Money Grows on the Tree of Knowledge Explainer - Updated!

Tracy Twyman’s book, Money Grows on the Tree of Knowledge, reveals surprising truths about the magic of modern money.

Buy The Book

To the profane modern mind, money is a sterile product of logic, a mathematical byproduct of cold, digital ledgers. We perceive the global financial system as a secular machine, scrubbed clean of the supernatural. Yet, an investigative descent into the esoteric history of the dollar reveals that this “science” of finance is actually a highly refined, sinister form of ancient alchemy. Far from a neutral tool of trade, the dollar serves as the talismanic centerpiece of a primordial ritual designed to transmute collective belief into tangible hegemony. By decoding the symbols etched into our currency and the structures of our economy, we reveal the occult truths that underpin the magic of modern money — a system where wealth is conjured ex nihilo from the vacuum of faith.

The Dollar Sign is a Primordial Map of the Garden of Eden

While standard histories trace the “$” sign to the “Pillars of Hercules” found on Spanish “pillar dollars” — coins featuring banners coiled around twin columns with the motto Plus Ultra — the true lineage is far more ancient. This glyph encompasses a “philosophic empire” envisioned by luminaries like Sir Francis Bacon, representing “the great New World dreamt of by the philosophers of old.” However, the symbol’s prototype is found in the shekel coins of Phoenician Tyre, which depicted a serpent entwined around a tree—an explicit reference to the Tree of Knowledge.

This connection reveals a startling etymological and mythological foundation. The “shekel” literally translates to a “bushel of wheat,” tethering money to the primordial harvest. Furthermore, the biblical figure Cain—the first tiller of the ground—is etymologically linked to the words “Cane,” “Coin,” and “Smith.” In Hebrew, Cain signifies “to acquire, to create, or to produce.” Thus, to “coin” money is to “invent” reality, mimicking the creative acts of the gods. In this light, the dollar sign is a map of the original rebellion in Eden; the pursuit of wealth is framed as the pursuit of “forbidden knowledge,” the divine power to transmute the dust of the earth into the gold of creation.

The Central Bank is the “Philosopher’s Stone” Manifest

The history of finance is the narrative of mining (physical alchemy) transmogrifying into banking (financial alchemy). In the 16th century, Georgius Agricola viewed the silver mines of the Joachimstal valley — whence we get the word “taler” or “dollar” — as proof that man could turn dross into silver. But the ultimate “Philosopher’s Stone,” capable of turning base lead into gold, was realized not in a furnace, but through the invention of fractional reserve lending.

John Law, the Scottish architect of the Mississippi Bubble, famously claimed that paper money was the true alchemical stone because it enabled the creation of wealth from nothing. Modern central banking operates as a high-tech “Athanor” — the occult furnace where money is “created” the moment a debt is issued. This system is a Temple of Faith rather than a secular office, for as William Greider observed: “Above all, money is a function of faith. It requires an implicit and universal social consent that is indeed mysterious. To create money and use it, each one must believe, and everyone must believe. Only then do the worthless pieces of paper take on value.”

The 40-Hour Work Week is the “Fire of the Wheel”

If money is conjured from thin air, the necessity of grueling labor seems illogical—unless labor serves a metaphysical purpose. The 40-hour work week is a “belief placebo,” a form of meditative “yoga” required to satisfy the human mind’s innate rejection of wealth ex nihilo. We require “travail” to make the bank’s fiat creation feel earned and real.

In the alchemical process, the “Fire of the Wheel” is the constant, sustained heat required for the “coction” or cooking of the philosophical matter. In our economy, labor provides this heat. We are tethered to the 40-hour work week to “absorb” the excess fiat currency; without the “Great Work” of the masses, the illusion would shatter into hyperinflation. There is a cannibalistic dimension to this: the system liquidates the worker's vitality to fuel its own expansion. The haunting phrase “Arbeit macht frei” (Work sets you free) reflects this chilling truth—that one finds “liberation” only by being consumed as a sacrificial component of the economic machine.

We Inhabit a “Time Standard,” Not a Gold Standard

Since the abandonment of the gold standard, we have been forced onto a “Time Standard.” In alchemical allegory, this is represented by the myth of Saturn (Father Time or Lead) encountering Mercury (Quicksilver or Youth). Saturn, the reaper of souls, is depicted using his scythe to cut off the feet of Mercury. This is the “fixing” of the volatile agent. In our economy, the “sprightly young man with the winged helmet”—representing the fluidity and velocity of youth—is “shackled to the fixed Earth, like a slave.”

This is not a metaphor; it is a mechanism of extraction. Inflation devalues the dollar, forcing individuals to sacrifice more hours of their lives to survive. Our youth is literally drained to feed the “Saturnian” system of interest and debt payments. We do not trade in gold; we trade in the finite seconds of our lives. The phrase “Time is Money” is the decree of a system that sacrifices the “Mercury” of the living to generate the “Gold” of the creditors.

Buy The Book

Your Identity is a “Securitized Asset” for the Global Hegemony

The most visceral truth of this alchemical regime is the individual's status. In 1933, following a national bankruptcy, the US government “hypothecated” the private property of its citizens to its creditors. To manage this collateral, the state utilizes the “assignment of a Social Security number” to create an “artificial person” — the “Straw Man.”

This Straw Man is an alchemical “homunculus,” a corporate entity that serves as a securitized asset for the banking cartel. Your birth certificate is effectively a warehouse receipt, a UPC code marking you as property that will generate interest for the state’s creditors over your lifetime. We live within a global “slave grid” overseen by the IMF and World Bank, where human beings are treated as “high-powered money.” This is the “Bath of the Stars” realized—a system that, as Flamel and Fulcanelli suggested, requires the “red blood of the children” (the energy of future generations) to rejuvenate the “dying matrix” of the elite.

The Twilight of the Kali Yuga

The global economy is a “dying matrix” — a womb-like prison built on a mountain of debt that now exponentially exceeds the value of all physical assets on Earth. We are currently navigating the “Kali Yuga,” or the Age of Iron — the final stage of a cycle where “Virtue,” represented as a cow, balances precariously on a single leg. In this age, the hieroglyph of existence is the skeleton and the empty hourglass, symbol of time run out.

As the “illusion of prosperity” fades and the alchemical lead of our labor fails to turn into gold, we approach the moment of “Eripitur persona, manet res” — the mask is snatched away, the rest remains. Death is a necessary part of the cycle of transmutation; only through the collapse of this cannibalistic system can the “Philosophic Empire” envisioned by the ancients be born. As the collective faith that sustains this Temple of Debt finally breaks, we must ask: what truth remains once the magic of the dollar has finally vanished?

Share

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books for understanding how the world really works and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

Give a gift subscription