Psychological Warfare and the New World Order Explainer

Book: Psychological Warfare and the New World Order by Servando Gonzalez

Exposing the Invisible Government: The Shocking Truth Behind the New World Order, CFR, and Psychological Warfare

Dive into the meticulously researched claims of Servando Gonzalez’s groundbreaking exposé, Psychological Warfare and the New World Order: The Secret War Against the American People. This video reveals the hidden structures and covert strategies used by a secretive global elite to dismantle American sovereignty and establish a worldwide totalitarian regime.

Key Revelations & Names:

The Invisible Government: Discover how the most potent force directing global affairs is not Congress or the President, but a collection of elite Wall Street bankers and CEOs, primarily centralized within the highly influential, quasi-secret organization: the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) . Operating from the Harold Pratt House in Manhattan, the CFR is exposed as the true power behind the Invisible Government of the United States.

The Architects of Control: Learn the roles of historical figures who shaped this conspiracy, including Colonel Edward Mandell House, who groomed Woodrow Wilson to be the first U.S. puppet president, and members of the Rockefeller family—the original masters of industrial espionage. The video details the influence of modern architects like Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski .

Psychological Warfare (PSYOPs): Understand how conflicts are manufactured through sophisticated psychological warfare operations (PSYOPs) to mold minds and opinions. This secret war, a “conflict without guns”, relies on lies and deception.

The True Role of the CIA: The analysis asserts that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was created not as an intelligence service, but as the conspirators’ secret military arm . Key agents like Allen Dulles were instrumental in turning it into a tool used for covert operations, often serving big business interests over national security.

Case Studies in Deception: Explore explosive historical incidents: The 1948 Bogotazo riots, used as a false flag operation to launch the Cold War PSYOP. The crucial role of Fidel Castro —revealed as an agent provocateur—who was pushed toward the Soviets to create a foreign threat. The need for a “catastrophic and catalyzing event—like a new Pearl Harbor “ found justification in the 9/11 events.



This comprehensive video is a must-watch for anyone seeking to understand the deep roots of global power and the pervasive threat of the New World Order agenda, which seeks worldwide depopulation and reduction of survivors to “communo-fascist feudal” levels. Learn why skepticism is paramount when dealing with information from professional intelligence operatives (”professional liars”).

