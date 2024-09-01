Introduction

In this lecture, “Palmerston’s Zoo - The Venetian Takeover of England,” Gerry Rose systematically outlines how Venice, a city-state built on principles of usury, slavery, and Aristotelian oligarchy, extended its influence over England. The lecture begins with Venice’s narrow survival after the Battle of Agnadello in 1509 and examines how the Venetian oligarchy, skilled in manipulation and strategy, infiltrated English society. Through strategic alliances and the exploitation of religious and political conflicts, Venice transplanted its oligarchical principles into England, gradually reshaping its governance and societal structures.

The lecture gets into the key figures and philosophical doctrines that facilitated this transfer of power, highlighting the role of Aristotelian philosophy in justifying the inequality and oligarchical control that became embedded in English society. Over nearly two centuries, Venice’s calculated efforts culminated in the establishment of an English political system modeled on Venetian governance. By the time of the Glorious Revolution in 1688, England had fully adopted these oligarchical principles, transforming into a global power with a governance structure that echoed Venice’s longstanding rule.

Summary

🏰 The Venetian Influence on Western Civilization

Venice, in the early 16th century, was a republic whose power was fundamentally built on usury and slavery. These were not merely economic practices but the bedrock of its oligarchical society. The League of Cambrai, an alliance of Europe’s most powerful states under papal leadership, sought to destroy Venice in 1509 during the Battle of Agnadello. Despite the catastrophic defeat where Venice faced near-total annihilation, its survival through adept diplomatic strategies allowed it to continue influencing the course of Western civilization. This survival was not accidental; it was the result of Venice’s deep-rooted expertise in manipulation, a skill that would later enable it to shape the political and economic systems of other nations, including England. 00:09

📜 The Shift from Pagan to Christian Concepts of Humanity

The Italian Renaissance, spearheaded by thinkers like Nicholas of Cusa, signaled the beginning of modern history. This era marked a profound shift in the understanding of humanity, moving away from the pagan concept of man as a beast—a view that served as the foundation for societies like Venice. Instead, Renaissance thinkers like Cusa introduced the idea of man as imago Dei (the image of God), capable of divine reasoning and creativity. This new concept of humanity posed a direct challenge to the oligarchical order of Venice, which relied on the dehumanization of individuals to maintain its control. The Renaissance, therefore, was not just a cultural movement but a fundamental redefinition of what it meant to be human, directly opposing the Venetian ideology. 01:31

🏛️ Aristotle vs. Plato: The Philosophical Foundations of Oligarchy

Venice’s intellectual and societal structures were heavily influenced by Aristotelian philosophy, which provided a rationalization for its oligarchical system. Aristotle’s Politics became the intellectual cornerstone of Venetian society, where the concepts of inequality and the master-slave relationship were not just accepted but celebrated as natural and necessary. This philosophy was instilled in the minds of Venice’s ruling class, all of whom were educated at Padua University, an institution dedicated to perpetuating these ideals. The teachings of Aristotle were in stark contrast to those of Plato, whose work emphasized justice and the common good as the foundation of a healthy society. Plato’s Republic argued for a society governed by the pursuit of universal truths and moral governance, challenging the Venetian oligarchical model at its core. The Venetian elite’s embrace of Aristotle over Plato was a deliberate choice to reinforce their societal dominance and maintain their power. 02:54

🗡️ Venice’s Aggression Against Christian Ideals

The rise of Renaissance Christianity, which advocated for the divine nature of humanity, was met with fierce opposition by Venice. The oligarchical society of Venice viewed these ideas as a direct threat to its survival. Gasparo Contarini, a key figure in Venetian society, led the charge in this ideological battle. Trained in the Aristotelian tradition, Contarini and other Venetian leaders were committed to dismantling the Christian concept of humanity, which they saw as incompatible with their system of governance. This conflict wasn’t just philosophical but manifested in actions and policies that sought to undermine the spread of Renaissance ideals across Europe. Venice’s war on Christianity was a calculated effort to preserve its oligarchical structure by preventing the spread of ideas that promoted human dignity and equality. 02:11

🕵️‍♂️ The Manipulation of Religious Conflict

Venice demonstrated unparalleled skill in manipulating the religious conflicts of the Reformation and Counter-Reformation to further its own strategic interests. By positioning figures like Contarini in key roles within these movements, Venice was able to influence the direction and outcomes of these religious upheavals. The documentary highlights how Venice’s involvement in these conflicts led to prolonged wars, such as the Thirty Years’ War, which devastated Europe and significantly weakened the Renaissance’s Christian legacy. These wars, though seemingly religious in nature, were driven by Venice’s desire to maintain its influence and control over European politics. The manipulation of these religious conflicts allowed Venice to secure its position as a dominant power, ensuring that the Renaissance’s challenge to its authority was effectively neutralized. 09:27

👑 Venice’s Strategic Takeover of England

In the 1520s, Venice identified the strategic vulnerability of the Spanish Habsburgs, particularly their control over the shipping lanes through the English Channel. Venice’s goal was to disrupt this control by breaking the alliance between England and Spain. This was achieved through the actions of the Venetian faction within England, led by Thomas Howard, Duke of Norfolk. The Duke played a pivotal role in orchestrating Henry VIII’s break from Catherine of Aragon, which led to England’s separation from Spain and the Catholic Church. This maneuver was not just a religious schism but a strategic realignment that significantly extended Venice’s influence over English politics. By severing England’s ties with Spain, Venice was able to redirect England’s political trajectory in a way that served its own long-term objectives. 10:47

🎓 The Role of Cambridge University in Spreading Venetian Ideals

Cambridge University became a critical center for the dissemination of Venetian ideas in England. Under the influence of Thomas Smith and other key figures who were trained in the Venetian tradition, a “little Padua” was established at Cambridge. This intellectual hub became the breeding ground for Protestant reformers who would go on to shape the religious and political future of England. These figures, including Roger Ascham and John Cheke, were instrumental in ensuring that Venetian principles, particularly those rooted in Aristotelian philosophy, became deeply embedded in English governance. The influence of Venice on English intellectual life through Cambridge was profound, shaping not only the religious landscape but also the political institutions of England. 12:42

💣 The Radical Agenda of the Giovani Faction

The Giovani faction within Venice, active in the late 16th century, pursued a radical agenda aimed at securing Venice’s dominance by destroying its most formidable enemies, particularly the papacy and the Habsburgs. The Giovani recognized that to protect Venice’s future, they needed to undermine these powers by transferring Venice’s wealth to Protestant strongholds like Holland and England. This financial strategy was accompanied by support for rebellions and uprisings that would weaken Catholic influence across Europe. The Giovani’s actions were crucial in laying the groundwork for the Protestant Reformation’s success and the eventual establishment of Freemasonry in England, which became a vehicle for propagating Venetian ideals. 16:46

🛡️ The Birth of Freemasonry and Its Impact on England

Freemasonry, which emerged in England, was deeply influenced by Venetian strategies, particularly those of Paolo Sarpi. Sarpi’s promotion of secularism and empiricism provided the intellectual foundation for Freemasonry, which became a powerful force in English society. Freemasonry was not just a secret society but a tool for embedding Venetian principles into the very fabric of English governance. The organization’s emphasis on secular and empirical thinking directly challenged the authority of the Church and promoted a new societal order based on Venetian ideals. Freemasonry played a key role in the Venetian takeover of England, ensuring that the country’s political and social structures were aligned with Venetian interests. 18:39

🌍 Venice’s Influence on Global Commerce

The influence of Venice extended far beyond Europe, shaping global commerce through the creation of trading entities like the British East India Company. This company, guided by figures who were trained in Venetian principles, became a dominant force in global trade. The British East India Company was not only a commercial enterprise but also an instrument of Venetian influence, ensuring that the principles of usury, slavery, and oligarchy were entrenched in the global economic order. Venice’s strategic vision and economic expertise allowed it to shape the world’s financial systems, with the British East India Company serving as a prime example of how Venetian methods were transplanted across the globe. 21:41

🏁 The Venetian Model Takes Root in England

By 1688, Venice’s long-term strategy to transplant its oligarchical methods into English society had reached its fruition. England had fully adopted a political system modeled after Venice, becoming a global power governed by principles of oligarchy and financial control. The Glorious Revolution of 1688, which brought William of Orange to power, marked the culmination of Venice’s efforts to reshape English governance. The accession of George I in 1714 further solidified this transformation, with England now fully operating under a system that reflected Venetian ideals. Venice’s influence on England was profound and lasting, with the country emerging as a global superpower modeled directly on Venetian principles. 22:57

FAQ

Q1: What significant event marked the beginning of modern history, according to the video?

The year 1509 marks the beginning of modern history with the Battle of Agnadello. The League of Cambrai, representing the combined power of Western Europe, launched a campaign under the papacy to crush Venice. Despite Venice’s forces being decimated, diplomatic maneuvers saved Venice from total destruction. The survival of Venice, which had collaborated with the Turks to establish a republic based on usury and slavery, set the stage for its continued influence on Western civilization. This event also marks the divergence from the Christian idea of man as imago Dei to a more pagan and oligarchical view rooted in Venetian philosophy. 00:09

Q2: How did Venice react to the rise of Renaissance Christianity?

Venice launched a war against Christianity in reaction to the rise of Renaissance ideas. The power of Renaissance thinkers like Nicholas of Cusa, who defended the concept of man as imago Dei, threatened Venice’s oligarchical society, which was fundamentally based on the Aristotelian concept of man as a beast. Venice, under the influence of figures like Gasparo Contarini, a staunch Aristotelian, rejected these ideas and sought to undermine the Christian conception of man, leading to a prolonged conflict that would shape the trajectory of Western civilization. 02:11

Q3: What role did Gasparo Contarini play in Venice’s war against Christianity?

Gasparo Contarini was a central figure in Venice’s war against Christianity. Trained at Padua University and deeply versed in Aristotle’s works, Contarini represented the Venetian oligarchical families’ dedication to Aristotelian philosophy. Contarini’s teachings, which emphasized the naturalness of the master-slave relationship and the necessity of maintaining inequality, were antithetical to the Christian ideas of justice and universal good. His role extended to influencing key religious and political decisions that would perpetuate Venice’s oligarchical structure and oppose Renaissance Christianity. 05:12

Q4: How did Venice influence the Reformation and Counter-Reformation?

Venice manipulated both the Reformation and the Counter-Reformation to further its strategic objectives. By placing key figures like Contarini in positions of influence, Venice was able to control the direction of these religious movements. This manipulation led to a series of wars, including the Thirty Years’ War, which devastated Europe and diluted the Renaissance’s Christian legacy. Venice’s strategy was to create a divide within Christianity, ultimately weakening its influence and paving the way for the rise of a more secular, oligarchical order in Europe. 09:27

Q5: What was the strategic objective of Venice in the 1520s regarding England?

In the 1520s, Venice identified the strategic vulnerability of the Spanish Habsburgs as the control over shipping lanes through the English Channel. To exploit this, Venice needed to break the alliance between England and Spain. The Venetian faction in England, led by figures like Thomas Howard, Duke of Norfolk, engineered Henry VIII’s break from Catherine of Aragon, thereby breaking England’s alliance with Spain. This shift allowed Venice to extend its influence over England, setting the stage for the later Venetian takeover of English governance and society. 10:47

Q6: How did Thomas Cromwell contribute to Venice’s influence in England?

Thomas Cromwell, a technocrat of the Venetian faction in England, played a pivotal role in aligning England with Venice’s strategic interests. Having learned the Venetian system while working in Venice, Cromwell effectively ran the English government in the 1530s. He cultivated humanists who supported the break with Rome, leading to the creation of a “little Padua” at Cambridge University. This group, including figures like Thomas Smith, Roger Ascham, and William Cecil, tutored the Protestant children of Henry VIII, ensuring the continuation of Venetian influence in England. 11:59

Q7: Who was Paolo Sarpi, and what was his role in the Venetian takeover of England?

Paolo Sarpi was the leading organizer of the Giovani faction in Venice, responsible for the second phase of the Venetian takeover of England. A radical thinker and creator of modern empiricism, Sarpi’s ideas influenced key English figures like Francis Bacon and laid the groundwork for the development of Freemasonry. Sarpi’s efforts culminated in the complete transplantation of Venetian methods into England, transforming it into a bastion of usury, slavery, and oligarchical governance. 16:46

Q8: How did Venice influence the creation of the British East India Company?

Venice played a crucial role in the creation of the British East India Company by fostering the rise of a Protestant-controlled merchant class in England. The Earl of Leicester, a key figure in the Puritan movement, established the Venice Company and later the Levant Company with Venetian support. These companies eventually merged to form the British East India Company, which became a powerful tool for extending Venetian influence through trade and colonialism. The first governor of the East India Company, Thomas Smith, was educated in Venice, further solidifying the Venetian connection. 21:06

Q9: What was the ultimate outcome of the Venetian takeover of England?

The Venetian takeover of England resulted in the transformation of the country into a stronghold of paganism, usury, and slavery, underpinned by Aristotelian principles. Venice’s methods and ideologies were successfully transplanted to England, leading to the establishment of Freemasonry and the promotion of the New Age. This marked the essential destruction of the English soul, as Venice’s influence eradicated the Christian ideals of the Renaissance and replaced them with a secular, oligarchical order. 22:57

People

Gasparo Contarini - Gasparo Contarini stands as a central architect in Venice’s campaign to dismantle Christian values and assert Venetian control. As a scion of one of Venice’s oldest and most powerful families, Contarini was rigorously trained in Aristotelian philosophy at Padua University. His deep expertise in Aristotle’s works allowed him to embody and propagate the oligarchical principles that defined Venetian society. Contarini’s influence extended across religious and political spheres, where he played a crucial role in countering the Christian Renaissance. His writings and actions were ins

trumental in maintaining Venice’s oligarchical structure, directly opposing the Renaissance ideals of justice and universal good. 02:11

Nicholas of Cusa - Nicholas of Cusa emerges as a pivotal figure in the dawn of modern history, spearheading the Renaissance challenge against the dehumanizing philosophies of the past. His collaboration with Pius II was foundational in the creation of a new intellectual movement that positioned man as imago Dei—a being created in the image of God and inherently capable of reason and creativity. This philosophical revolution, rooted in the Christian understanding of man’s divine potential, posed a direct threat to the oligarchical and pagan structures upheld by Venice. Nicholas of Cusa’s contributions were instrumental in fostering an era of unprecedented human progress, challenging the very core of Venetian ideology. 01:31

Pius II - Pius II played a critical role alongside Nicholas of Cusa in launching a counter-offensive against the pagan notion of humanity as inherently bestial. As a staunch defender of the Renaissance’s Christian ideals, Pius II’s leadership was vital in advancing the concept of man as a divine being with inherent dignity and worth. Under his guidance, the Renaissance movement gained the momentum necessary to challenge and undermine the oligarchical systems that Venice sought to preserve. Pius II’s efforts laid the groundwork for a transformation in human thought that would eventually lead to the greatest population growth in human history, demonstrating the power of these newly reasserted Christian ideals. 01:31

Aristotle - Aristotle’s philosophy serves as the bedrock of Venice’s oligarchical society. His political theories, particularly those found in Politics, provide a rigorous defense of inequality and the master-slave dynamic, which he asserts as both natural and necessary. Aristotle’s work was revered by the Venetian elite, who saw in his writings a justification for their own rigidly hierarchical society. His influence permeated the educational system of Venice, with every oligarchical family ensuring their heirs were thoroughly trained in Aristotelian thought at Padua University. Aristotle’s philosophy, particularly its emphasis on the necessity of oligarchy and the subjugation of the many by the few, became the ideological cornerstone of Venice’s efforts to maintain and expand its power. 02:54

Plato - In stark contrast to Aristotle, Plato’s Republic lays the foundation for a political philosophy based on justice and the common good. Plato’s work, which centers on the idea that only universal truths can form the basis of a just society, directly challenges the oligarchical principles espoused by Aristotle and upheld by Venice. Plato argues for a society governed by the pursuit of the good, where power is not arbitrary but guided by a higher moral purpose. His ideas were integral to the Renaissance’s challenge against the Venetian model of governance, offering an alternative vision of society where the well-being of all citizens is paramount. Despite Aristotle’s dominance in Venetian thought, Plato’s ideas remained a persistent counterpoint, championed by those who opposed the dehumanizing aspects of oligarchy. 04:28

Thomas Cromwell - Thomas Cromwell, a key operative of the Venetian faction in England, played a decisive role in redirecting English political and religious life towards Venetian interests. Cromwell, who acquired his expertise in the Venetian system during his time in Venice, became the chief architect behind Henry VIII’s break from Rome. This move was not merely a religious schism but a strategic realignment that served Venice’s long-term objectives in weakening Spain and increasing Venetian influence in England. As the de facto leader of English governance in the 1530s, Cromwell cultivated a network of humanists and reformers, forming a “little Padua” at Cambridge University. This group was instrumental in shaping the Protestant Reformation in England, ensuring that Venetian ideals would take root in the country’s intellectual and political institutions. Cromwell’s execution in 1540 marked the end of his direct influence, but the structures he helped establish continued to advance Venice’s agenda in England. 11:59

Paolo Sarpi - Paolo Sarpi, a Servite monk and the mastermind behind the Giovani faction, orchestrated the second and most decisive phase of the Venetian takeover of England. Sarpi’s contributions to modern empiricism, particularly his influence on figures like Francis Bacon, laid the intellectual groundwork for the rise of scientific materialism and the rejection of traditional religious authority. Sarpi’s radical ideas extended beyond philosophy; he was a key strategist in Venice’s efforts to weaken the Catholic Church from within, foment Protestant rebellions, and ultimately secure control over England. Sarpi’s legacy is most profoundly felt in the establishment of Freemasonry, a movement that carried forward his vision of a society governed by secular, oligarchical principles rather than divine law. Through his intellectual and strategic efforts, Sarpi ensured that Venetian methods and ideologies would be deeply embedded in English culture, shaping its evolution into a center of global power and influence. 16:46

Francis Bacon - Francis Bacon, one of England’s most influential philosophers, was profoundly shaped by the ideas of Paolo Sarpi. Bacon’s adoption of Sarpi’s empiricism marked a pivotal shift in the intellectual landscape of England, driving the development of the scientific method and the emphasis on sensory experience as the primary means of acquiring knowledge. Bacon’s work laid the foundation for the Enlightenment and the subsequent rise of modern science, aligning with Venice’s broader strategy of promoting secularism and weakening the influence of the Church. Through Bacon, Sarpi’s influence extended far beyond Venice, contributing to the global spread of empiricism and the secularization of knowledge. 20:29

Thomas Howard, Duke of Norfolk - Thomas Howard, Duke of Norfolk, was a key figure in the Venetian faction’s efforts to sever England’s alliance with Spain and align it with Venetian interests. As the grandfather of Anne Boleyn, Howard played a crucial role in facilitating her marriage to Henry VIII, a union that not only secured the English Reformation but also brought England into the orbit of Venetian influence. Howard’s actions were instrumental in breaking England’s ties with Catholic Europe, particularly Spain, thereby opening the country to the strategic designs of Venice. His legacy continued through the Howard family, which remained a significant force in English politics and a consistent carrier of Venetian influence. 10:47

Thomas Smith - Thomas Smith, a key figure within the “little Padua” circle at Cambridge University, played a significant role in advancing the educational and political agenda of the Venetian faction in England. Smith, along with his associates Roger Ascham, John Cheke, and William Cecil, was instrumental in shaping the intellectual development of the Protestant heirs of Henry VIII. Their influence ensured that Venetian principles, particularly those aligned with Aristotelian thought, would permeate the highest levels of English governance. Smith’s work, especially his writings on English government, helped to curtail the power of the monarchy, aligning with Venice’s goal of establishing an oligarchical system in England. 12:42

Organizations

League of Cambrai - The League of Cambrai, representing the combined power of Western Europe, was formed under the papacy’s directive with the purpose of destroying Venice. The League launched a significant military campaign in 1509, culminating in the Battle of Agnadello, where Venetian forces were almost entirely decimated. Despite the crushing defeat, Venice’s survival marked a pivotal moment in European history, as it allowed Venice to continue its role in shaping the trajectory of Western civilization through manipulation and strategic diplomacy. 00:09

Venetian Banking Houses - The Venetian banking houses were central to Venice’s power and influence across Europe. These institutions were responsible for spreading the Black Death, which decimated two-thirds of Europe’s population. Through their control of finance and trade, the Venetian banking houses contributed to the establishment of a republic based on usury and slavery. Their activities were crucial in maintaining Venice’s oligarchical society and its ability to exert influence far beyond its borders. 00:51

Padua University - Padua University served as the intellectual training ground for the Venetian oligarchy. Every prominent Venetian family sent their sons to Padua to be educated in Aristotelian philosophy, which provided the ideological foundation for Venice’s oligarchical rule. The university played a critical role in perpetuating the principles of inequality and the master-slave relationship, which were central to maintaining Venice’s social and political structure. 02:11

Council of Ten - The Council of Ten was one of the most powerful governing bodies in Venice, responsible for maintaining the city’s oligarchical control. It played a key role in managing the internal affairs of Venice, including the enforcement of the state’s will through the use of secretive and often ruthless methods. The Council of Ten was instrumental in preserving the dominance of Venice’s ruling families and ensuring the continuation of its oligarchical system. 08:06

Council of Three - The Council of Three, an even more elite governing body than the Council of Ten, held supreme authority in Venice. It had the power to adjudicate all cases and could order assassinations without the possibility of appeal. This council exemplified the extreme measures Venice employed to maintain control over its oligarchical families and to safeguard its societal structure. The Council of Three’s decisions were final and unchallengeable, solidifying its position as the ultimate enforcer of Venice’s oligarchical rule. 08:06

Council of Trent - The Council of Trent was a major religious assembly during the Counter-Reformation, where Venice exerted significant influence. Through figures like Gasparo Contarini, Venice played a crucial role in shaping the direction of the council’s decisions, often steering the outcomes to align with its own strategic interests. The involvement of Venice in the Council of Trent highlights its ability to manipulate even the most significant religious institutions for its benefit. 08:49

Habsburg Monarchy - The Habsburg Monarchy, particularly its control over the strategic shipping lanes through the English Channel, was a key focus of Venice’s strategic ambitions. Venice sought to weaken the Habsburgs by breaking England’s alliance with Spain, which was facilitated through the marriage of Catherine of Aragon to Henry VIII. The Habsburg Monarchy’s vulnerability in maintaining its empire became a target for Venice, which worked to exploit this weakness to expand its influence in Europe. 10:06

English Protestant Merchant Class - The creation of an English Protestant merchant class was a deliberate strategy by Venice to exert control over England. This class, heavily influenced by Venetian principles, played a pivotal role in advancing Venice’s economic and political agenda in England. The establishment of trading companies like the Venice Company and the Levant Company under Venetian influence further strengthened this merchant class, leading to the formation of the British East India Company, which became a dominant force in global trade. 21:06

Venice Company - The Venice Company was established under the influence of Venice and was granted specific trading routes, reflecting Venice’s strategy of using economic power to exert influence over England. The Venice Company laid the groundwork for the development of the British East India Company, which played a significant role in expanding English influence globally while further embedding Venetian principles in English economic practices. 21:41

Levant Company - The Levant Company, formed through the merger of the Venice Company and the Turkey Company, was a powerful trading organization that extended Venice’s influence into the English economy. The company became a precursor to the British East India Company, representing a key element in Venice’s strategy to create a Protestant-controlled merchant class in England that would challenge the monarchy and align with Venetian interests. 21:41

British East India Company - The British East India Company emerged as the most significant legacy of Venice’s economic influence in England. Founded by figures educated in Venetian principles, the company became a major force in global trade, embodying the Venetian strategies of commerce and oligarchical control. The British East India Company played a critical role in advancing the interests of the English Protestant merchant class, which had been cultivated by Venice as a counterbalance to royal power. 21:41

Freemasonry - Freemasonry, which emerged from the intellectual and cultural strategies developed by Venice, particularly under the influence of Paolo Sarpi, became a central institution in England’s social and political life. Freemasonry carried forward the Venetian ideals of secularism, empiricism, and oligarchical control, playing a significant role in shaping the modern age in England. Its origins are deeply tied to the Venetian efforts to undermine the Catholic Church and promote a new societal order based on Venetian principles. 18:39

Locations

Venice - Venice, the epicenter of an oligarchical system based on usury and slavery, played a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of Western civilization. Despite facing near-total destruction at the Battle of Agnadello in 1509, Venice’s strategic survival allowed it to continue influencing European politics and economics. Venice’s oligarchical methods, including its manipulation of religion and philosophy, were eventually transplanted to England, where they became foundational to the development of the British Empire. 00:51

Padua University - Padua University served as the intellectual training ground for Venice’s ruling class. It was here that Venetian oligarchs were educated in Aristotelian philosophy, which provided the ideological foundation for their society. The university’s role in shaping the minds of Venice’s elite ensured the perpetuation of oligarchical principles, which were later exported to England through figures like Gasparo Contarini. 02:11

Council of Trent (Location) - The Council of Trent, held in Trento, Italy, was a critical meeting point for the Counter-Reformation. Venice, through its influence over key figures, manipulated the council’s outcomes to align with its strategic interests. The council’s decisions were shaped by Venice’s desire to maintain its oligarchical structure and weaken the influence of Renaissance Christianity. 08:49

English Channel - The English Channel was a strategic location that Venice sought to control by weakening the alliance between England and Spain. The Channel’s importance lay in its role as a vital shipping lane for the Spanish Habsburgs, and Venice’s objective was to disrupt Spain’s dominance by influencing English politics, notably through Henry VIII’s break from Rome. This strategic maneuvering ensured Venice’s continued influence over European trade and politics. 10:06

Cambridge University - Cambridge University became a center for the spread of Venetian influence in England. Under the guidance of figures like Thomas Smith, a “little Padua” was established at Cambridge, where Protestant reformers were educated in Venetian principles. This intellectual movement played a significant role in shaping the religious and political landscape of England, ensuring that Venice’s oligarchical ideals would take root in the country’s governance. 12:42

Regensburg - Regensburg, located in present-day Germany, was the site of critical negotiations during the Reformation. Venice, through its agents, played a strategic role in these discussions, particularly in the formulation of Article Five, which aligned with Venetian interests by creating divisions within Christianity. Regensburg’s role in the Reformation exemplifies Venice’s broader strategy of manipulating religious conflicts to further its own power. 08:49

Church of St. Mark (Venice) - The Church of St. Mark in Venice was not only a religious site but also a symbol of Venice’s wealth and power. The Giovani faction within Venice planned to transfer part of the church’s massive funds to the Dutch Calvinist Republic and England as part of their strategy to undermine the Catholic Church and expand Venetian influence. This financial maneuvering highlights the church’s role in Venice’s broader geopolitical strategy. 16:46

Dutch Calvinist Republic (Holland) - The Dutch Calvinist Republic, also known as Holland, was a key recipient of Venetian funds transferred from the Church of St. Mark. This transfer was part of Venice’s strategy to support Protestant forces against the Catholic Church and the Habsburgs, thereby extending its influence into Northern Europe. Holland’s role in this strategy underscores Venice’s use of financial power to shape the religious and political landscape of Europe. 16:46

Freemasonry Lodges (England) - Freemasonry lodges in England became the centers for the propagation of Venetian principles of secularism, empiricism, and oligarchical control. These lodges, influenced by the ideas of Paolo Sarpi, played a crucial role in shaping England’s intellectual and political life. Freemasonry became a vehicle for embedding Venetian methods and ideologies in English society, contributing to the eventual transformation of England into a bastion of the New Age. 18:39

England - England, under the influence of Venetian strategies, was transformed into a stronghold of oligarchical control and secularism. Through the manipulation of key figures and institutions, Venice successfully transplanted its methods and ideologies to England, laying the groundwork for the rise of the British Empire. England’s role as the eventual “Bastion of the New Age” highlights the profound and lasting impact of Venice’s strategic influence. 22:57

Timeline

1509 - The League of Cambrai, representing the combined power of Western Europe, launches a campaign to destroy Venice. At the Battle of Agnadello, Venetian forces are nearly obliterated. Despite this, Venice is miraculously saved through diplomatic maneuvers, allowing it to continue its influence on Western civilization. 00:09

1530s - Venice begins to exert significant influence over England. This period marks the beginning of the first phase of the Venetian takeover, orchestrated through the manipulation of Henry VIII by the Venetian faction, particularly through the influence of Thomas Cromwell, leading to the break with Rome. 11:59

1541 - Gasparo Contarini, representing Venetian interests, participates in negotiations at Regensburg. At this meeting, Contarini formulates Article Five, which aligns with Lutheran beliefs and reveals Venice’s strategy of manipulating religious conflicts to weaken the Catholic Church and advance its own power. 09:27

1581 - The Venice Company is granted trading routes by Venice, further entrenching Venetian influence in England’s economic affairs. This company eventually merges with another trading company to form the Levant Company, a precursor to the British East India Company. 21:41

1583 - The Giovani faction in Venice initiates the second phase of the Venetian takeover of England. This period is marked by Venice’s intensified efforts to destroy both the papacy and the Habsburgs, and to establish Protestant control over Germany and England. 16:46

1606 - The Pope issues an interdict against Venice, sparking a major conflict. Paolo Sarpi, defending Venice’s interests, becomes the most famous man in Europe through his writings that challenge the papacy’s authority. This period solidifies Venice’s reputation as a formidable power in European religious and political affairs. 19:18

1688 - England officially becomes an oligarchy modeled after Venice. This year marks the culmination of Venice’s nearly 200-year project to transplant its oligarchical methods into English governance, beginning with Henry VIII’s break from Rome and concluding with establishing a Venetian-style oligarchy under William of Orange. 22:57

1714 - The accession of George I to the throne of England marks the formal completion of the Venetian takeover. The English parliamentary system, now modeled explicitly on the Venetian system, solidifies the transformation of England into a society governed by oligarchical principles. 22:57

Bibliography

Politics, Aristotle - A foundational work that provided the philosophical basis for Venice’s oligarchical society. Aristotle’s writings justified the maintenance of inequality and the master-slave relationship as natural and necessary, which became central to the Venetian model of governance. 02:54

The Republic, Plato - A contrasting work to Aristotle’s Politics, where Plato establishes the foundation of a society based on justice and the common good. Plato’s ideas directly challenged the oligarchical principles upheld by Venice, emphasizing the importance of universal truths and moral governance. 04:28

Arte del Ben Pensare, Paolo Sarpi - A critical text by Paolo Sarpi, which influenced the development of modern empiricism. Sarpi’s work emphasized the importance of sensory experience in acquiring knowledge, laying the groundwork for the secularization of science and the rise of modern scientific methods. 20:29

History of the Council of Trent, Paolo Sarpi - Sarpi’s most famous work, in which he launched a thorough attack on the existence and authority of the Church. This book, dedicated to James I of England, was first published in England and played a significant role in advancing Venice’s strategic objectives during the Counter-Reformation. 19:18

History of Benefices, Paolo Sarpi - Another critical work by Sarpi that challenged the authority of the Church and defended the rights of the state against papal influence. This work further solidified Sarpi’s reputation as a key figure in Venice’s strategy to undermine the Catholic Church. 19:18

The Ghost-Seer, Friedrich Schiller - A literary work that offers a brilliant portrait of Venetian methods. Schiller’s portrayal of the duplicity and manipulation characteristic of Venice is essential for understanding the deep-rooted strategies employed by Venice in its global influence. 00:51

Coningsby, Benjamin Disraeli - A novel by the late-nineteenth-century British Prime Minister, where Disraeli reveals the well-known secret of the British oligarchy: the British Empire was modeled after Venice. Disraeli’s work underscores the long-term influence of Venetian methods on English governance. 22:57

Glossary

League of Cambrai - A coalition of major European powers formed under the directive of the papacy in 1509, aimed at destroying Venice. The League represents the combined military and political forces of Western Europe, unified against Venice. The coalition’s failure to completely annihilate Venice allowed the city-state to continue its influential role in European history. 00:09

Battle of Agnadello - A significant battle fought in 1509 between the League of Cambrai and the Venetian Republic. The battle resulted in a near-total defeat for Venice, which faced destruction at the hands of its European rivals. However, through strategic diplomacy, Venice was able to survive this crisis. 00:09

Republic of Usury and Slavery - A term used to describe Venice’s economic and social structure, which was heavily reliant on the exploitation of financial systems (usury) and the trafficking of human beings (slavery). Venice’s oligarchy thrived on these practices, which were central to its power and influence in Europe. 00:51

Aristotelianism - A philosophical doctrine based on the teachings of Aristotle, particularly his ideas on politics and ethics. In Venice, Aristotelianism provided the ideological foundation for the oligarchical society, promoting the maintenance of inequality and the master-slave relationship as natural and necessary. 02:54

Master-Slave Relationship - A concept rooted in Aristotelian philosophy, which posits that society is naturally divided into rulers and those who are ruled. In Venice, this idea was central to the maintenance of its oligarchical structure, where a few elites controlled the majority of the population. 03:40

Vita Contemplativa - A term used in Aristotelian philosophy referring to the life of contemplation, where abstract and philosophical thinking is emphasized over practical, active life. In Venice, this concept was used to justify the separation of intellectual elites from the general populace. 05:12

Vita Activa - Another term from Aristotelian philosophy, contrasting with Vita Contemplativa, which refers to the active life focused on practical and public affairs. This concept was downplayed in Venice’s oligarchical society, which prioritized intellectual contemplation over active participation in governance by the general populace. 06:42

Giovani (Young Houses) - A radical faction within Venice during the late 16th century, known for its aggressive strategy to preserve and expand Venice’s power by undermining the Catholic Church and the Habsburgs. The Giovani sought to secure control over Protestant territories and were instrumental in the Venetian takeover of England. 16:46

Vecchi (Old Houses) - The conservative faction in Venice that opposed the radical approaches of the Giovani. The Vecchi preferred to maintain Venice’s influence through traditional means, including manipulating the Catholic Church from within rather than directly challenging it. 16:46

Freemasonry - A secret society that emerged from the intellectual and cultural strategies developed by Venice, particularly under the influence of Paolo Sarpi. Freemasonry became a key institution in spreading Venetian principles of secularism, empiricism, and oligarchical control, particularly in England. 18:39

Interdict of 1606 - A significant event where the Pope issued an interdict against Venice, leading to a major conflict. Venice, under the defense of Paolo Sarpi, challenged the papacy’s authority, marking a pivotal moment in the power struggle between Venice and the Catholic Church. 19:18

Empiricism - A philosophical doctrine emphasizing that knowledge comes primarily from sensory experience. Paolo Sarpi’s promotion of empiricism laid the groundwork for modern scientific methods and was a key aspect of Venice’s strategy to secularize knowledge and weaken the influence of the Church. 20:29

British East India Company - A powerful trading organization that emerged as a direct result of Venice’s influence on English commerce. The company embodied Venetian strategies of economic control and played a crucial role in expanding English influence globally while embedding Venetian principles in its operations. 21:41