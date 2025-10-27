Money Grows on the Tree of Knowledge Explainer

Book: Money Grows on the Tree of Knowledge by Tracy R. Twyman.

Uncover the terrifying, secret origins of the modern monetary system in this eye-opening explainer video based on Tracy R. Twyman's research. Explore how global finance is rooted in ancient mythology, alchemy, and the sinister practices of secret societies like the Knights Templar.

The Secret History of the Dollar Sign ($): Learn the multiple origins of the dollar symbol. Initially, the first dollars circulating in the American colonies were Spanish coins called a “peso,” featuring the Pillars of Hercules wrapped with a banner proclaiming “Plus Ultra“ (”There is More Beyond”). This imagery, which some historians believe led to the dollar sign, reflects the vision of Sir Francis Bacon for America as a “philosophic empire“. Discover the even deeper roots in the Tyrian shekel of the ancient Phoenician island of Tyre, which featured the Pillars of Hercules and a serpent coiled around the Tree of Knowledge.

The symbol is also intimately linked to the caduceus, the magical wand of Hermes (or Roman Mercury), representing alchemical transformation and healing. This symbol is analogous to the biblical Nehushtan, the brazen serpent Moses used to heal the Israelites. We reveal the direct origin of the dollar symbol in the “taler“ coins minted from the silver deposits found by Count Stephan Hieronymus Schlick in Jachymov, Bohemia in 1516. These specific talers featured the Nahushtan crucified serpent on one side.

From Alchemy to Economics: Trace how the alchemical quest for the Philosopher’s Stone—the power to transmute base matter into gold—became the foundation of modern banking. Figures like Georgius Agricola, hired as the “mine physician” in Joachimstal, saw mining as the true purpose of alchemy. The Knights Templar (Poor Knights of the Temple of Solomon) pioneered the banking system, using coded paper “chits” (the origin of the word “cheque”) to protect pilgrims and circumvent usury laws.

Unearth the hidden doctrines of the Templars, whose inner circle allegedly practiced secret initiation rituals involving bizarre idol worship of “Baphomet“. Learn how this “head” was described variously as a goat, bearded man, or androgyne, granting wealth and prophesying. Occult authors like Eliphas Levi and scholars like Joseph, Baron von Hammer-Purgstall, associated Baphomet with the Ophite Gnosticism and the Baptism of Wisdom (”Bapho Metis”).

The Alchemy of Fiat Currency and Fractional Reserve Lending: Understand how modern monetary policy is based on illusion, where value rests entirely on public faith. We detail how fractional reserve lending—pioneered by goldsmiths and influential thinkers like John Law (whose theories led to the disastrous Great Mississippi Bubble) and Wolfgang von Goethe (in his play Faust)—allows banks to create money out of nothing.

Discover how the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 ushered in the era of “fiat money,” a debt instrument requiring perpetual faith in the US economy. Economist John Maynard Keynes, a student of alchemy, advised Franklin Roosevelt on creating government programs that artificially manufactured work to absorb newly created currency, resulting in the time standard where “time is money“. This system is symbolized by the allegorical struggle between Saturn (Chronos/Father Time) and Mercury, in which youth and labor are sacrificed to produce artificial gold.

The Price of Prosperity: Sacrifice and Debt: The video explores the recurring mythological theme that wealth and creation require sacrifice, including that of the firstborn (Cain and Abel, Abraham and Isaac, Jesus). We examine the creation of the Federal Income Tax and the Social Security system simultaneously with the Federal Reserve, effectively turning every American citizen into a “securitized asset“ owned by the banks—the legal “Straw Man“. Finally, learn about the establishment of the Bretton Woods system, the IMF, and the World Bank, which enforces a global slave grid, shackling nations with incurable debt and utilizing the multiplier effect to channel life energy to the elite.

