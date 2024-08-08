I watched the Mike Cernovich interview on Tucker Carlson last week.

I’m friends with Mike, and so at 35:40, Tucker asked: " Why would anyone want a war with Russia?"

Mike’s answer flabbergasted me.

Cernovich answered, “Well, they need a big war,” “But why?” Carlson asked… “Well, they need a big war, it’s just big war… because they’re a legitimate power, and it would be a real war. They were tired of these little tiny land disputes, where winning, they need massive destruction and.”

“Why?” said Carlson,

“Because they worship evil, they want more humans to suffer… if you look at war…”

At this point, Tucker laughs hysterically and says, “Good Answer.”

Cernovich continues, “If you look at war, and you start with the fundamental definition of evil and what evil is, then you would realize that the demons don’t care which side of the war they’re on; all they care about is that humans are killing each other. That’s their own agenda.”

No Mike, no Tucker, that’s not the agenda.

Here it is:

My Assumptions: America and the world are under the rule of CULT Atlanticists who - going back in history - have operated out of the City of London, Amsterdam, Venice, Rome, Egypt, Greece, Phoenicia, Israel, Babylon, and (they claim) Atlantis, but currently operate out of Wall Street and Washington, D.C.

The Atlanticists don't hide.

They run NATO (the North ATLANTIC Treaty Organization), the U.S. Military Industrial Complex (including the Pentagon and all arms manufacturing), an International "Intelligence" Gestapo known as Five-Eyes (or UKUSA), which is, in reality, 6. Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the United States. The 6th is Israel.

The Atlanticists invent and control all media and are commanded and coordinated by Think Tanks like the Royal Institute for International Affairs, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, the Bilderberg Group, the Club of Rome, Le Cercle, and the United Nations. They run global Psychological warfare operations out of the Tavistock Institute in London.

The Atlanticists own controlling interests in all major banks, financial institutions, and corporations. They publish magazines called The Atlantic, The Economist, and Foreign Affairs, and their coordinating organizations are called The Atlantic Council and the World Economic Forum.

Orwell's 1984 World Map

The Atlanticists are depicted in George Orwell's book 1984 as "Oceana" because they maintain their power by controlling the seas and water-borne commerce. For millennia, major commerce has required water-borne transportation. Control of the seas and waterways, whether by independent pirates or state-sanctioned navies, has always been crucial for dominating the planet. That is unless the people who occupy an area referred to by British strategist Halford Mackinder as the "World Island" figured out that there is a way to defeat navies... with railroads.

Mackinders World Island

As Mackinder described in his presentation, "The Geographical Pivot of History," the world island is the Eurasian land mass that includes Russia, China, the Middle East, Turkey, and the African continent. It is connected by the land bridge of the Egyptian Sinai desert (conveniently bifurcated by the Suez Canal).

Henry Wentworth Monk

The geographical value of Israel is the military dominance and control of the land connecting the Eurasian Continent to Africa. In reality, its importance has little to do with religion, although that is a fantastic method to psychologically control the people of the planet as to its intrinsic importance. For people who claim that the importance of the State of Israel has something to do with religion, energy, or oil, answer this question: why did the Atlanticists send Oxford's Henry Wentworth Monk, a Canadian Anglican Christian Zionist, to entreaty Abraham Lincoln - during the American Civil War - to seek that the United States recognize Palestine as a homeland for the planet's Jewish population? Oil had not yet been developed as an energy source, let alone discovered in the Middle East. It would be another five decades before Winston Churchill converted the Royal Navy to oil-powered ships.

HMS Dreadnaught

For the Atlanticists, their power to dominate the planet requires that the people who live on the World Island never unite, and to that end, the Atlanticists have waged psychological and kinetic warfare on the World Island for centuries. You were never taught this in school because one of the Atlanticist organizers, Cecil Rhodes, started a scholarship fund at Oxford University called the Rhodes Scholarship (organized and funded by Nathaniel Mayer de Rothschild). One of the missions of Rhodes Scholars was to return to the United States and rewrite scholastic history books that teach American students that the British Atlanticists are our eternal friends. Rhodes Scholars were not the only subverters of the American Education system.

Cecil Rhodes

Skull and Bones, established at Yale by Drug trafficking Atlanticists to further the Atlanticists' German operation known as the Illuminati in America, successfully shaped the American University system — first by dominating the discipline of behavioral psychology and then systematically developing a system whereby "disciplines" were siloed in a way that allowed the rote training of "experts" (PhDs) with little to no cross-disciplinary comprehension.

Their command and control method is to "permeate" existing institutions and make them their own. One of their many institutions, the Fabian Society, has a wolf in sheep's clothing as their coat of arms. They use tactics of money, ideology, compromise (or coercion), and ego to achieve their goals, ethics notwithstanding.

The Atlanticists believe that nations are cultural constructs used to control like-minded populations through the localized application of psychological tools.

The people who populate the countries controlled by the Atlanticists are not responsible for the machinations of the Atlanticists. The British, Canadian, Australian, or New Zealand subjects, the citizens of America and Israel, are puppets who have been fooled into believing that they control their destinies through the psychological trick called a "democracy" or a “republic.” Elections exist to give social proof to a rigged system.

Citizens from these countries have long been made to believe that they control their governments through "elections." However, a millennia-old system of debt-based Babylonian money magic has allowed finance to control the creation of money, giving them power over all forms of media, education, and government using "word magic" in the form of stories (news and history) and laws. We were warned.

The Atlanticists use the manipulation of language, money, drugs, and violence as their primary means of command and control. Language, in the form of stories, laws, and other verbal and psychological manipulations, shapes people's realities. Debt-based money (usury) is an amoral psychological tool that enslaves people who mistakenly believe it to be enriching.

Drugs are used to alter consciousness, physically enslave people (addicts), cure diseases (that are often preventable), and resurrect the dead (for people who would be dead without them). Violence is used for various reasons, but the most powerful psychological effect that it has on people is fear, and the deliberate application of fear is the most powerful tool the Atlanticists possess.

That said, let's get back to Russia. Although they were all related by blood, the royal families of Europe were not all Atlanticists. Case in point. When Atlanticist King George III asked his cousin Czarina Catherine the Great of Russia for some troops to put down this pesky problem that he had in America with an army led by George Washington. Catherine said no to her cousin - because she understood the strategic importance of North America - and instead formed a "League of Armed Neutrality” that protected shipping to America by Russia, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands. A move that substantially helped the fledgling American revolutionaries and eventually denied the central American territories to the British Atlanticists.

After futile attempts to reclaim America militarily in 1812, the Atlanticists changed their strategy for regaining command and control of America using subterfuge and financial and economic warfare. The Russians came to understand the nature of the Atlanticists’ "Great Game" of keeping the World Island in turmoil and saw America's independence as a great asset in foiling the attempts of the Atlanticists. So when the Atlanticists manipulated Americans into a proxy war, known as the American Civil War, Russia's Czar Alexander II recognized the opportunity to stop the Atlanticists by sending Russian fleets to both New York and San Francisco harbors and cementing Russian friendship with America by selling the American's Alaska.

The intent was to connect the Trans-Siberian Railway with the Trans-Continental Railway, creating an InterContinental Railway, connecting Russia and the World Island with North America. In effect, if North America is ever connected to the World Island, control of the seas becomes irrelevant, and with it, the hegemony of the Atlanticists. (Frankly, it sounds much more practical than heading to Mars).

That's why it became imperative for Atlanticists to regain control of America after their failed attempt to split North from South. Their next tactic was to use financial warfare and capital to take control.

One of Lincoln's methods to defeat the Confederacy was his application of a credit-based economy (as opposed to a debt-based economy), where the government issued "greenbacks." The combination of an American credit-based economy, putting down the revolt of the Atlanticist Confederacy, and building the Trans-Continental Railroad, Abraham Lincoln represented an existential threat to the Atlanticists, and so John Wilkes Booth and his support team were dispatched from Canada to deal with Lincoln.

In the following decades, money flowing from the Atlanticists took control of America by using a real-world game of monopoly to roll up steel, oil, railroads, banking, and finance to create an American Oligarchy that was owned and operated for the benefit of the Atlanticists. On December 24th, 1913, after controlling American elections through the application of psychological warfare, money, and media, the Atlanticists reconquered America by seizing control of the American Monetary system. The Federal Reserve Bank is a private institution owned and operated by the Atlanticists. It controls the American Economy and, with it, the American Government.

Once the Atlanticists had wrested back control of North America, they could once again concentrate on the World Island, where they first orchestrated a war between their biggest global economic rival, Germany, and most of the rest of Europe, causing untold millions of casualties, and casting America in the role of savior. Next, they set up, financed, and controlled the destruction of the Russian monarchy, setting up one puppet after another in the newly formed Soviet Union.

But the Atlanticists' time-honored operating principle is divide-and-rule, and so they set about rebuilding Germany to keep the World Island in turmoil and to control the land bridge connecting Eurasia to Africa by convincing Jews that they needed to return to the Holy Land so that the Atlanticists could control the land bridge to Africa. After WWII, to maintain a balance of power, the United States gave Russia the bomb and then pinned it on the Rosenbergs.

The Atlanticists own controlling interests in all major corporations and financial institutions. They keep this secret by controlling education and media.

The American(?) Empire and its Media

They own every major politician on both sides and bureaucrats, too. They control all tax-free "Charitable Foundations." America, the "arsenal of democracy," is a place where wealth goes in, and weapons go out at the expense of the world's populations because the Atlantic and Pacific, in a water-based hegemony, represent a big moat.

The biggest thorn in the Atlanticists’ side are Americans and the American Constitution, especially the First and Second Amendments. That's why Psychological Warfare Operations aimed at getting Americans to willfully give up Free Speech and Arms are the highest priority for the Atlanticists in America.

Vladimir Putin's energy strategy of providing inexpensive natural gas to Europe was an existential threat to the Atlanticist hegemony, which is why NATO had to incite Russia to attack Ukraine, and Nordstream 2 had to be stopped.

If Russia and Europe got along and had a successful economic relationship, then Turkey, the Middle East, China, and Africa might all be connected by safe and economically viable land-based transportation... the 18th-century technology railroads. The Atlanticists hate railroads. The current wars between Israelis and “Muslims” in the Middle East are the same story. Pipelines and railroads connecting Africa to Eurasia and Russia are bad for Atlanticist Hegemony.

If the dreams of the Czars and Lincoln came together, railroads could theoretically connect Cape Town to New York through Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. America and Americans have nothing to fear from Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, or any other people in the world. The real threat to humanity is Atlanticist Hegemony because they want us all to fight one another. Let's not do that.

Read more, know more:

There's more...