📜 Official and Revisionist Stories

December 7, 1941 - Tarpley introduces the topic of Pearl Harbor, stating that he will challenge both the official story and the widely accepted revisionist theory. He notes that the attack led to the sinking of several semi-obsolete battleships and the deaths of around 3,000 people, which prompted the U.S. entry into World War II. 00:01:19

🕵️‍♂️ Roosevelt’s Alleged Foreknowledge

Revisionist Theories - Tarpley addresses the revisionist theories that accuse President Franklin D. Roosevelt of provoking Japan into war and having prior knowledge of the attack, suggesting that Roosevelt deliberately withheld intelligence from Admiral Kimmel and General Short. 00:04:40

🤝 Churchill’s Conspiracy

Winston Churchill - Tarpley argues that there was indeed a conspiracy, but Roosevelt was not the mastermind. Instead, he claims that British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was the key figure, aiming to involve the U.S. in World War II to save the British Empire. Churchill’s lifelong animosity towards the United States and his desperation to maintain British naval supremacy drove him to manipulate events. 00:03:30

🏛️ Invisible Government

British and American Financial Elites - Tarpley introduces the concept of the “invisible government,” a covert alliance between British and American financial elites like JP Morgan and Rockefeller, who manipulated events to ensure U.S. involvement in the war. This group, according to Tarpley, held more loyalty to the British Empire than to the American people. 00:08:00

🗺️ British Geopolitical Strategy

Geopolitical Manipulation - He discusses British geopolitical strategies, including allying with one power to undermine another, and how this manipulation extended to creating conflicts between Japan and the U.S. by giving Japan control over strategic islands. Tarpley highlights how the British facilitated Japanese expansion in the Pacific to set up future conflicts with the United States. 00:19:00

⚔️ Pre-War U.S. and British Naval Rivalry

Naval Arms Race - The U.S. and Britain experienced significant tension over naval supremacy in the 1920s, with various crises and agreements like the Washington Naval Conference, which aimed to prevent an arms race but ultimately contributed to the conditions leading to Pearl Harbor. Tarpley notes that the disarmament agreements disproportionately affected the U.S., weakening its naval power relative to Japan. 00:21:11

🇯🇵 Japan’s Strategic Position

Pacific Islands - Tarpley details how the strategic positioning of Japanese-controlled islands in the Pacific, such as the Marshall, Mariana, Caroline, and Gilbert Islands, created significant obstacles for U.S. supply lines and contributed to the pre-programmed clash set up by the British. These islands, given to Japan under the guise of League of Nations mandates, strategically blocked U.S. supply routes in the Pacific. 00:26:45

🔍 Historical Precedents

USS Maine Explosion and McKinley’s Assassination - He draws parallels between the Pearl Harbor attack and earlier events like the USS Maine explosion in 1898 and President McKinley’s assassination in 1901, suggesting a pattern of false flag operations and manipulation by elite groups. Tarpley argues that these events were similarly used to provoke war and achieve geopolitical objectives. 00:11:14 00:11:20

💼 Influence of Financial Elites

Financial Manipulation - Tarpley emphasizes the role of financial elites in shaping global events, citing their involvement in both World Wars and their continued influence through institutions like the Federal Reserve and international banking networks. He describes how these elites’ financial interests often dictated their geopolitical maneuvers. 00:13:00

📅 Long-term Implications

U.S.-British Relations and Global Politics - Tarpley concludes by discussing the long-term implications of his theory for understanding U.S.-British relations and the broader influence of financial and political elites on global politics. He suggests that recognizing these patterns can provide deeper insights into contemporary geopolitical strategies and the ongoing impact of historical manipulations. 00:45:00

Critiques of Churchill

Churchill’s Treachery - Tarpley describes Churchill as a lifelong hater of the United States, driven by a need to preserve the British Empire. He accuses Churchill of using underhanded tactics and manipulation to draw the U.S. into World War II. Tarpley also criticizes Churchill’s glorification by neoconservatives and asserts that Churchill’s actions were primarily motivated by imperialist ambitions. 00:05:30

Anglo-American Relations - Tarpley emphasizes Churchill’s role in fostering antagonism between the U.S. and Britain. He points to Churchill’s efforts to maintain British naval supremacy and his strategic manipulations to ensure U.S. involvement in global conflicts. Tarpley highlights speeches and actions by Churchill that underscored his determination to keep the U.S. subservient to British interests. 00:28:32

Imperialist Motivations - Churchill’s efforts to manipulate the geopolitical landscape, including supporting Japanese expansion to create conflicts with the U.S., are discussed by Tarpley. He argues that Churchill’s actions were aimed at preserving British dominance at the expense of American interests. 00:19:00

FAQ

What is Webster Tarpley’s main argument regarding Pearl Harbor?

Webster Tarpley challenges both the official and revisionist stories of Pearl Harbor. He argues that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was not the mastermind behind the conspiracy to provoke Japan into attacking Pearl Harbor. Instead, he posits that Roosevelt was a victim of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Winston Churchill and elements of the British government and American financial elites. Tarpley’s perspective suggests that the attack was a false flag operation aimed at dragging the United States into World War II to save the British Empire. 00:02:00

Who does Tarpley identify as the main conspirator behind the Pearl Harbor attack?

Tarpley identifies Winston Churchill as the primary conspirator behind the Pearl Harbor attack. Churchill, according to Tarpley, had a crucial need to involve the United States in World War II as quickly as possible to ensure the survival of the British Empire. He argues that Churchill, a lifelong hater of the United States, orchestrated events to provoke Japan into attacking Pearl Harbor, thus compelling the U.S. to join the war. 00:03:30

What is the role of the “invisible government” in Tarpley’s theory?

The “invisible government” in Tarpley’s theory refers to a covert alliance of British and American financial elites who operated behind the scenes to influence major historical events. This group included figures such as JP Morgan, Rockefeller, and other members of the financial cabal. Tarpley suggests that these elites were more loyal to the British Empire than to the American people and played a crucial role in orchestrating the events that led to the U.S. involvement in World War II. 00:08:00

How does Tarpley describe the U.S. political and military landscape during this period?

Tarpley describes significant internal disagreements within the U.S. military and political leadership regarding naval policy and imperialism during the lead-up to Pearl Harbor. He highlights the existence of pro-British and anti-British factions within the U.S. Navy and the broader political establishment. These divisions affected the U.S. strategic decisions and responses to the evolving global conflict. 00:14:30

What does Tarpley say about the British geopolitical strategy?

Tarpley explains that British geopolitical strategy often involved allying with one power to undermine another, a tactic aimed at maintaining British dominance. This strategy led to the strategic manipulation of global conflicts to serve British interests. During the interwar period, for example, the British supported Japan’s expansionist moves in the Pacific to create a conflict between Japan and the United States, thereby weakening both potential rivals. 00:19:00

How does Tarpley connect the Pearl Harbor conspiracy to broader historical patterns?

Tarpley connects the Pearl Harbor conspiracy to a broader historical pattern of British manipulation and treachery. He draws parallels between Churchill’s actions and earlier instances of British geopolitical maneuvers, suggesting a long-standing tradition of using strategic alliances and conflicts to maintain British supremacy. Tarpley also ties these actions to a historical lineage tracing back to Venetian tactics, emphasizing a pattern of deceit and manipulation. 00:25:00

What role did financial elites play in the lead-up to Pearl Harbor, according to Tarpley?

According to Tarpley, a cabal of British and American financial elites played a critical role in the lead-up to Pearl Harbor. These elites, including prominent financiers like JP Morgan and Rockefeller, were part of an “invisible government” that manipulated events to ensure the U.S. would enter World War II. Tarpley argues that these financial elites were more loyal to the British Empire and worked behind the scenes to orchestrate the conditions leading to the Pearl Harbor attack. 00:30:00

How does Tarpley critique the common revisionist theory about FDR’s role in Pearl Harbor?

Tarpley critiques the common revisionist theory that President Roosevelt had foreknowledge of the Pearl Harbor attack and allowed it to happen to provoke U.S. entry into World War II. He argues that this theory overlooks the influence of the “invisible government” and the real conspirators, primarily Winston Churchill and his allies. Tarpley asserts that Roosevelt was not the orchestrator but rather a target and victim of this larger conspiracy. 00:35:00

What evidence does Tarpley provide to support his claims about Churchill’s motives?

To support his claims about Churchill’s motives, Tarpley cites historical evidence of Churchill’s need for U.S. involvement in World War II to preserve the British Empire. He points to Churchill’s documented antagonism towards the United States and his strategic maneuvers to provoke Japan into attacking Pearl Harbor. Tarpley also references Churchill’s geopolitical strategy of creating conflicts to maintain British dominance and the role of financial elites in supporting these efforts. 00:40:00

How does Tarpley view the long-term implications of his Pearl Harbor theory?

Tarpley views the long-term implications of his Pearl Harbor theory as significant for understanding the dynamics of Anglo-American relations and the influence of financial elites on global politics. He suggests that recognizing the role of the “invisible government” and British manipulation in historical events can provide deeper insights into contemporary geopolitical strategies and the ongoing influence of financial and political elites. 00:45:00

Timeline

Key Events in Webster Tarpley’s Lecture on Pearl Harbor Attack

1898 - The USS Maine explodes in Havana Harbor, an event often linked to the start of the Spanish-American War. Tarpley discusses the theory that this was a false flag operation similar to Pearl Harbor. 00:11:14

1901 - President William McKinley is assassinated by Leon Czolgosz, an event Tarpley connects to the actions of British agents and the invisible government. 00:11:20

1916 - The U.S. passes a Navy bill to build ten new battleships and six battle cruisers, aiming to surpass the British Royal Navy. 00:21:11

November 1918 - Winston Churchill addresses the House of Commons, emphasizing the need to maintain British naval supremacy. 00:28:32

1919 - The British foreign office official suggests that in the event of a war between the U.S. and Japan, Britain would likely side with Japan despite natural sympathies towards America. 00:29:57

1920-1921 - The U.S. and Britain come close to war over battleships, highlighting the tension between the two nations. 00:30:36

1923 - President Warren G. Harding dies after a visit to Vancouver, British Columbia, possibly due to poisoning, according to Tarpley. 00:34:27

1927-1930 - Another period of U.S.-British tension over cruisers, further demonstrating the ongoing naval rivalry. 00:30:45

1936 - Franklin D. Roosevelt runs a radical political campaign, openly welcoming the hatred of economic royalists and Wall Street oligarchs. 00:41:02

October 8, 1940 - Admiral Richardson meets with President Roosevelt, expressing the Navy’s distrust and lack of confidence in civilian leadership regarding the Pacific war strategy. 00:44:10

December 7, 1941 - The attack on Pearl Harbor results in the sinking of about half a dozen semi-obsolete battleships and the killing of around 3,000 people, leading to the U.S. entering World War II. 00:01:19

1942-1943 - The British lose their world naval supremacy, a significant shift during World War II. 00:22:32

1945 - The end of World War II marks the conclusion of the period discussed by Tarpley, with long-term implications for U.S.-British relations and global politics. 00:19:40

Key People and Organizations

Key People and Organizations in Webster Tarpley's Lecture on Pearl Harbor Attack

Franklin D. Roosevelt - President of the United States during the Pearl Harbor attack. Tarpley argues against the revisionist theory that Roosevelt had foreknowledge of the attack and suggests instead that he was manipulated by other forces. 00:04:40

Winston Churchill - British Prime Minister, whom Tarpley identifies as the primary conspirator behind the Pearl Harbor attack. Churchill allegedly manipulated events to draw the U.S. into World War II to save the British Empire. 00:03:30

Admiral Husband E. Kimmel - Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet at the time of the Pearl Harbor attack. Tarpley discusses how Kimmel and other military leaders were kept in the dark about the impending attack, suggesting that higher-ups withheld critical intelligence from him. 00:04:50

General Walter Short - Commander of the U.S. Army's Hawaiian Department during the Pearl Harbor attack. Similar to Kimmel, he was not adequately informed about the threat, according to Tarpley, leaving the defenses in Hawaii vulnerable. 00:04:55

Admiral Richmond K. Turner - Director of the War Plans Division of the U.S. Navy during the lead-up to Pearl Harbor, and later a key naval commander in the Pacific War. Turner played a significant role in strategic decisions that affected U.S. readiness in Hawaii, including controversial directives that left the Pacific Fleet exposed to attack. 00:43:15

Admiral Richardson - Admiral who expressed the Navy's distrust and lack of confidence in civilian leadership regarding the Pacific war strategy during a meeting with President Roosevelt on October 8, 1940. 00:44:10

Admiral Harold Stark - Chief of Naval Operations at the time of the Pearl Harbor attack, mentioned in discussions about the Navy's strategic decisions. Stark was involved in the distribution of intelligence and orders that impacted the Pacific Fleet's preparedness. 00:06:20

George Marshall - U.S. Army Chief of Staff during World War II, involved in the broader military decisions and communications regarding the Pacific strategy. 00:04:50

JP Morgan - An influential American financier and banker. Tarpley includes Morgan in the "invisible government," a group of financial elites who allegedly manipulated events to ensure U.S. involvement in World War II. 00:08:00

John D. Rockefeller - Another key American financier and industrialist mentioned by Tarpley as part of the "invisible government." 00:08:05

Smedley Butler - A retired United States Marine Corps major general and two-time Medal of Honor recipient. Tarpley discusses Butler's revelations about the Business Plot, a conspiracy to overthrow Franklin D. Roosevelt, which implicates some of the financial elites. 00:37:10

Charles Lindbergh - An aviator and prominent isolationist, associated with the America First Committee. Lindbergh spoke against U.S. involvement in World War II and was critical of Roosevelt's foreign policies. 00:40:00

Liberty League - A political organization that opposed Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal policies. Tarpley mentions the Liberty League as part of the opposition to Roosevelt, often supported by wealthy industrialists and financiers. 00:41:30

America First Committee - An isolationist group that opposed U.S. entry into World War II. The committee included notable figures such as Charles Lindbergh and emphasized keeping America out of the European conflict. 00:40:30

Douglas MacArthur - U.S. Army general who played a prominent role in the Pacific theater during World War II. Tarpley references MacArthur in the context of U.S. military leadership and strategy in the Pacific. 00:39:00

Cordell Hull - U.S. Secretary of State during World War II, involved in diplomatic communications with Japan. 00:15:50

Joseph Grew - U.S. Ambassador to Japan before the Pearl Harbor attack, providing insights and warnings about Japanese intentions. 00:15:55

British Admiralty - The naval command of the United Kingdom, involved in strategic decisions and manipulations described by Tarpley. 00:18:45

Locations

Pearl Harbor, Hawaii - Site of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941, resulting in significant U.S. naval losses and prompting U.S. entry into World War II. 00:01:19

Havana, Cuba - Location of the USS Maine explosion in 1898, which Tarpley discusses as a potential false flag operation similar to Pearl Harbor. 00:11:14

Buffalo, New York - Site of President William McKinley’s assassination in 1901, which Tarpley connects to British agents and the invisible government. 00:11:20

Versailles, France - Location of the post-World War I peace conference where significant geopolitical decisions were made, including those affecting U.S. and Japanese relations. 00:18:45

Washington, D.C. - Mentioned as the political center where critical decisions and planning, such as the Washington Naval Conference, took place. 00:30:36

Vancouver, British Columbia - Where President Warren G. Harding possibly died from poisoning in 1923, according to Tarpley. 00:34:27

Chesapeake Bay, Maryland - Location where General Billy Mitchell demonstrated the power of air attacks by sinking the German battleship Ostfriesland in 1921. 00:36:30

Philippines - A key strategic location in the Pacific, the U.S. supply line to which was blocked by Japanese-controlled islands. 00:26:45

Marshall Islands - Japanese-held islands blocking the U.S. supply line to the Philippines, highlighted as a significant strategic point in the Pacific. 00:26:55

Mariana Islands - Another set of islands given to Japan after World War I, forming part of the strategic barrier against U.S. movements in the Pacific. 00:27:05

Caroline Islands - Part of the island chains handed to Japan post-World War I, contributing to the strategic challenges faced by the U.S. in the Pacific. 00:27:15

Gilbert Islands - Included in the territories that the Japanese controlled, forming a strategic obstacle for U.S. supply lines in the Pacific. 00:27:25

British Allies in WWI and Their Outcomes

Russia - The military forces were almost completely destroyed, and a revolution was fomented by the British through figures like Lenin, leading to the Bolshevik Revolution. 00:24:00

France - Suffered three million dead, with demographic impacts still felt long after the war. 00:24:10

Italy - Semi-destroyed, staggered through the war, and ultimately saw the rise of the fascist regime under Mussolini. 00:24:20

Serbia - Completely flattened and overrun during the war. 00:24:30

Romania - Completely flattened by the conflict. 00:24:40

Belgium - Largely destroyed, with only a small portion of the coast remaining free from occupation. 00:24:50

Bibliography

Books and Articles Referenced by Webster Tarpley

“Betrayal at Pearl Harbor: How Churchill Lured Roosevelt into World War II” by James Rusbridger and Eric Nave - This book argues that Winston Churchill deliberately provoked the attack on Pearl Harbor to draw the U.S. into World War II. Tarpley references this work to support his claim that Churchill was the main conspirator behind the Pearl Harbor attack, manipulating events to ensure U.S. involvement. 00:29:00

“Days of Infamy: Macarthur, Roosevelt, Churchill—The Shocking Truth Revealed” by John Costello - Costello’s book reveals controversial perspectives on the roles of key figures like MacArthur, Roosevelt, and Churchill in the lead-up to Pearl Harbor. Tarpley uses this work to highlight the complex interplay between these leaders and the broader geopolitical strategies at play. 00:30:00

“The Anglo-American Establishment” by Carroll Quigley - Tarpley references Quigley’s work on the network of British and American elites in discussing the influence of financial elites on global events and the orchestration of the Pearl Harbor attack. 00:08:15

“Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time” by Carroll Quigley - Another significant work by Quigley, offering a detailed history of 20th-century geopolitics and elite networks. Tarpley uses this to contextualize the broader manipulations leading to Pearl Harbor. 00:08:20

“The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve” by G. Edward Griffin - This book explores the creation of the Federal Reserve and its impact, aligning with Tarpley’s views on financial elites and their role in global manipulations. 00:13:00

“None Dare Call It Conspiracy” by Gary Allen - Allen’s book discusses the power and influence of elite groups, paralleling Tarpley’s arguments about the “invisible government” and its impact on events like Pearl Harbor. 00:12:00

“The Secret Team: The CIA and Its Allies in Control of the United States and the World” by L. Fletcher Prouty - This book discusses the concept of an “invisible government” and covert operations, which Tarpley references in his lecture to describe the influence of financial elites on global events. 00:09:00

“Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor” by Robert Stinnett - This book argues that President Franklin D. Roosevelt had foreknowledge of the Pearl Harbor attack and deliberately provoked Japan into war to justify U.S. entry into World War II. Tarpley critiques this book for overemphasizing Roosevelt’s role and neglecting the broader geopolitical context, including British manipulation and the influence of financial elites. 00:25:50

As He Saw It: The Story of the World Conferences of F.D.R. By Elliot Roosevelt - The Big Three Conference covered the period of the Atlantic Charter meeting to Yalta. Elliott was the sone of President Roosevelt and acted as an aide to his father during those conferences. Elliott was able to observe Churchill, Stalin, and Chiang Kai-skek.

Tarpley's Critique of Robert Stinnett's "Day of Deceit"

Robert Stinnett - Author of "Day of Deceit: The Truth About FDR and Pearl Harbor," a book that argues President Franklin D. Roosevelt had foreknowledge of the Pearl Harbor attack and deliberately provoked Japan into war to justify U.S. entry into World War II. Tarpley critiques this book for several reasons. 00:25:50

🌟 Overview of "Day of Deceit"

Stinnett's Argument - Stinnett argues that Roosevelt and his administration had intercepted Japanese communications and were aware of the impending attack on Pearl Harbor. He claims that Roosevelt manipulated events to provoke Japan into attacking, thereby galvanizing public support for U.S. entry into World War II. 00:25:50

🕵️‍♂️ Tarpley's Main Critiques

Overemphasis on Roosevelt - Tarpley argues that Stinnett places too much emphasis on Roosevelt as the central figure orchestrating the conspiracy. Tarpley believes this perspective overlooks the broader geopolitical context and the involvement of other influential figures and entities, particularly Winston Churchill and British intelligence. 00:25:55

Lack of Focus on British Manipulation - Tarpley criticizes Stinnett for not adequately addressing the role of British intelligence and Winston Churchill in manipulating events to ensure U.S. entry into the war. According to Tarpley, the British had a greater motive to involve the U.S. in the conflict to protect their empire. 00:26:10

Ignoring the "Invisible Government" - Tarpley argues that Stinnett's analysis neglects the influence of the "invisible government," a term Tarpley uses to describe the covert alliance of British and American financial elites. He suggests that these elites were the true orchestrators behind the scenes, manipulating both Roosevelt and Churchill. 00:26:30

📜 Examples of Tarpley's Critique

Intercepted Communications - Stinnett highlights intercepted Japanese communications as evidence of Roosevelt's foreknowledge. Tarpley counters that while these communications are significant, they do not prove Roosevelt's direct orchestration of the events. Instead, he suggests that the information was manipulated by British intelligence to provoke a specific response from Japan. 00:26:50

Focus on Pearl Harbor Attack - Stinnett's book is centered around the attack on Pearl Harbor as the pivotal event. Tarpley expands the scope to include a series of geopolitical maneuvers and historical precedents that set the stage for the attack. He argues that focusing solely on Pearl Harbor without considering the broader context is a limitation of Stinnett's work. 00:27:10

Churchill's Role - Tarpley emphasizes Churchill's need to draw the U.S. into the war, which is not sufficiently addressed in Stinnett's book. He points to Churchill's strategic manipulation and longstanding animosity towards the U.S. as critical factors in the lead-up to Pearl Harbor. 00:27:30

🗺️ Broader Geopolitical Context

Precedents and Patterns - Tarpley argues that historical patterns of manipulation and false flag operations by British intelligence are crucial to understanding Pearl Harbor. He suggests that Stinnett's focus on Roosevelt misses these broader patterns and the historical context of British geopolitical strategy. 00:27:50

Financial Elites - Stinnett's work does not sufficiently address the role of financial elites in orchestrating global events. Tarpley asserts that figures like JP Morgan and Rockefeller had significant influence over both British and American policies, which is a critical aspect missing from "Day of Deceit." 00:28:10

💼 Implications and Conclusions

Revised Understanding - Tarpley concludes that while Stinnett's book provides valuable insights into the Pearl Harbor attack, it ultimately presents a narrow view. By focusing too heavily on Roosevelt and neglecting the broader geopolitical and financial influences, Stinnett's analysis is incomplete. Tarpley calls for a more comprehensive understanding that includes the roles of Churchill, British intelligence, and the financial elites. 00:28:30