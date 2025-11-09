Princes of the Yen Explainer

Princes of the Yen

Dive into the shocking economic expose, Princes of the Yen: Japan’s Central Bankers and the Transformation of the Economy, by eminent economist and accurate strategist Richard A. Werner. This compelling explainer video, hailed as a “powerful work” by ex-Vice Minister of Finance Eisuke Sakakibara, pulls back the curtains to reveal the true masterminds behind Japan’s prolonged recession and devastating asset bubble. Discover how a handful of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) elite—the powerful “princes” including Yasushi Mieno, Toshihiko Fukui, Haruo Maekawa, and Tadashi Sasaki—intentionally distorted financial policies to reshape the nation’s economic structure. The key to this clandestine control was the extralegal and secretive “window guidance”, a system of direct credit allocation quotas used to determine the precise amount of credit creation in the economy.

Discover how Mieno and Fukui contributed to the massive credit bubble of the 1980s, which led to excessive bank loans being directed into real estate and stocks, resulting in soaring land prices. Critically, the video examines how the same elite consciously chose to prolong the recession of the 1990s, thereby hindering government stimulus attempts. Their objective was a radical structural transformation—dismantling the successful postwar “controlled war economy” to implement an “American-style liberalized economy”. Watch as Werner documents the resulting defeat of the powerful Ministry of Finance (MoF) / Ōkurashō and the triumph of the Bank of Japan, which secured its ultimate prize: legal central bank independence. Find out why, despite lowering interest rates, the BoJ princes consistently opposed policies that would have ended deflation, and why Japanese people should heed this analysis explaining why their recession continued for over ten years.

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

Share