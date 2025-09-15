“The ancients called me Chaos” ~ Janus (Ovid) Ordo ab Chao - Order out of Chaos ~ Slogan of 33º Scottish Rite Freemasonry

Janus coin (front and back) Roman Republic ca. 225-212 BC

A Thought Experiment in Continuity

Imagine the Roman Empire never died. The senate and armies vanished, but the oligarchic order changed names and location and simply moved on. Families, fortunes, and methods of control passed through time. They shed the carapace of the Roman Empire, moved into the Venetian Republic, shifted into the Dutch mercantile system, expanded into Britain by coup d'état in 1688, and subsumed into the Anglo-American imperium in 1913. Each transition resembled a molting. Each began with instability, passed through a managed threshold, and concluded in stabilization under new conditions.

Janus is the symbolic key in this thought experiment. The god that represents a cult symbol of chaos, beginnings, and thresholds to a changed state of being. His still-thriving cult places him at the threshold, the gates of war and peace.

Through the powers of Janus, a Roman cult order ritualized instability and framed control through the authoritative lens of Janus.

This essay explores the idea that Janus is the worshipful archetype of dialectical warfare. He symbolizes the sequence that has carried oligarchic power across two thousand years, which manifests as instability, reaction, and stabilization. His key and rod, described in Roman sources, represent the instruments of induction and coercion, the carrot and the stick. His shrine, with closed doors, indicates peace; open doors signify war.

Janus in Roman Sources

Janus and Bellona. Janus is a Roman god of beginnings, gates, transitions, and time, often depicted with two faces. Bellona is a Roman goddess of war, associated with Mars.

Ovid’s Fasti offers the most vivid portrait. In Book I, Ovid imagines an encounter with Janus, who speaks: “The ancients called me Chaos.” The line illustrates that Janus represents the unstable condition at the beginning of orchestrated events. The two faces look in opposite directions, watching both where we are now, the present, and where we will be in the future, when the doors of his temple close again. His key unlocked the threshold, initiating chaos. The rod compels movement.

Two-Faced Janus with key and staff.

Livy describes the shrine of Janus Geminus in the Forum. The shrine had two gates. In war, the gates stood open; in peace, they closed. The opening of the gates did not cause war. The priests opened them as a civic signal, ritualizing the transition from peace to instability. The closing signaled stabilization. Janus represented the condition.

Virgil dramatizes this same shrine in the Aeneid. In Book VII, Juno orders the gates of Janus opened to release the fury of war.

Thanks to the generosity of my readers, all my articles are available for free access. Independent journalism, however, requires time and investment. If you found value in this article or any others, please consider sharing or even becoming a paid subscriber, who benefits by joining the conversation in the comments. I want you to know that your support is always gratefully received and will never be forgotten. Please buy me a coffee or as many as you wish.

Cicero, in De Natura Deorum, explains that Janus represented beginnings. Romans invoked him first because he opened the way for all other invocations. Varro, in De Lingua Latina, links his name to ire, the act of going, underscoring his role as initiator of action. Macrobius, in Saturnalia, interprets Janus cosmologically, placing him at the hinge of past and future, light and darkness. Plutarch, in Roman Questions, observes that Romans began their prayers with Janus because he symbolized the act of opening.

Republican coinage often displayed Janus’ two faces, a constant reminder of duality and passage. His image reinforced the presence of controlled instability.

These sources define Janus as the god who represents chaos and thresholds, the guiding principle of the ruling order.

Chaos, Threshold, Stabilization

Janus embodies the entire cycle of transition. Chaos acts as the force that initiates change. The threshold symbolizes the transition itself. The shrine of Janus Geminus, with its doors either open or closed, represents this concept. When the doors open, the cult indicates that Rome is entering a period of instability. When the doors close, it signals stabilization under authority.

The key and rod mark Janus as arbiter of this sequence. The key unlocks the threshold, granting movement driven by chaos. The rod directs and compels passage through the transition. Closure confirms the new condition. Janus represents the management of each stage as the symbolic overseer, while his cult enacts the ritual praxis that transforms induced instability into stabilized order.

Janus and Finance

Janus was also a Roman symbol of finance. A street near the Forum, known as the Janus summus ab imo, carried his name. Varro notes the iani as covered passageways in the Forum, including the Janus summus ab imo and the Janus medius. Festus defines a ianus as an arch or arcade open on four sides, under which merchants and money-changers conducted business. These passages became the center of Roman banking. Money-changers and financiers worked beneath them, so that “Janus” itself became tied to the financial quarter.

The association is consistent with Janus’ role as arbiter of transitions. In the Forum, Janus was believed to govern the threshold between peace and war. In the marketplace, the threshold between goods and money, credit and debt. The Janus summus ab imo illustrates how the Romans integrated the symbolism in financial practice. The ritual of commerce was another form of passage, managed through the architecture of Janus.

The Practical Ritual of Divide and Rule

Julius Caesar recorded the mechanics of Roman hegemony in his Gallic Wars (Commentarii de Bello Gallico). He describes Gaul as fractured, with tribes consumed by rivalries that prevented durable unity. “The Gauls are a people fond of change and eager for war, yet they cannot hold to one plan or opinion,” he observed. In Book I, he recounts how the Aedui and Sequani fought for supremacy, and how Rome secured dominance by stepping in as arbiter. Caesar’s narrative reveals the strategy of divide et impera in action: sustain conflict, channel instability, impose authority.

Caesar’s wars kept Rome in a state of conflict, and the gates of Janus remained open throughout his career. As Pontifex Maximus, he presided over the religious system that maintained the ritual, though no evidence ties him personally to the cult. Augustus inherited this condition and, in the Res Gestae, declared three closures of Janus’ gates as proof of the peace he imposed.

Imperial Continuity as Janus Process (Venice)

Webster Tarpley, in his book Against Oligarchy, identifies Venice as the successor to Rome’s oligarchic method. The continuity resided in families and their governing system, but even more in the method of intelligence, embassies, and manipulation that allowed a city of a few hundred thousand to rise to great power and remain so until 1648.

The Venetian record shows a consistent strategy of cultivating instability and exploiting thresholds. In the eleventh century, Venice incited Norman barons under Robert Guiscard to attack Byzantium, then offered protection to the weakened empire in exchange for sweeping tax exemptions granted by the Golden Bull of 1082. This maneuver demonstrates the method: create or amplify instability, then use the threshold of crisis to impose Venetian terms.

In the sixteenth century, Venetian doctrine aimed to balance major powers against each other. The republic played the Ottomans against the Habsburgs, then the Habsburgs against the French, at times inserting Portuguese, Dutch, and English forces into the shifting alignments. Tarpley stresses that Venice preferred even Turkish occupation of other lands to a strategic setback of its own. He calls Venice the “past master” of dividi et impera.

The principle extended beyond balancing. Tarpley describes the Venetian method as orchestrating the “collapse of empires.” The republic exploited the decline of larger states, sometimes gradually, sometimes in sudden episodes of looting. The Fourth Crusade offers the clearest example: Doge Enrico Dandolo, blind and in his eighties, redirected a French crusading army away from Jerusalem and sacked Christian Constantinople, securing Venetian dominance in the eastern Mediterranean.

The War of the League of Cambrai (1508–09) further illustrates Venetian duplicity. Almost every European power turned against Venice to strip its territories, accusing it of perfidy and encirclement. The republic lost its land empire in a single day at Agnadello, yet through manipulation and recovery, it survived as a command center for oligarchic power, diversifying itself to Switzerland and Amsterdam, and eventually capturing Britain.

This evidence situates Venice within the Janus cycle: instability provoked, thresholds engineered, and stabilization followed under Venetian control.

William Shakespeare Studios, Executive Producer, Francis Bacon.

Francis Bacon, Janus, and Ordo ab Chao

Francis Bacon appears at the center of two overlapping traditions: the Shakespeare authorship project and the founding of Freemasonry. Evidence shows that Bacon orchestrated the Shakespeare plays as an operation embedded within Elizabethan intelligence, using them as cultural vehicles for political philosophy and coded symbolism. His notebooks (Promus) and manuscripts overlap directly with Shakespearean language, while performances tied to Gray’s Inn, where Bacon was active, place him at the inception of the canon.

Freemasonry, emerging publicly in 1717, carries Bacon’s imprint in structure and symbolism. Essays and iconography from the Royal Society explicitly hailed him as their “Moses,” and its founding ethos mirrored Masonic forms: invitation-only membership, proximity to royalty, ritualized secrecy, and a program of “light” as the emblem of knowledge. Bacon’s New Atlantis laid out the framework of a technotocratic order, where knowledge would be gathered, managed, and deployed through disciplined secrecy.

The Janus archetype runs beneath both projects. In Shakespeare, Janus is evoked as the double-faced witness of duplicity, betrayal, and shifting allegiances—a symbolic shorthand for controlled instability. In Masonic ritual, the passage from chaos into order—ordo ab chao — repeats the Janus logic of threshold and transition. Bacon’s role at the origin of both suggests a continuity: Rome ritualized Janus in the Forum, Venice perfected divide et impera in diplomacy, and Bacon encoded the same dialectic into cultural production and institutional form.

Through Bacon, the Janus sequence survived its Renaissance shell and reemerged as the symbolic foundation of modern dialectical power.

Janus as Uniquely Roman

Ovid emphasizes Janus’ singularity: “What god shall I say you are, since Greece has no divinity to compare with you?”⁹ Janus is uniquely Roman and reflects the Roman attitude about beginnings, thresholds, and the management of instability. The Greeks had gods of sky, sea, love, and war, but no Janus. This uniqueness positions Janus as the symbol of Rome’s distinct approach to power. This Roman uniqueness extends across history. The oligarchic order retained Janus’ symbolic logic as it shed one shell after another. The god of transitional chaos remained the figure through whom the perceived management of instability became a historic pattern.

Janus in Modern Dialectics

The Janus sequence appears in modern ideologies. Marxism describes class conflict as the motor of history. Critical Theory extends conflict into cultural categories. Both enact cycles of instability, reaction, and stabilization under new frameworks.

Freemasonry encodes the same principle in the motto Ordo ab Chao—order from chaos. The ritual of initiation mirrors Janus’ gates. The candidate passes from confusion into structured order. The lodges provide the agency, the hands and feet of praxis.

Political strategy invokes the same pattern as “problem, reaction, solution.” Religious narrative frames it as death, resurrection, and rebirth. Each structure represents instability as a threshold. Each manages passage through symbolic or institutional gates with Janus, the archetype.

Janus and Operant Conditioning

The key and rod are replicated in the modern language of operant conditioning. The key grants access or denies it. The rod directs or disciplines. Together, they express permission and compulsion (or liberty and duty?). The cult presents them in ritual form, and the ruling order applies them in policy. Modern governance uses the same logic, rewarding compliance and punishing deviation. Janus embodies the ideas that rulers use to manipulate, change, and hold power.

Seal of the American Academy in Rome

Continuity Through Symbols

Some institutions still overtly use Janus today. The American Academy in Rome adopted a Janus head as its seal in 1913, the year that America gave up its sovereignty to European bankers and oligarchs.

Janus as Archetype of Dialectical Warfare

Janus represents chaos and the passage through it. Ovid framed him as Chaos itself. Livy described his shrine opening in war and closing in peace. Cicero, Varro, Macrobius, and Plutarch explained his role in beginnings, thresholds, and cosmic hinges. Coins displayed his two faces. Priests invoked him first. Magistrates acted through his cult.

In the thought experiment, oligarchic power survives by enacting the Janus sequence across centuries. Rome becomes Venice, then the Dutch Republic, then Britain, then the Anglo-American imperium. Each transition begins with instability, passes through managed passage, and concludes in stabilization. Janus represents the method. The ruling order provides the agency.

This continuity illuminates Janus as the patron god of dialectical warfare. He embodies the divide-and-rule method, the manipulation of thresholds, the orchestration of instability into controlled order. His key and rod symbolize the instruments of inducement and coercion. His shrine dramatized the opening and closing of civic conditions. His cult acted through him.

Janus Returns to Venice

The long arc of Janus as symbol begins in Rome, passes through Venice, and continues through the Baconian project of modernity. The god of thresholds, dual faces, and controlled instability has marked each stage of oligarchic continuity, from the Forum to the Rialto to the structures of modern statecraft.

In 2024, Janus reappeared in Venice itself. The Palazzo Diedo hosted an exhibition titled Janus, gathering contemporary artists to explore the god of transitions and double vision. The curators presented Janus as the emblem of beginnings and transformations, guardian of passage and instability. The installation placed Janus back within the city that had served as the command center of the divide-and-rule strategy for centuries.

The persistence of Janus confirms that his cult did not vanish. It adapted. From Roman ritual to Venetian diplomacy, from Masonic initiation to modern art, Janus continues to serve as the emblem of managed instability. In the thought experiment, the exhibition at Palazzo Diedo does not mark the end of a cycle but its renewal: Janus, once invoked at the gates of war and finance, now presides as artistic emblem in the very city that perfected the method of controlled thresholds.

Share