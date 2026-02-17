This is the second article in a series on Freemasonry and its relationship to globalism and institutionalized corruption in government. It explains the relationship between Freemasonry and other Secret Societies and discusses how American Freemasonry has spawned dozens of fraternal orders, civic groups, and trade unions.

Throughout this article, we use the term Freemasonry to refer to the international secret society established in London in 1717, and we use the term Masonry to refer to the entire network of fraternal orders and societies founded by and controlled by Freemasons.

The first article in this series, "Freemasonry and the City of London," by Mrs. Heritage History, identified who created speculative Freemasonry and for what purpose. It covered the formative years of Freemasonry in the context of 17th-century English history.

It would be of great interest to examine the history of Freemasonry from its inception in 1717 and to show how it assisted the London trading cartels throughout the 18th and 19th centuries in their efforts to undermine traditional societies, instigate wars and revolutions, and dominate global commerce.

Instead, we will skip over 200 years of political history and focus on 20th- and 21st-century Masonry. We will first discuss secret societies in general, so that it can be seen how Freemasonry fits into the larger network of occult associations. We will then examine Freemasonry’s evolution from a political juggernaut, visibly driving 19th-century world affairs, to a more understated, yet still enormously powerful, “hidden hand” behind global governance.

Freemasonry’s Connections to Other Secret Societies

In the first article in this series, we determined that Speculative Freemasonry was created for a specific purpose by occultists associated with the City of London Trading companies, and that, since its introduction in 1717, it has spread rapidly through a pre-existing network of secret societies, concentrated mainly in port cities.

For hundreds of years, a network of guilds, mystery cults, religious orders, and occult societies has existed to safeguard secret knowledge and to serve the interests of a powerful class of nobles, merchants, and moneylenders. These groups can be described as “secret societies” because they guarded secrets and enforced secrecy through oaths, rituals, signs, and symbols. But almost all these groups were restricted to men of a particular vocation or social class. The adepts of many of these societies shared common signs and knowledge, enabling them to communicate with one another; in this way, secret knowledge of great importance was passed on for countless generations.

What made “speculative” Freemasonry unique among secret societies was that it was designed to be philosophical, rather than vocational, so it could serve as an all-encompassing “meta” secret society, drawing in men from many professions and nationalities, and absorbing adepts from existing orders as “modern” notions of “enlightened” government upended traditional guilds, religious communities, and fraternal orders.

Freemasonry was designed to connect with and sometimes absorb existing secret societies, but it was also designed to spawn new societies that served specific causes. During the 19th century, Freemasonry gave rise to dozens of new occult organizations worldwide, primarily to incite revolution in traditional societies. And the process of spawning new orders has continued well into the 20th century, as we shall see.

Duke Report’s model of a distributed, compartmentalized, “need to know” occult global command structure .

Freemasonry’s Position in the Secret Society Hierarchy

Freemasonry (Scottish Rite and York) has been the largest and most visible secret society in the world since the 18th century. But even high-degree Freemasons are not necessarily at the top of the Secret Society pecking order. Masonry is far too large, too visible, and too inclusive to be the true apex of occult global power.

Freemasonry was created, not to foster elite masterminds, but to guide useful, ambitious commoners (non-elites) to be minions of a globalist cabal. It was intended to attract a variety of capable men and to groom politicians, local business leaders, government workers, media influencers, and all among the ego-invested hoi polloi who aspire to positions of importance.

And although many Masonic “handlers” are skilled at grooming, flattery, and manipulation, the majority of Masons, including many holding government offices, are not particularly intelligent. Some owe their positions to their Masonic connections and cannot do anything other than what they are told to do, or think outside the Masonic talking points box. In truth, a man promoted above his capability is easily directed, and Masonic handlers know this. Incompetence can serve as a useful cover for criminal corruption.

There are dozens of far more exclusive, lesser-known Secret Societies at the top tiers. A few examples include the Society of the Cincinnati, JASON, the Atlantic Council, Skull and Bones, and the Cosmos Club; we have not even begun to consider the highly influential occult networks within the Military-Intelligence Complex. And it is within these organizations that the real, diabolical plans against humanity are made.

The vast majority of Modern Masons are mere seat warmers. Contemptible, corrupt, and controlled, but not Darth Sidious. The Sith really do exist, but not necessarily on your local city council.

Masonic Crimes…

Some people who claim to “expose” the inner workings of Freemasonry make inflammatory accusations of Satan worship, blood oaths, and appalling rituals. The difficulty in making sense of these scandalous claims is that there is a kernel of truth in some of them, but the hysteria is sometimes overblown to make such atrocities seem incredible and to distract from more pervasive but less fantastical Masonic criminality.

The true crimes of 20th-century Masons are primarily racketeering, bribery, insider dealing, political corruption, election fraud, and inexcusable favoritism toward fellow Masons, including covering up and abetting serious felonies. The noxious Masonic influence on law enforcement and judicial institutions has undermined the entire American concept of equal justice, just as corrupt, controlled, Masonic-linked government officials have destroyed all confidence in American institutions.

These are very serious charges, even without ritualistic murder or Satan worship, and they cannot be prosecuted because of the endemic corruption throughout the American Justice system.

That said, it is important to draw distinctions, and the crimes committed by high-level secret-society initiates are far beyond those committed by rank-and-file Masons. So we need to take another look at the claims that Freemasons engage in appalling rituals.

…Up to and Including Blood Sacrifice

Historically, Freemasons, as well as members of almost all secret societies, have been required to participate in bizarre rituals, take extravagant oaths, act out manipulative plays, and memorize confounding esoterica. And these rituals have a disturbing purpose — they are cult conditioning. Secret societies are often factories for manipulating and corrupting people, learning their weaknesses, and determining who can be controlled. These bizarre rituals are done to test the limits of initiates’ loyalty to the cult and the lengths they will go to for perceived benefits.

The higher up one goes in the secret society hierarchy, the more transgressive these rituals become. But few Masons who are not born into the cult, or who are not already entirely corrupted, participate in the most diabolical rituals. And at the highest levels of initiation, these rituals are truly diabolical — up to and including human sacrifice.

The requirement for blood sacrifice within the innermost circles of secret societies is real, as are other atrocities of a violently transgressive character. Such appalling rituals have always been part of the process of initiation for occult globalist elites, just as they are for violent street gangs. They are the ultimate testimony of loyalty to the cult and date back thousands of years to the Phoenician molk-offerings of antiquity.

It is not a coincidence that much Freemason symbolism and its primary allegorical teachings are Phoenician. It is not a coincidence that both the ancient Phoenicians and the London Oligarchs used secret societies to dominate world trade and manage maritime empires. Speculative Freemasonry is a new invention, but occult societies, horrifying initiation rituals, and secret knowledge are age-old.

The strange "cremation of dull care" ceremony that marks the opening of the annual summer encampment at Bohemian Grove .

To understand the nature of Freemasonry, we must acknowledge two seemingly contradictory points. First, all of Masonry is, in fact, linked to a global network of secret societies that is controlled at the very top by unspeakably corrupt elites, who consider themselves above the law and engage in atrocious ceremonies. Second, most modern Masons are not criminals, and those who are are primarily engaged in more mundane, yet still serious, forms of corruption.

The purpose of American Masonry has always been to groom thousands of minions to serve a cult of kleptocratic and vicious global elites. But most Masons are lickspittles, easily controlled by money, flattery, ego, position, sinecures, ideology, and low-level blackmail. They do as they are told, follow the party line, facilitate corruption, and lie and cheat as needed. But no human sacrifice is required.

The Masonic Network in America Today

Now that we understand Freemasonry's position within the global network of occult societies, we are ready to consider how 19th-century Freemasonry transitioned from a visible embodiment of establishment power to a far more understated network.

We will consider only American Masonry, since Freemasonry has evolved differently in other regions. In Latin America, for example, Masonry has aligned itself with criminal drug trafficking cartels and no longer has any semblance of legitimacy. But in the United States, Masonry has maintained a better reputation. This has allowed it to gradually decentralize, reduce its visibility, and spawn dozens of Masonic-linked fraternal orders, civic groups, and religious sects.

Fraternal Orders associated with Masonry, 1864-1900

The first Masonic-linked fraternal orders founded in the United States following the civil war were the Knight of Pythias (1864) — a Society intended for Government Employees; The Order of Elks (1868) and Order of the Moose (1888) — Social clubs whose rituals were very similar to Freemasonry (but later modified); and the Shriners (1870) — a social club for high level Masons.

One of the most suspicious fraternal orders founded in this period was the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Its links to Masonry are indirect, but its founders, who are usually described as “Theatre Owners,” were actually proprietors of gambling and prostitution establishments. One of the founders was even linked to early pornographic movie-making. In other words, the Order of Eagles has likely been a front for criminal trafficking since its inception.

Masonic Service Clubs

In the early 20th century, Freemasons helped form at least four well-known service clubs, two of which — the Rotary Club (1905) and the Chamber of Commerce (1912) — are still politically active. The Lions Club (1916) and Kiwanis International (1915) were also established in this era. All clubs spawned from Freemasonry grew rapidly, spread to dozens of states, and established national headquarters within a few years.

The Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce are still extremely influential, especially within “Establishment” Republican circles. Both are “pillars” of the RINO-Demo globalist uniparty, and we will cover them at length in the next article in the series.

Veteran’s Lobbies and Patriotic Societies

In addition to the service clubs, during this same period, Masons founded several Veterans’ lobbies and patriotic societies. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (1899) and the American Legion (1919) were founded immediately after American wars to lobby for Veterans’ benefits and to counter isolationist, anti-war sentiments among many Americans.

Another patriotic society of interest is the Sons of the American Revolution. It is of interest mainly because it was founded by the ultra-exclusive, ultra-secretive Society of the Cincinnati, a hereditary society founded in 1783 by American commanders in the Revolutionary War. And of course, over half of Washington’s Commanders were Freemasons.

Many of the Fraternal Orders, Service Clubs, and Patriot Associations listed above were granted generous tax breaks, and their Masonic-controlled national offices arranged favorable loans to build lodges and favorable insurance contracts to offer inexpensive life and hospital insurance. Funny how fraternities that serve the interests of a global banking cabal have solid finances and generous benefits to share with members.

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

Masonic infiltration into every aspect of American government is a significant problem, but the malign influence of Masonic fraternities on law enforcement and the judiciary makes every other problem of Masonic corruption impossible to address. Almost all judges are vetted and appointed by way of Masonic-linked legal “insiders”, who only appoint controlled, Masonic-friendly judges.

And just as bad is the takeover of almost all American Law Enforcement and Public Safety agencies by the Masonic-linked Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Fire Fighters. This has led to an intolerable culture of favoritism, corruption, and failure to investigate “protected” criminal networks. Masonic secrecy, oaths, favoritism, and perverse loyalties undermine every institution they affect.

Labor Unions, Professional Societies, NGOs.

It is impossible to list all of the Labor Unions, Professional Societies, and Business Associations founded by Masons. But just to name a few: The Knights of Labor (1869), the American Federation of Labor (1886), the International Association of Machinists (1888), The Teamsters (1903), and the United Auto Workers (1935).

But this is just a start — Academic Societies, Teachers’ Unions, Health worker unions, professional societies, and Government employee unions. The list goes on.

In every case, the groups are organized at the national level. In every case, the group lobbies for legislation that grows government and benefits special interests. In every case, the group sends out newsletters, lobbies politicians, arranges special deals for its members, and promotes leaders who speak on behalf of the professional group in the media. In every case, the board is controlled by Masonic handlers to award recognition to favored “insiders” and to gatekeep dissidents who are not “team players”.

Religious Organizations — Mormons

Freemasons or former Freemasons have founded numerous religious sects. The largest and most notorious sect founded by Freemasons is Mormonism (1830), and the shared symbolism between the two groups is obvious. The Mormon connections to Freemasonry are especially significant in the Mountain states, where the population of Mormons is high, and the percentage of Mormon/Masonic politicians and government workers is even higher.

It is obvious in all states with a large percentage of Mormon politicians that they tend to vote along establishment lines and are an extremely influential voting bloc. (Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, and Arizona). Mormons are also heavily recruited into the FBI, CIA, and military, and have dubious connections to the Las Vegas Casino industry.

Other religions with close connections to Masonry were Christian Science (1875), founded by Mary Baker Eddy, and Jehovah’s Witnesses (1870), founded by Charles Taze Russell.

Conclusion — How Modern Masonry differs from 19th-century Masonry

The best way to understand how Masonry has changed over time is to examine what the London-based international cartel behind Freemasonry sought to accomplish in each era to expand its power. Because the goals of international bankers have changed over time and circumstance, the methods of Masonry have also changed.

Continental Freemasonry — Premodern Europe was governed mainly by the remnants of a Christian feudal nobility. For the London oligarchs to dominate Europe, their agents needed access to land held by religious orders and land tied up in hereditary entailments. But what the oligarchs most wanted in Europe was nation-states, run by controllable politicians, that could borrow money, raise armies, and go into debt.

Therefore, the 18th-19th-century Continental Freemasons were anti-Catholic revolutionaries who sought to overthrow the existing order, confiscate property, and install a Republican government. Since achieving this, modern European governments have been controlled from within Freemasonry, with every important government position staffed by Masonic operatives.

Anglo-American Freemasonry (19th century) — By 1789, American Freemasons had already installed a constitutional republic, complete with a National Bank, so early American Masons focused on founding new states, expanding U.S. territory, and setting up commercial routes. All went swimmingly until mid-century, when Jackson ceased operations at the Second Bank of the United States. Then it was time to force the US into Civil War and introduce a new national currency to pay for it. The National Bank Act of 1863 enabled foreign capital to finance the war and, at the same time, to build railroads and open the West to development.

So Freemasons swarmed westward, and while Americans bled out on civil war battlefields, Masons established territorial governments in 9 western states, with the generous help of foreign monies. The huge influx of European gold, routed through a network of national banks, also explains why the American Gilded Age followed closely on the heels of a devastating civil war. The spigots were on. This was the heyday of open American Freemasonry.

Anglo-American Freemasonry (20th century) — By the early 20th century, almost all the state governments had been established, a network of railroads was in place, trade was established with Asia, and the country was prosperous. It was time to begin consolidating power back in the hands of the Federal government.

“Now, to bring about government by oligarchy masquerading as democracy, it is, fundamentally essential that practically all authority and control be centralized in our National Government. The individual sovereignty of our States must first be destroyed, except in mere minor matters of legislation... We are safe from the danger of any such departure from the principles upon which this country was founded just so long as the individual home rule of the States is scrupulously preserved and fought for whenever they seem in danger.”— Franklin D. Roosevelt

This has been the project of American Masonry since the turn of the 20th century. It was decided to transition gradually, and it was also decided that the role of Freemasonry in American government was too obvious. So Freemasonry fractured into dozens of special-interest groups, each with its own method of expanding government and helping to transition state and federal governments into byzantine bureaucracies run by agencies, NGOs, and industry lobbyists.

The Masonic handlers running modern government require thousands of seat-warmers to staff the myriad commissions, boards, committees, agencies, and councils that power the administrative state. And it is better for appearance’s sake if these “community leaders” arise from a variety of Masonic-controlled civic organizations rather than from the basements of Freemason lodges.

This explains much of 20th-century Masonry.