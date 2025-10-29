Missing Words and Missing Ideas

Thank you

In this episode of The Duke Report, Peter Duke explores how language itself has become the central weapon in modern epistemological warfare—what he calls EpiWar™, the systematic attack on how we know what we know. Rebuilding his work after the Pacific Palisades fire, Duke introduces his thesis on vericide—the killing of truth through the destruction or erasure of its witnesses—and contrasts it with epistemicide, the mass death caused by ignorance.

Through live commentary, he connects these concepts to historical examples of censorship, psychological warfare, and narrative manipulation, citing figures such as Andrew Breitbart, Michael A. Hoffman II, and Guido Preparata as victims of vericide. Duke also presents Christine Jones’ fable “The Fools and the Knaves”, a parable of engineered cultural decay, and expands on Preparata’s Conjuring Hitler, which argues that World War II was deliberately designed by Anglo-American power networks.

The discussion moves between history, linguistics, and technology—questioning AI’s role in shaping thought, the shifting definition of words like liberty, and how meaning itself is weaponized. Duke closes by urging viewers to restore discernment through conversation, study, and moral co-awareness—defending truth not with violence, but with language aligned to reality.

