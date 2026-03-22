How a Century of Linguistic Revelations Exposed the Mechanisms by Which Words Manage Human Perception

In 1938, Stuart Chase published The Tyranny of Words, a book that began with a confession: after years of writing about economics, politics, and reform, he had never examined the nature of the tools he used. Words, he realized, operated on the human mind in ways that nobody had systematically mapped. The book traced his encounters with Count Alfred Korzybski, C.K. Ogden, I.A. Richards, and P.W. Bridgman — thinkers who had examined the relationship between language and perception with an analytical precision that Chase found both illuminating and appalling.

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Chase described the result of his education this way: a brief grounding in semantics made unreadable most political speeches, classical economic theory, after-dinner oratory, diplomatic notes, newspaper editorials, and “Great Thoughts from Great Thinkers in general.” The amount of time this saved, he noted, was surprising.

Once I learned the meta-model, the social media ‘influencers’ I knew and had listened to became unlistenable. ~ Peter Duke

What Chase was documenting — with the enthusiasm of someone who had found a flashlight in a dark room — was the opening act of a century-long investigation into how language constructs, distorts, and manages human belief. The thinkers who followed him did not all know each other. They worked in separate fields — linguistics, psychology, communication theory, military intelligence, and psychiatry. Yet their findings, assembled in sequence, describe a single phenomenon: the systematic relationship between linguistic structure and human perception of reality.

This is the history of those findings.

Korzybski and the Map

Alfred Korzybski, a Polish-born mathematician working in the United States, spent ten years producing Science and Sanity (1933), a book that raided disciplines from neurology to quantum physics in pursuit of a single question: how do words behave, and why does meaning fail so often?

His central formulation — “the map is not the territory” — has since become one of those phrases people repeat without absorbing its implications. Korzybski meant something specific and operational: human beings do not interact with the world directly. They interact with representations of the world, constructed in (or through) the nervous system and shaped by language. These representations necessarily differ from the world they represent.

Three processes governed this difference. People generalize from specific experiences to broad categories. They delete aspects of their experience that their model cannot hold. And they distort the relationships between elements of their experience, rearranging them to fit the structural requirements of the model they convey.

These three processes — Generalization, Deletion, and Distortion — would resurface forty years later, almost unchanged, in the Meta-Model of Neuro-Linguistic Programming. Korzybski had identified them as structural features of the human nervous system itself.

Chase, translating Korzybski for a general audience, offered a vivid illustration. When a demagogue speaks of “the Aryan Fatherland, which has nursed the souls of heroes,” a person trained in semantics hears: “The blab blab, which has nursed the blabs of blabs.” A semantic blank. Nothing came through. The speaker might as well have used Sanskrit. But for a listener untrained in recognizing how high-order abstractions substitute for concrete referents, the words convey the authority of reality itself. The word substitutes for the thing, and the listener acts on words rather than facts.

Korzybski called this substitution identification — the confusion of the map with the territory, the word with the thing. Chase reported that Korzybski had a diagnostic game he played on skeptics. He would begin a discussion on a serious subject, then ask his victim for the meanings of the words employed. This proceeded for about ten minutes before the victim found himself going in circles, defining space by length and length by space. Any further pressure resulted in lamentable nervous disturbances. He blushed, sweated, paced up and down, and began to mistrust his reason.” The bottom had been reached. Below lay the nonverbal level — the very threshold where the senses make contact with the outside world — and it could not be spoken.

This threshold — the point where experience precedes language — is what I associate with the Greek term συνείδησις (syneídēsis): moral co-awareness, the shared internal discernment that operates before and beneath linguistic representation. For Korzybski, that threshold was the origin point from which all “proud words rise — every last one of them — and to it they must constantly return and be refreshed.”

Chase concluded that a person who could be trained to recognize semantic blanks, to identify the absence of referents in high-order abstractions, and to maintain awareness that the word is never the thing, would be practically immune to propaganda. “A people learned in semantics,” he wrote, “would not tolerate any sort of supreme political dictator. Ukases would be met with a flat No comprendo or with roars of laughter.”

Chomsky and the Deep Structure

If Korzybski mapped the gap between language and reality, Noam Chomsky mapped the machinery that produces language itself.

In Syntactic Structures (1957), Chomsky proposed that every sentence spoken in any human language has two levels of structure. The Surface Structure is what people actually say — the sequence of words that comes out of the mouth. The Deep Structure is the full linguistic representation from which the Surface Structure is derived — the complete set of meaning relationships that underlie what is said.

Between Deep Structure and Surface Structure, a set of operations — which Chomsky called transformations — rearrange, delete, and restructure elements of the meaning. The Surface Structure is therefore always a reduced representation of the Deep Structure. Material has been deleted. Word order has been changed. Process words have been converted into event words. The sentence that reaches the listener has less information than the full representation from which it was derived.

This was a formal, mathematical description of something Korzybski had identified intuitively: the inevitability of deletion, distortion, and generalization in any linguistic representation.

Chomsky’s insight went further. He argued that the rules governing these transformations are not conscious. Native speakers of a language can distinguish well-formed sentences from ill-formed ones, can detect ambiguity, and can recognize when two sentences with different structures convey the same meaning — all without being able to articulate how they do it. The rules are rule-governed behavior — systematic, consistent, and entirely below the threshold of awareness.

Jordan Peterson, master of bafflegab.

Chomsky illustrated this with what became the most famous sentence in modern linguistics: "Colorless green ideas sleep furiously." The sentence is grammatically flawless — it follows every rule of English syntax. A native speaker recognizes it instantly as a well-formed English sentence. Yet it means nothing. No referent exists for a colorless green idea, and ideas do not sleep. Chomsky's point was structural: the machinery of language can produce perfectly formed outputs that convey zero semantic content. Chase's "blab blab" test, conducted intuitively in 1938, had identified the same phenomenon from the listener's side — the experience of hearing grammatically correct sentences that, upon inspection, refer to nothing. Chomsky gave that observation a formal basis: Surface Structure can be well-formed while the Deep Structure it claims to represent is empty or incoherent.

What Chomsky gave the world was a formal model of how human beings, in the act of speaking, necessarily reduce the complexity of what they know and experience into linguistic forms that convey less information than the original. This theoretical basis made NLP possible.

Grinder, Bandler, and the Meta-Model

In the mid-1970s, John Grinder — a former U.S. Army Special Forces intelligence officer turned linguistics professor — and Richard Bandler — a psychology student with a background in mathematics and computing — took Chomsky's transformational framework and repurposed it for applied psychology.

Their insight was direct: if every Surface Structure is a reduced representation of a fuller Deep Structure, then a practitioner who can hear what has been deleted, distorted, or generalized can ask specific questions to recover the missing material. The practitioner does not need domain expertise. The structure of the language itself reveals the structure of the speaker’s model of the world.

In The Structure of Magic I (1975), Grinder and Bandler formalized this into what they called the Meta-Model — a set of linguistic patterns and corresponding challenge questions organized around Korzybski’s three categories:

Deletions occur when a person leaves out information that would complete the Deep Structure representation. "We need to protect our democracy" deletes from whom, by what means, and whose definition of democracy is operative. "Experts agree" deletes which experts, what they agreed on, who funded the research, and what the dissenters said. Ask for what was deleted.

Distortions occur when the relationships between elements of experience are twisted in the linguistic representation. The most operationally significant distortion is the nominalization — the conversion of an ongoing process into a frozen event. The verb inform becomes the noun misinformation. The verb inquire becomes the noun the science. Once a process has been nominalized, the speaker experiences it as something fixed, finished, and beyond their control. Convert it back into a process: "Who is misinforming? What specifically did they say that was false? Who determined it was false, and by what criteria?"

Generalizations occur when a specific experience comes to represent an entire category. "No serious person questions the official narrative" generalizes from a selected set of credentialed voices to an unbounded claim about all legitimate inquiry. Demand referential specificity: "Which serious persons, specifically? And who decided they were the serious ones?"

Within these three categories, Grinder and Bandler cataloged specific patterns that recur in ordinary speech, each conveying a diagnostic signature and a corresponding line of questioning:

Universal Quantifiers — words like all, every, never, always — signal a generalization that has been expanded to cover the whole category. "Everyone agrees that climate change is an existential threat." The challenge: "Everyone? Has there been a single credentialed scientist who disagrees? What did they say?"

Cause-Effect — statements claiming that one person or event makes another person feel or do something. "Social media causes radicalization." The challenge: "How, specifically, does a platform cause a person to adopt a belief?" This recovers the deleted process and begins to disassemble the claim that a medium can directly produce an ideological state in a person.

Complex Equivalence — statements claiming that two different things mean the same thing. "Questioning the vaccine means you're anti-science." The speaker has equated one specific act of inquiry with a wholesale rejection of the scientific method. The challenge tests whether the equivalence holds: "Does questioning any medical product always mean you reject science? Did the scientists who questioned thalidomide reject science?"

Modal Operators of Necessity and Possibility — words like must, should, can't, impossible — signal rules or limits in the speaker's model. "You can't question the experts." The challenge: "What, specifically, stops me? Who established the rule that experts are beyond question, and when did inquiry become impermissible?"

Mind Reading — claims about another person's internal state without specifying the process by which that knowledge was obtained. "We know what the American people want." The challenge: "How, specifically, do you know what three hundred and thirty million people want?"

Lost Performative — generalizations about the world presented as facts rather than as products of the speaker's model. "It's dangerous to spread misinformation." The challenge: "Dangerous according to whom? Who defined what counts as misinformation, and who gave them the authority to make that determination?"

Grinder and Bandler were explicit about the lineage. The preface to The Structure of Magic cites Korzybski and the map-territory distinction. The opening chapter quotes Vaihinger’s Philosophy of “As If” and acknowledges that the formal model draws directly from transformational grammar. Their contribution was operational: they translated the academic model into a set of step-by-step procedures that could be taught to therapists in a few days.

Dilts and the Sleight of Mouth

If Grinder and Bandler gave us the tools to diagnose the patterns — to hear what has been deleted, distorted, and generalized — Robert Dilts gave us the tools to dismantle them.

Dilts, a student and collaborator of both Grinder and Bandler, made a specific and operationally devastating observation: the cause-effect and complex equivalence patterns that form the structural backbone of most human beliefs can be systematically reframed. In Sleight of Mouth (1999) and Changing Belief Systems with NLP (1990), Dilts catalogued fourteen distinct reframing patterns — fourteen different directions from which any cause-effect or complex equivalence statement can be challenged and redirected.

The significance of this cannot be overstated. A belief stated in the form “X causes Y” or “X means Y” can be reframed by changing the frame size, by finding a counter-example, by chunking the abstraction up or down, by applying the logic to the speaker, by redefining a key term, by shifting to the consequence, by offering an alternative cause, by questioning the model of the world behind the statement, by shifting the outcome, and by several other structural moves — all without the practitioner needing to know anything about the specific subject.

Consider a statement like: “Protesting against genocide in Gaza makes someone anti-Semitic.” This is a cause-effect complex equivalence. One action (protesting) is said to cause a judgment (being labeled), and that label is said to mean something about identity (anti-Semitic). Dilts’ fourteen patterns provide fourteen structural paths for pulling that statement apart — from challenging the implied causation (”How does expressing a position on a military action produce a position on an entire ethnicity?”) to offering a counter-example (”Has anyone protested a military action and remained sympathetic to the people whose government conducted it?”) to chunking up (”Does opposing any government’s military policy make a person hostile to the ethnic group associated with that government?”) to applying the logic reflexively (”Does supporting military operations in Gaza make someone anti-Palestinian?”).

The point is structural. The fourteen reframes work on any cause-effect complex equivalence, regardless of domain. They work on “climate change causes wildfires,” “border security means racism,” and “getting the vaccine means you care about your grandmother.” They work because the patterns are formal — they operate on the shape of the sentence, the architecture of the claim, independent of the content.

What Dilts demonstrated is that the architecture of belief is malleable: the same linguistic structures that frame beliefs can reframe them. The construction and deconstruction processes share a common blueprint. Frame control controls belief — and whoever understands the framing can reframe it.

Once I understood Dilts’ methodology, I recognized it in a source I had been studying for years: the red-letter text of the Gospels. Jesus of Nazareth, as recorded in Koine Greek by the Gospel writers, systematically reframes the cause-effect complex equivalences and nominalizations of Pharisaic religious authority — challenging loaded language, reversing presuppositions, applying the logic of his questioners back upon themselves, and chunking up from legalistic specifics to the principles those specifics had been designed to obscure.

Consider the tribute money episode (Matthew 22:15–22). The Pharisees send their disciples to Jesus alongside the Herodians — two groups with opposing political commitments arriving together to pose a single question: “Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, or not?” If Jesus says yes, he endorses Roman occupation and loses the crowd. If he says no, he commits sedition, and the Herodians report him to Pilate. The trap is a cause-effect complex equivalence: answering the question means choosing a side, and both sides result in destruction. Jesus does not answer within the frame. He asks for a coin, holds it up, and asks: “Whose image and inscription is this?” They answer, “Caesar’s.” He replies: “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” In Dilts’ terms, he meta-frames the Bateson double-bind — chunking up past both horns of the dilemma to a principle that contains and transcends the rigged binary. The questioners’ presupposition — that the tax question defines the only two available positions — collapses. The frame itself is exposed as the weapon it was designed to be.

This was not wholly unexpected. Dilts built his system by modeling the most effective communicators he could find — people who changed minds and reframed belief systems at the highest level of operational skill. The red-letter Gospels are among the oldest and most complete records of that epistemological linguistic skill in action.

Lifton and Thought Reform

While Grinder and Bandler were developing the Meta-Model for therapeutic use, Robert Jay Lifton had already documented the weaponized deployment of linguistic manipulation at the institutional level.

In Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism (1961), Lifton studied the techniques used in Chinese communist “re-education” programs — what the West called brainwashing. He identified eight criteria of ideological totalism, several of which operate through linguistic mechanisms:

Loading the Language — the compression of complex ideas into brief, highly reductive phrases that constrain the range of available thinking. “Bourgeois mentality,” “revolutionary consciousness,” and similar formulations function as terminological containers: once a person accepts the loaded term, the boundaries of their thinking are set by the semantic range of that term.

The Thought-Terminating Cliché — short phrases deployed to shut down inquiry and prevent further analysis. "That's been debunked," "Trust the science," "That's just a conspiracy theory," "It's a private company — they can do what they want." These phrases function as linguistic stop signs. Their purpose is to prevent the listener (or the speaker) from continuing a line of reasoning that threatens the prevailing model. The cliché substitutes for thinking: once deployed, the mind accepts the phrase as a conclusion and stops processing.

Lifton recognized that these techniques work because they exploit the same linguistic operations Korzybski and Chomsky had described. Loading the language is a form of distortion — the compression of complex processes into nominal forms (nominalizations) that freeze ongoing reality into static objects. The thought-terminating cliché is a form of generalization operating at the level of social enforcement — a universal quantifier disguised as common sense.

What Lifton added to the picture was the recognition that these patterns are deployed systemically, by institutions, as tools of social control. The individual hypnotist reframes one person’s belief about smoking. The political operator, the propagandist, the institutional authority figure deploys the same patterns across populations, using media as the delivery mechanism.

Bateson and the Double-Bind

Gregory Bateson came at the question from yet another direction. Bateson, an anthropologist and communication theorist working in Palo Alto, California, and his colleagues published “Toward a Theory of Schizophrenia” in 1956, introducing the concept of the double-bind.

Bateson observed that human communication operates on multiple levels at once. When you speak, you are saying words — but you are also sending signals about those words through tone of voice, body language, facial expression, and context. These signals tell the listener how to interpret the words: “I’m joking,” “I’m serious,” “I’m being sarcastic,” “I’m asking for help.” Functional communication depends on people being able to read these signals — to tell the difference between what is said and what is meant.

A double-bind occurs when someone sends you two contradictory messages at the same time, and you are forbidden from pointing out the contradiction.

Bateson and his colleagues specified the necessary ingredients: the victim must be in a relationship that matters to survival; a primary message must impose a rule enforced by punishment; a secondary message, communicated at a different level (often nonverbally), must contradict the first; and a third condition must prohibit the victim from leaving the field or commenting on the contradiction.

Bateson gave a clinical example. A young man recovering in a psychiatric hospital was visited by his mother. He was glad to see her and put his arm around her shoulders. She stiffened. He pulled his arm back. She said, “Don’t you love me anymore?” He blushed. She said, “Dear, you must not be so easily embarrassed and afraid of your feelings.”

Look at what happened: she rejected his affection with her body, then blamed him for withdrawing it, then told him the problem was his emotional immaturity. If he shows love, she freezes. If he pulls back, she accuses him of not loving her. If he reacts emotionally, she criticizes him for having emotions. And he cannot say what is actually happening — “Mother, you stiffened when I touched you” — because naming her behavior would be treated as an attack.

There is no right answer. The person is trapped. And the trap is enforced by the prohibition on naming the trap.

Bateson used a Zen teaching story to illustrate the structure. A master holds a stick over a student’s head and says: “If you say this stick is real, I will strike you. If you say it is not real, I will strike you. If you say nothing, I will strike you.” The Zen student can reach up and take the stick — an act that breaks the frame entirely. But a child dependent on a parent for survival has no such option. The relationship is total. The contradictions accumulate. The capacity to distinguish between levels of communication — literal and metaphorical, genuine and performed, loving and hostile — degrades. What Bateson was describing is what happens when contradiction is built into the structure of someone’s most important relationships, and they are denied the ability to name it.

Scale this up. In 2021, millions of workers were told: get the vaccine or lose your job. If you comply, you submit to a medical procedure you may not want and whose long-term effects are unknown. If you refuse, you lose your income and are cut off from professional life. If you question the frame — if you ask why an emergency-authorized product is being mandated as a condition of employment — you are labeled "anti-vaxxer" and excluded from the conversation. The structure is Bateson's clinical example reproduced at the population level: contradictory injunctions delivered through institutional authority, with the prohibition on naming the contradiction enforced by social punishment. "Support the troops" deployed simultaneously with policies that harm veterans. "Follow the science" issued by people suppressing scientific debate. "Democracy" as a label for systems that prohibit meaningful choice. These are double-binds operating at the societal level — two contradictory messages delivered through the same institutional voice, with the added prohibition that anyone who names the contradiction is labeled a conspiracy theorist or an extremist.

Giving people two choices, both of which are bad, and forbidding them from stepping outside the frame to ask who built the frame in the first place — this is the fundamental architecture of social control through language. And it can produce, at the population level, the same disorientation, helplessness, and fractured perception that Bateson documented in the psychiatric ward. Bateson had a term for this escalating pattern of division: schismogenesis — the process by which a social system splits into competing factions locked in self-reinforcing loops, whether symmetrical (competitive escalation) or complementary (forced submission). The societal result of unchecked schismogenesis is a kind of collective schizoaffective disorder: perceptual fragmentation, cognitive dissonance normalized as a background condition, and emotional extremism treated as ordinary political engagement.

The Assembled Architecture

When these contributions are placed in sequence, a coherent architecture becomes visible:

Chase brought the problem to the general public: language, as ordinarily used, is filled with semantic blanks — high-order abstractions with no referents in the real world — and a person who can identify those blanks becomes functionally immune to propaganda.

Korzybski established the foundational principle: human beings do not operate directly on reality but on linguistic maps that differ from reality through Generalization, Deletion, and Distortion — and confusing the map with the territory is the root of most communication failures.

Chomsky formalized the mechanism: every spoken sentence is a reduced transformation of a fuller Deep Structure, and the rules governing this reduction are systematic, consistent, and unconscious.

Grinder and Bandler operationalized the mechanism: they catalogued the specific patterns — cause-effect, complex equivalence, universal quantifiers, nominalizations, modal operators, mind reading, lost performatives — by which Deep Structure is reduced to Surface Structure, and they built a protocol for recovering deleted material through targeted questioning.

Dilts demonstrated the symmetry: the same cause-effect and complex equivalence patterns that construct beliefs can deconstruct them, through fourteen formal reframing moves that require no domain expertise.

Lifton documented the institutional weaponization of these patterns: loading the language compresses thinking into nominal containers; thought-terminating clichés enforce the boundaries of acceptable reasoning across populations.

Bateson described the structural trap: the double-bind, in which contradictory messages are imposed across levels of communication while the ability to name the contradiction is prohibited — producing the experience of having no available choice.

Assembled, these findings describe a single phenomenon from seven angles: the relationship between linguistic structure and human perception of reality. Each thinker identified a different facet of the same architecture. The architecture utilizes the same three processes — Deletion, Distortion, and Generalization — at levels ranging from the individual therapy session to the mass-media broadcast to the institutional re-education program.

The EpiWar™

Linguistic architecture has been weaponized to create a system that eliminates critical thinking and the human nature of free will.

It has been a weapons system for as long as institutions have used language to define the boundaries of what their populations are permitted to think. The Greek word ἐπιστήμη (epistēmē) means knowledge — the formalized, institutionally sanctioned knowledge that a society treats as settled and real. The war over who gets to define that knowledge — who sets the boundaries of what counts as reality, who determines which questions are legitimate and which are dismissed, who controls the words that frame the terms of debate — is the epistemological war: the EpiWar™.

The EpiWar™ is prosecuted by those who define the boundaries of reality.

The tools they use are the same tools catalogued in this article: nominalizations that freeze processes into objects ("the policy," "the science," "the economy"), cause-effect complex equivalences that link unrelated things to engineer predetermined conclusions, universal quantifiers that expand local observations into unchallengeable truths, thought-terminating clichés that shut down lines of reasoning before they reach dangerous conclusions, false dichotomies that reduce a spectrum of available positions to two rigged options, and double-binds that present populations with false choices while prohibiting any discussion of who constructed those choices and why.

The targets of this war are the same in every era: the human capacity for logos (λόγος) — for the active, discerning use of language and reason to determine what is true. λόγος is self-evident. It is a process people use. It requires no initiation, no credentialing, no institutional permission. It is the capacity with which every human being is born, and it is the capacity that the entire architecture of linguistic manipulation is designed to suppress.

The method of suppression is the substitution of knowing for thinking.

Knowing is efficient. It stores pre-processed conclusions. A person can know a great deal without examining a single premise. The game show contestant memorizes trivia, the bureaucrat enforces rules by the book, the academic repeats canonical theories, the journalist recycles official statements, the clergyman recites doctrine, and the physician follows established protocols. In each case, the emphasis falls on knowing and repeating what has already been decided, rather than examining foundational assumptions.

Thinking is a different operation entirely. Thinking uses λόγος — words, measurement, argument, discernment — to examine premises, test claims, and determine what is true. A thinking person asks: Who decided this? On what basis? With what evidence? In whose interest? And what has been deleted, distorted, or generalized to make this conclusion seem inevitable?

The EpiWar™ depends on people who know rather than on people who think. Populations trained to know are predictable, manageable, and responsive to cause-effect complex equivalences delivered through institutional channels. Populations trained to think are the opposite. They ask uncomfortable questions, identify semantic blanks, name double-binds, and notice when the frame has been rigged.

Identifying the boundaries of the frame is the act that breaks the frame.

Every boundary imposed through language can be identified through language. The patterns are formal, structural, and easily learnable. A person does not need to be a hypnotist to recognize hypnotism. A person does not need domain expertise to identify a nominalization, a thought-terminating cliché, or a cause-effect complex equivalence. A person needs only to learn to hear the architecture — to hear what has been deleted, what has been distorted, what has been generalized — and the spell loses its power.

The shackles are made of words. They are built from the words we use to define our own reality — words that were chosen for us, framed for us, loaded for us, by people whose authority rests on our willingness to accept those words as given.

We can think our way out of not knowing, but it’s more difficult to know our way out of not thinking.

Identifying the architecture is the first act of reclamation. The second is recovering the method by which a sovereign mind was always meant to operate — applying logos (λόγος, LOH-gos) to every claim, holding what it surfaces with the reserved strength the Greeks called praus (πραΰς, prah-OOS), letting krisis (κρίσις, KREE-sis) weigh fully under the governance of agape (ἀγάπη, ah-GAH-pay), and trusting the faculty of syneídēsis (συνείδησις, sin-AY-day-sis) that was registering the wrongness long before any of these patterns had names. That epistemological method — encoded in the red-letter text of the Gospels, buried under centuries of institutional translation, and waiting to be recovered — is the subject of a separate investigation: a Christian epistemology of individual sovereignty.

The question is which questions you are going to ask.

Notes

The author does not believe in the reductionist materialist theory that Mind and Consciousness exist solely within the biochemical-electrical nervous system, but instead considers those mechanisms as a conduit that facilitates the human experience as ‘being.’

Note: Page numbers are from the retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) forms of referenced books and may differ from physical volumes.

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