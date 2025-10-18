JFK: A Very British Coup - Explainer

This explainer video covers the book “JFK: A Very British Coup” by John Hamer and dives deep into the monumental and shocking assassination of President John F. Kennedy (JFK) in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, on November 22, 1963, arguing conclusively that this was a staged coup d’etat and a ritual execution. We reveal the powerful entities and key individuals behind this vast, complex conspiracy, which goes far beyond the “lone assassin” fantasy peddled by the Warren Commission.

The video centers on the premise that JFK was murdered by the Zio-globalist cabal and the British ‘Crown Empire’ through their immense, interlocking intelligence and financial networks. JFK sealed his fate by attempting to defy his handlers and “swim against the tide”.

JFK’s Fatal Transgressions

We detail President Kennedy’s direct threats to the power elite:

Federal Reserve Challenge: In June 1963, JFK signed Executive Order 11110 in an attempt to circumvent the high-interest usury of the privately-owned Rothschild Federal Reserve Bank by issuing over $4 billion in debt-free United States Notes.

Big Oil Conflict: Kennedy supported eliminating tax loopholes, targeting the lucrative Oil Depletion Allowance cherished by figures like David Rockefeller and the Texas oil barons.

Vietnam Withdrawal: JFK planned for a unilateral military withdrawal from Vietnam upon his re-election, threatening the colossal profits of the Military-Industrial Complex and the lucrative international heroin racket run by the CIA and the Onassis-Lansky Syndicate .

The Israel Crisis: He issued stern warnings to Israeli Premier David Ben-Gurion demanding inspection of the top-secret Dimona nuclear facility, placing him at the top of their “hit list”.

The Assassination Machinery and Key Players

The murder was coordinated by the highest echelons of power, specifically the British Special Operations Executive (SOE) and MI6, serving the Crown’s elite, the Committee of 300.

Learn about the key conspirators and facilitators:

Permindex: This international assassination bureau, a convergence point for corrupt entities including the Mossad and the Mafia , was chaired by the Rothschild attorney, Louis Mortimer Bloomfield . Its US subsidiary was run by Clay Shaw .

The Political Puppet Master: Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) , who had aligned with H. L. Hunt and knew JFK was about to dump him from the 1964 ticket, was deeply involved. LBJ received intelligence reports from the military that he purposefully kept from JFK.

Intelligence and Mob Connections: Key figures like fired CIA Director Allen Dulles and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover loomed over the investigation, actively despising Kennedy. Organized crime associates included Sam Giancana and Frank Costello , along with the assassin of the patsy, nightclub owner Jack Ruby .

CIA Handlers: The plot involved CIA assets such as E. Howard Hunt, David Ferrie, and White Russian aristocrat George de Mohrenschildt, who acted as a handler for Oswald.

The Engineered Cover-Up and Fake Evidence

The video exposes the fabricated evidence used to pin the murder on the “lone-nut assassin” Lee Harvey Oswald, who himself stated, “I am a patsy“.

Multiple Shooters: Eyewitnesses reported multiple shooters firing from positions including the Grassy Knoll and the Dal-Tex building . The evidence of a Storm Drain Sniper is also explored.

The Zapruder Film Hoax: The iconic Zapruder film is analyzed as a meticulously crafted forgery , altered to hide crucial events, notably the limousine stopping for three seconds, during which Secret Service driver William Greer is implicated as a shooter.

Oswald Fakery: Evidence suggests intelligence agencies used two look-alike Oswalds (Lee and Harvey) to sow confusion and establish a false pro-Castro legend. The infamous “backyard photos” were expertly constructed forgeries, with Oswald’s head pasted onto another body.

The Body Alteration: The video details the illegal seizure of JFK’s body from Parkland Hospital by Secret Service agents, who rushed it to Bethesda Naval Hospital where a “pre-autopsy autopsy” was performed to alter the wounds and remove the definitive proof of a frontal shot, transforming an entry wound into an exit wound to fit the official narrative.

Explore the frightening trail of suspicious deaths of witnesses, reporters (like Dorothy Kilgallen), and conspirators (like David Ferrie and Jack Ruby), who were eliminated to ensure the definitive truth remains buried.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Support this Site and Buy a Shirt

The Duke Report - Where to Start

My articles on SubStack are all free to read/listen to. If you load the Substack app on your phone, Substack will read the articles to you. (Convenient if you are driving).

Foundational Articles

Podcast (Audio & Video Content)

SoundCloud Book Podcasts

I’ve taken almost 200 foundational books, for understanding how the world really works, and posted them as audio podcasts on SoundCloud. If you load the app on your phone, you can listen to the AI robots discuss the books on your journeys across America.

Duke Report Books

Over 600 foundational books by journalists and academics that never made the New York Times Bestseller list, but somehow tell a history we never learned in school. LINK