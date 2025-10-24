Rockefeller Medicine Men Explainer

Dive deep into the historical development of the U.S. health system, guided by E. Richard Brown’s definitive analysis, Rockefeller Medicine Men: Medicine and Capitalism in America. This explainer video details how the crisis in modern health care is profoundly rooted in its interwoven history with corporate capitalism. Discover how powerful institutions, chiefly the Rockefeller and Carnegie philanthropies, intervened to transform the medical profession and align it with the needs of industrial society.

Central to this transformation was the ambitious campaign to reform medical education, spearheaded by the Rockefeller Foundation’s architect, Frederick T. Gates, who applied the principles of “wholesale philanthropy”. The cornerstone of this effort was the widely influential “Flexner Report” (Bulletin no. 4), published by the Carnegie Foundation and authored by Abraham Flexner. This report provided the rigorous rationale for eliminating proprietary/commercial medical schools and restricting the output of physicians to produce “fewer and better” doctors. Learn about the pivotal struggle over the Full-Time Plan, championed by Gates and the General Education Board (GEB), which sought to subordinate elite clinical faculty, such as William H. Welch, to salaried university positions, thereby curtailing the financial self-interest and “commercialism” of private practitioners represented by the AMA.

This monumental shift solidified scientific medicine as the dominant technological paradigm, guaranteeing that the medical system would promote a worldview supportive of industrial capitalism while elevating the professional and economic status of physicians, who were primarily drawn from the middle and upper classes.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK