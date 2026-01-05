The Duke Report

The Duke Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V. N. Alexander's avatar
V. N. Alexander
9h

Ask and ye shall receive. Thank you, Peter, for responding so quickly to my suggestion that you give us an explainer on Yarvin.

What an odd duck. So like those "libertarian" trolls in comment sections that bark, "If you don't like it, leave" or "vote with your dollars." What happens if nothing is offered that you want to buy?

He says that culture (political morality) maintains itself invisibly through tradition and conformity. Fine, this is better than through the force of law, IMHO.

I don't see the Cathedral as a threat to a healthy civilization. The tension between convention and novelty is as old as humanity. Tradition is constantly tested by each younger generation. And I don't think the power of convention and conformity is so invisible. It's perennially remarked upon and complained about.

I'm a product of the Cathedral and I'm not a progressive. Institutions used to be politically conservative. In the past several generations they've become politically progressive. It's a periodic system. The pendulum will swing again.

Is it fair to say that with Yarvin's plan if you have a lot of money, you can probably hire a nice government? No so, if you're a garbage collector. I don't see how you could leave a government as you would leave a big box store.

In short, I think his initial premise that the Cathedral holds the power is flawed. Certainly, industry and the military/police force of government exert power over students of this or that ideology. Yarvin sees cultural institutions as a threat because, I guess, he casts himself as an outsider (who went to Brown!)

I think we probably agree that the Cathedral is a tool that can be seized and used by different groups at different times. This can happen to any organized structure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Duke Report™️
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Duke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture