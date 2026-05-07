Opening & Personal Context (00:00–04:00)

James welcomes Peter back after a previous popular appearance. Introduction and sponsor segment covering precious metals investment.

House Fire & Materialism (03:35–08:00)

Peter discusses losing everything in the Pacific Palisades fire and the philosophical implications. References his mother’s wisdom: “In the end, it’s just stuff.” Explores how we define ourselves through material possessions and consumer culture, citing the Society of the Spectacle.

Media Manipulation & The DVD Anecdote (05:00–07:30)

Peter shares a story from his Microsoft consulting days about why people buy DVDs they never watch—revealing that much of what we acquire is about signaling to others, not personal use.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming & Epistemology (22:00–25:00)

Introduction to epistemology as “how you know things.” Peter explains why we’re living in an epistemological war—a battle over belief systems and the sources of information we trust. Discussion of media as a tool for belief manipulation, more cost-effective than kinetic warfare.

The Etymology of “Media” & Historical Control (22:30–23:00)

Peter explores the word “media” and its etymological connection to brainwashing and narrative control throughout history.

Iran, Gaza & Geopolitical Narratives (24:00–26:00)

Peter applies his epistemological lens to current Middle Eastern conflicts, focusing on the stories told rather than individual events. Discussion of the “control grid” and land clearing (Pacific Palisades & Gaza parallels).

Jesus as a Teacher of Epistemology (37:00–40:00)

Reframing Christian teaching as practical tools for discerning truth in a “truth-free environment.” Jesus’s methods as a toolkit for navigating controlled belief systems. Lower-case “c” Catholicism and universalism.

The Meaning of “Meek” (45:00–47:00)

The mistranslation of biblical meekness as weakness rather than reserved strength. How this changes our understanding of “the meek shall inherit the earth.”

Christian Orthodoxy vs. Roman Christianity (47:00–50:00)

Discussion of different Christian traditions and the corruptions within institutional Christianity. Peter’s observation that many church fathers got the hermeneutics wrong.

Large Language Models & Biblical Research (56:00–59:00)

Peter’s methodology for biblical scholarship using AI tools: prompting LLMs to analyze original Koine Greek texts (oldest Vatican Library manuscripts) rather than relying on various translations (King James, Vulgate, etc.). The power and pitfalls of language models.

The Septuagint Controversy (58:00–59:30)

Discussion of whether the Old Testament’s Septuagint was originally Greek and later translated to Hebrew in the 6th century—and the absence of evidence for “Old Hebrew” as a distinct ancient language.

Belief Systems as Social Control (59:00–60:00)

How epistemological analysis reveals that entire belief systems (religion, education, media) are tools for managing populations and controlling behavior.

British Monarchy & The Phrygian Cap (90:00–93:00)

Analysis of the Crown’s symbolism (Phrygian cap in a golden cage) as a metaphor for the Windsors’ position. The British royal family as “freed slaves” serving the City of London Crown Corporation oligarchy.

The Two Questions Awakening People Ask (92:00–94:00)

Peter identifies the two existential questions people confront when awakening: “Where can I go?” and “How can I save my stuff?” Jesus’s answer: Give it all away. Peter’s house fire as a form of enforced surrender.

Relocation & Systemic Inescapability (93:00–95:00)

Analysis of whether there are safe places to escape the global control systems. Discussion of migrations to Arizona, Nevada, Nashville, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho—and why geographic relocation offers no real escape.

Chemtrails & Environmental Warfare (94:00–95:00)

Brief discussion of chemtrails as weather/atmospheric manipulation, with James noting occasional “treatlets” of blue skies between chemtrail coverage.

The Charlie Kirk Assassination as Narrative Control (104:00–108:00)

Peter analyzes the Charlie Kirk assassination as either a real event or an alternate reality game (ARG)—in either case, serving as a controlling narrative. Discussion of how real people may or may not be killed, but the story is what matters for epistemological control.

Geopolitical Cover Stories (105:00–108:00)

How the Kirk narrative ties to larger Mideast goals (Syria and Iran takeover, per Wesley Clark’s 7-country plan). The “alternate reality game” framework for understanding modern political theater.

Trump’s Approval Ratings & Narrative Control (106:00–108:00)

Peter suggests Trump’s 17% approval would be 3% if Charlie Kirk were still alive, illustrating how narrative control shapes political viability.

Where to Find Peter’s Work (123:00–125:00)

Substack : dukereport.substack.com or dukereport.com

Books & Research : dukereportbooks.com (900 books with 1,500-word summaries)

Podcast Episodes : 30-minute summaries available for most books

Video Explainers : 6–8 minute videos for 300+ books

Weekly Podcast: Peter releases new podcast content approximately once per week

Closing (123:00–126:00)

Discussion of Peter’s service orientation and commitment to truth-seeking. Final remarks on supporting independent creators and the value of his research compilation.

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