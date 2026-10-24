UPDATED Noon, October 24, 2026

After five years of work, I’m close to finishing my book, Reframing Reality. It’s been a long journey, and as I outline the final chapter, I realized it would help to include a mathematical proof I can use to test my arguments throughout the book. This work is quite academic, and not an easy read, so I’m having the bots explain it.

Abstract

To reframe reality, we first define what a frame of reality is. In this model, a person’s reality is what they have experienced plus what they believe beyond that. A circle marks the boundary between what is believed through experience and what is believed through language. Inside the circle is what the person has experienced, and it becomes more contextualized by experience each day the person lives. Outside the circle is belief, information internalized as reality beyond direct experience, and people express it in two symbolic argument forms: ∴ therefore and ∵ because (each expressed by three dots in a triangular orientation, one pointing up and one down). Truth is universal, and absolute truth stays outside the circle because reaching it would require universal direct experience. A person can change a belief from inside the circle, at any moment and with no physical movement, by applying the four gifts of logos (λόγος), discernment (κρίσις), reserved strength (πραΰς), and agape (ἀγάπη). A belief changes in three stages, Death-Resurrection-Rebirth, beginning with the death of the old belief. Handlers can mimic the effect externally as problem-reaction-solution, thesis-antithesis-synthesis, or solve et coagula (in this case they are synonymous). The game is a contest over control of the boundary conditions between an individual and handlers, who control the epistemological edge of the circle by deploying information framed as (∴) therefore and (∵) because rationale. The model offers tests anyone can apply to a claim.

1. Defining Reality

To reframe reality, we first define what reality is.

Let p be a person and t a moment in time. Let E p (t) be everything p has seen, heard, touched and done up to t. Let B p (t) be what p believes, at t, about things p has been told. The person’s reality is the two together:

\(R_p(t) = E_p(t) \cup B_p(t)\)

Draw a circle with a point in the middle, ⨀. The point is the person. The inside of the circle is E p (t). The edge of the circle is the boundary condition: the edge between what the person has experienced and what the person has been told. Outside the circle are the things the person knows only by being told, and they are real to the person as far as the person believes them.

One question places any claim c on one side of the edge or the other: did I experience this, or was I told it?

\(c \in E_p(t) \quad (\text{experienced}) \qquad\qquad c

otin E_p(t) \quad (\text{told})\)

2. Terms

person p — the point in the middle of the circle

time t — the moment in the person’s life

inside E p (t) — what p has experienced up to t

claim c — something a person is told

belief b — a told claim as a person believes it

believing b p (b) — how far p believes b: 1 believes it, 0 lets it go

truth τ — that which is universal

distance d(b,τ) — how far belief b is from the truth

world W — everything outside the person’s beliefs

handler h — the player who controls the edge of the circle

who applies the change s — the person p or a handler h

change 𝒯 — the one form in which a belief changes, in three stages

inside change 𝒯 p — the form the person applies from inside

outside change 𝒯 h — the form a handler applies from outside

the good ĝ — the direction a person’s agape points

The person lives in time, and each day the inside of the circle contains more of what the person has experienced:

\(t_1 < t_2 \;\Rightarrow\; E_p(t_1) \subseteq E_p(t_2)\)

3. The Two Argument Forms

A told claim reaches the person in one of two forms. Robert Dilts gives them in this order: “Linguistically, beliefs are typically expressed in the form of verbal patterns known as ‘complex equivalences’ and ‘cause-effects.’ Complex equivalences are linguistic statements which imply ‘equivalences’ between different aspects of our experience (‘A = B,’ or ‘A means B’).”

∴ therefore, complex equivalence: “A, therefore B,” or “A means B”: A ≡ B

∵ because, cause-effect: “A, because B”: B ⇒ A

Each told claim c ∉ E p (t) takes one of these two forms or joins several of them.

4. Truth

Truth is that which is universal. A claim is true when any person who takes the trouble to test it gets the same answer. Karl Popper puts the test this way: “an experience is ‘public’ if everybody who takes the trouble can repeat it.” Written as an equation, with G q (c) the result when person q tests claim c:

\(\text{true}(c) \iff \forall q:\; G_q(c) = \text{true}\)

Absolute truth stays outside the circle, because reaching it would take direct experience. A told belief comes closer to the truth and never reaches it:

\(d(b,\tau) > 0\)

5. How a Belief Changes

5.1 The Four Gifts

A person is born with four gifts: logos (λόγος), discernment (κρίσις), reserved strength (πραΰς), and agape (ἀγάπη). The person can apply them to a told claim at any moment, wherever the person is, with no physical movement. When the person applies them, the person adjusts their frame. Through the honest application of the four gifts, the person comes to the death of the old belief and takes up a new belief. The person often arrives at that death through great consternation, and it can be quite painful, hence the term “passion.”

\(\begin{gathered} \mathcal{T}_p(\lambda_p, \kappa_p, \pi_p, \vec{\alpha}_p) : b_{\text{old}} \mapsto b_{\text{new}} \\ \text{at every } t \end{gathered}\)

The claim stays outside the circle, before and after. Only the person’s belief changes:

\(c

otin E_p(t_{\text{before}}), \qquad c

otin E_p(t_{\text{after}})\)

5.2 Going and Seeing

Going and seeing is often impossible or impracticable. When the person can go and see a told thing, the person brings the thing inside the circle:

\(c \in E_p(t_{\text{after}})\)

5.3 One Form in Three Stages

A belief built from ∴ and ∵ changes in one form, 𝒯, in three stages:

The old belief dies. The person lets go of it: b p (b old ) → 0 For a time, the person believes neither the old belief nor a new one. The person takes up a new belief: b p (b new ) → 1

As one change, applied by s:

\(\mathcal{T}_s : b_{\text{old}} \mapsto b_{\text{new}}, \qquad s \in \{p,\ h\}\)

5.4 Four Names for the One Form

\(\text{Death-Resurrection-Rebirth} = \mathcal{T}_p\)

\(\begin{gathered} \text{problem-reaction-solution} \in \mathcal{T}_h \\ \text{thesis-antithesis-synthesis} \in \mathcal{T}_h \\ \text{solve et coagula} \in \mathcal{T}_h \end{gathered}\)

The person applies Death-Resurrection-Rebirth from inside, with logos (λόγος), discernment (κρίσις), reserved strength (πραΰς), and agape (ἀγάπη). A handler applies the other three from outside the person. Solve et coagula gives two of the three stages their own words, “solve” and “coagula”; in this model the middle stage is implied.

5.5 What Differs Between the Inside and the Outside Change

Who chooses the new belief differs, and so does who gains by it.

When the person applies the change, the person chooses b new , the belief moves closer to the truth, and the person gains by it:

\(d(b_{\text{new}},\tau) < d(b_{\text{old}},\tau)\)

The person can repeat Death-Resurrection-Rebirth on the new belief, and on the next one; each pass comes closer to the truth without arriving:

\(\begin{gathered} b_0 \xrightarrow{\ \mathcal{T}_p\ } b_1 \xrightarrow{\ \mathcal{T}_p\ } b_2 \xrightarrow{\ \mathcal{T}_p\ } \cdots \\ d(b_0,\tau) > d(b_1,\tau) > d(b_2,\tau) > \cdots > 0 \end{gathered}\)

When a handler applies the change, the handler chooses b new by the handler’s good, ĝ h , without reference to τ, and the handler gains by it.

5.6 What Stays the Same

When a belief changes, the world and the claim stay as they were. Only the relationship between the person and the belief changes:

\(W_{\text{after}} = W_{\text{before}}, \qquad c_{\text{after}} = c_{\text{before}}\)

6. The Four Gifts and ‘the Good’

6.1 The Gifts Change

The four gifts are quantities that change with the person and with time:

\(\begin{gathered} \lambda_p(t)\ (\text{logos}) \\ \kappa_p(t)\ (\text{discernment}) \\ \pi_p(t)\ (\text{reserved strength}) \end{gathered}\)

Agape points somewhere: a person applies it “for the good.” So agape has a size and a direction:

\(\vec{\alpha}_p(t) = a_p(t)\,\hat{g}\)

6.2 Two Places the Good Comes From

The good has two sources. A moral good comes from outside the circle, as a told code. An ethical good comes from inside the circle:

\(\begin{gathered} \hat{g} = \hat{g}_{\text{ethical}} \quad (\hat{g} \in E_p) \\ \text{or} \\ \hat{g} = \hat{g}_{\text{moral}} \quad (\hat{g}

otin E_p,\ \text{told}) \end{gathered}\)

Whoever sets ĝ decides which way the person’s agape points.

6.3 Worldview

Morality is anchored to a metaphysical worldview w, and the worldview is outside the circle. Under imago Dei, men are made in the image of God, so killing or harming another man is an attack on God, and the Golden Rule makes logical sense. Under a Gnostic worldview, man is an accident made by a flawed God-creator, and might-makes-right becomes the situational ethical benchmark.

\(\begin{gathered} \hat{g}_{\text{moral}} = M(w) \\ w \in \{\text{imago Dei},\ \text{Gnostic}\}, \quad w

otin E_p \end{gathered}\)

\(\begin{gathered} M(\text{imago Dei}) = \text{the Golden Rule} \\ M(\text{Gnostic}) = \text{might makes right} \end{gathered}\)

6.4 Moral Relativism

A handler makes ∴ therefore and ∵ because arguments to transform a moral belief into a situational ethical belief. The handler applies the outside form of the change to a moral good, and a told situational good takes its place:

\(\begin{gathered} \hat{g}_{\text{moral}} \xrightarrow{\ \mathcal{T}_h \text{ by } \therefore,\ \because\ } \hat{g}_{\text{situational}} \\ \hat{g}_{\text{situational}}

otin E_p \end{gathered}\)

The person may call the new good “ethical.” The test from section 1 decides it: did the person experience this good, or was the person told it?

7. The Reality Game

Two people play the game. The first player is a person. The person is represented as a point in the middle of the circle. The second player is a handler. The handler controls the edge of the circle, the boundary condition.

The handler controls the edge with two kinds of arguments: “therefore” (∴) arguments and “because” (∵) arguments. The handler does three things. The handler defines reality in “therefore” and “because” form. The handler tells the person what “the good” is. The handler stages the death of an old belief and the birth of a new one, from outside the person’s experiential perception (their boundary condition). The person can do three things. The person tests a told claim through the honest application of logos (λόγος), discernment (κρίσις), reserved strength (πραΰς), and agape (ἀγάπη). Through that honest application, the person comes to the death of an old belief and forms a new one from inside themselves; the person often arrives at that death through great consternation, and it can be quite painful, hence the term “passion.” When going and seeing is possible and practicable, the person can go and see for themselves. The handler wins when their external problem-reaction-solution changes a person’s belief closer to the Handler’s ethical good (good for the Handler). The person wins when they apply their internal logos (λόγος), discernment (κρίσις), reserved strength (πραΰς), and agape (ἀγάπη), which manifests as Death-Resurrection-Rebirth of their belief, closer to the truth. The world itself does not change, only the person’s beliefs change. Handlers maintain power and authority by controlling the ∴ therefore and ∵ because that define the limit of their boundary condition. The handler loses that power and authority when the person applies their gifts of logos (λόγος), discernment (κρίσις), reserved strength (πραΰς), and agape (ἀγάπη). When individuals apply their internal gifts of logos (λόγος), discernment (κρίσις), reserved strength (πραΰς), and agape (ἀγάπη), to manage the ∴ therefore ∵ because boundary information limits, they control their own perceptions of reality through an internal Death-Resurrection-Rebirth process. When they allow Handlers to define the ∴ therefore ∵ because boundary information limits, through external problem-reaction-solution/solve et coagula/thesis-antithesis-synthesis mechanisms they cede the ability to control their boundary condition and their frame of reality.

The game in symbols:

Players: p and h.

The handler’s moves: tell claims c ∉ E p in ∴ and ∵ form; set ĝ; apply 𝒯 h .

The person’s moves: test c with λ p , κ p , π p , α⃗ p and apply 𝒯 p ; go and see (c → E p ) when the person can.

\(\lambda_p,\ \kappa_p,\ \pi_p,\ \vec{\alpha}_p\)

The handler’s score rises as the person’s belief comes closer to the belief the handler chose, b h * : u h = − d(b p , b h * )

The person’s score rises as the person’s belief comes closer to the truth: u p = − d(b p , τ)

Step 6, in symbols: W after = W before .

Steps 8 and 9, in symbols: the handler controls the person’s belief about a told claim c while the person leaves that belief to 𝒯 h . When the person applies 𝒯 p to the belief, or goes and sees, c ∈ E p , the handler’s ∴ and ∵ no longer set that belief.

8. Tests for a Claim

You can put these tests to any idea, including any idea in Reframing Reality:

Experienced or told? Is the thing inside the circle, c ∈ E p , or outside it, c ∉ E p ? Which form? Is the claim a ∴ therefore (A ≡ B) or a ∵ because (B ⇒ A)? What is A, and what is B? Does the sentence say that a told belief has reached the truth? The model gives d(b,τ) > 0. Does the sentence say the circle grows, or that the edge moves? The model gives a circle whose inside gains with time, and whose edge a handler controls with ∴ and ∵. Who applied the change? When a belief changes, was it 𝒯 p , from inside, or 𝒯 h , from outside? Which good does the agape point at, and where did that good come from: inside the circle, or told? Does the sentence say that the world changed, where only a belief changed? The model gives W after = W before .

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9. Sources