Psychological Warfare and the New World Order: The Secret War Against the American People (2010) by Servando Gonzalez reveals how global elites, particularly the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), employ psychological warfare, media control, and intelligence operations to dismantle national sovereignty and establish a centralized world government. The book systematically details the strategies used to manipulate political, economic, and social systems in alignment with the New World Order agenda.

🧠 The Council on Foreign Relations and the Invisible Government

The Role of the CFR

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) operates as the central force behind efforts to establish a New World Order. The CFR directs major policy decisions, infiltrating key institutions, including the government, media, and academia. The CFR functions as an invisible government, with its members holding influential positions across the political spectrum, driving the agenda to erode U.S. sovereignty and promote global governance (24, 42, 67).

Infiltration of U.S. Government

The CFR places its members in critical roles within successive U.S. administrations, ensuring that both foreign and domestic policies align with globalist objectives. David Rockefeller plays a central role in embedding CFR operatives in key positions, thereby securing the continuity of the CFR’s influence over U.S. governance. The administrations of Franklin D. Roosevelt, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are marked by the significant presence of CFR members, ensuring the advancement of the New World Order agenda (24, 48).

💼 Rockefeller Influence and Espionage Integration

The Rockefeller Legacy

David Rockefeller commands the CFR and directs its efforts to establish global governance. The Rockefeller family, particularly David and Nelson Rockefeller, integrates espionage into their business practices and influences the creation and evolution of U.S. intelligence agencies like the CIA. The Rockefeller Foundation further advances the globalist agenda by funding research and policy initiatives aligning with centralized global authority's objectives (24, 63).

The Inquiry and CIA Formation

The Inquiry, heavily influenced and funded by the Rockefellers, establishes the foundation for the U.S. intelligence community. This civilian intelligence agency, created during World War I, directly leads to the formation of the CIA, ensuring that its operations serve the broader goals of the globalist agenda from its inception. The CIA, under the leadership of CFR-aligned figures such as Allen Dulles, conducts covert operations designed to manipulate global events in favor of the CFR’s objectives (23, 52).

📰 Media Control and Psychological Operations

Media as a Tool of Control

The CFR recognizes that controlling the media is essential for maintaining influence over public opinion. Major news organizations are infiltrated by CFR members who guarantee that the narrative aligns with the globalist agenda. The media’s role in disseminating propaganda and suppressing dissent is crucial for advancing the New World Order. This control extends beyond news to include the arts and academia, creating a unified narrative that serves the interests of the CFR (82, 84).

The Power of Psychological Operations (PSYOPs)

Psychological operations are systematically deployed against the American people to erode traditional values and create a population that is easier to manipulate. The CFR orchestrates these PSYOPs to generate fear, uncertainty, and compliance, laying the groundwork for expanded governmental powers. Examples include the War-for-Eugenics, the Anti-Christian PSYOP, the Environmental PSYOP, and the War on Terror PSYOP, all designed to further the CFR’s control over society (223, 228, 244, 260).

🚨 The National Security Act and Covert Manipulations

Establishment of the CIA

The National Security Act of 1947 transforms American governance, establishing the CIA and the National Security Council (NSC). These entities operate as critical tools for the CFR, executing covert operations and creating a perpetual state of insecurity. The CIA, designed as an instrument of the CFR, conducts operations that align with the objectives of the New World Order far beyond its publicized role as an intelligence-gathering agency (110, 124).

Artificial Insecurity

The NSC operates under CFR guidance to maintain control by creating artificial insecurity. By manufacturing crises, the CFR justifies the expansion of governmental powers and the erosion of civil liberties, advancing the United States further towards global governance aligned with the goals of the global elite (112).

🏴‍☠️ Cold War, Fidel Castro, and Global Manipulation

Cold War as a CFR Operation

The Cold War represents a massive psychological operation orchestrated by the CFR to maintain control over the American populace and justify extensive military expenditures. The conflict perpetuates a state of fear and tension, enabling the CFR to expand its influence over global affairs. The Cold War is engineered not as a mere geopolitical struggle but as a calculated effort to manipulate global power dynamics in favor of the New World Order (150-153).

Fidel Castro as an Agent Provocateur

Fidel Castro acts under CFR direction, manipulating Cold War tensions to serve the globalist agenda. The Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs Invasion are deliberately orchestrated events designed to escalate tensions and justify increased military spending. Castro’s role exemplifies the CFR’s deep infiltration and control over international affairs, furthering the objectives of the New World Order (193, 205).

Conclusion

Psychological Warfare and the New World Order by Servando Gonzalez systematically details the network of power wielded by the CFR and its affiliates. Through psychological operations, media control, and covert intelligence activities, the CFR relentlessly advances its goal of establishing a centralized global government. The book delivers a comprehensive analysis of how these strategies are employed to manipulate public perception, dismantle national sovereignty, and bring the world under the control of a global elite. The narrative reveals deliberate and coordinated actions by powerful individuals and organizations, all aimed at achieving the ultimate objective of a New World Order (24, 42, 123, 205, 287).

FAQ

What is the primary objective of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)?

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) seeks to eliminate U.S. national sovereignty and establish a global government under their control. This objective has been pursued since the CFR’s founding in 1921, utilizing infiltration of key institutions, including the government, media, and academia, to influence policies and public perception (42, 67).

How does the CFR maintain control over U.S. government policies?

The CFR maintains control over U.S. government policies by placing its members in key positions within the administration, regardless of political party. This ensures that the CFR’s globalist agenda is consistently pursued. Notable examples include the administrations of Franklin D. Roosevelt, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, where CFR members held significant influence (24).

What role does the Rockefeller family play in U.S. intelligence operations?

The Rockefeller family, particularly Nelson Rockefeller and David Rockefeller, played a pivotal role in the creation and evolution of U.S. intelligence agencies. Their involvement in espionage began with The Inquiry, the first U.S. civilian intelligence agency, which was heavily influenced and funded by the Rockefellers. This legacy continued with the integration of espionage into their business practices, demonstrating the family’s enduring influence over U.S. intelligence operations (52, 63).

How does the CFR control the media to shape public opinion?

The CFR controls the media by infiltrating major news organizations and ensuring that their narrative dominates public discourse. This control is essential for maintaining influence over public opinion and suppressing dissent. By controlling the press, arts, and academia, the CFR creates a monolithic narrative that serves their interests, effectively manipulating the public’s perception of reality (82, 84).

What is the significance of the National Security Act of 1947?

The National Security Act of 1947 is a critical moment in American history, marking the beginning of an era of perpetual psychological warfare against the American people. The Act established the CIA and the National Security Council, both of which serve the interests of the CFR by conducting covert operations designed to create artificial insecurity and maintain the status quo that benefits the globalist agenda (110, 124).

How are psychological operations (PSYOPs) used to control the American people?

Psychological operations (PSYOPs) are used to control the American people by eroding traditional values, creating a population that is easier to manipulate. These operations include the War-for-Eugenics, the Anti-Christian PSYOP, the Environmental PSYOP, and the War on Terror PSYOP. Each operation is designed to generate fear, uncertainty, and compliance, enabling the expansion of governmental powers and the implementation of control measures that align with the CFR’s objectives (223, 228, 244, 260).

What was the role of Fidel Castro in the Cold War according to the book?

Fidel Castro was utilized by the CFR as an agent provocateur to escalate Cold War tensions. His actions, including the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs Invasion, were carefully orchestrated to provoke a stronger response from the United States and to manipulate global perceptions. Castro’s role highlights the depth of the CFR’s infiltration and control over international affairs (180-184, 193, 205, 210).

What is the current status of the CIA according to the book?

The CIA is being systematically dismantled as it is no longer required by the CFR for its traditional role in intelligence gathering. Instead, the CFR is transitioning to new, more sophisticated methods of psychological manipulation and control that better suit the needs of the New World Order. The decline of the CIA signals the shift towards these new methods, which are more effective and less visible, ensuring the CFR’s continued dominance in global affairs (287, 295, 298).

How did Castro’s Cuba serve the New World Order?

Castro’s Cuba served as a testing ground for the strategies and tactics of the New World Order. The economic and social experiments conducted in Cuba provided a blueprint for global governance, demonstrating how a controlled society could be maintained under the guise of a socialist regime. These experiments are now being adapted and implemented on a global scale by the CFR to establish their envisioned totalitarian regime (274-281).

What is the ultimate goal of the CFR according to the book?

The ultimate goal of the CFR is to establish a New World Order—a global totalitarian regime under their control. This goal is pursued through a combination of infiltration, manipulation, and psychological warfare, aimed at dismantling national sovereignties and consolidating power in the hands of a select few global elites (42, 67, 287, 298).

What steps can individuals take to resist the CFR’s influence?

To resist the CFR’s influence, individuals must become aware of the psychological warfare being waged against them and take proactive steps to preserve their freedom. This includes educating themselves about the CFR’s activities, remaining vigilant against manipulation, and fostering a strong commitment to protecting national sovereignty and democratic values (304, 308).

Quotes

The CFR and the Invisible Government

Servando Gonzalez - “The CFR’s true power lies in its ability to infiltrate and control the key institutions of American society, including the government, media, and academia.” (42)

Servando Gonzalez - “The Council on Foreign Relations has created an octopus-like structure that extends its tentacles into every aspect of American life.” (44)

Servando Gonzalez - “During the administration of George H. W. Bush, most Cabinet members were also CFR members.” (24)

Servando Gonzalez - “The number of CFR members in the Clinton, W. Bush, and Obama administrations is even higher.” (24)

Servando Gonzalez - “The CFR uses economic manipulation to destabilize societies, creating conditions that favor their globalist agenda.” (123)

Servando Gonzalez - “Social engineering through media and education is a key strategy for the CFR to maintain control.” (84)

Rockefeller Spying and Intelligence Operations

Servando Gonzalez - “The Inquiry, the first U.S. civilian intelligence agency, was heavily influenced and funded by the Rockefellers.” (52)

Servando Gonzalez - “Nelson and David Rockefeller continued their grandfather’s legacy, integrating espionage into their business practices.” (63)

Manipulation of Media

Servando Gonzalez - “The CFR has long understood that control of the media is essential for maintaining its influence over public opinion.” (82)

Servando Gonzalez - “By infiltrating the press, arts, and academia, the CFR has been able to create a monolithic narrative that serves its interests.” (84)

Servando Gonzalez - “The media’s role in disseminating propaganda and controlling public perception is crucial for the CFR’s ability to maintain control.” (84)

The National Security Act and CIA Operations

Servando Gonzalez - “The National Security Act was a pivotal moment in American history, marking the beginning of an era of perpetual psychological warfare.” (110)

Servando Gonzalez - “The CIA’s true purpose is not intelligence gathering but conducting covert operations to maintain the status quo.” (124)

Servando Gonzalez - “The National Security Council is a key tool of the CFR conspirators to maintain control through the creation of artificial insecurity.” (112)

Psychological Operations and Social Engineering

Servando Gonzalez - “PSYOPs against the American people are aimed at eroding traditional values and creating a population that is easier to control.” (223)

Servando Gonzalez - “The War-for-Eugenics PSYOP is part of a larger strategy to implement population control measures.” (228)

Servando Gonzalez - “The Environmental PSYOP is designed to create a sense of urgency and fear, making the public more receptive to control measures.” (244)

Servando Gonzalez - “The War on Terror PSYOP serves to justify the expansion of governmental powers and the erosion of civil liberties.” (260)

Servando Gonzalez - “The Cold War was not just a geopolitical struggle but a psychological operation aimed at maintaining control over the American populace.” (153)

Servando Gonzalez - “The CFR used the Cold War to solidify its influence and justify the expansion of its covert operations.” (164)

Fidel Castro as an Agent Provocateur

Servando Gonzalez - “Fidel Castro’s actions were carefully orchestrated to provoke and escalate the Cold War.” (205)

Servando Gonzalez - “Castro’s role as an agent provocateur highlights the depth of the CFR’s infiltration and control.” (210)

Servando Gonzalez - “The Cuban Missile Crisis was manipulated to create a sense of impending doom and justify further Cold War policies.” (180-184)

Servando Gonzalez - “The Bay of Pigs Invasion was a deliberate failure designed to provoke a stronger response from Castro.” (193)

The End of the CIA and Transition to New Methods of Control

Servando Gonzalez - “The decline of the CIA marks the transition to new methods of control better suited to the needs of the New World Order.” (287)

Servando Gonzalez - “New methods of psychological manipulation are being developed to replace the traditional role of the CIA.” (295)

Servando Gonzalez - “These new methods are more sophisticated and less visible, making them more effective in achieving the CFR’s goals.” (298)

Cuba as a Testing Ground for the New World Order

Servando Gonzalez - “Castro’s Cuba was a laboratory for the New World Order, testing various strategies of control and manipulation.” (278)

Servando Gonzalez - “The economic and social policies implemented in Cuba provide a blueprint for the global regime envisioned by the CFR.” (281)

Final Thoughts on Resistance and Awareness

Servando Gonzalez - “Awareness and education are our best defenses against the psychological warfare being waged against us.” (304)

Servando Gonzalez - “To preserve our freedom, we must remain vigilant and resist the manipulation and control of the elite.” (308)

Servando Gonzalez - “The transition to new methods of control signals the beginning of a new era of totalitarian governance.” (287)

Servando Gonzalez - “The New World Order represents a shift towards more subtle and pervasive forms of control.” (298)

People

David Rockefeller orchestrates the globalist agenda through his command of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). His influence permeates the highest levels of government, media, and academia, aiming to dismantle U.S. national sovereignty and establish a centralized global government. Rockefeller’s leadership ensures that the CFR’s objectives are deeply embedded in the policies and strategies of the United States, driving the nation towards a New World Order (24, 42).

Nelson Rockefeller and David Rockefeller continue their family’s legacy by integrating espionage into their business practices. Their efforts lead to the establishment and evolution of key U.S. intelligence agencies, such as the CIA, which serve the broader goals of the globalist agenda rather than the interests of national security. This alignment between corporate power and intelligence operations solidifies the Rockefeller family’s central role in the globalist strategy (63).

John D. Rockefeller III contributes to the ideological foundation of the New World Order through his work, “The Second American Revolution.” In this influential text, Rockefeller outlines the coming humanist revolution, which he envisions as a critical step toward achieving the globalist objectives of the CFR. His ideas provide a blueprint for the transformation of society under a centralized global regime (24).

Richard N. Gardner articulates the CFR’s strategy for gradually eroding national sovereignty to pave the way for world government. His approach involves a step-by-step dismantling of the nation-state system, aligning with the CFR’s broader plan to create a unified global authority under their control. Gardner’s strategy is a cornerstone of the CFR’s long-term objectives (24).

Allen Dulles, as the Director of the CIA, executes a range of covert operations that align with the interests of the CFR. Dulles ensures that the CIA functions as a key instrument of global manipulation, extending the reach of the CFR’s influence into international affairs. His leadership of the CIA marks a significant period in the agency’s history, where national security concerns are subordinated to the broader goals of the global elite (23).

James Forrestal recognizes the systematic actions taken against American interests as deliberate efforts orchestrated by the global elite to undermine national sovereignty. His insights highlight the broader conspiracy to weaken the United States from within, paving the way for the establishment of a global government. Forrestal’s warnings underscore the existential threat posed by the CFR’s activities (11).

General Patton falls victim to the global elite’s ruthless tactics, with his assassination by the OSS serving as a stark example of the lengths to which these conspirators will go to protect their interests. Patton’s death underscores the lethal measures employed by the globalist agenda to eliminate those who pose a threat to their plans (103).

Henry Kissinger plays a pivotal role in designing U.S. foreign policy to destabilize regions around the world, advancing the globalist agenda of the CFR. Kissinger’s policies are instrumental in fostering instability, which the CFR exploits to further its objectives of global control. His actions exemplify the use of diplomacy and international relations as tools for the CFR’s strategic goals (45).

Fidel Castro operates as an agent provocateur under the direction of the CFR, manipulating Cold War tensions to serve the globalist agenda. Castro’s involvement in critical events such as the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs Invasion is portrayed as part of a deliberate strategy to escalate tensions and justify increased military spending, thereby consolidating the CFR’s influence (193, 205).

John F. Kennedy becomes directly involved in these manipulated events, with the failure of the Bay of Pigs Invasion revealing the calculated nature of the operation designed to provoke Castro and escalate Cold War tensions. Kennedy’s role in this context is indicative of the broader manipulation of U.S. foreign policy by the CFR to achieve its globalist aims (193).

Woodrow Wilson presides over the early phase of CFR infiltration into the U.S. government, laying the foundation for the organization’s enduring influence over American policies. Wilson’s administration marks the beginning of the CFR’s long-term strategy to steer the United States towards global governance, a trajectory that continues to shape the nation’s destiny (ix).

Franklin D. Roosevelt advances the objectives of the CFR through his administration’s policies, which are heavily influenced by CFR members. Roosevelt’s presidency is a critical period in the alignment of U.S. actions with the globalist agenda, ensuring that the country’s direction aligns with the interests of the CFR (48).

George H. W. Bush surrounds himself with CFR operatives, particularly in his Cabinet, ensuring that the CFR’s agenda remains central to U.S. governance. Bush’s presidency represents the continuity of CFR control over the executive branch, further embedding the globalist agenda within the American political system (24).

Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama continue the CFR’s dominance within their administrations, with each presidency marked by an unprecedented level of CFR influence. These administrations ensure the perpetuation of the globalist agenda, aligning U.S. policies with the long-term goals of the New World Order (24).

Edward Bernays lays the foundation for modern public relations and psychological operations (PSYOPs), directly supporting the CFR’s methods of manipulating public opinion. Bernays’ work provides the tools necessary for the CFR to control the masses and shape societal norms in ways that advance their agenda (11).

Alex Jones, Jim Marrs, Linda Moulton Howe, and Steve Quayle expose the operations of secret societies and their influence on global events, corroborating the CFR’s extensive reach and control. These figures play a crucial role in unveiling the hidden mechanisms behind the globalist agenda, validating the widespread influence of the CFR in shaping world events (12).

G. Edward Griffin, Stanley Monteith, Adrian Salbuchi, and Deanna Spingola contribute significant works that align with the narrative of globalist conspiracies driving the New World Order. Their research and publications provide additional evidence of the systematic efforts by the CFR and its affiliates to establish a centralized global regime (9-11).

Arthur S. Miller presents a vision for a new Constitution, which fundamentally restructures governance to align with the goals of a totalitarian world order. This vision is fully consistent with the CFR’s plans to dismantle the existing nation-state system and replace it with a global authority under their control (24).

David Schuman analyzes the engineered cultural fragmentation within the United States, a deliberate strategy employed by the CFR to weaken national unity and facilitate the implementation of their globalist objectives. Schuman’s insights reveal the psychological and social dimensions of the CFR’s strategy to undermine the United States from within (20).

Organizations

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) commands the agenda to dismantle U.S. national sovereignty and establish a global government. This organization infiltrates and dominates key institutions, including the government, media, and academia, ensuring that its objectives are deeply embedded in U.S. policies and strategies. The CFR functions as the epicenter of a coordinated globalist conspiracy, orchestrating events to shape the world according to its vision of a New World Order (24, 42).

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operates as the covert arm of the global elite, executing operations that serve the interests of the CFR rather than those of national security. Under the leadership of key figures aligned with the CFR, the CIA becomes a powerful tool for global manipulation, extending the CFR’s influence into international affairs. The agency’s actions, from orchestrating coups to conducting psychological operations, are fully aligned with the broader objectives of global control (23, 110, 124).

The Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the precursor to the CIA, is created to serve the interests of the global elite, rather than purely for national defense. The OSS conducts covert operations during World War II, laying the groundwork for the CIA’s future role as an instrument of the CFR’s agenda. The assassination of General Patton by the OSS exemplifies the lengths to which the organization would go to protect the interests of its sponsors within the global elite (103).

The Bilderberg Group convenes elite figures from North America and Europe, including members of the CFR, to discuss and coordinate strategies for achieving a unified global government. The group’s meetings are shrouded in secrecy, and its influence extends into global political and economic decisions. David Rockefeller acknowledges the media’s cooperation in maintaining discretion about the CFR’s activities during a Bilderberg meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany (24).

The United Nations (UN) emerges as a critical platform for advancing the globalist agenda. Under the influence of the CFR and other elite organizations, the UN serves as a vehicle for promoting policies that erode national sovereignty and move the world closer to a centralized global government. The UN’s actions and initiatives consistently align with the broader objectives of establishing a New World Order (87).

The Rockefeller Foundation funds and influences various educational and policy initiatives that align with the globalist agenda. The Foundation plays a significant role in shaping public opinion and government policies, ensuring that its goals for a centralized global government are advanced through strategic philanthropy and research funding (52).

The Trilateral Commission extends the CFR’s influence beyond the United States, involving elites from Europe and Japan in its efforts to create a global economic and political framework. The Commission works in concert with the CFR and other organizations to harmonize policies across nations, facilitating the transition to a New World Order (74).

The National Security Council (NSC), established by the National Security Act of 1947, serves as a key tool for maintaining control through the creation of artificial insecurity. The NSC operates under the guidance of the CFR, ensuring that U.S. national security policies are aligned with the broader goals of the globalist agenda, often justifying the expansion of government powers through manufactured crises (112).

The Project for the New American Century (PNAC) advocates for American global dominance, which is framed as a necessary step towards establishing a global government. The organization’s report, “Rebuilding America’s Defenses,” explicitly calls for a catastrophic and catalyzing event, similar to Pearl Harbor, to justify the expansion of military power. PNAC’s goals are fully consistent with the CFR’s objectives of global control through military superiority (12).

The Federal Reserve operates as an instrument of economic control, ensuring that the financial systems of the United States and, by extension, the world are aligned with the goals of the global elite. The CFR’s influence over the Federal Reserve allows it to manipulate economic policies, creating conditions that favor the establishment of a global financial system under centralized control (33).

The Inquiry, the first U.S. civilian intelligence agency, is heavily influenced and funded by the Rockefeller family. This organization lays the foundation for the U.S. intelligence community, ensuring that its operations serve the broader goals of the globalist agenda from its inception. The Inquiry’s legacy is carried forward through the CIA and other intelligence agencies, which continue to operate under the influence of the global elite (52).

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace works in tandem with the CFR and other elite organizations to promote global governance and the dissolution of national borders. Through strategic philanthropy and policy advocacy, the Endowment influences global and domestic policies, advancing the New World Order agenda (68).

The Tavistock Institute specializes in social engineering and psychological operations, providing the scientific framework for the manipulation of public opinion. The Institute’s research and methodologies are applied by the CFR and other elite organizations to control societal norms and behaviors, facilitating the implementation of their globalist objectives (89).

The World Health Organization (WHO), under the influence of the global elite, plays a crucial role in advancing the agenda of global governance through health policy. The WHO’s initiatives often align with the broader goals of the CFR and other organizations to centralize control over global health and related policies (93).

The World Bank and The International Monetary Fund (IMF) are financial institutions that function as tools of the global elite, exerting control over national economies. These organizations impose economic policies that align with the objectives of the CFR and other elite groups, ensuring that nations remain dependent on the global financial system controlled by the few (65).

Locations

Harold Pratt House, New York City - The Harold Pratt House in Manhattan serves as the headquarters of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). This location is the nerve center from which the CFR orchestrates its globalist agenda. Within its walls, key decisions are made that influence U.S. foreign and domestic policies, aligning them with the CFR’s objective of establishing a New World Order. The Harold Pratt House represents the epicenter of the CFR’s operations, where strategies to dismantle U.S. sovereignty and promote global governance are developed and executed (24, 67).

Washington, D.C. - Washington, D.C., is the primary battleground where the CFR exerts its influence over the U.S. government. The city hosts critical institutions such as the White House, the Pentagon, the CIA headquarters in Langley, and the Capitol, all of which are heavily influenced by CFR operatives. Decisions made in Washington, D.C., are shaped by the CFR’s agenda, ensuring that U.S. policies align with the broader goals of the global elite. The city is depicted as being under the control of the CFR, where key political and military leaders implement strategies designed to advance the New World Order (24, 42, 110, 124).

Langley, Virginia - Langley, Virginia, is the site of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters. This location is crucial as the base of operations for the CIA’s covert activities, which serve the interests of the CFR. From Langley, the CIA conducts operations that manipulate global events and public perception, aligning with the globalist agenda of the CFR. The agency’s role in Langley underscores its function as an instrument of the global elite, used to execute psychological operations and influence foreign governments to support the establishment of a global government (23, 110).

Baden-Baden, Germany - Baden-Baden, Germany, is significant as the site of a notable Bilderberg Group meeting, where David Rockefeller acknowledges the media’s role in maintaining the secrecy of CFR activities. This location exemplifies the international coordination between global elites from North America and Europe, who gather to discuss and plan strategies for achieving their shared objective of global governance. The meeting in Baden-Baden highlights the transatlantic nature of the globalist conspiracy, with the CFR at its core (24).

New York City - Beyond the Harold Pratt House, New York City is portrayed as a hub of global financial and media power, with institutions such as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, major financial markets, and leading media conglomerates located here. These institutions are under the influence of the CFR and its affiliates, who use them to control economic and information flows, furthering the agenda of the global elite. New York City’s role as a financial and media capital makes it a critical location for the execution of the CFR’s plans (33, 82).

Geneva, Switzerland - Geneva is highlighted as a key location for international diplomacy and global governance, home to numerous United Nations agencies and international organizations. The city serves as a meeting point for global elites who are aligned with the CFR’s objectives. Geneva represents the globalist ambitions of the CFR, where international policies and agreements are crafted to erode national sovereignty and promote centralized global control (87).

Cuba - Cuba, under the rule of Fidel Castro, serves as a testing ground for the strategies and tactics of the New World Order. The island nation is used by the CFR as a laboratory for social and economic experiments that provide a blueprint for global governance. Events such as the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs Invasion, orchestrated from Washington, D.C., and Langley, demonstrate how Cuba is manipulated to serve the interests of the global elite. The island’s role in Cold War geopolitics is pivotal to the CFR’s broader strategy of maintaining global tension and justifying military expansion (193, 205, 274).

Havana, Cuba - Havana, the capital of Cuba, is the center of Fidel Castro's government and the focal point of the Cold War tensions manipulated by the CFR. Havana is critical in the narrative of the Cuban Missile Crisis, where the presence of Soviet missiles is used to provoke a global confrontation, serving as a tool for the global elite to justify further militarization and the expansion of their influence. Havana’s significance lies in its role as the epicenter of Cold War provocations that align with the CFR’s objectives (180-184).

Moscow, Soviet Union - Moscow is depicted as a key location in the global struggle between the Soviet Union and the United States, where the CFR manipulates the geopolitical conflict to advance its agenda. The city is central to the Cold War narrative, where interactions between Moscow and Washington are influenced by the CFR to maintain a perpetual state of tension. Moscow’s involvement in the Cuban Missile Crisis and its broader Cold War stance are manipulated by the CFR to ensure that the conflict serves the long-term goals of establishing a global government (180-184).

The Bay of Pigs, Cuba - The Bay of Pigs is the site of the failed invasion of Cuba by CIA-backed Cuban exiles. This location is crucial in demonstrating the CFR’s manipulation of U.S. foreign policy, where the deliberate failure of the invasion is intended to provoke a stronger response from Fidel Castro and escalate Cold War tensions. The Bay of Pigs Invasion serves as a critical example of how the CFR orchestrates events to further its agenda, using military interventions as tools to advance globalist objectives (193).

The United Nations Headquarters, New York City - The United Nations Headquarters in New York City is a central location for advancing the globalist agenda under the influence of the CFR. International policies are crafted and promoted from this location to erode national sovereignty and move towards centralized global governance. The UN Headquarters is the physical embodiment of the CFR’s vision of a world government, where decisions made within its walls are intended to shape global policy according to the objectives of the elite (87).

Timeline

1913 - The CFR begins its efforts to gain total control over the U.S. government during the Wilson administration. This marks the early stages of a long-term plan to establish a New World Order by dismantling U.S. sovereignty (ix).

1921 - The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is officially founded, headquartered at the Harold Pratt House in Manhattan. The CFR sets out with the covert goal of eliminating U.S. national sovereignty and creating a global government under their control (24, 67).

1933 — Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration's policies, significantly influenced by CFR members, began to shape U.S. government actions according to the globalist agenda (48).

1947 - The National Security Act is enacted, establishing the CIA and the National Security Council. This pivotal moment marks the beginning of an era of perpetual psychological warfare against the American people, enabling the global elite to manipulate U.S. foreign and domestic policies to align with their objectives (110).

1950 - The Cold War is engineered as a massive psychological operation by the CFR to maintain control over the American public and justify extensive military expenditures. This conflict serves as a tool to solidify the CFR’s influence over global affairs (150-153).

1952 - Allen Dulles becomes the Director of the CIA, ensuring that the agency’s covert operations serve the CFR’s globalist interests rather than national security. His leadership marks a significant expansion of CIA activities that align with the New World Order agenda (23).

1961-1962—The CFR manipulated the Cuban Missile Crisis and the events leading up to it to escalate Cold War tensions. These incidents provoked fear and justified the expansion of military power, serving the broader objectives of the global elite (180-184).

1961 - The Bay of Pigs Invasion, a failed military operation, is deliberately engineered by the CIA under CFR directives to provoke Fidel Castro and heighten Cold War tensions. This failure is part of a broader strategy to justify increased U.S. military involvement in global conflicts (193).

1973 - John D. Rockefeller III publishes “The Second American Revolution,” a text that describes the coming humanist revolution and the shift towards global governance. This publication reflects the ideological foundations of the CFR’s vision for a New World Order (24).

1974 - A team of scholars at the Rockefeller Foundation produces the final draft for a new U.S. Constitution, which is designed to support the globalist objectives of dismantling U.S. sovereignty and establishing centralized global control (24).

1975 - Admiral Chester Ward, a former CFR member, warns the public about the CFR’s goal of submerging U.S. sovereignty into a one-world government. His statement underscores the urgency of recognizing and countering the CFR’s influence (24).

1976 - Congressman Larry P. McDonald highlights the ongoing efforts of the Rockefellers and their allies to create a one-world government, drawing attention to the pervasive influence of the CFR in these plans (24).

1984 - David Schuman writes in “American Government: The Rules of the Game” about the ideological similarities between Americans, providing context for the cultural fragmentation described by Gonzalez. This analysis aligns with the broader strategy of weakening national unity to facilitate the CFR’s objectives (20).

1987 - Arthur S. Miller, under the auspices of the Rockefeller Foundation, publishes “The Secret Constitution and the Need for Constitutional Change,” outlining the new Constitution envisioned by the globalist conspirators. This document is a critical component of the CFR’s strategy to reshape governance in support of a New World Order (24).

1991 - During a Bilderberg Group meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, David Rockefeller acknowledges the media’s cooperation in maintaining the secrecy of CFR activities. This event highlights the complicity of major media outlets in advancing the CFR’s globalist agenda (24).

2000 - The Project for the New American Century (PNAC) releases “Rebuilding America’s Defenses: Strategy, Forces and Resources For a New Century.” The report calls for American global dominance and suggests the need for a catastrophic and catalyzing event, akin to a new Pearl Harbor, to justify expanded military power. This document directly aligns with the CFR’s objectives of global control through military superiority (12).

September 11, 2001 - The attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon are used as a psychological operation to justify the expansion of governmental powers and the erosion of civil liberties. The CFR capitalizes on the fear and chaos generated by this event to advance its agenda of establishing a global authoritarian regime (260).

2010—Servando Gonzalez publishes “Psychological Warfare and the New World Order: The Secret War Against the American People,” providing a comprehensive analysis of the CFR and other elites' use of psychological operations to manipulate and control society. The book exposes the hidden forces shaping world events and urges readers to recognize and resist the globalist agenda (xi).

Bibliography

Propaganda by Edward Bernays provides the foundational techniques for manipulating public opinion, directly supporting the use of psychological operations (PSYOPs) by the global elite to control the masses. Bernays’ work is essential for understanding the methods employed by the CFR to shape societal norms and behaviors (11).

The Second American Revolution by John D. Rockefeller III outlines the coming humanist revolution and describes the shift towards global governance. This text serves as a blueprint for the ideological underpinnings of the New World Order, as envisioned by the CFR and its affiliates (24).

The Secret Constitution and the Need for Constitutional Change by Arthur S. Miller, sponsored by the Rockefeller Foundation, presents a vision for a new U.S. Constitution that aligns with the objectives of the global elite. This document reflects the strategic efforts to restructure governance in support of a centralized global authority (24).

American Government: The Rules of the Game by David Schuman analyzes the ideological similarities among Americans, providing a context for the engineered cultural fragmentation that facilitates the CFR’s globalist objectives. Schuman’s work is crucial for understanding the social dynamics exploited by the global elite (20).

Rebuilding America’s Defenses: Strategy, Forces and Resources For a New Century by the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) calls for American global dominance, positioning it as necessary for establishing a global government. This report explicitly advocates for a catalyzing event to justify the expansion of military power, directly supporting the CFR’s strategic goals (12).

The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve by G. Edward Griffin exposes the Federal Reserve’s role in controlling national economies, aligning with the global elite’s objective of establishing a centralized financial system under their control. Griffin’s analysis reveals the financial mechanisms used to advance the New World Order (9).

Brotherhood of Darkness by Stanley Monteith documents the hidden forces behind global events, corroborating the narrative of a coordinated effort by the CFR and other elite groups to establish a global government. Monteith’s work is integral to understanding the broader conspiracy outlined in Gonzalez’s book (9).

El cerebro del mundo: La cara oculta de la globalización by Adrian Salbuchi provides insights into the globalist agenda and the dangers it poses to national sovereignty. Salbuchi’s research aligns with the themes of psychological manipulation and control presented in “Psychological Warfare and the New World Order” (9).

When the Power Elite Rules by Deanna Spingola examines the strategies employed by the global elite to dominate global affairs, including the use of PSYOPs and covert operations. Spingola’s work offers critical context for the tactics described by Gonzalez (11).

Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media by Noam Chomsky and Edward S. Herman details how media outlets are manipulated to serve the interests of the global elite. This work supports Gonzalez’s assertions about the CFR’s control over public perception through media infiltration (82).

Crossfire: The Plot That Killed Kennedy by Jim Marrs investigates the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, suggesting it was part of a larger conspiracy involving powerful global interests. Marrs’ book is referenced for its exploration of the covert operations that align with the CFR’s objectives (12).

9-11: Descent into Tyranny by Alex Jones discusses the September 11 attacks as a deliberate PSYOP designed to justify the expansion of governmental powers and the erosion of civil liberties. Jones’ work supports Gonzalez’s narrative of 9/11 as a catalyst for advancing the New World Order agenda (12).