My interview with Jerm.

Language as the Invisible Battleground (00:00–04:17)

Peter opens with the core premise: language operates like water to fish — we swim in it without seeing it. He references Stuart Chase’s The Tyranny of Words (published roughly a century ago) and describes the three compression processes the nervous system uses to fit experience into words: deletion, distortion, and generalization. Anyone who learns to identify these processes in real time can ask precise questions that reveal what a speaker has left out, reshaped, or oversimplified. Peter argues that linguistics functions as a powerful tool for determining what is real, and that schools deliberately avoid teaching it because widespread critical thinking threatens centralized control.

Signal Loss Across Languages and Hermeneutics (04:17–08:08)

Jerm gives an Afrikaans example — a single sentence that requires two sentences in English — illustrating signal loss between languages. Peter connects this to hermeneutics: the politically motivated interpretation of words during translation. He cites classicist Ammon Hillman as someone with an extraordinary command of Koine Greek and notes that Greek contains far more words than English. Peter frames the historical drift of word meanings over three millennia as a political process, and compares language adaptation to biological adaptation — each language develops to fit the needs of its speakers.

Epistemology of the New Testament (08:08–14:00)

Peter distinguishes his approach from Hillman’s: he focuses on epistemology (how you know what you know), not etymology alone. He prioritizes John and Matthew as eyewitness accounts, while Mark and Luke wrote secondhand. He examines the linguistic structure of Jesus’s speech — roughly 193 instances, almost all interrogative and conversational — and contrasts that with Paul, a Pharisee who wrote letters telling people what to believe. The discussion touches briefly on Hillman’s controversial thesis about Jesus, which Peter finds interesting but does not adopt because it relies on Mark.

Logos, Mistranslation, and John 1:1 (14:00–19:03)

Peter credits E. Michael Jones’s Logos Rising for sending him to the Liddell-Scott-Jones Lexicon, where logos occupies five pages of definitions. He argues that logos does not mean “word” and is not a noun — it denotes the ability to use language for reasoned discourse. His reading of John 1:1: “In the beginning was the ability to use language and have reasoned discourse, and that was with God, and that was God.” This makes God self-evident and omnipresent through the very act of truthful conversation. He extends the analysis to krisis (discernment, not emergency) and praus/meek (reserved strength — the discipline of a trained war horse under a light rein, not weakness).

Freedom vs. Liberty and the Constitutional Disconnect (19:03–30:50)

Jerm raises the politicization of terms like “Jew” through evangelical theology. Peter pivots to a deeper structural claim: the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution rest on incompatible metaphysical foundations. The Declaration grounds rights in natural law — inalienable, self-evident, intrinsic to being human. The Constitution reframes those rights as liberties granted by authority. Peter traces the distinction back to Rome: when Rome conquered Greece, it proclaimed “freedom” but delivered Roman liberty — do what you want as long as you pay taxes and obey. He cites Stanislaw Demetrius’s book on the word liberty and argues that most people treat “freedom” and “liberty” as synonyms when they operate in opposite directions.

Semantic Blanks, Political Slogans, and “Safe and Effective” (21:30–25:05)

Jerm steers the conversation toward linguistic weapons. Peter dissects “Make America Great Again” — “great” and “again” function as semantic blanks that each listener fills with private associations (Leave It to Beaver, Life magazine covers). He draws the same parallel to Obama’s “Hope and Change” — hope for what? Change what? He then analyzes “safe and effective” as a three-word phrase that simultaneously deletes, distorts, and generalizes — a compressed linguistic spell that moved billions of people to act against their own interests.

Chomsky, Bafflegab, and the Magic Trick (25:05–35:00)

Peter introduces “bafflegab” — grammatically correct sentences that carry no actual meaning — a concept he learned from Vox Day, rooted in Chomsky’s Syntactic Structures. He argues that Chomsky’s linguistics book was so dangerous that the establishment had to make Chomsky famous for something else (manufacturing consent as a left-wing dissident), ensuring he would never discuss linguistics publicly. Peter traces his own education in hypnotic language patterns through Scott Adams, who led him to Bandler, Grinder, Milton Erickson, and Robert Dilts. He reflects on Adams’s illness and his book God’s Debris, which Peter identifies as a Gnostic retelling lifted from the 15th-century Rosicrucian Jacob Boehme.

Materialism vs. Nervous-System-as-Antenna (35:00–38:20)

Peter lays out his ontology: the brain is not a processor but an antenna. The nervous system connects us to something transcendent. He draws on his own experience of solving problems during sleep — going to bed stuck, waking with the answer — and his background in computer science to argue that the wetware’s processing capacity alone cannot account for human cognition. This places him in direct opposition to the materialist-Gnostic framework he attributes to Adams and the AGI research community.

Nominalization as the Core Magic Trick (39:46–44:00)

Jerm asks about nominalization. Peter uses logos as the master example: a dynamic process (“that which can be done with words”) is compressed into a static noun (“the Word”). He extends the pattern to “the science” — science as a living process becomes a nominalized authority that requires intermediaries (doctors, professors, priests) to interpret. He calls this the Pharisee move: take something self-evident, wrap it in mystery, then gatekeep access to it. He connects the Pharisees, the Freemasons (compass-and-square as boundary-condition tools), and the Bavarian Illuminati (circle-point symbol) as variations on the same institutional pattern — different furniture, same methodology.

Consciousness, AGI, and the Limits of Materialist Philosophy (44:43–48:12)

Peter defines consciousness through the Greek syneidēsis: the ability to recognize your own frame of reality and understand that other people carry different frames. He criticizes the New Age abstraction of consciousness into an “airy fairy, amorphous state of being” — a container for everything that defines nothing. He argues this nominalization creates a fatal problem for AGI researchers (including Nicholas Berggruen’s essay contests): they cannot code sentience because their materialist ontology cannot accommodate the antenna model of cognition. He rejects the label “artificial intelligence” in favor of “large language model” — powerful tools, but not intelligent, and prone to generating bafflegab that requires rigorous editing.

Double Binds, Schismogenesis, and Weaponized Language (59:49–1:03:43)

Peter explains the double bind — two bad choices with no escape — using the New Testament example of the Herodians and Pharisees asking Jesus about paying Roman taxes. Jesus “chunks up,” changes the frame by asking whose face is on the coin, and answers on his own terms. Peter traces the concept to Gregory Bateson (who worked for the OSS and CIA) and connects it to Cathy O’Brien’s account of how dissociative identity disorder is manufactured. He argues that Covid deployed the double bind at the civilizational scale (”get the vaccine or lose your job”), producing mass schizoaffective symptoms — what Bateson called schismogenesis. He extends the analysis to the Declaration/Constitution metaphysical split: Americans who believe they fight for inalienable rights while operating under a liberty framework experience a structural double bind that enabled the Federal Reserve capture and two world wars.

Thought-Terminating Clichés and Closing (1:03:43–1:07:58)

Peter introduces Robert Lifton’s concept of thought-terminating clichés — loaded language that functions as a stop sign on inquiry. “Conspiracy theorist” is the prime example: two words that shut down analysis of 9/11 or any deviation from the official narrative. The defense is to name the device in real time: “Why are you using a thought-terminating cliché?” He closes by directing listeners to TheDukeReport.com (redirecting to the Substack), where he maintains nearly 900 book summaries (1,500 words each), 300+ half-hour podcast explainers, 200+ short video breakdowns, and all original long-form writing.

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