypt.” 15:57

Anton Chaitkin - “Meyer Lansky’s organization… coordinated with the British Special Operations Executive to set up operations for the mob to launder drug money.” 17:30

Anton Chaitkin - “Meyer Lansky’s involvement in these activities was not just limited to organized crime; it extended into significant geopolitical influence.” 14:23

Anton Chaitkin - “Meyer Lansky was considered the kingpin of the American organized crime scene, directly linked to British interests.” 14:23

Anton Chaitkin - “There’s a book written by three Israeli journalists who are mouthpieces for Ariel Sharon, which is entirely favorable to Meyer Lansky.” 15:19

Anton Chaitkin - “Meyer Lansky’s organization… coordinated with British operations to set up Las Vegas and run gambling and drug operations globally.” 17:30

People

Lord Palmerston - Lord Palmerston, a prominent British statesman of the 19th century, played a crucial role in promoting the idea that Jews should return to Palestine. This initiative was rooted in his interpretation of biblical prophecy, particularly the belief in the End Times and the Book of Revelation. Palmerston's efforts laid the groundwork for aligning religious narratives with British geopolitical objectives, using these beliefs to advance the Empire’s strategic interests in the Middle East. 20:19

Rudolf von Sebottendorf - Rudolf von Sebottendorf, a key figure in the Thule Society, is linked to the British Empire’s manipulation of occult and mystical ideologies to further its geopolitical goals. Von Sebottendorf’s involvement in the Thule Society, which spun out of the Quatuor Coronati Lodge, plays a crucial role in shaping political ideologies in Europe that align with British interests. His influence extends into the broader strategy of using occult and mystical practices to manipulate political movements and reinforce British imperial control. 22:00

Montagu Norman - Montagu Norman, as the Governor of the Bank of England, was instrumental in advancing British financial power on the global stage. His influence extended to shaping the global economy in ways that reinforced British imperial interests. Norman’s connections to the rise of Nazi Germany, particularly through financial support and policies, are highlighted as key aspects of Britain’s covert strategies to manipulate global events. 19:15

Adolf Hitler - Adolf Hitler is discussed in the context of being indirectly supported by British financial and political interests. The video presents Hitler as a figure who, while ostensibly opposed to British interests, was used by the British Empire to further its own goals. The financial backing and strategic decisions made by figures like Montagu Norman helped facilitate Hitler’s rise, aligning with the British strategy of manipulating global conflicts to maintain imperial dominance. 19:45

Alistair Crowley - Alistair Crowley, connected to the Quatuor Coronati Lodge and organizations like the Order of the Golden Dawn, is instrumental in promoting occult practices that align with British imperial interests. Crowley’s work in the occult is used to influence spiritual and cultural domains, including the creation of Hollywood, reinforcing the British Empire’s control over religious and philosophical narratives. 21:45

Alexander Hamilton established the American economic system to protect the United States from British economic domination. His policies, including the creation of a national bank and support for manufacturing through tariffs, directly countered the free trade principles of Adam Smith, which aligned with the British Empire's interests. 1:00:00

Adam Smith developed the economic principles that support the British Empire's global dominance. His advocacy for free trade and laissez-faire economics enabled the British to maintain control over international trade and undermine the economic independence of other nations. Smith’s theories stand in direct opposition to Hamilton's vision, illustrating the conflict between British and American economic philosophies. 1:00:00

Bruce Perry - Bruce Perry, a psychiatrist involved in British psychological warfare operations, has a deeply troubling past marked by the unsolved murder of his wife, Arlis Perry, in 1974. The murder, a satanic ritual killing at the Stanford University chapel, shocked the nation. Perry was initially questioned after being found covered in blood, which he claimed was due to a nosebleed. Despite the gruesome nature of the crime and Perry's connection, the case was never solved. Chaitkin highlights that Perry went on to become a prominent figure in psychiatry, eventually leading the psychiatric operations at Baylor University Medical Center in Texas. He is now a national spokesperson denying the existence of satanic ritual crimes, a stance Chaitkin finds extremely disturbing given the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

The murder of Arlis Perry gained further notoriety as the opening scene in The Ultimate Evil by Maury Terry, which links the crime to a broader network of satanic cults, including the Process Church of the Final Judgment, a British group connected to Charles Manson and other notorious figures. Chaitkin points out the irony and suspicion surrounding Bruce Perry's later involvement with the Cult Awareness Network and his role as an expert on the Waco siege, suggesting that Perry may be protecting the very people responsible for his wife’s murder. Chaitkin delves into the connections between these cults and how they are protected by certain foundations and law firms in New York City, emphasizing the dark undercurrents that link British intelligence, psychological operations, and satanic cults. 37:36

David Berkowitz - David Berkowitz, also known as the "Son of Sam," is a notorious figure linked to a series of murders in New York City during the 1970s. Berkowitz claimed that he was part of a larger group known as the Process Church of the Final Judgment, a British-originated satanic cult. In his confessions, Berkowitz revealed that the murder of Arlis Perry, Bruce Perry's wife, was connected to this cult. Berkowitz described how the Process Church was involved in ritualistic killings, and he alleged that Arlis Perry was murdered after she interfered with the cult’s activities. Berkowitz's revelations were crucial in tying the murder to a broader network of satanic crimes and the influence of the Process Church. His statements added to the chilling narrative surrounding the connections between satanic cults and broader psychological manipulation tactics employed by the British Empire. Berkowitz's involvement and the subsequent investigations suggest a deep and disturbing network of criminal activities tied to occult practices that have been protected and even facilitated by certain institutions. 39:37

Laurence Oliphant - Laurence Oliphant is identified as a key British operative in the promotion of Zionism during the late 19th century. A British aristocrat and professional spy, Oliphant was deeply involved in British geopolitical maneuvers, particularly those aimed at destabilizing regions and advancing British imperial interests. Oliphant's involvement in Zionism is marked by his proposal to establish a "Palestine Development Company" as a precursor to a Jewish state. Writing to the British Foreign Secretary in 1878, Oliphant advocated for this plan not out of religious conviction but as a strategic move to serve British imperial objectives. He emphasized that financing such an endeavor would be straightforward, as it could leverage the widespread belief that supporting the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine would fulfill biblical prophecy and hasten the End Times. Oliphant's vision was instrumental in laying the groundwork for British influence in the Middle East, and his actions are presented as part of a broader strategy to manipulate religious beliefs for geopolitical gain. 29:39

Yasser Arafat - Leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and central figure in the Middle East peace process. Arafat’s involvement in peace accords aimed at promoting economic development in the region is highlighted as a contrast to British imperial strategies that favor division and conflict. 01:04

Shimon Peres - Israeli Foreign Minister and key architect of the peace process with Yasser Arafat. Peres’s efforts to promote economic development in the Middle East through the construction of infrastructure projects such as canals and power plants are contrasted with British strategies of maintaining control through division and conflict. 01:04

Ariel Sharon - Former Israeli General and political leader associated with the violent, anti-Arab faction in Israel. Sharon is connected to British-controlled media outlets like the Jerusalem Post, which are portrayed as mouthpieces for extremist and imperialistic ideologies. 09:15

Meyer Lansky - Infamous financier and organizer of organized crime in the United States, closely tied to British interests. Lansky’s organization is linked to the British Empire’s ongoing criminal activities, including drug trafficking and money laundering, which are presented as continuations of the Empire’s historical practices. 14:23

Lord Carrington - Prominent British political figure and member of the Hollinger Corporation’s board of directors, involved in global geopolitical strategies that align with British imperial interests. Carrington’s connections highlight the influence of British elites in global media and politics. 10:45

Henry Kissinger - Former U.S. Secretary of State and partner in Kissinger Associates, involved in global strategies that align with British imperial interests. Kissinger’s role in international diplomacy is portrayed as part of a broader British-controlled network that manipulates global events for imperial gain. 10:45

Margaret Thatcher - Former British Prime Minister and influential member of the British elite, involved in the Hollinger Corporation and various other entities that serve British imperial interests. Thatcher’s legacy is connected to the continuation of British influence in global politics and media. 10:45

Peter Bronfman - Canadian businessman managing the real estate operations for the Bronfman family, a powerful and influential family linked to British-controlled media and global politics. Bronfman’s involvement with the Hollinger Corporation underscores the interconnectedness of British imperial interests and global economic power. 10:45

William F. Buckley Jr. - American conservative commentator and founder of National Review, connected to British imperial strategies through his brother, a judge in Washington, who is linked to the broader network of British influence in American politics. Buckley’s connections illustrate the reach of British influence into American conservative circles. 10:45

Paul Volcker - Former Chairman of the Federal Reserve, involved in global financial strategies that align with British imperial interests. Volcker’s role in American economic policy is portrayed as part of the broader British-controlled financial system that influences global economics. 10:45

Lord Weidenfeld - Head of the Institute for Jewish Affairs in London, described as an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) front operation connected to British imperial strategies. Weidenfeld’s involvement highlights the role of British elites in influencing global Jewish organizations for imperial purposes. 10:45

David Brinkley - Prominent American newscaster, connected to British imperial interests through his involvement with the Hollinger Corporation’s board of directors. Brinkley’s association with this network illustrates the influence of British-controlled media in shaping American public opinion. 10:45

Strobe Talbott - Former Deputy Secretary of State and special ambassador to Russia, involved in questioning the International Monetary Fund (IMF) strategies that align with British imperial interests. Talbott’s stance against certain British-led economic policies highlights the conflict between American and British approaches to global governance. 13:02

Bobby Inman - Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, known for questioning British imperial strategies and their influence on global affairs. Inman’s opposition to British-led initiatives underscores the tension between American national interests and British imperial ambitions. 13:02

Baruch Goldstein - American-Israeli doctor and mass murderer, whose actions are linked to extremist elements within the Jewish community that are portrayed as being influenced by British imperial strategies. Goldstein’s radicalism is presented as part of the broader network of British control over global extremism. 51:54

Meyer Lansky - The kingpin of American organized crime with deep connections to British interests, particularly in the areas of drug trafficking and money laundering. Lansky’s criminal empire is depicted as an extension of British imperial strategies, continuing the work of the British opium trade in modern forms. 14:23

Organizations

Order of the Golden Dawn - The Order of the Golden Dawn is directly linked to the Quatuor Coronati Lodge, from which it spun out. This secret society is central to the British Empire's manipulation of occult knowledge and religious narratives. The Order of the Golden Dawn plays a significant role in advancing British imperial strategies by influencing key figures in politics and culture, embedding occult practices into the broader framework of British control. 21:30

Thule Society - The Thule Society, another organization that traces its roots back to the Quatuor Coronati Lodge, is highlighted as a key player in the British Empire’s use of occultism and mysticism to further its geopolitical goals. The Thule Society is tied to the promotion of ideologies that align with British imperial interests, particularly in shaping the political landscape of Europe. 22:00

Theosophy - Theosophy, which emerged from the intellectual and spiritual environment fostered by the Quatuor Coronati Lodge, is an influential movement used by the British Empire to shape global religious and philosophical thought. Theosophy's teachings are employed to manipulate spiritual narratives and align them with British imperial objectives, particularly in regions where religious influence is strong. 22:45

Zionism - Zionism is depicted as a movement heavily influenced by the British Empire, particularly through figures like Lord Carrington. The British Empire strategically promoted Zionism to advance its geopolitical objectives in the Middle East, using the movement to establish control over Palestine. Lord Carrington, through his involvement in the Hollinger Corporation and his significant influence in British foreign policy, played a crucial role in ensuring that Zionism aligned with British imperial interests. Carrington’s efforts were instrumental in the policies that led to the establishment of Israel, positioning it as a key element in Britain’s strategy to dominate the Middle East by fostering the belief in the return of Jews to Palestine as prophesied in religious texts. This alignment of religious prophecy with political strategy served the British Empire's broader goals of controlling the region. 20:19

Astrology - Astrology is used as a tool by the British Empire, with roots in the practices promoted by the Quatuor Coronati Lodge. Astrology is manipulated to influence public perception and guide political decisions in line with British imperial objectives. The use of astrology is integrated into the Empire’s broader strategy of controlling narratives and shaping global events according to its interests. 22:15

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is the financial institution through which the British Empire exerts control over global finance. The BIS is described as the “central bank of central banks,” facilitating the financial interests of the British Empire by coordinating the policies of central banks around the world. Through the BIS, the British Empire manages the global financial system, ensuring that its economic power remains dominant. This institution plays a pivotal role in maintaining the financial architecture that underpins the Empire's global dominance. 01:17:30

International Monetary Fund (IMF) - The International Monetary Fund functions as a crucial instrument of British imperialism, enforcing economic policies designed to maintain British control over global economies, particularly in developing nations. The IMF’s strategies ensure that these countries remain economically dependent on British-controlled financial systems, particularly evident in post-Soviet Russia. The IMF is a key mechanism for sustaining British financial dominance, manipulating global economic conditions to serve the interests of the British Empire. 07:35

World Bank - The World Bank operates alongside the IMF as a central institution in the British Empire’s strategy to dominate global economics. The World Bank’s projects and loans are structured to keep developing nations under the influence of British financial systems, ensuring their continued economic dependence. The World Bank perpetuates a cycle of dependency that reinforces British control over global economic governance. 07:35

Hollinger Corporation - The Hollinger Corporation is a powerful media conglomerate with significant influence, particularly in relation to British imperial interests. The corporation owns several key media outlets, which are used to shape public opinion in ways that align with British geopolitical strategies. Among its holdings, the Jerusalem Post is a critical newspaper for influencing perspectives in Israel, ensuring that narratives favorable to British interests dominate. The Telegraph is another significant asset owned by Hollinger, serving as a major platform for promoting British global strategies. Additionally, the Spectator is included among the Hollinger Corporation’s holdings, contributing to the corporation’s control over media and public discourse, particularly in Britain. The Hollinger Corporation’s extensive media network plays a crucial role in maintaining and advancing the British Empire’s influence over global information dissemination. 10:45

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and B’nai B’rith - The Anti-Defamation League, founded by B’nai B’rith, operates as a critical component of the British-controlled network that influences global politics. The ADL and its parent organization, B’nai B’rith, serve as fronts for advancing British imperial interests. They coordinate with organized crime, manipulate media, and influence Jewish communities and global organizations to align with British geopolitical goals. The ADL and B’nai B’rith are central to the British strategy of controlling global affairs, using their extensive reach to suppress opposition and promote British objectives under the guise of defending civil rights. 07:35

Jerusalem Post - The Jerusalem Post serves as a British-controlled media outlet, instrumental in spreading British imperial ideologies within Israel and the broader Middle East. The newspaper actively shapes Israeli politics to support British interests, particularly by promoting extremist views aligned with Ariel Sharon. The Jerusalem Post plays a crucial role in the British strategy of manipulating public opinion in the region, advancing policies that serve British geopolitical objectives while destabilizing potential rivals. 09:15

Kissinger Associates - Kissinger Associates, led by Henry Kissinger, functions as a consulting firm deeply embedded in executing global strategies that align with British imperial interests. The firm influences international diplomacy at the highest levels, shaping policies that reinforce British control over global affairs. Kissinger Associates operates as a key player in maintaining British dominance, steering global political landscapes to serve British objectives. 10:45

British Special Operations Executive (SOE) - The British Special Operations Executive is instrumental in the British Empire’s strategy of using criminal enterprises to extend its influence. The SOE established operations that enabled the British Empire to launder drug money and control organized crime, particularly in key locations like Las Vegas. The SOE’s activities are central to the British strategy of using illicit means to maintain control over critical economic sectors, ensuring that British influence permeates both legal and illegal channels. 17:30

Las Vegas Casino Operations - Las Vegas is established as a hub for laundering drug money and conducting organized crime under the direction of the British Special Operations Executive. The city’s development is directly linked to the British Empire’s strategy of using criminal enterprises to exert control over key economic sectors. Las Vegas exemplifies how British imperial strategies are implemented in modern times, continuing the empire’s legacy of using both overt and covert means to maintain global influence. 17:30

Hollywood Film Industry - Hollywood is established by individuals connected to British intelligence and organized crime, serving as a tool for cultural manipulation. The film industry in Hollywood allows British interests to shape global public perception and maintain control over the narrative. Hollywood’s origins and operations are integral to British imperial strategies, using the entertainment industry as a means of soft power to further British objectives worldwide. 16:39

Bronfman Family Business - The Bronfman family’s business operations, particularly in real estate, are deeply intertwined with British imperial interests. The Bronfman family’s connections to the Hollinger Corporation and other entities highlight the close relationship between British elites and global economic power structures. Their businesses play a crucial role in reinforcing British economic dominance, ensuring that key markets remain under British control. The Bronfman family operates as a significant force in maintaining and expanding British influence in the global economy. 10:45

National Review - National Review, founded by William F. Buckley Jr., serves as a publication that aligns with British imperial strategies. The magazine influences American conservative thought in ways that support British interests, embedding British ideologies within the fabric of American political discourse. National Review operates as a vehicle for British influence, shaping conservative viewpoints to align with British geopolitical goals. 10:45

Institute for Jewish Affairs - The Institute for Jewish Affairs in London, led by Lord Weidenfeld, functions as a front for British control, particularly within global Jewish communities. The organization aligns its activities with British imperial strategies, using its influence to advance British geopolitical interests under the guise of protecting Jewish concerns. The Institute for Jewish Affairs plays a pivotal role in the British Empire’s strategy of manipulating global organizations to serve its objectives. 10:45

Haganah - Haganah, an early Jewish paramilitary organization in British Mandate Palestine, collaborates with Meyer Lansky’s organization and British Special Operations. This collaboration exemplifies the integration of organized crime into British imperial strategies, using Haganah’s influence to further British control in the region. The organization’s activities are directly linked to British efforts to maintain dominance in the Middle East through both military and criminal means. 16:00

Locations

Quatuor Coronati Lodge - The Quatuor Coronati Lodge, the premier Masonic research lodge, is a significant location mentioned in the video. This lodge is central to the British Empire’s manipulation of Masonic and religious narratives, particularly those concerning the End Times and biblical prophecy. The Lodge's influence extends into shaping the geopolitical and religious strategies of the British Empire, aligning these narratives with the Empire's broader objectives, especially in the Middle East. 20:19

Underground Jerusalem - Underground Jerusalem is referenced in the context of the British Empire’s interest in the religious and archaeological significance of Jerusalem. The Empire's efforts to control and manipulate discoveries in this region are tied to its broader strategy of using religious narratives to justify its geopolitical ambitions. The location of Jerusalem, particularly its underground sites, is critical to the British narrative of fulfilling biblical prophecy. 20:19

Temple Mount - The Temple Mount in Jerusalem is highlighted as a focal point of British imperial strategy. The British Empire’s interest in this site is deeply connected to religious prophecies and the belief in the End Times. Control over the Temple Mount is portrayed as central to the Empire's manipulation of religious narratives, which are used to influence global religious and political dynamics. 20:19

Las Vegas - Las Vegas serves as a major hub for laundering drug money and conducting organized crime, directly under the influence of British interests. The British Special Operations Executive established Las Vegas as part of the British Empire’s strategy to use criminal enterprises to exert control over key economic sectors. The city’s development is central to the continuation of British imperial influence through illicit means, reinforcing the empire’s global dominance. 17:30

Hollywood - Hollywood operates as a key location for British cultural influence, established by individuals connected to British intelligence and organized crime. The film industry in Hollywood is used as a tool for cultural manipulation, allowing British interests to shape global public perception and maintain control over the narrative. Hollywood’s role in furthering British imperial objectives through soft power is crucial to its function within the British Empire’s global strategy. 16:39

Middle East - The Middle East is portrayed as a region heavily manipulated by British imperial strategies. British interests focus on dividing the populations by race and nationality to create and sustain conflicts, ensuring ongoing control over the region. The Middle East remains a critical area for the British Empire to exert influence, particularly through the manipulation of geopolitical tensions to maintain dominance over this strategically vital region. 01:51

Israel - Israel is identified as a focal point of British imperial influence, particularly through British-controlled media outlets like the Jerusalem Post. The country’s politics are shaped by British strategies that promote extremist views to align with British geopolitical objectives. Israel’s role in the broader Middle Eastern strategy of the British Empire highlights the use of media and political manipulation to maintain control over the region. 09:15

Russia - Post-Soviet Russia is described as a key target of British imperial economic strategies, particularly through the actions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. These institutions enforce economic policies that keep Russia under the influence of British-controlled financial systems, preventing the country from achieving true economic independence. Russia’s strategic importance makes it a central focus of British efforts to maintain global dominance through economic manipulation. 07:35

Palestine - Palestine is highlighted as a critical area within the British Empire’s strategy in the Middle East. The region’s political and social dynamics are manipulated by British interests to maintain division and conflict, ensuring continued British control. The involvement of Jewish paramilitary organizations, such as Haganah, in collaboration with British operations, further exemplifies the deep entanglement of British imperial strategies in the region. 16:00

Canada - Canada is referenced in relation to the Bronfman family’s business operations, which are deeply connected to British imperial interests. The country serves as a base for the Bronfman family’s activities, including real estate operations that are aligned with British strategies. Canada’s role within the broader British Empire is emphasized through the influence of powerful families like the Bronfmans, who reinforce British control over key markets. 10:45

Egypt - Egypt is mentioned in connection with the influence of British interests, particularly through interactions with key figures like Ariel Sharon. The country’s strategic importance in the Middle East makes it a focal point for British manipulation and control, aligning with the broader imperial objectives in the region. Egypt’s political landscape is shaped by these external influences, reinforcing British dominance in the area. 15:57

Timeline

1944 - Meyer Lansky’s role in supporting British intelligence during World War II is highlighted. His involvement with the British Special Operations Executive (SOE) demonstrates the integration of organized crime into British wartime strategies. 17:30

1948 - The creation of the state of Israel, supported by British imperial strategy, is noted as a pivotal moment in British involvement in the Middle East. This event has lasting geopolitical consequences. 11:03

1961 - The British government’s involvement in establishing Las Vegas as a center for organized crime and money laundering, particularly through figures like Meyer Lansky, is emphasized. This effort was part of a broader British strategy to control global crime networks. 17:30

1989 - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is identified as having connections to British intelligence. The ADL’s activities are linked to the broader British imperial strategy of influencing global narratives and controlling key aspects of international affairs. 07:35

Bibliography

Underground Jerusalem, by Sir Charles Warren - Underground Jerusalem is a crucial work referenced in the video. It provides historical insights into the British Empire's interest in Jerusalem, particularly concerning archaeological and religious narratives that align with imperial objectives. This book is used to illustrate how the British Empire manipulates religious beliefs, such as those surrounding the End Times, to further its geopolitical goals in the Middle East. 20:19

The Temple or the Tomb, by Sir Charles Warren - The Temple or the Tomb is another significant work mentioned in the video, exploring the British Empire's involvement in the excavation and control of religious sites in Jerusalem. The book underscores the Empire’s efforts to align archaeological discoveries with biblical prophecies, particularly those related to the End Times and the Book of Revelation. This manipulation of religious and historical narratives serves to justify British imperial ambitions in the region. 20:19

Dope, Inc.: The Book That Drove Henry Kissinger Crazy, by the Executive Intelligence Review - This book exposes the global drug trade as a network controlled by the British Empire and its intelligence services. The narrative details the role of British institutions in the narcotics industry, particularly their control over the production and distribution of illegal drugs. 06:17

Meyer Lansky: Mogul of the Mob, by Dennis Eisenberg, Uri Dan, and Eli Landau - This biography, written by three Israeli journalists, offers a detailed account of Meyer Lansky’s life and his deep connections to organized crime. The book is favorable towards Lansky, portraying him in a light that aligns with certain political narratives. 15:19