This podcast covers Phoenician Spain — the First Globalists: Conversos, Caballeros, Court Jews, and Kabbalists features Peter Duke and Mrs. Heritage History, from Heritage-History.com, examining the administrators, military orders, financiers, tax farmers, noble families, and Kabbalists who shaped Iberian power from the Reconquista through the reign of Isabella of Castile.

Phoenician Iberia and the Christian Reconquest

Mrs. Heritage History begins with Phoenician settlement in Iberia around 1000 BC, followed by Roman conquest around 200 BC, Visigothic conquest in 472, and Muslim conquest in 711. Phoenician merchants drew silver and gold from Cádiz, the Guadalquivir Valley, Seville, and Córdoba, which connected Iberian mines and agricultural estates with Mediterranean commerce.

The Córdoba Caliphate fell in 1031, leaving Almoravid military rulers without the caliphate’s religious authority. When Alfonso VI captured Toledo in 1085, Jewish tax collectors, diplomats, merchants, and advisers transferred their services to the Christian rulers of León and Castile. Christian monarchs granted noble titles to officials who had already managed revenue and trade under Muslim authority.

How could Christian kings govern newly captured cities while continuing their campaigns? They retained experienced administrators who could collect taxes, provision armies, negotiate loans, manage estates, and connect royal courts with merchant networks.

Caballeros and the Iberian Military Orders

The First Crusade began in 1095. Portugal and Aragon granted estates to the Knights Templar in 1128, and crusaders traveling toward the Holy Land diverted to Portugal during the Second Crusade in 1147. They joined Genoese forces and Templars at Lisbon, Almería, and Tortosa.

Iberian rulers founded military orders to hold conquered territory. León and Castile supported the Order of Alcántara in 1156, the Order of Calatrava in 1158, and the Order of Santiago in 1170. Aragon established the Order of Montesa in 1317, while Portugal supported the Order of Aviz and the Order of Christ. After authorities suppressed the Templars, these orders acquired Templar estates and expanded their economic reach.

The Christian victory at Las Navas de Tolosa in 1212 prepared the advance toward Córdoba and Seville in 1236. Military orders, churches, and the crown gained extensive farms, villages, grazing lands, and plantations across the conquered territory.

Land, Merino Wool, and Tax Farming

Merino wool became Spain’s leading export. Sheep guilds exercised grazing rights across northern and central Spain, while southern estates produced olives, grain, fruit, and other crops through long-established irrigation systems. Merchants transported Spanish wool to textile centers in Flanders.

Royal officials collected sales taxes through guilds and town councils, customs fees at ports, tolls on roads and bridges, and levies on food and wool. Church officials collected a tenth of agricultural production and livestock. Tax farmers called arrendadores paid monarchs in advance for collection rights, then hired Christian agents to enforce royal demands in markets and transportation corridors.

Court Jews and Royal Administration

Judíos cortesanos worked directly for monarchs and military orders. Their networks included military provisioners, merchants, stonemasons, bullion suppliers, minters, moneylenders, notaries, and lawyers. Contadores mastered bookkeeping and advanced arithmetic through family apprenticeships, Hebrew numerical symbols, and mathematical problem-solving traditions.

These officials handled far more than lending. They arranged construction, supplied soldiers, minted currency, transferred property, prepared contracts, negotiated royal debts, and maintained accounts. Their command of administrative systems gave them central roles within Iberian government.

Mrs. Heritage History argues that many wealthy Jewish families who managed royal and military-order finances converted to Christianity after the pogroms of 1391, preserving their court positions through Christian identities and noble marriages.

The Ha-Levi Abulafia Dynasty

The discussion identifies the Ha-Levi Abulafia dynasty as a prominent network of Talmudic authorities, court financiers, poets, and royal advisers. Family members claimed Levite heritage and used the title Nasi, meaning prince. Their documented centers included Toledo and Burgos, where elites settled after leaving Córdoba.

Judah Ha-Levi gained renown as a poet and religious writer before his death in 1141. Mrs. Heritage History also connects the dynasty with Moses de León, whom she identifies as the author of the Zohar around 1280, and with the later Kabbalist movements of Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank.

The Castilian Civil War

Peter the Cruel fought his illegitimate half-brother Henry of Trastámara from 1351 to 1369. Peter allied with England, Portugal, and Edward the Black Prince. Henry gained support from Burgundy, France, and the Guzmán and Álvarez families. Mercenaries turned the Castilian struggle into an Iberian theater of the Hundred Years’ War.

Jewish financiers initially supported Peter. Henry attacked Jewish communities to fund his army and build popular support. Peter eventually turned against Samuel Ha-Levi, his treasurer and chief financial administrator, whom he tortured and killed in 1361. Ha-Levi’s death fractured Peter’s administrative coalition, and influential Jewish factions transferred their allegiance to Henry.

The Pogroms of 1391

John I of Castile died at age 32 in 1390, and both sons later died young. His death preceded ten months of violence that began in Seville and spread across Castile and Aragon. Thousands died, mobs looted Jewish districts, creditors lost their records, and many families accepted baptism.

The pogroms produced a major wave of elite conversions approximately a century before the 1492 expulsion. By Isabella’s reign, conversos occupied crucial posts at court. Abraham Senior served as chief tax collector. Luis de Santángel served as chamberlain and promoted Columbus. Fernando de Pulgar worked as secretary and chronicler. Alfonso de la Cavallería served as chancellor of Aragon, lawyer, and judge. Tomás de Torquemada served as Isabella’s confessor and directed the Inquisition. Portuguese financier Isaac Abravanel helped fund the Granada War.

This concentration of converso advisers frames the episode’s closing argument: conversion, marriage, finance, and court service had already placed interconnected families throughout Spain’s governing institutions before Columbus sailed and the crown issued the Alhambra Decree.

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