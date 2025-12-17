Thank you V. N. Alexander, Biff Thuringer, Thomas Gilligan, Kerry Shaw, Jan Ravensbergen, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Saving Tucker Carlson examines Tucker Carlson’s recent interview in Doha, Qatar, through Duke’s method of linguistic and ethical analysis. Speaking from his new base in Oxnard, California, Duke introduces the program as part of a larger effort to rebuild The Duke Report after the January 7, 2025, Pacific Palisades fire. He describes the project as a platform designed to restore reason and expose systems that shape belief. He calls this investigation “EpiWar™️,” the war on how people know what they know.

The Framework of Christian Rules of Engagement

Duke begins the episode by defining what he calls the “Christian Rules of Engagement.” He lists four principles: love (ἀγάπη), logos (λόγος), discernment (κρίσις), and restrained strength (πραΰς). Love, he says, must be the first element in approaching disagreement. Logos, often translated as “word,” he defines as “that which can be done with words.” He explains that logos allows ideas in the mind to reach another person through speech. The third rule, crisis, means discernment — the act of teasing out truth through careful use of language. The fourth rule, restrained strength, refers to a Greek term sometimes translated as “meekness.” Duke says the translation is misleading because the Greek concept refers to controlled power rather than weakness. These principles, he explains, shape the way he approaches the analysis of Carlson’s language and behavior.

Background and Context

Before beginning the analysis, Duke describes the current operation. He notes that the project moved to Oxnard after losing its previous location in Los Angeles.

The Concept of Assets and Handlers

Duke outlines how he views public figures in the media. He divides them into three categories: handlers, assets, and those outside the system. Handlers, in his view, direct narratives. Assets act within the system, often unaware of who benefits from their work. Duke identifies himself as outside that structure, citing the size of his live audience as evidence that he is independent. He uses the acronym MICE—money, ideology, compromise, ego, and family—to describe the influences that can shape people inside the media environment.

The Doha Interview

Duke turns to Tucker Carlson’s interview recorded in Doha. He identifies Qatar as part of a larger pattern that he believes reflects a geographic shift of influence within the Anglo-American establishment. Duke says he hypothesizes that the financial centers historically based in London and New York may be relocating to Qatar and Singapore. He mentions a recent report that JP Morgan’s gold desk moved from New York City to Singapore and suggests that the Middle East may serve as a new operational center. He argues that Qatar could act as a refuge for British-based elites, while Singapore could serve American financial interests.

Language Patterns in Carlson’s Speech

When analyzing Carlson’s responses, Duke focuses on the language used. He says that Carlson often employs “universal quantifiers” such as “most,” “always,” or “never,” and that this technique helps establish agreement with listeners. He calls Carlson “a great hypnotist,” comparing his verbal style to “Ericksonian-style induction.” Duke describes this as a method of creating internal agreement through repetition and affirmation. He notes that Carlson begins with statements any reasonable viewer would accept, prompting the audience to respond internally with a series of yeses. Duke says this technique can put the audience into a mild trance state, which strengthens emotional alignment with the speaker.

Propaganda, Accountability, and Sovereignty

Duke comments on Carlson’s discussion of propaganda and support for foreign nations. When Carlson states that America should never pledge unconditional support to any country, Duke agrees with the logic but argues that Carlson omits an essential fact. Duke states that the United States does not operate independently of outside control. He claims that the country has not been sovereign since December 23, 1913, when the Federal Reserve Act transferred financial authority to private interests. He says the people who run the United States pledge their loyalty not to citizens but to what he calls the Anglo-American establishment, consisting of the City of London, Wall Street, and their related networks.

The Pilgrim Society and Elite Networks

Duke references a 2009 roster showing Carlson as a member of the Pilgrim Society. He describes the society as a modern extension of the Round Table groups that coordinated British and American policy during the early twentieth century. He says that the society’s stated purpose—to promote friendship between the two countries—functions as a channel for managing propaganda. Duke concludes that Carlson, through such affiliations, operates as an asset of this establishment, possibly without awareness of the full implications.

The Function of Dialectics

Duke explains his belief that global conflicts operate through controlled oppositions, which he calls dialectics. He lists examples: Israel versus Palestine, Muslims versus the West, and internal divisions within Christianity. He says that these dichotomies fragment populations and keep attention fixed on conflict rather than on the forces that drive it. Duke maintains that the visible disputes conceal deeper coordination among the same financial powers.

Evaluation of Free Speech Claims

When Carlson praises Elon Musk for reopening debate through Twitter, now called X, Duke disputes the idea. He notes that Substack posts cannot be properly shared on X because Musk restricted their display cards. Duke presents this as proof that speech remains limited within corporate systems. He states that the appearance of open discussion hides structural censorship.

Concluding Observations

Toward the end of the program, Duke expresses respect and goodwill toward Carlson. He says he hopes Carlson will study authors such as Guido Preparata, Antony Sutton, John O’Dowd, and Carroll Quigley to understand the long history of imperial influence. He describes Preparata’s work, including the book Conjuring Hitler, as key to understanding how global wars were engineered. Duke closes by reaffirming his central claim that the modern world operates through networks of control sustained by language and belief. He invites viewers to use discernment, practice logos, and approach truth with love and restrained strength.

