Introduction to the Symposium

The International Center for 9/11 Justice (IC911.org) hosted a symposium titled “Aviation Impossibilities: Deconstructing the 9/11 Hijackings & Air Defense Failures”. The symposium brought together leading experts to critically examine the official narrative of the 9/11 hijackings, focusing on the alleged hijackers’ piloting skills, the technological feasibility of the events, and the failures of air defense systems on that fateful day.

IC911.org, a nonprofit research and educational institute, is dedicated to establishing an accurate account of the 9/11 attacks and fostering a global awareness of the true causes of this world-changing event. The Center’s mission is to ensure that society is no longer shaped by a false narrative, and to eradicate the elite criminality and institutional corruption that allowed the 9/11 atrocities to happen and their cover-up to persist.

The symposium served as part of IC911.org’s broader effort to preserve, organize, and present the best empirical 9/11 research produced over the last two decades. It showcased expert testimonies, forensic analysis, and the latest investigative findings to shed light on the many improbabilities within the official 9/11 account, with the goal of sparking broad-based demand for justice and accountability for the millions affected by the attacks and their aftermath.

Aviation Impossibilities

🎤 Introduction: The Critical Examination of 9/11’s Official Narrative

The symposium, hosted by the International Center for 9/11 Justice, gathers a group of experts to scrutinize the official narrative of the 9/11 hijackings and air defense failures. Dr. Piers Robinson opens the event by outlining the mission: to deconstruct the improbabilities within the aviation aspects of the attacks, focusing on pilot responses, air defense actions, and hijacker capabilities. The aim is to provide a factual, authoritative analysis of the aviation inconsistencies on that day. 00:03

Highlights

0:00 Dr. Piers Robinson: Opening Remarks

9:57 Captain Dan Hanley: "Informing the World There Were No Muslim Hijackers on 9/11"

23:56 Ted Walter: "The 9/11 Hijacking Myth Exposed: Examining the Official Story Against the History of Suicide Hijacking Attempts and the Content of the 9/11 Phone Calls"

1:47:40 Olivier Caron-Mason: "Assessing the Feasibility of the 9/11 Flight Profiles for Inexperienced and Experienced Pilots" 2:44:38 Aidan Monaghan: "The 9/11 Flights: The Case for GPS-Guided Autopilot Control"

3:15:06 Kevin Ryan: "Lies and Obstruction: Indefensible Air Defenses on 9/11"

3:50:21 Dr. Piers Robinson: Closing Remarks

Summary

🛫 Improbabilities in the Hijacking and Aviation Events

Lieutenant Colonel David Gap, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, highlights several improbabilities in the official story, including the notion that all eight airline pilots surrendered control of their planes without any emergency alerts. He critiques the absence of violent flight maneuvers and argues that the pilots would have fought back. Moreover, he raises doubts about the hijackers’ ability to fly complex commercial jets with minimal training. The precision of the strikes on the World Trade Center and Pentagon is examined, casting doubt on the feasibility of inexperienced hijackers executing such maneuvers. 00:18:00

📞 Analysis of the 9/11 Phone Calls

The symposium digs into the phone calls reportedly made from the hijacked planes, including calls from Betty Ong, Renee May, and Todd Beamer. The speakers raise questions about the timing, content, and technology behind these calls. Given the situation aboard the planes, the symposium critiques the official account of how these calls were made, suggesting technological limitations at the time that would have made them difficult, if not impossible. For example, Todd Beamer’s “Let’s roll” call from Flight 93 is scrutinized as an improbable scenario, given the chaotic nature of the cockpit. 01:20:00

✈️ Unlikely Hijacker Skills and Maneuvers

Olivia Karon Mason, a flight instructor and aviation expert, provides a detailed analysis of the flying skills required to carry out the 9/11 attacks. She focuses on the alleged hijacker Hani Hanjour, who was said to have piloted Flight 77 into the Pentagon. Mason points out that Hanjour had a poor record in flight training and failed basic skills tests, yet the official narrative credits him with performing a highly difficult descending turn and precisely hitting the Pentagon. Other experienced pilots, including Captain Dan Hanley, argue that even they would struggle to replicate the complex flight paths seen on 9/11, especially at high speeds. 00:59:00

💻 Remote Control Hypothesis and Technological Feasibility

A key theme throughout the symposium is the possibility that the planes were not piloted by the hijackers, but were instead remotely controlled. Aidan Monahan, a researcher, examines the development of remote control systems, such as the “Uninterruptible Autopilot,” which could allow an external source to control an aircraft. The symposium presents evidence of earlier remote-controlled flight experiments, including the 1984 NASA and FAA crash test involving a Boeing 720. These technologies, the symposium argues, were available prior to 9/11, making the theory of electronic hijacking plausible. 00:45:00

🚨 Air Defense Failures and Delayed Response

Kevin Ryan conducts a forensic analysis of the air defense response on 9/11, emphasizing the failures of multiple Air Force bases, including Otis, Langley, and Andrews Air Force Bases, to intercept any of the hijacked planes. Despite the known deviations in flight paths and ample time to respond, these bases did not launch their fighter jets in time to prevent the crashes. The symposium raises the question of why NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) and other defense systems failed to protect high-profile targets such as the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, pointing to systemic breakdowns or potential intentional delays. 00:26:00

📚 The Role of the 9/11 Commission

The role of the 9/11 Commission is critiqued for omitting key witnesses and evidence from its final report. Philip Zelikow, the executive director of the Commission, is accused of preventing key testimony from pilots and air traffic controllers, as well as suppressing evidence about air defense failures. The symposium portrays the Commission as an entity designed to protect the official narrative, rather than a genuine effort to uncover the truth. 00:57:00

📦 Recovery and Missing Evidence: The Black Boxes

The symposium questions the official explanation regarding the recovery of black boxes from the crash sites. Of the eight black boxes on the four hijacked planes, only three were reportedly recovered, with none from the Pentagon crash. The improbability of these key pieces of evidence being lost or destroyed is discussed, as extensive recovery efforts were conducted at each site, yet yielded little critical information. This raises significant concerns about what actually happened during the flights. 00:50:00

🌍 Historical Precedents: Operation Aphrodite

The symposium references Operation Aphrodite, a World War II mission where the U.S. Army Air Corps used remotely controlled B-17 bombers as flying bombs. This operation is used as evidence to support the notion that the technology for remote-controlled aircraft existed long before 9/11, furthering the argument that the 9/11 planes may have been remotely hijacked. 00:45:00

Conclusion

The symposium challenges the official narrative of 9/11 by presenting detailed critiques of the hijackers’ skills, the air defense failures, and the technological capabilities at the time. Through testimonies, forensic analyses, and historical examples, the event raises significant doubts about whether the attacks unfolded as described in the 9/11 Commission Report. The evidence suggests a far more complex scenario involving potential remote-controlled planes, systemic defense failures, and a concerted effort to suppress critical information. The symposium ends by calling for further investigation and accountability to uncover the full truth behind the 9/11 attacks.

FAQ

Q: What is the main focus of the symposium?

The symposium, “Aviation Impossibilities: Deconstructing the 9/11 Hijackings & Air Defense Failures,” focuses on the aviation aspects of 9/11, specifically deconstructing the official narrative of the hijackings and the failures in air defense response. The goal is to scrutinize the improbable events presented in the official account, including pilot actions, hijacker skill levels, and the response of air defense systems. 00:03

Q: What are some of the key aviation improbabilities discussed during the symposium?

The improbabilities include the idea that all eight airline pilots gave up control of their planes to hijackers, the lack of violent flight maneuvers during cockpit takeovers, the hijackers’ supposed ability to operate complex flight systems despite minimal training, and the precise strikes on the World Trade Center and Pentagon at high speeds. 00:18:00

Q: What does the symposium say about the hijackers’ ability to control the planes?

The speakers assert that it is highly improbable that the minimally trained hijackers could have flown the planes with the precision required to hit their targets. The symposium suggests the hijackers did not have the necessary skills to execute the maneuvers that took place on 9/11, such as the difficult 330-degree turn by Flight 77 before it hit the Pentagon. 00:22:00

Q: How does the symposium challenge the official narrative about air defense failures on 9/11?

The symposium questions why multiple air defense systems were not activated in time to intercept the hijacked planes, even though there was ample time to respond after the planes deviated from their flight paths. The speakers argue that the ongoing air defense exercises on 9/11 should have ensured a faster response to the hijackings. 00:26:00

Q: What role does remote control technology play in the symposium’s analysis?

The symposium discusses the possibility that the planes may have been electronically hijacked and controlled remotely using a system called the “Uninterruptible Autopilot.” This system, developed before 9/11, could have allowed a remote source to take control of the aircraft and guide it to its targets, making it unlikely that the hijackers were flying the planes themselves. 00:45:00

Q: What is the significance of the black boxes in the 9/11 investigation according to the symposium?

The symposium emphasizes the improbability that only a few black boxes were recovered from the crash sites, despite the extensive recovery efforts. Of the eight black boxes from the four planes, only three were recovered, and the speakers suggest this raises significant questions about what actually occurred during the crashes. 00:50:00

Q: How does the symposium address the training of the alleged hijackers?

The symposium highlights the poor training records of the alleged hijackers, specifically mentioning that some of them, such as Hani Hanjour, failed basic flight training exercises. This undermines the official claim that these individuals were capable of performing the advanced maneuvers necessary to carry out the attacks. 01:05:00

Q: What does the symposium say about the 9/11 phone calls?

The symposium scrutinizes the phone calls reportedly made from the hijacked planes, questioning their authenticity and the narrative they support. The speakers analyze the content and timing of the calls, suggesting that they do not align with the chaotic and violent events that were allegedly taking place on board the planes. 01:20:00

Q: What role do expert pilots play in the symposium’s analysis?

Expert pilots, including retired military and commercial pilots, provide testimony that they could not have executed the complex flight maneuvers attributed to the 9/11 hijackers. They argue that it would have been nearly impossible for inexperienced hijackers to control the planes with such precision, further casting doubt on the official story. 01:30:00

Q: What are the goals of the International Center for 9/11 Justice, as mentioned in the symposium?

The International Center for 9/11 Justice aims to educate the public about the truth behind the 9/11 attacks, conduct rigorous research on the events, and support the families of victims in their pursuit of justice. The center is dedicated to uncovering the full truth, particularly regarding the aviation aspects of the attacks. 00:10:00

People

Dr. Piers Robinson – Dr. Robinson is the research director and board member of the International Center for 9/11 Justice and co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies. He is the host of the symposium and introduces the day’s focus on deconstructing the official narrative of the 9/11 hijackings and air defense failures. 00:03

Lieutenant Colonel David Gap – A retired U.S. Air Force pilot with 31 years of service, David Gap presents key concerns about the improbabilities in the official account of the 9/11 hijackings. He raises issues about pilot responses, flight maneuvering, and the failure of air defense systems. 00:18:00

Ted Walter – The executive director of the International Center for 9/11 Justice, Ted Walter has worked extensively on 9/11 issues for many years. In the symposium, he addresses the official story of the hijackings and explores the history of suicide hijackings, the phone calls reportedly made from the planes, and other inconsistencies in the official account. 01:02:00

Olivia Karon Mason – A pilot and flight instructor, Mason analyzes the feasibility of the 9/11 hijackers, most of whom had minimal training, being able to perform the complex flight maneuvers seen on 9/11. Her work highlights the lack of experience of the hijackers, making the official narrative unlikely. 01:05:00

Aidan Monahan – A researcher who has published articles in the Journal of 9/11 Studies, Monahan examines the possibility of remote control systems, specifically GPS-guided autopilot systems, being used to guide the planes on 9/11. His work focuses on the feasibility of these systems being used as part of the 9/11 attacks. 01:10:00

Kevin Ryan – Editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies and author of Another Nineteen, Kevin Ryan conducts a forensic analysis of the air defense failures on 9/11. He reviews the systemic breakdowns in air defense that allowed the hijacked planes to reach their targets unimpeded. 01:15:00

Captain Dan Hanley – A retired U.S. Navy aviator and United Airlines pilot with a 35-year career, Hanley is the director of 9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers. He discusses the unlikelihood that the 9/11 hijackers could have flown the aircraft involved in the attacks due to their lack of qualifications. He also introduces the concept of remote-controlled planes and the uninterruptible autopilot system. 00:57:00

Hani Hanjour – A 9/11 hijacker who allegedly piloted American Airlines Flight 77 into the Pentagon. The symposium asserts that Hanjour lacked the necessary flying skills to perform the complex flight maneuvers attributed to him, further challenging the official narrative. 00:58:00

Philip Zelikow – The executive director of the 9/11 Commission. The symposium highlights Zelikow’s role in preventing key pilots from testifying before the Commission, a move which is seen as part of the broader effort to suppress critical evidence about the aviation events of 9/11. 00:57:00

Organizations

International Center for 9/11 Justice – This organization aims to educate the public about the truth behind the 9/11 attacks, conduct groundbreaking research, and support the families of 9/11 victims in their pursuit of justice. The symposium is hosted by the center, and its focus is on deconstructing the official narrative of the 9/11 hijackings and air defense failures. The center emphasizes rigorous research to uncover the aviation-related aspects of the attacks. 00:03

Military Officers for 9/11 Truth – A group of over 300 military officers questioning the official U.S. government’s version of the 9/11 events. This organization was founded by Lieutenant Colonel David Gap and others who seek to challenge the improbabilities of the official narrative. 00:20:00

Journal of 9/11 Studies – A scholarly journal co-edited by Dr. Piers Robinson and Kevin Ryan, which publishes peer-reviewed research on the events of 9/11. The journal plays a critical role in disseminating information and analysis that challenges the official account of the attacks, with contributions from researchers such as Ted Walter and Aidan Monahan. 00:04

9/11 Pilot Whistleblowers – Directed by Captain Dan Hanley, this organization consists of experienced pilots who challenge the official narrative of the 9/11 hijackings. They argue that the alleged hijackers lacked the flying skills to carry out the complex maneuvers attributed to them, and they introduce the theory of remotely controlled planes. 00:57:00

Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth – Ted Walter is a former staff member of this organization, which has worked extensively to challenge the official explanation of the collapse of the World Trade Center buildings. Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth focuses on the engineering and architectural inconsistencies in the official account of 9/11. 01:02:00

Pilots for 9/11 Truth – Another grassroots organization mentioned in the symposium, consisting of pilots who replicate the flight maneuvers from 9/11 in simulators. They argue that the complex maneuvers, such as the descent into the Pentagon, could not have been executed by the alleged hijackers, and they crash simulators while attempting these flights. 00:58:00

Uninterruptible Autopilot System – This is a system developed prior to 9/11, discussed in the symposium as a key element in the theory that the planes were remotely controlled. The uninterruptible autopilot system allows a remote source to take control of an aircraft’s autopilot and guide it to a specific target. This system is presented as a likely explanation for how the planes hit their targets on 9/11. 00:45:00

Otis Air National Guard Base – Located in Massachusetts, this base had F-15 fighter jets on alert on the morning of 9/11. The symposium questions why these aircraft were airborne too late to intercept Flight 11 before it hit the North Tower, despite having had sufficient time to respond. 00:26:00

Andrews Air Force Base – Based near Washington, D.C., Andrews Air Force Base is mentioned as one of several bases that had fighter jets on alert on 9/11. The symposium questions why these jets were not launched in time to intercept Flight 77 before it struck the Pentagon. 00:26:00

Langley Air Force Base – Located in Virginia, Langley is another Air Force base with fighter jets available on 9/11. The symposium raises questions about the delayed response of these jets and why none were able to intercept the hijacked planes before they reached their targets. 00:26:00

Locations

World Trade Center (New York) – The symposium discusses the precise strikes on the World Trade Center towers, particularly highlighting the improbability of hijackers, with minimal training, being able to maneuver the planes at high speeds to hit such relatively small targets. These strikes are central to the critique of the official narrative. 00:22:00

Pentagon (Washington, D.C.) – The Pentagon is discussed as the target of American Airlines Flight 77. The symposium raises doubts about the ability of the alleged hijacker, Hani Hanjour, to perform the complex descending turn needed to hit the Pentagon with precision, given his poor flight training record. The improbability of the official account is emphasized. 00:58:00

Otis Air National Guard Base (Massachusetts) – This base had F-15 interceptors on alert on 9/11. The symposium questions why these jets, which took off at 8:53 AM, were unable to intercept Flight 11 before it struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center, despite having had sufficient time to respond. 00:26:00

Andrews Air Force Base (Washington, D.C.) – Andrews Air Force Base had fighter jets available to intercept Flight 77 before it struck the Pentagon. The symposium highlights the failure to deploy these jets in time, questioning the delayed response and suggesting this as an area of air defense failure on 9/11. 00:26:00

Langley Air Force Base (Virginia) – Another key location with fighter jets on standby on 9/11, Langley Air Force Base’s delayed response to the unfolding hijackings is questioned. The symposium examines why none of the jets were able to intercept the hijacked planes before they hit their targets. 00:26:00

Freeway Airport (Bowie, Maryland) – This small airport is where Hani Hanjour, the alleged pilot of Flight 77, attempted to rent a Cessna 172 one month before 9/11. After three failed check rides, the airport refused to rent him the plane, citing his poor flying skills. This incident is used to highlight the improbability of Hanjour being capable of piloting Flight 77 into the Pentagon. 00:59:00

Fresh Kills Landfill (New Jersey) – The symposium refers to this location where recovery efforts took place to sort through debris from the World Trade Center. It raises questions about the improbability of recovering so few black boxes from the crash sites, given the extensive search efforts. 00:50:00

UK (World War II Operation Aphrodite) – The symposium references this operation, launched by the U.S. Army Air Corps from the UK during World War II, in which remotely controlled B-17 bombers were used. This historical example of remote-controlled aircraft is cited to support the argument that similar technology could have been used in the 9/11 attacks. 00:45:00

NASA (1984 Remote-Control Crash Test) – A joint experiment between NASA and the FAA in 1984, involving the remote-controlled crash of a Boeing 720 loaded with crash dummies, is referenced. The symposium uses this example to show that remote-controlled commercial aircraft technology was already in existence before 9/11. 00:45:00

Timeline

1944 (World War II) – The U.S. Army Air Corps launches Operation Aphrodite out of the UK, using remotely controlled B-17 bombers loaded with explosives. This demonstrates remote-controlled aircraft technology long before 9/11. 00:45:00

1984 – NASA and the FAA conduct a joint crash test involving a remotely controlled Boeing 720. This experiment proves the possibility of remote-controlling commercial airliners. 00:45:00

Mid-1990s – Hani Hanjour, the alleged pilot of Flight 77, struggles with basic flying skills during his flight training. 00:59:00

August 2001 – Hani Hanjour fails three check rides at Freeway Airport in Maryland and is denied rental of a Cessna 172 due to his poor flying skills. 00:59:00

November 2006 – Boeing patents the “Uninterruptible Autopilot” system, allowing remote control of an aircraft’s autopilot. The symposium argues that similar technology could have been available before 9/11. 00:45:00

08:14 AM (September 11, 2001) – Boston Center notices something wrong with American Airlines Flight 11 as it fails to respond to a flight level change command. 00:26:00

08:46 AM (September 11, 2001) – Flight attendant Betty Ong reportedly makes the first phone call from American Airlines Flight 11, describing the situation aboard the plane. The symposium questions the authenticity and timing of these calls. 01:20:00

08:45 AM (September 11, 2001) – American Airlines Flight 11 crashes into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. The precision of this strike, given the hijackers’ limited training, is critically questioned. 00:26:00

08:53 AM (September 11, 2001) – F-15 fighter jets take off from Otis Air National Guard Base but fail to intercept Flight 11 before the North Tower strike. 00:26:00

09:03 AM (September 11, 2001) – United Airlines Flight 175 crashes into the South Tower of the World Trade Center. The capability of the hijackers to execute such a precise strike is scrutinized. 00:26:00

09:12 AM (September 11, 2001) – Flight attendant Renee May reportedly makes a phone call from American Airlines Flight 77 to her mother, describing an ongoing hijacking. The symposium discusses the inconsistencies in the reported phone calls. 01:20:00

09:20 AM (September 11, 2001) – Barbara Olson reportedly makes two phone calls from Flight 77, stating that the passengers and crew had been herded to the back of the plane. The symposium questions the logistics and timing of these calls. 01:20:00

09:28 AM (September 11, 2001) – United Airlines Flight 93 is reportedly taken over by hijackers, and radio transmissions of a struggle in the cockpit are recorded. 01:20:00

09:35 AM (September 11, 2001) – Todd Beamer, aboard Flight 93, reportedly makes a phone call, saying “Let’s roll,” as passengers prepare to retake control of the aircraft. The symposium discusses the questions surrounding these phone calls. 01:20:00

09:37 AM (September 11, 2001) – American Airlines Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon after reportedly performing a complex 330-degree turn. The symposium highlights doubts about Hani Hanjour’s capability to execute such a maneuver. 00:58:00

10:03 AM (September 11, 2001) – United Airlines Flight 93 crashes in Pennsylvania after passengers allegedly attempt to retake control from the hijackers. The symposium raises doubts about the official story and the events leading up to the crash. 01:20:00

Bibliography

Another Nineteen by Kevin Ryan – This book is mentioned as a forensic analysis of 9/11, specifically examining the individuals who may have had more involvement in the attacks than commonly discussed in the official narrative. Kevin Ryan, who co-edits the Journal of 9/11 Studies, wrote this book to address the complexities behind the events of 9/11, particularly the failures in air defense. 01:15:00

Crossing the Rubicon: The Decline of the American Empire at the End of the Age of Oil by Michael C. Ruppert – This book is referenced during the symposium, as it presents a deep investigation into the geopolitical and economic motivations behind 9/11. Michael C. Ruppert argues that the attacks were part of a broader plan linked to oil and power structures. 01:10:00

The 9/11 Commission Report: Omissions and Distortions by David Ray Griffin – David Ray Griffin’s critique of the official 9/11 Commission Report is mentioned in the symposium. Griffin argues that the report intentionally omits and distorts key facts about 9/11 to protect high-level individuals involved in the failures and cover-ups. 01:10:00

Glossary

Remote Control Systems – These refer to technologies that allow the operation of aircraft without direct pilot control. The symposium highlights systems like the “Uninterruptible Autopilot,” which allows aircraft to be remotely guided to a target. This technology is discussed as a possible explanation for the precise maneuvers seen during the 9/11 attacks. 00:45:00

Uninterruptible Autopilot – A system patented by Boeing in November 2006, which enables a remote source to take control of an aircraft’s autopilot, preventing hijackers or pilots from regaining control. The symposium suggests that such technology could have been available before 9/11 and may have been used in the attacks. 00:45:00

Hijacker Training – This refers to the minimal flight training received by the 9/11 hijackers, which is examined in detail during the symposium. The poor training records of individuals like Hani Hanjour are used to question the official account of the hijackers’ capabilities to pilot large commercial aircraft during the attacks. 00:59:00

Air Defense Failures – These are systemic failures of the U.S. air defense response on 9/11, particularly the inability of military jets to intercept the hijacked planes. The symposium explores why multiple air defense bases failed to respond in time, despite the known hijackings and deviation from flight paths. 00:26:00

Operation Aphrodite – A World War II operation in which remotely controlled B-17 bombers were used as flying bombs. The symposium references this as historical evidence of the feasibility of remotely controlled aircraft long before 9/11. 00:45:00

9/11 Phone Calls – These are the calls reportedly made from hijacked planes by passengers and crew, including calls from Betty Ong, Renee May, Barbara Olson, and Todd Beamer. The symposium critically examines the logistics and authenticity of these calls, raising doubts about their feasibility given the technologies available at the time. 01:20:00

Flight Simulators – Devices that replicate the experience of flying an aircraft. Pilots for 9/11 Truth used simulators to test the maneuvers reportedly performed by the hijackers, concluding that even highly experienced pilots struggled to execute some of the maneuvers, casting further doubt on the official narrative. 00:58:00

NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) – The U.S. air defense agency responsible for detecting and intercepting hostile aircraft. The symposium critiques NORAD’s response on 9/11, particularly its delayed reaction to the hijacked planes, despite known deviations from flight paths. 00:26:00

Boeing 720 Crash Test – A 1984 crash test conducted by NASA and the FAA, where a Boeing 720 was remotely controlled to crash as part of a safety experiment. The symposium uses this as evidence that remote-controlled commercial airliners were technologically feasible before 9/11. 00:45:00