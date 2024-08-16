"State of Mind: The Psychology of Control" is a co-production of Free Mind Films & Tragedy and Hope, distributed by InfoWars, and published on Jul 17, 2013, that explores the mechanisms of psychological manipulation and social control used by governments, corporations, and elite organizations to influence and direct human behavior on a massive scale.

Through interviews with experts, historical analysis, and case studies, the film reveals how techniques ranging from propaganda and education systems to mind control experiments and mass media have been systematically employed to shape public perception and maintain power. The documentary challenges viewers to recognize these methods and encourages critical thinking and resistance to preserve individual freedom in an increasingly controlled world.

🧠 The Foundations of Psychological Control

👶 Early Childhood Conditioning - Children are conditioned to submit to authority figures for survival from an early age. This conditioning continues into adulthood, leading to a state of “extended adolescence,” where independent thinking is stifled. The societal systems — family, school, and media — reinforce this obedience, shaping individuals into those who conform to the status quo.

The process begins with parents and teachers, often unknowingly perpetuating these norms. As the documentary clearly states, “We take this whole system, we put it into our unconscious mind… garbage in, garbage out.” This programming suppresses rebellion and critical thinking, ensuring conformity. 02:40

🚷 Social Prohibitions and Fear of Rejection - The fear of rejection is a powerful tool of social control. Individuals are taught from a young age that deviating from societal norms results in being labeled as “outsiders,” a status associated with loneliness and failure. This fear overrides personal desires and beliefs, leading to widespread conformity. Social pressure is not merely cultural but a deliberate tool employed by those in power to maintain control. As stated, “If you don’t submit to control… you’re viewed as an outsider.” This fear of marginalization is what prevents many from questioning authority or exploring alternative ways of thinking. 04:32

📚 Historical Roots of Authority and Control

🛐 The Role of the Priest Class in Early Societies - The origins of mind control trace back to prehistory, where priest classes manipulated tribes using their knowledge of natural phenomena, such as eclipses. By predicting these events, they claimed divine power and demanded total submission. This manipulation often included human sacrifices, symbolizing absolute obedience.

As explained, “The priest class would start studying the sky… and would say, ‘The sun’s not going to come back unless you make me king.’” This early form of control established a precedent for using fear and superstition as tools for governance, a theme that persists throughout history. 07:59

🚨 Plato’s Allegory of the Cave as a Control Mechanism - Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave” exemplifies how those in power manipulate perceptions to control the masses. In the allegory, prisoners can only see shadows cast on the wall, which they believe to be reality. In modern society, media and education create a “cave” of misinformation that keeps people from seeing the truth. It is stated unequivocally, “People induce this themselves by looking out at the world and saying it’s too dangerous to tell the truth.” This allegory is a powerful metaphor for how the ruling class uses controlled narratives to keep individuals ignorant and compliant, a tactic as effective today as it was in ancient Greece. 09:12

🎩 Machiavellian Strategies in Modern Governance - Niccolò Machiavelli’s “The Prince” is foundational for understanding modern power strategies. The documentary explains that Machiavelli’s advocacy for manipulation, deceit, and fear as tools for maintaining power has been embraced by political leaders throughout history.

“These tactics are still used today, influencing political strategies and leadership styles.”

Governments and corporations employ Machiavellian tactics to maintain control, often through manipulating information and suppressing dissent. 10:32

🧬 Eugenics and the Engineering of Society

🔬 The Ideology of Eugenics and Social Darwinism - Eugenics and Social Darwinism have been used to justify controlling and manipulating populations. These ideologies promote the belief that only the “fittest” should survive and reproduce, leading to policies aimed at eliminating those deemed “unfit.”

In the early 20th century, forced sterilizations were evidence of these ideologies in action. It is emphasized, “This has influenced a wide range of social policies… all aimed at engineering human evolution to benefit the ruling class.” These ideologies have evolved into more sophisticated forms of population control, often disguised as public health or technological advancements. 17:22

🧬 Modern Applications of Eugenic Ideologies - The historical roots of eugenics extend to modern practices like genetic engineering and reproductive technologies. These are tools used by the powerful to control human reproduction and shape the future of humanity. Examples such as prenatal screening and selective breeding in agriculture are cited as contemporary eugenic practices. The documentary notes, “These technologies can be used to further concentrate control over human life.” The influence of these ideologies persists, shaping modern society in covert, scientifically sanctioned ways. 19:49

🧪 Government Experiments in Mind Control

🧠 The CIA’s MKULTRA Program - The CIA’s MKULTRA program, which sought to develop mind control techniques through drugs, hypnosis, and psychological torture, is one of the most disturbing examples of government overreach. Active from the 1950s to the 1970s (and beyond), MKULTRA involves unethical experiments on unwitting subjects, including prisoners and mental patients.

Specific cases are detailed, such as the use of LSD to induce paranoia and psychosis and sensory deprivation experiments that caused severe trauma. “MKULTRA was one of the darkest chapters in American history… a clear example of how far the government was willing to go to control its citizens.” The long-term effects of these experiments are still felt today, with many victims suffering lasting psychological damage. 53:12

⚡ Jose Delgado’s Experiments with Brain Stimulation - The ethically troubling work of Spanish neuroscientist Jose Delgado, who developed the “stimoceiver,” is a stark example of the potential for direct brain manipulation. Delgado famously used this technology to stop a charging bull, demonstrating the potential for controlling behavior.

“Delgado’s work demonstrated the potential for direct manipulation of the brain… raising serious ethical concerns about the future of mind control.” The potential applications of this technology extend to controlling human behavior on a larger scale, with implications for government and corporate use in enforcing compliance and suppressing dissent. 01:01:03

📺 Media and Mass Manipulation

📰 Edward Bernays and the Birth of Propaganda - Edward Bernays, the “father of public relations,” developed modern propaganda techniques by drawing on psychological insights from his uncle, Sigmund Freud. Bernays’ methods for manipulating public opinion by appealing to unconscious desires and fears are foundational in the field of public relations. His book “Propaganda” lays out strategies for influencing mass behavior to serve the interests of governments and corporations. “Bernays’ techniques have shaped how governments and corporations control public perception… his work remains foundational.” These techniques have been used to sell products, promote wars, and maintain social order, demonstrating their pervasive influence. 25:38

📺 The Power of Television in Shaping Public Consciousness - Television is one of the most powerful tools for mass mind control, influencing public perception and behavior on a global scale. The combination of visual and auditory stimuli can induce a hypnotic state in viewers, making them more susceptible to suggestions and less critical of the information they receive. “Television has been used to normalize certain behaviors, such as consumerism and violence.” The influence of television extends beyond entertainment, serving as a medium for political and social control by shaping public consciousness in ways that benefit those in power. 01:24:10

🧠 Psychological Warfare and Cognitive Manipulation

🔄 Cognitive Dissonance as a Tool for Control - Cognitive dissonance is a key strategy in psychological warfare, where conflicting information is deliberately introduced to create confusion and weaken resistance. This technique is particularly effective in maintaining control over populations, making it difficult for individuals to form coherent beliefs or take decisive action. Examples provided include contradictory messaging during political campaigns or public health crises. The documentary highlights, “Cognitive dissonance confuses and paralyzes the population.” Governments and media organizations widely use this method to manipulate public opinion and maintain social order. 01:31:09

🛑 The Importance of Awareness and Resistance - The documentary concludes with a strong call to action, urging viewers to recognize and resist the methods of control discussed throughout. Critical thinking, self-awareness, and rejecting authoritarian narratives are essential to reclaiming personal autonomy. “Freedom begins with awareness… resisting the control of the mind is the first step towards reclaiming personal autonomy.” Individuals are encouraged to question received information, seek alternative viewpoints, and actively protect their rights and freedoms in an increasingly controlled society. 01:44:56

Key Figures and Their Roles

Julian Huxley - As the first Director-General of UNESCO, Julian Huxley promoted global education and cultural programs. The video criticizes Huxley for using UNESCO to spread a specific ideology that supports global governance, eugenics, and control over populations, making him a key figure in advancing globalist agendas. 23:12

Sidney Gottlieb - Sidney Gottlieb headed the CIA’s MKULTRA program, overseeing experiments that involved mind control techniques using drugs, hypnosis, and psychological manipulation. His role is central to the documentary’s exploration of government overreach and unethical experimentation on unwitting subjects. 53:12

Allen Dulles - As the Director of the CIA during the MKULTRA project, Allen Dulles played a pivotal role in authorizing and supporting mind control programs aimed at expanding the CIA’s power. His leadership is portrayed as deeply complicit in human rights abuses, making him a key figure in the narrative of governmental misuse of power. 53:12

Jose Delgado - Jose Delgado was a neuroscientist known for his experiments on brain stimulation, including his famous experiment where he stopped a charging bull using a remote-controlled electrode implanted in the bull’s brain. Delgado’s work is discussed as an example of how scientific advancements can be weaponized for controlling behavior, highlighting the ethical concerns of such practices. 01:01:38

John Rawlings Rees - John Rawlings Rees, the director of the Tavistock Institute, was instrumental in developing psychological warfare and social engineering techniques. He introduced the concept of “psychological shock troops,” used to manipulate public opinion and control societal behavior on a mass scale. Rees is a key figure in understanding the origins and application of modern psychological operations. 42:30

Ewen Cameron - Dr. Ewen Cameron was a psychiatrist deeply involved in the CIA’s MKULTRA program. His work included extreme methods like electroshock therapy and sensory deprivation to erase memories and reprogram patients’ minds. Cameron’s role in these unethical experiments highlights the severe abuses of psychiatric power and their devastating impacts on victims. 01:02:38

Jolly West - Dr. Louis “Jolly” West was a psychiatrist and MKULTRA researcher known for his work on mind control and hypnosis. He was involved in numerous experiments aimed at manipulating and controlling human behavior, often using drugs and psychological techniques. West’s work is emblematic of the broader MKULTRA agenda to find ways to exert control over individuals’ minds. 01:11:20

William Sargant - William Sargant was a British psychiatrist who worked closely with the CIA on mind control techniques. His work included experiments on brainwashing and the use of drugs to induce psychological breakdowns in patients. Sargant’s contributions to the field of psychological manipulation are discussed as part of the larger narrative of how psychiatric practices have been used to control and subjugate individuals. 59:22

Edward Bernays - Edward Bernays, known as the father of public relations, played a pivotal role in developing techniques to manipulate public opinion through propaganda. His methods are discussed as foundational to the use of media and advertising to control societal beliefs and behaviors, making him a central figure in the history of modern propaganda. 1:16:02

Wernher von Braun - Wernher von Braun was a former Nazi rocket scientist brought to the United States under Operation Paperclip. His work in aerospace and military technology contributed to the U.S. space program, but the documentary highlights the moral and ethical concerns of his Nazi affiliations and the U.S. government’s willingness to overlook them for technological advancement. 49:38

H.G. Wells - H.G. Wells, a British writer, and thinker, is cited for his advocacy of a “planned world state” and his influence on the development of globalist ideology. His writings on a world government are portrayed as a blueprint for centralized control, which is critiqued in the documentary as a threat to national sovereignty and individual freedoms. 19:49

Aldous Huxley - Aldous Huxley, author of “Brave New World,” is discussed for his insights into how a dystopian society could use pleasure and distraction to control populations. His warnings about the use of drugs, technology, and propaganda to pacify people are presented as increasingly relevant in the context of modern societal control. 23:12

B.F. Skinner - B.F. Skinner, a leading behaviorist, is mentioned for his work on operant conditioning, a method of controlling behavior through reinforcement and punishment. Skinner’s theories are discussed in the context of their application to education and social control, illustrating how psychological research has been used to shape and influence societal norms. 32:31

Thomas Huxley - Thomas Huxley, known as “Darwin’s Bulldog” for his advocacy of Darwin’s theory of evolution, is also mentioned in connection with his descendants, particularly Aldous and Julian Huxley. The documentary discusses how the Huxley family’s ideas on evolution and eugenics have influenced globalist thought and policies aimed at controlling populations. 23:12

Eric Blair (George Orwell) - Eric Blair, better known by his pen name George Orwell, is highlighted for his dystopian novel “1984,” which portrays a future where totalitarian governments control every aspect of life. Orwell’s concepts of Newspeak, thought police, and perpetual war are used in the documentary to illustrate the dangers of unchecked government power and the manipulation of truth. 21:16

Carroll Quigley - Carroll Quigley, a historian and professor, is noted for his book “Tragedy and Hope,” in which he exposes the existence of a secret society that has influenced global politics and economics. Quigley’s work is presented as crucial evidence of the covert operations of the global elite to control world events and manipulate governments. 25:38

Herbert Spencer - Herbert Spencer, a philosopher and sociologist, is mentioned for his role in developing the concept of Social Darwinism, which applies the idea of “survival of the fittest” to human societies. The documentary critiques Spencer’s ideas as providing a pseudoscientific justification for eugenics, class hierarchy, and the control of populations. 17:22

Francis Galton - Francis Galton, a cousin of Charles Darwin, is credited with founding the field of eugenics, the study of improving the genetic quality of the human population. The documentary discusses Galton’s influence on the development of eugenic policies and how these ideas have been used to justify population control measures by the global elite. 18:03

Thomas Malthus - Thomas Malthus, an English economist and demographer, is known for his theory on population growth and its limits, often summarized as the Malthusian theory. The documentary connects Malthus’s ideas to modern population control efforts, arguing that his theories have been used to justify draconian measures to reduce population growth. 17:22

George Estabrooks - George Estabrooks, a Canadian-born psychologist and expert on hypnosis, is discussed for his work in creating split personalities for use in espionage. His research on hypnosis and mind control, particularly during World War II, is presented as a key example of how psychological techniques have been used in covert operations to control individuals. 59:47

Aldous Huxley - Aldous Huxley, in addition to his work as an author, is also discussed for his views on mind control and social engineering. His writings, including “Brave New World,” are cited as prescient warnings about the use of technology and psychological manipulation to control society, a theme that resonates throughout the documentary. 23:12

Key Organizations and Their Roles

The CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) - The CIA stands as the central force behind some of the most egregious psychological manipulation programs in history. Through projects like MKULTRA, the CIA conducted illegal experiments on unwitting subjects, employing drugs, hypnosis, and other methods to achieve mind control. These operations were not rogue experiments but part of a broader strategy to control populations and maintain power over society. 53:12

The Tavistock Institute - The Tavistock Institute is the nerve center of modern psychological warfare. Established initially to treat World War I soldiers, Tavistock evolved into a hub for social engineering, developing techniques that are now used globally to manipulate public opinion and behavior. Tavistock’s research underpins much of the psychological control exerted through media, education, and government policies. 40:48

Operation Paperclip - Operation Paperclip is a dark chapter in U.S. history, where Nazi scientists, many of whom committed war crimes, were secretly brought to America to advance U.S. military and intelligence capabilities. These scientists contributed to programs that shaped modern warfare, space exploration, and psychological operations, embedding unethical practices into the core of U.S. institutions 49:38

The Rockefeller Foundation - The Rockefeller Foundation has played a pivotal role in shaping global policies that prioritize population control and eugenics. By funding scientific research and social programs, the foundation has directly influenced policies aimed at reducing population growth and controlling human behavior, all under the guise of philanthropy. 44:39

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) - The CFR is one of the most influential organizations in the world, shaping U.S. foreign policy and promoting a globalist agenda. It serves as a platform where elite individuals coordinate strategies to centralize power, control international relations, and dictate global policies that serve the interests of the few at the expense of the many. 28:31

The Bilderberg Group - The Bilderberg Group operates as a secretive assembly of the world’s most powerful leaders in politics, finance, and industry. This group meets annually to strategize and align their global agendas, ensuring that their interests are protected and expanded, often at the expense of national sovereignty and democratic processes. 28:31

The Trilateral Commission - Similar to the CFR and Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission is another critical player in the globalist agenda, uniting leaders from North America, Europe, and Asia to discuss and enforce policies that strengthen global governance. The Commission works to ensure that power remains concentrated in the hands of a small elite, shaping the world in their favor. 28:31

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) - UNESCO, under the direction of Julian Huxley, has been instrumental in promoting a globalist ideology through education and cultural programs. These initiatives are designed to mold young minds into accepting a centralized global government, undermining national identities and individual freedoms. 23:12

The British Eugenics Society - The British Eugenics Society laid the groundwork for many of the population control measures that continue today. This organization promoted the idea of selective breeding and sterilization to improve human genetics, ideas that have since been integrated into global health and social policies. 23:12

MKULTRA - MKULTRA, overseen by the CIA, was not just an experiment but a full-scale assault on human autonomy. This program involved the systematic use of drugs, psychological torture, and other forms of abuse to break down and control the human mind. The techniques developed under MKULTRA continue to influence modern psychological operations and coercive interrogation methods. 53:12

The Office of Strategic Services (OSS) - The OSS, the predecessor to the CIA, laid the foundation for the U.S. intelligence community's engagement in psychological warfare. By recruiting Nazi scientists and integrating their methodologies into American operations, the OSS set the stage for the widespread use of mind control and manipulation techniques that would later be perfected by the CIA. 49:38

The False Memory Syndrome Foundation (FMSF) - The FMSF was established to protect those involved in mind control experiments from accountability. By discrediting the memories of victims, particularly those who recalled abuse under MKULTRA, the FMSF has shielded perpetrators and obstructed justice, perpetuating the trauma experienced by countless individuals. 01:10:09

📅 Timeline of Key Events

Early Childhood (Approximate) - Discussion on how individuals are conditioned from a young age to submit to authority, laying the foundation for lifelong psychological control. 02:40

Historical Context (Prehistory) - Introduction of the first forms of mind control through the manipulation of beliefs by priest classes in ancient societies. 07:59

400s BC (Plato’s Era) - Explanation of Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave” and its relevance to modern mind control, illustrating how those in power manipulate perceptions. 09:12

1532 (Renaissance) - Exploration of Niccolò Machiavelli’s “The Prince” and how its strategies for maintaining power continue to influence modern governance. 10:32

19th Century (Hegelian Influence) - Description of Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel’s dialectic and how it has been used to manipulate historical events and societal changes. 13:41

1859 (Publication of Darwin’s “On the Origin of Species”) - Introduction of Social Darwinism and its influence on the development of eugenics as a means to justify control over populations. 17:22

Early 20th Century (1919) - Discussion on H.G. Wells’ “The Open Conspiracy,” advocating for a world state governed by a scientifically-minded elite, and its impact on global governance. 19:49

World War II Era (1940s-1950s) - Overview of Operation Paperclip and the subsequent establishment of the CIA’s MKULTRA program, which aimed to develop mind control techniques. 53:12

1943 (World War II) - Highlighting George Estabrooks’ work on hypnosis for military purposes, particularly in creating split personalities for espionage. 59:47

1950s (Mid-Century) - Detailed account of Jose Delgado’s experiments with brain stimulation, including the famous demonstration where he stopped a charging bull using a stimoceiver. 01:01:03

1928 (Edward Bernays’ Influence) - Examination of Edward Bernays’ development of modern propaganda techniques and their application in manipulating public opinion and behavior. 25:38

1960s (Television’s Rise) - Discussion on the use of television as a tool for mass mind control, including its effects on public consciousness and behavior. 01:24:10

Contemporary (Cognitive Dissonance) - Analysis of how cognitive dissonance is employed in psychological warfare to confuse and control populations. 01:31:09

Conclusion (Modern Day) - Final remarks on the importance of recognizing and resisting the various methods of control explored throughout the documentary. 01:44:56

Bibliography from “State of Mind: The Psychology of Control”

The Prince, Niccolò Machiavelli - A seminal work on political strategy and power, outlining the use of manipulation, deceit, and control to maintain authority. 10:32

Discourse on Voluntary Servitude, Etienne de la Boétie - A philosophical essay that explores why people willingly submit to authority and how understanding this can lead to freedom from oppression. 12:26

The Republic, Plato - A foundational text in Western philosophy, discussing justice, the ideal state, and the concept of philosopher-kings, including the allegory of the cave which is used to explain mind control. 09:12

Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time, Carroll Quigley - A comprehensive history of the 20th century, detailing the influence of secret societies and elites on global events. 25:38

The Art of War, Sun Tzu - An ancient Chinese military treatise that discusses strategies for warfare and psychological tactics, often referenced in the context of controlling populations. 09:12

1984, George Orwell - A dystopian novel that explores the dangers of totalitarianism, surveillance, and mind control, introducing concepts like Big Brother and thought police. 21:16

Brave New World, Aldous Huxley - A novel depicting a future society controlled by technology, drugs, and social engineering, where individuals are conditioned to love their servitude. 23:44

Propaganda, Edward Bernays - A groundbreaking book that discusses the use of propaganda to shape public opinion and manipulate the masses, written by the father of public relations. 25:38

The Open Conspiracy: Blue Prints for a World Revolution, H.G. Wells - A work that outlines a vision for a planned world state, advocating for a new form of global governance. 19:49

The Molecular Vision of Life: Caltech, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Rise of the New Biology, Lily E. Kay - A book that examines the intersection of biology and ideology, particularly how powerful foundations shaped eugenics and molecular biology. 44:39

The Search for the Manchurian Candidate: The CIA and Mind Control, John Marks - A detailed account of the CIA’s MKULTRA program and its experiments in mind control and psychological manipulation. 54:37

Hypnotism, George Estabrooks (Rhodes Scholar) - A book that goes into using hypnosis for psychological control, particularly in military applications during World War II. 59:47

Cybernetics: Or Control and Communication in the Animal and the Machine, Norbert Wiener - A foundational text in the field of cybernetics, discussing the control systems and communication between humans and machines. 09:51

Mein Kampf, Adolf Hitler - The autobiographical manifesto of Adolf Hitler, where he outlines his ideology and plans for Germany’s future, mentioned in the context of propaganda and mind control. 01:11:00

The Manchurian Candidate, Richard Condon - A novel about brainwashing and political assassination, reflecting the fears of mind control during the Cold War era. 54:37

The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations: Shaping the Moral, Spiritual, Cultural, and Political, John Coleman - A book detailing the influence of the Tavistock Institute on global psychology and social engineering. 41:26

The Impact of Science on Society, Bertrand Russell - Discusses the societal implications of scientific advancements, including the potential for control and manipulation through technology. 01:03:10

The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements, Eric Hoffer - A book examining fanaticism and mass movements, exploring how individuals become susceptible to authoritarian control. 01:10:20

The Hidden Persuaders, Vance Packard - An influential book on how advertisers use psychological methods to manipulate consumers into buying products. 01:23:10

Weapons of Mass Instruction, John Taylor Gatto - A critique of the modern education system, arguing that it is designed to produce compliant workers rather than independent thinkers. 01:37:16