Matthew 5:5 — Μακάριοι οἱ πραεῖς· ὅτι αὐτοὶ κληρονομήσουσιν τὴν γῆν. (“Blessed are the meek…”) Matthew 11:29 — ὅτι πραΰς εἰμι καὶ ταπεινὸς τῇ καρδίᾳ (“for I am meek and humble in heart…”) Matthew 21:5 — ἰδοὺ ὁ βασιλεύς σου ἔρχεταί σοι πραΰς (“Behold, your king comes to you… meek…”)

As documented in the Liddell-Scott-Jones Greek–English Lexicon, s.v. “πρᾶος,” Scaife ATLAS (Aligned Text and Linguistic Annotation Server), accessed March 29, 2026.

This brief extracts the most load-bearing sense-lines and associated author citations for the Greek word family behind “meek,” centered on πρᾶος (also written πραΰς). The lexicon’s citations show controlled force through bridling, signaling, calming anger, and training animals, among other meanings or senses.

πρᾶος, ον (also πραΰς) — adjective

War-horse control (bridle + rider signals)

Sense-line: making mild, taming (horse training through control cues).

Lexicon-attached citations

φάρμακον πραῢ τείνων ἀμφὶ γένυι — Pindar, Olympian 13.85 (a bridle drawn “gentle” around the jaw).

προκινεῖν αὐτὸν [τὸν ἵππον] ὡς πραοτάτοις σημείοις — Xenophon, On Horsemanship 9.3 (move the horse with the gentlest signals).

Sense-line: mild, soft, gentle (physical / sensory domains)

Lexicon-attached citations

πρηῢ σέλας — Homeric Hymns 8.10 (gentle light).

πραῢς ὄαρος — Pindar, Pythian 4.136 (gentle speech/utterance).

mild, πυρετοί — Hippocrates (mild fevers).

ἰητρείη πρηεῖα — Hippocrates, On Joints 69 (gentle treatment).

τὴν φωνὴν πραοτέραν ποιοῦνται — Xenophon, Symposium 1.10 (they make the voice gentler).

ἀνέμων πρηΰτατε Ζέφυρε — Greek Anthology 6.349 (gentlest Zephyr among winds).

Sense-line: mild, gentle, meek (human disposition; anger regulation included)

Lexicon-attached citations

πραῢς ἀστοῖς — Pindar, Pythian 3.71 (gentle toward citizens).

πᾶσιν ἵλεώς τε καὶ πρᾶος — Plato, Republic 566e (gracious and πρᾶος).

πρὸς τοὺς οἰκείους — Plato, Republic 375c (πρᾶος toward one’s own household).

π. τὸ ἦθος — Plato, Phaedrus 243c (gentle in character).

π. ἐν τοῖς λόγοις — Plato, Euthydemus 303d (gentle in speech/argument).

esp. “after having been angry” — Herodotus 2.181 (the lexicon flags the “after anger” setting).

ὁ θὴρ ὅδʼ ἡμῖν π. — Euripides, Bacchae 436 (applied to Dionysus).

Sense-line: gentle / tame (animals; trained temperament)

Lexicon-attached citations

of a horse, gentle: ἀλλήλοις πραότεροι — Xenophon, Cyropaedia 2.1.29.

of other animals, tame: ἰχθύων μεγάλων καὶ πραέων — Xenophon, Anabasis 1.4.9; cf. Aristotle, History of Animals 488b22.

ζῷα … πραέα πρὸς τοὺς ἀνθρώπους — Xenophon, Oeconomicus 15.4 (animals gentle toward humans).

Sense-line: “mild” with a horsemanship gloss (“caresses”)

Lexicon-attached citation

τὰ πραέα — Xenophon, On Horsemanship 9.10 (the lexicon glosses this as “caresses”).

πραΰς — form pointer to πρᾶος

Lexicon line: πραΰς, v. πρᾶος.

πραότης, ητος, ἡ — noun (the named trait: “mildness / gentleness”)

Sense-line: mildness, gentleness (set in an anger/harshness neighborhood)

Lexicon-attached citations

Thucydides 4.108; Lysias 6.34; Isocrates 3.55; Plato, Republic 558a.

opp. ἀγριότης — Plato, Symposium 197d.

opp. ὀργιλότης — Aristotle, Nicomachean Ethics 1125b26.

opp. ὀργή — Aristotle, Rhetoric 1380a6.

πραΰνω — verb (the mechanism: “make mild; soothe; calm; tame”)

Sense-line: make soft/mild/gentle; soothe; calm (including anger and the spirited part)

Lexicon-attached citations

πνοιὰς … πρηΰνει — Hesiod, Theogony 254 (calm winds/breaths).

π. ἕλκος — Sophocles, Philoctetes 650 (soothe a raging sore).

π. τινὰ λόγοις — Aeschylus, Persians 837 (soothe someone with words).

π. τινὰς πρὸς ἀλλήλους — Isocrates 4.47 (make people milder toward one another).

ὀργήν — Euripides fr. 822 (calm anger).

τὸν θυμόν, τὸ θυμοειδές — Plato, Laws 731d; Plato, Republic 572a (calm the spirited drive).

cf. Xenophon, On Horsemanship 9.5 (the lexicon ties the verb’s calming sense to horsemanship).

Sense-line: become milder; abate; be appeased

Lexicon-attached citations

πρηϋνομένου τοῦ χειμῶνος — Herodotus 2.25 (winter abating).

of persons: Herodotus 2.121δ; Plato, Republic 440d; Aristotle, Rhetoric 1380a5 (people becoming milder / appeased).

Sense-line: tame wild animals (including a horse note)

Lexicon-attached citations

tame wild animals: Hesiod, Works and Days 797; Xenophon, Memorabilia 2.3.9.

[ἐλέφαντα] π. καὶ ἡμερῶσαι — Aelian, On the Nature of Animals 10.10 (tame and make gentle).

of horses: the lexicon links the passive form to Xenophon, On Horsemanship 9.10 (in a context of horse behavior).

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