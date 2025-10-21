The Assassination of James Forrestal Explainer

Book: The Assassination of James Forrestal by David Martin

Explore the shocking historic truths behind the death of James V. Forrestal, America’s first Secretary of Defense, who plummeted from a 16th-floor window of the Bethesda Naval Hospital on May 22, 1949. This groundbreaking explainer video, inspired by the revisionist history work of David Martin (a.k.a. “DCDave”), meticulously deconstructs the decades-long myth of suicide.

Discover how this “targeted killing” served as one of the “earliest plots of the ‘Deep State’ post-WWII” aimed at silencing the influential and prescient voice cautioning the world against the creation of the nation of Israel. Forrestal, a recognized Driven Patriot, was fiercely anti-Communist and opposed policies driven by political machinations over national security.

Unveiling the Cover-up and the Evidence:

Learn how the official narrative was crafted, driven by scurrilous attacks from columnists Drew Pearson and the arch-Zionist Walter Winchell. The media aggressively promoted the story that the depressed Forrestal copied lines from Sophocles’ “The Chorus from Ajax” (from Mark Van Doren’s Anthology of World Poetry) as a suicide note moments before his fall. However, the handwriting on this transcription is “clearly not authentic”—a blatant attempt to fabricate a suicide motive.

Crucially, the video details the contents of the Willcutts Report, the Navy’s official internal investigation led by Admiral Morton D. Willcutts, which was kept secret for 55 years. The report did not conclude suicide. Instead, it reveals astonishing signs of foul play ignored by authorities:

The presence of broken glass on Forrestal’s bed and on the room’s carpet, suggesting a struggle.

The “crime scene” (Room 1618) was “laundered” before photography hours after the death.

The victim was found with the sash of his dressing gown tied tightly around his neck .

Key witnesses, like Nurse Dorothy Turner and Corpsman Robert Wayne Harrison, Jr., provided testimony contradicting the official timing and claims of Forrestal writing a note.

The Real Culprits:

Examine the powerful figures and organizations behind this political assassination. Evidence points toward extreme Zionist elements, including the terrorist groups Irgun and the Stern Gang—who were responsible for the assassinations of Lord Moyne and UN Mediator Count Folke Bernadotte—and their influence within the Truman administration. Powerful White House aide David Niles (with both Zionist and Communist affiliations) is identified as a likely orchestrator of the plot to eliminate this strong anti-Zionist voice.

Uncover the truth hidden by the “mendocracy” for over half a century. The true story of James Forrestal’s death is essential for understanding the dangerous foundations of post-WWII US foreign policy.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK