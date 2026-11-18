This is the follow-up to Part 1 of the podcast with Mrs. Heritage History, from Heritage-History.com, covering Phoenician Spain. Phoenician Spain—the First Globalists: Conversos, Caballeros, Court Jews, and Kabbalists Part 2 features producers The Duke Report and Mrs. Heritage History tracing Sephardic and converso networks from fifteenth-century Spain through Portugal, Amsterdam, the Mediterranean, and Oliver Cromwell’s England.

Solomon Ha-Levi and the Santa Maria Family

Mrs. Heritage History resumes with Solomon Ha-Levi, chief rabbi of Burgos and a leading court official in Castile. He converted to Christianity around 1390, adopted the name Paul de Santa Maria, became Bishop of Cartagena in 1403 and Bishop of Burgos in 1415, and served as chancellor, royal diplomat, keeper of the royal seal, and tutor to John II.

Paul de Santa Maria promoted conversion and wrote the anti-Jewish Laws of Valladolid in 1412, which required Jews to live separately from Christians. His siblings and children entered Christian institutions and influential families. Gonzalo García became Bishop of Plasencia, Alfonso de Cartagena became Bishop of Burgos, Pedro de Cartagena represented Burgos in the Castilian Cortes, and María de Santa Maria married into the Covarrubias family. Other relatives joined the Maluenda, Núñez de Toledo, Méndez, Rodríguez, and Sarabia families.

His wife, Juana Benveniste, remained Jewish and moved within a family that claimed descent from King David. Their son Todros moved to Genoa with Maluenda merchant relatives, preserving a Jewish branch alongside the family’s converso lines.

Conversos, Caballeros, and New Spain

A Santa Maria descendant married into the Carvajal family of Plasencia in Extremadura, creating the Carvajal–Santa Maria network. Mrs. Heritage History associates this extended family with conquistadors and colonial officials connected to Francisco Pizarro, Hernán Cortés, Francisco de Orellana, Trujillo, and the governance of New Spain.

The presentation uses Roger Louis Martínez-Dávila’s Creating Conversos to describe Jewish daughters marrying into Christian military-order families. These marriages joined administrative and commercial expertise with the land, titles, and military roles of the caballeros. Hundreds of descendants later moved into Spanish America as governors, treasurers, clergy, merchants, and conquistadors.

Converso Influence Within the Jesuits

Juan Alfonso de Polanco, a great-great-grandnephew of Solomon Ha-Levi, served as secretary to Ignatius of Loyola and managed Jesuit correspondence. He continued under Diego Laínez and Francis Borgia. Antonio Possevino, an Italian converso, later assumed a similar secretarial role.

Mrs. Heritage History also names Diego Laínez, Jerónimo Nadal, Alfonso Salmerón, Giovanni Eliano, and Cardinal Francisco de Toledo among the conversos who shaped early Jesuit activity. Laínez and Salmerón served as papal theologians at the Council of Trent, where Catholic leaders standardized doctrine, liturgy, catechisms, clerical training, and church government.

The discussion connects Ignatius of Loyola, Francis Borgia, Andrés de Oviedo, Baltasar Álvarez, and Teresa of Ávila with investigations involving the Alumbrados, a Spanish spiritual movement whose name means “illuminated ones.” Mrs. Heritage History then follows this theme to the suppression of the Jesuits in 1773 and Adam Weishaupt’s formation of the Bavarian Illuminati in 1776.

La Nación and the Sephardic Trading Network

After 1492, Sephardic families built the international trading network called La Nación. Family members operated under Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Huguenot, and Muslim identities, which allowed related merchants to trade across hostile religious jurisdictions.

Lisbon and Rabat provided early Atlantic bases. Seville received American bullion, while Genoese financiers and the Bank of Saint George redirected wealth toward Genoa and Antwerp. Cosimo de’ Medici welcomed Sephardic merchants into Florence and Pisa, and the Medici later developed Livorno as a major port. Catherine de’ Medici permitted conversos to settle in Bordeaux and Bayonne.

After Spanish forces sacked Antwerp in 1576, merchants shifted commerce toward Amsterdam. Hamburg joined the northern network, while Salonika, Smyrna, Aleppo, Sidon, Alexandria, Cairo, Kaffa, and Tana connected Mediterranean, Ottoman, Black Sea, and Asian routes. Spanish merchants also linked Manila with Acapulco, Mexico, Seville, and the Atlantic economy.

Who governed this dispersed commercial nation? Sephardic communities established councils called Ma’amadot. Wealthy merchant families controlled these councils and regulated taxation, marriage, education, charity, books, behavior, and trade. Mrs. Heritage History names the Pinto, Lopes Suasso, Belmonte, Delmonte, Pereira, Teixeira, Mendes, Lindo, da Costa, Mocatta, Montefiore, Aguilar, Franco, Salvador, Senior, Maduro, Monsanto, Gomez, Seixas, Hendricks, Nathan, Levy, Cardozo, Lopez, and Rivera families.

War Provisioning and Financial Power

The episode identifies war provisioning as a central source of commercial power. Sephardic merchants supplied bullion, grain, gunpowder, ships, intelligence, and credit during the Ottoman–Venetian Wars, Dutch Revolt, French Wars of Religion, English Civil War, Anglo-Dutch Wars, Anglo-Spanish War, Franco-Dutch War, Glorious Revolution, and Great Turkish War.

Through these conflicts, financiers learned that republics offered predictable commercial structures, intelligence protected trading operations, and hidden wealth preserved influence. Religious and dynastic warfare increased demand for loans, provisions, shipping, and diplomatic intermediaries.

Portugal and the Rise of London

Mrs. Heritage History identifies Portugal as the crucial bridge into English power. The Anglo-Portuguese alliance grew through fourteenth-century marriages involving John of Gaunt’s children and continued after Portugal regained independence from Spain in 1640.

Charles II married Catherine of Braganza in 1661. Her dowry gave England Bombay, Tangier, and trading privileges at Portuguese ports, which accelerated the British East India Company’s growth. Portuguese commercial access gave English merchants entry into an established global network.

Cromwell and the Return to England

Antonio Fernández Carvajal supplied Oliver Cromwell’s army with silver bullion, grain, gunpowder, and intelligence for spymaster John Thurloe. Carvajal and Rabbi Menasseh ben Israel promoted the formal return of Jews to England. Menasseh’s Hope of Israel argued that Israelites had reached America and must disperse among the nations before the Messiah could arrive.

The speakers question the authenticity of letters linking Jewish financial support, Charles I’s execution, and readmission, then concentrate on the documented chronology. Cromwell permitted Jewish settlement in 1656 despite opposition from English merchants. He also conquered Ireland under financial arrangements that transferred confiscated land to City of London investors who had funded military operations.

The episode closes in London, where Portuguese access, Sephardic trade, military provisioning, intelligence, and Cromwell’s policies joined a commercial network that had expanded for generations across Iberia, the Mediterranean, the Atlantic, and the Ottoman world.

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