Introduction

🧑‍💼 The Controversy Surrounding Kamala Harris’s Family Background

Candace Owens dives deep into an ongoing investigation of Kamala Harris’s family lineage in this episode. The investigation focuses on the lack of clarity around Kamala’s paternal heritage, raising questions about the authenticity of the Harris family narrative. Owens provides a detailed timeline based on documents like birth and death certificates, marriage records, and newspaper announcements. She argues that Kamala Harris may have obscured parts of her family history, especially surrounding her father, Donald J. Harris.

Summary

🧾 Beryl Magdeline Finegan: A Mystery Figure in the Harris Lineage

One of the central figures in the investigation is Beryl Magdeline Finegan, potentially Kamala Harris grandmother. Beryl was born in 1917, according to her birth certificate. Owens explores several records, including Beryl’s marriage in 1944 to Lawford Newland and their divorce in 1956. The mystery deepens with the lack of clarity about Beryl’s death. There is a death certificate from 1960, suggesting Beryl may have passed away then, but the absence of further concrete evidence keeps this in question. If Beryl died in 1960, it casts doubt on Kamala’s claim that she met her grandmother. Owens also questions whether Beryl had other children besides Donald Harris, which remains unclear. 02:30

📜 The Missing Birth Certificate of Donald Harris

A major point of contention is the lack of a birth certificate for Kamala Harris father, Donald J. Harris. While Owens has found birth certificates for other family members, Donald’s remains elusive. There is a death certificate from 1940 for a Donald Harris, suggesting a child by that name died at a young age, which adds to the confusion. Owens argues that the absence of a birth certificate raises questions about Donald’s true origins. Furthermore, the absence of a marriage certificate for Donald and Kamala’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, adds another layer of suspicion. 06:10

👤 Oscar Joseph Harris: Kamala’s Alleged Grandfather

Owens also scrutinizes Oscar Joseph Harris, Kamala’s supposed paternal grandfather. Born in 1914, Oscar was married to Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris in 1952, and they remained married until his death in 1976. However, a significant contradiction emerges when a “Christopher Harris” is listed as Oscar’s son on the death certificate, rather than Donald Harris. This inconsistency fuels doubts about whether Donald Harris is truly Kamala’s father. Owens argues that the official documents point to a different family history than the one Kamala Harris has presented publicly. 09:50

👩‍⚖️ Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris: A Key Player

Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris, born in 1927, is a key figure in the investigation. She married Oscar Joseph Harris in 1952, and their life together is documented in various records, including her appointment as Senior Postmaster in Jamaica in 1966. Vioris became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1991 and remarried Errol MacPherson in 1994 after Oscar’s death. She passed away in 2019 in Broward County, Florida. Owens notes Kamala Harris was in Florida for a Democratic primary debate just one day before Vioris’s funeral, raising questions about whether Kamala attended the event. 15:20

🤔 The Donald J. Harris Problem

The “Donald J. Harris problem” is a term Owens uses to describe the inconsistencies and gaps in Donald Harris’s life story. While Kamala’s father claims Jamaican heritage, several critical documents, such as his birth certificate and marriage certificate, are missing. Furthermore, Owens highlights Donald’s apparent omission of significant figures in his life, like Lawford Newland, Beryl’s husband, and his mother’s long marriage to Lawford. Owens questions why Donald would leave out such important details in his recounting of his childhood. 07:10

🧩 Christopher Harris: An Enigmatic Figure

One of the most perplexing discoveries in Owens’s investigation is the existence of Christopher Harris, listed as Oscar Joseph Harris’s son on Oscar’s death certificate. The identity and background of Christopher remain unknown, and this detail complicates Donald Harris’s claim to be Oscar’s only son. Owens urges further investigation into Christopher’s identity, as it could change the understanding of Kamala’s paternal lineage. 26:45

🧐 Speculation on Kamala Harris’s Intentions

Owens speculates that Kamala Harris may have intentionally concealed parts of her family history. She suggests that Kamala may have altered her narrative to emphasize her African American identity, sidelining her family’s connections to European descent through Vioris and others. Owens proposes that Kamala’s familial ties to Vioris, a white woman, and her attempts to obscure this connection, may be part of a broader strategy to appeal to specific voter bases. 19:10

🧬 The Genetic and Historical Questions

The episode concludes with Owens encouraging further research into Kamala Harris ancestry. She calls for more documentation, including birth certificates, to verify the exact nature of Kamala’s family relationships. The absence of crucial documents for Donald Harris remains the biggest obstacle in piecing together the full story. Owens believes that the investigation will eventually uncover significant truths about Kamala Harris’s heritage that have been hidden or misrepresented. 35:00

FAQ

Q: Who is Beryl Magdeline Finegan, and how is she connected to Kamala Harris family?

A: Beryl Magdeline Finegan, born in 1917, is potentially Kamala Harris grandmother. Her name appears on various certificates, including a 1944 marriage certificate to Lawford Newland and a divorce decree from 1956. Beryl is believed to have given birth to Donald Harris in 1938, although inconsistencies with dates make this uncertain. A 1960 death certificate possibly belongs to her, though the identity has not been fully confirmed. 03:30

Q: What is the controversy regarding Donald Harris’s birth?

A: The controversy surrounds the lack of a birth certificate for Donald Harris, Kamala Harris father. Despite birth records for many family members, Donald Harris’s birth certificate remains elusive. A death certificate for a “Donald Harris” exists from 1940, showing that a child with this name died at a young age, raising questions about Kamala’s father’s true origins. 06:15

Q: Who is Oscar Joseph Harris, and what is his relationship to Kamala Harris family?

A: Oscar Joseph Harris, born in 1914, is identified as Kamala Harris’s grandfather. He married Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris in 1952, and they remained married until his death in 1976. Despite Kamala Harris father, Donald Harris, claiming to be Oscar’s son, a death certificate lists a “Christopher Harris” as Oscar’s son, creating further questions about Donald’s true parentage. 09:10

Q: What is known about Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris?

A: Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris, born in 1927 in Jamaica, married Oscar Joseph Harris in 1952 and stayed married until his death in 1976. She was appointed Senior Postmaster in 1966, and her name appears in several official records. Vioris became a U.S. citizen in 1991 and later remarried Errol MacPherson in 1994 before passing away in 2019. 14:50

Q: Why is Kamala Harris suspected of hiding her family history?

A: Owens argues that Kamala Harris may be intentionally concealing parts of her family history, particularly regarding her paternal lineage. The focus of this suspicion is her alleged connection to Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris, who would have been too young to have birthed Donald Harris. This discrepancy, along with the absence of critical documents like Donald Harris’s birth and marriage certificates, fuels speculation that Kamala Harris’s family narrative may be inaccurate. 19:10

Q: Why are documents about Donald Harris missing?

A: Despite extensive records for other family members, no birth certificate or marriage certificate has been found for Donald Harris. This absence raises concerns, especially since there are announcements of his marriage and divorce, but no official documentation confirming these events. 22:45

Q: What is the significance of Christopher Harris in this investigation?

A: Christopher Harris is listed as the son of Oscar Joseph Harris on Oscar’s death certificate, which conflicts with Donald Harris’s claim to be Oscar’s son. The identity and role of Christopher Harris remain a mystery, contributing to the doubts surrounding Kamala Harris familial claims. 26:00

Q: How does Owens view Kamala Harris’s connection to her alleged grandmother?

A: Owens suggests that Kamala Harris strong resemblance to Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris, coupled with Harris’s attempts to obscure this connection, points to a deeper issue. Owens proposes that Harris’s narrative may have been altered to emphasize her African American heritage, sidelining her connections to Vioris, who was likely of European descent. 29:30

Q: What are the remaining questions that need to be answered in this investigation?

A: The investigation still seeks to answer key questions, including who Christopher Harris is, why there is no birth certificate for Donald Harris, and whether Kamala Harris has intentionally concealed aspects of her lineage. Owens encourages further research and document discovery to resolve these questions. 32:10

Q: Why are Owens’s findings significant for Kamala Harris political narrative?

A: Owens argues that Kamala Harris has framed her political narrative around her African American identity, potentially downplaying or hiding her family’s complex racial and ethnic background. The investigation into Kamala’s lineage aims to challenge this narrative, presenting a fuller picture of her ancestry. 35:00

People

Beryl Magdeline Finegan – Beryl Magdeline Finegan, born in 1917, is a central figure in the investigation and possibly Kamala Harris grandmother. Official documents like her birth certificate and marriage certificate confirm key details, although there are discrepancies around her timeline, such as a possible 1960 death certificate and her alleged relationship with Donald Harris. Questions arise from the different spellings of her name and the lack of clarity around her family ties. 02:30

Donald J. Harris – Donald J. Harris is Kamala Harris father, but his personal documentation remains elusive. There is no confirmed birth or marriage certificate, and suspicions arise about his true parentage. Despite multiple records for others in the family, Donald Harris’s documents are conspicuously absent. Additionally, his connection to Beryl Magdeline Finegan and his relationship with Oscar Joseph Harris are unclear. 06:00

Oscar Joseph Harris – Born in 1914, Oscar Joseph Harris is Kamala Harris purported grandfather. He married Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris in 1952, and his death certificate confirms his passing in 1976. However, a significant contradiction arises when a “Christopher Harris” is listed as his son on the death certificate, not Donald Harris, raising further questions about Kamala Harris lineage. 09:50

Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris – Born in 1927, Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris is another key figure in Kamala Harris family history. She married Oscar Joseph Harris in 1952, and official records confirm her various life events, including her civil service role in Jamaica, her naturalization in the United States in 1991, and her death in 2019. Despite this, her role as Kamala Harris’s potential grandmother presents significant age and timeline issues. 15:20

Lawford Newland – Lawford Newland was married to Beryl Magdeline Finegan in 1944. Their marriage lasted until their divorce in 1956. His role in the family history adds another layer of complexity to the timeline of Beryl’s relationships, especially concerning the parentage of Donald Harris. 12:10

Christopher Harris – Christopher Harris is named as the son of Oscar Joseph Harris on Oscar’s death certificate, although Kamala Harris father, Donald Harris, claims to be Oscar’s son. The identity and background of Christopher Harris remain a mystery, contributing to the questions surrounding Kamala Harris true family lineage. 26:45

Errol MacPherson – Errol MacPherson married Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris in 1994 after the death of her first husband, Oscar Joseph Harris. His presence in the family timeline is confirmed through official records, further solidifying the complex familial relationships. 15:50

Shyamala Gopalan – Shyamala Gopalan is Kamala Harris mother. Although she is mentioned only briefly in the episode, her Indian heritage and relationship with Donald Harris are crucial to Kamala’s identity. Owens contrasts Shyamala’s appearance and background with that of other family members to raise further questions about Kamala’s family story. 30:10

Organizations

Daily Gleaner – The Daily Gleaner is a major Jamaican newspaper, referenced multiple times in connection with critical family events. The marriage of Oscar Joseph Harris and Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris was documented in this newspaper, along with other family events, such as divorce records. The Daily Gleaner serves as a key historical source in uncovering the Harris family’s timeline and relationships. 12:30

Jamaican Civil Service – Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris worked in the Jamaican Civil Service and held the position of Senior Postmaster, as reported in the Daily Gleaner. This role is significant in documenting her career and public life in Jamaica. Her appointment in 1966 to this senior post was another event that provided evidence of her ongoing marriage to Oscar Joseph Harris at the time. 15:50

United States Naturalization Service – The U.S. Naturalization Service plays a critical role in documenting Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris’s naturalization as a U.S. citizen in 1991. Official forms from the service confirm her decision to retain her married name “Vioris Harris,” even after her husband, Oscar Joseph Harris, had passed away. 19:40

Broward County Funeral Services – Broward County Funeral Services are involved in the burial of Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris, who passed away in 2019. Owens highlights the timing of her death and funeral, noting that Kamala Harris was in Florida around the same time for the Democratic primary debate, raising questions about Kamala’s attendance at the funeral. 32:30

Locations

St. Elizabeth, Jamaica – St. Elizabeth is the birthplace of Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris, Kamala Harris alleged grandmother, born in 1927. This location is significant because it ties Vioris to Jamaican heritage, and her birth certificate confirms her birth here. Owens references this location multiple times while investigating Kamala Harris familial connections. 14:00

Broward County, Florida – Broward County is where Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris died in 2019. Her funeral took place two weeks after her death, with Kamala Harris in Florida around the same time for a Democratic primary debate in Miami. Owens speculates whether Kamala attended the funeral, given the proximity in time and location. 32:20

Miami, Florida – Owens highlights that Kamala Harris was in Miami for the Democratic primary debate the day before her grandmother’s funeral in Broward County. The proximity of these events raises questions about Kamala’s connection to her grandmother and whether she attended the funeral. 33:00

St. Catherine, Jamaica – St. Catherine is where Oscar Joseph Harris, Kamala Harris alleged grandfather, died in 1976. His death certificate places him in this Jamaican parish, and this location is crucial in tracing Kamala’s paternal ancestry. 21:10

Oakland, California – Oakland is referenced when discussing the marriage and divorce announcements of Donald J. Harris and Shyamala Gopalan. While the exact marriage certificate remains missing, there are records of their divorce announcement in the Oakland area. This location is significant in Kamala Harris family history in the U.S. 22:50

St. Anne Parish, Jamaica – Owens mentions St. Anne Parish while searching for records pertaining to Donald Harris’s mysterious brother, Christopher Harris. This location serves as one of the key areas Owens investigates for missing family documentation. 27:00

Timeline

1914 – Oscar Joseph Harris is born on April 5th, according to his birth certificate. This date is significant in tracing Kamala Harris paternal lineage.

1938 – Donald J. Harris, Kamala Harris alleged father, is born. This is a critical date, although no birth certificate has been found. Owens raises questions about his parentage due to the absence of official documentation. 06:10

1944 – Beryl Magdeline Finegan marries Lawford Newland when she is 25 years old. This event is confirmed by a marriage certificate and presents questions about Donald Harris’s birth timeline, as this marriage would have occurred after his birth. 12:00

1952 – Oscar Joseph Harris marries Vioris Aneita Cambridge. This marriage is confirmed by their marriage certificate, and it solidifies his connection to Kamala Harris family narrative. 15:00

1956 – Beryl Magdeline Finegan and Lawford Newland divorce. The divorce is documented in the Daily Gleaner, and this event coincides with Beryl’s complex relationship with the Harris family timeline. 12:15

1960 – A possible death certificate for Beryl Magdeline Finegan exists, suggesting she may have passed away from complications due to fibroids. This would complicate Kamala Harris claim of having met her grandmother, as Kamala was born after this date. 11:00

1966 – Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris is appointed Senior Postmaster in Jamaica. This date is noted in the Daily Gleaner and confirms that Vioris was still married to Oscar Harris at the time. 15:45

1976 – Oscar Joseph Harris dies in St. Catherine, Jamaica, as confirmed by his death certificate. He died beside his son Christopher Harris, whose identity remains a significant mystery in this investigation, raising questions about Kamala Harris true paternal ancestry. 21:10

1991 – Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris is naturalized as a U.S. citizen. She chooses to retain her married name, “Harris,” despite her husband’s death 15 years earlier. 19:30

2019 – Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris dies in Broward County, Florida. Her death and subsequent funeral raise questions about Kamala Harris’s presence, as Kamala was in Florida for a Democratic primary debate at the time. 32:20

Bibliography

The Truths We Hold: An American Journey – Kamala Harris’s book is referenced when Owens discusses the shifting spelling of names within the family. The book serves as a source of some of the information that Owens scrutinizes, including Kamala’s account of her family’s history and relationships. The discrepancies between the book and the official documents are a key focus in Owens’s investigation. 03:50

Glossary

Birth Certificate – A legal document issued by the government that records the birth of a person. In this investigation, the birth certificates of key individuals like Beryl Magdeline Finegan, Donald J. Harris, and Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris are crucial for establishing family connections and timelines. 02:45

Death Certificate – An official document that records a person’s death, providing information about the date, cause, and circumstances of the death. Several death certificates, such as those of Oscar Joseph Harris and Beryl Magdeline Finegan, are central to Owens’s investigation, though there are uncertainties about which documents pertain to which individuals. 11:00

Marriage Certificate – A legal document that certifies the marriage between two individuals. Owens references the marriage certificates of Beryl Magdeline Finegan and Lawford Newland, as well as Oscar Joseph Harris and Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris, to track familial relationships and timelines. 12:00

Naturalization – The process by which a foreign citizen becomes a citizen of another country. Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris’s U.S. naturalization in 1991 is a significant event in tracing her life after leaving Jamaica and confirms that she kept her married name “Harris.” 19:40

Daily Gleaner – A major newspaper in Jamaica, often cited by Owens to verify family events such as marriages and divorces. The Daily Gleaner plays a pivotal role in the investigation, providing official documentation of several key moments in the Harris family’s history. 12:30

Divorce Decree – A legal document that finalizes the dissolution of a marriage. Owens highlights the 1956 divorce decree between Beryl Magdeline Finegan and Lawford Newland, published in the Daily Gleaner, as an important piece of evidence in reconstructing the family timeline. 12:15

Postmaster – A senior official responsible for overseeing postal services. Vioris Aneita Cambridge Harris was appointed as Senior Postmaster in Jamaica in 1966, an important point in her professional career that Owens uses to confirm the timeline of her marriage to Oscar Harris. 15:50

Annulment – A legal procedure that declares a marriage null and void, as if it never existed. Owens mentions an annulment announcement regarding Donald Harris’s marriage, although she notes that the actual marriage certificate has not been located. 22:50

St. Catherine, Jamaica – A parish in Jamaica where Oscar Joseph Harris passed away in 1976. This location is significant in establishing the timeline of Kamala Harris’s paternal ancestry. 21:10

Communist – A term used to describe a person who supports or follows the ideology of communism. Owens claims that Donald Harris was a committed communist, which is relevant to her investigation into his background, particularly regarding his identity and possible use of aliases. 26:10