I am slowly moving content over from my Buy-me-a-coffee page, and this is part of that effort.

Here's my latest GPT rundown and what I'm using today:

Here are my go-to prompts that I use in Summarizer:

Book

[F]: Write FAQs (include citations as page numbers, not links)

[Q]: Extract quotes (include citations as page numbers, not links)

Referencing the book, List all important dated events and put them in a comprehensive timeline. (include citations as page numbers, not links)

Make a comprehensive list of all the key people in the book and their roles. (include citations as page numbers, not links)

List Bibliography

[E]: Expand summary. Only reference the book. Don't editorialize. (include citations as page numbers, not links) Do not use cliches like "delve." Include Summaries, quotes, and key points. Include lots of DETAILS. Headers with emojis!

Video Transcript

[F]: Write FAQs (Include Timestamps)

[Q]: Extract quotes (include Timestamps)

Referencing the video, List all important dated events and put them in a comprehensive timeline. (Include Timestamps)

Make a comprehensive list of all the key people in the video and their roles. (Include timestamps)

List bibliography (Include Timestamps)

[E]: Expand summary. Only reference the transcript. Don't editorialize. Include Timestamps, not links. Do not use cliches like "delve." Include Summaries, quotes, and key points. Include lots of DETAILS. Headers with emojis!

More Prompts:

I find that ad-hoc use of prompts like these is helpful:

Detail

Clarify

Explain

Expand

...within the scope of the book/video (if it goes outside the source material for answers).

Warning: Remember that any AI will hallucinate answers when it does not have them, so you need to check what it outputs. e.g., "page numbers" will be the page numbers of the document you give it, not necessarily the printed book's page numbers. It's still helpful for referring to your research documents, but you must check your work before publishing anything.